Attorney General urges Virginians to be wary of scams related to $600 relief payments
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has issued a consumer alert urging Virginians to be wary of scammers taking advantage of the coming $600 federal relief payments to get personal or bank information to steal your money. Scammers often use the issuance of payments from the government as an opportunity to try to take advantage of Virginians by using deceitful, high-pressure calls, emails, or texts that trick people into compromising their personal information or losing their money.
“This is a moment when we should all be coming together to support one another, but unfortunately we know that scammers and criminals often view payments like the $600 economic assistance as an opportunity to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “Just remember that no action should be required on your part in order to receive the assistance. It should either be directly deposited into your bank account or mailed directly to your house. If you get a call, email, text, or other communication asking for personal or bank account information, hang up, delete the message, and don’t provide any information because it’s probably a scam.”
Attorney General Herring is reminding all Virginians that if they receive an email, text, or phone call about these stimulus checks from someone purporting to be with the government to not give them personal information. These phishing scams will likely ask for things like bank account information under the guise of direct depositing money from the stimulus package into your bank account. Also, remember that the government will not ask you to pay any money upfront to get a stimulus check. So if someone asks you to pay something, it’s a scam.
Below are some additional tips to avoid becoming a victim of a government imposter scam:
- Don’t give the caller any of your financial or other personal information – Never give out or confirm financial or other sensitive information, including your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number, unless you know exactly who you’re dealing with. Scammers can use your information to commit identity theft. If you get a call about a debt that may be legitimate — but you think the collector may not be — contact the company to which the caller claims you owe money to inquire about the call.
- Don’t trust a name or number – Scammers use official-sounding names, titles, and organizations to make you trust them. To make the call seem legitimate, scammers also use internet technology to disguise their area code or generate a fake name on caller ID. So even though it may look like they’re calling locally or somewhere in the United States, they could be calling from anywhere in the world.
- Never wire money or send cash or a prepaid card – These transactions are just like sending someone cash! Once your money is gone, you can’t trace it or get it back.
- Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don’t answer numbers you don’t know – This won’t stop scammers from calling, but it should make you skeptical of calls you get from out of the blue. Most legitimate salespeople generally honor the Do Not Call list. Scammers ignore it. Putting your number on the list helps to “screen” your calls for legitimacy and reduce the number of legitimate telemarketing calls you get.
If you think you have been a victim of a scam please reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
- By phone: 1 (800) 552-9963
- By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
- Online complaint form
- Online contact form
Additionally, economic assistance payments should be exempt from garnishment and seizure by debt collectors and creditors under a new law from Attorney General Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala, who proposed the new law after the initial round of $1,200 assistance payments from the CARES Act were left vulnerable to seizure. If anyone believes their payment has been illegally garnished or seized they should assert their rights and demand their money back, or call Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for assistance.
New law ensures $600 economic relief payments will not benefit debt collectors
Driver Privilege Cards now available in Virginia
Eligible Virginians may now apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW.com/appt.
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
“Now is the time to prepare for your visit to DMV to obtain this new credential. Gather necessary documents, make an appointment, and study for any applicable testing,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Preparation is key to a successful visit, and we have many resources available to assist at dmvNOW.com/dpc. We look forward to serving you.”
In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:
• Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)
• Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)
• Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)
• Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)
All documents must be originals and are subject to verification; however, printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.
COVID-19 Updates for County, Health District, State, Nation and Worldwide
As of midday, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. Since our last published report of December 16 numbers, Warren County counted 183 new cases (to 1321 from 1138) and saw its deaths rise to 33 from the 31 counted two weeks ago. Heading into the last day of the month and year seven-county citizens had succumbed to COVID-19 in December.
As previously noted, through the first nine-plus months of the year Warren County had counted 12 deaths attributed to the pandemic. Now through the last three months of the year the death count has climbed by 21 as the Phase 3 surge that has hit our Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) continued through the holiday season. In December, LFHD cases climbed to 9,877 confirmed from the 6,357 counted at the end of November, an increase of 3,520.
If there is a silver lining, other than the arrival of a vaccine for this initial COVID-19 strain, it is that the death rate to confirmed cases has remained under the initially estimated 3% range. According to the numbers below, the national death rate to confirmed cases is 1.74%; in Virginia that rate is 1.45%; and in Warren County, it is slightly higher at 2.50% of the 1,321 total confirmed cases countywide.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), as of January 4 at 11:45 a.m. there were 20,797,336 cases and 354,720 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. That compares to 85,229,481 cases and 1,845,408 deaths globally. So, as 2021 arrives the U.S. has accounted for about 24% of the world’s cases and 19% of its deaths with 4% of the global population. And if this reporter’s math can be trusted, those numbers reflect a 2.16% death rate globally and a 1.7% death rate nationally.
The nation hit New Year’s Day 2021 with just over 335,000 deaths attributed to the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic after crossing the 300,000 barrier in mid-December. From the above CDC numbers for midday January 4, just under 20,000 Americans have been reported dead from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in the first 3-1/2 days of 2021.
Below are the county, health district, state, and national numbers for the December 30 report, mid-month on December 18, and the final day of November for comparison.
1. COVID-19 Information (December 30, 2020, at 11:54 a.m.):
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 9,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 385, Frederick 3,703, Page 1,015, Shenandoah 2,186, Warren 1,321 (69 are/were hospitalized, 33 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.50% total cases), Winchester 1,637); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 4,220,943 total people tested (PCR only); 344,345 total cases [12.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 17,910 total hospitalized; 4,984 total deaths (1.45% total cases).
c. United States: As of December 29, 2020, at 2:25 PM, there are 19,232,843 total cases and 334,029 total deaths (1.74% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
2. COVID-19 Information (as of December 18, 2020, at 10:22 AM):
a. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 8,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 307, Frederick 3,169, Page 831, Shenandoah 1,843, Warren 1,138 (66 are/were hospitalized, 31 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.72% total cases), Winchester 1,443); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
b. Commonwealth: 3,831,683 total people tested (PCR only); 299,388 total cases [11.8% positive rate (PCR only)]; 16,684 total hospitalized; 4,598 total deaths (1.54% total cases).
c. United States: As of December 17, 2020, at 3:03 PM, there are 16,756,581 total cases and 306,427 total deaths (1.83% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
3. COVID-19 update as of November 30, 2020:
e. Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 6,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 208, Frederick 2,228, Page 593, Shenandoah 1,403, Warren 859 (61 are/were hospitalized, 26 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.03% total cases), Winchester 1,066); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
f. Commonwealth: 3,326,327 total people tested (PCR only); 237,835 total cases [7.5% positive rate (PCR only)]; 14,619 total hospitalized; 4,062 total deaths (1.71% total cases).
g. United States: As of November 29, 2020 at 1:32 PM, there are 13,142,997 total cases and 265,166 total deaths (2.02% total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
4. Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
a. New CDC guidance as of December 2, 2020.
b. Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.
c. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
5. Current VDH Social Gatherings, and Holiday COVID-19 Related Guidance
a. https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/schools-workplaces-community-locations/social-gatherings/
New CEO named for Blue Ridge Hospice; COVID-19 rules updated for patients, families
Cheryl Hamilton Fried, whose last 18 years have been spent working in hospices in Colorado and Florida, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Blue Ridge Hospice, effective January 4. Her new office is at Blue Ridge Hospice’s In-patient Care Center (ICC), 333 Cork Street, Winchester.
After an extensive, months-long search, Fried’s appointment was announced to staff, volunteers, and donors earlier in December. She replaces interim CEO Richard Kennedy.
Prior to accepting the Winchester post, Fried served as interim president and CEO of Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs following a term as Chief Operations Officer for Chapters Health Systems in Temple Terrace, Florida. A certified Hospice Administrator, she received her undergraduate degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and her MBA in Health Services Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri.
As of December 2020, according to its website, Blue Ridge Hospice continues to follow CDC recommendations while “serving our community and monitoring the COVID-19 in our region as it evolves.” New patients continue to be accepted and care for patients in their homes is continuing. The current visitation policy at the In-patient Care Center is confined to one visitor per patient every 24 hours.
Humane Society brings in the New Year with Spay-Neuter Clinic funding drive
Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers announced on New Year’s Eve a fundraising drive to help establish a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal as an adjunct to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter operation in Happy Creek Technology Park.
The total cost of setting up the clinic in rented space with a full-time veterinarian, an assistant, and an office manager, is estimated by Bowers at $325,000, with a “down payment” of $125,000 required to open the doors before the fall of 2021. In a mid-November 2020 appearance before the Front Royal Town Council, Bowers said it is believed that after establishment the clinic will become self-supporting by taking on some regional spay and neuter business in the Northern Valley and into southern West Virginia.
After proceeding quietly with a detailed budget in hand, Bowers revealed that HSWC had $93,000 in hand toward her $125,000 goal, including $50,000 in up-front money from HSWC and $43,000 in already donated funds. She said that beginning January 1 through March 31, she would head up a community outreach committee to raise the remaining $32,000, then go on from there.
“At that time, we can target rental properties somewhere in the middle of town which will be a more convenient place for people to bring their animals,” Bowers said. Meanwhile, she plans an extended appeal to include individuals, businesses and the Town of Front Royal, and the County of Warren in reaching the ultimate $325,000 target. She addressed a meeting of Front Royal Town Council in December and is available for public presentations to businesses, clubs, and other organizations on request.
Until now, the local shelter has been running 40 animals at a time, often twice a month, to the 50-mile distant Anicira Clinic at Harrisonburg, which serves most northern Shenandoah Valley shelters requiring spay/neuter services. The Wagner Shelter has also, in the past 10 years, chalked up several noteworthy accomplishments, including achieving “no-kill” status for the shelter, establishing a free pet food bank, sought and earned grants for pet owner assistance. At the beginning of last year, HSWC changed its policy to ensure that every animal adopted from the shelter is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. This, and the new enterprise, will help reduce the number of feral cat colonies in the area.
“We live in a community full of pet lovers … however, we live in a community where people struggle to feed them, struggle to spay or neuter them and struggle to get them to the vet. We know what is needed, and we are willing to help … but the project is going to take significant start-up funding (and) we are asking for your (the community’s) support,” Bowers said, adding, “The vision of the shelter is to live in a community where every pet is a wanted pet. With your help, we can get there.”
To donate, or to help canvass for funds, call (540) 635-4734.
A late breaking WINTER weather alert – freezing rain from 10 AM Friday to 1 AM Saturday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
120 PM EST Thu Dec 31, 2020
Washington-Frederick MD-Shenandoah-Frederick VA-Warren-Clarke-Rappahannock-Northern Fauquier-Western Loudoun-Hampshire-Morgan-Berkeley-Jefferson-Hardy-120 PM EST Thu Dec 31, 2020
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT… Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, with the highest amounts in the higher elevations. A small accumulation of snow and sleet is also possible at the onset.
* WHERE… Portions of north-central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia, and eastern West Virginia.
* WHEN… From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet at the start, will move into the area Friday midday and then gradually change to rain
Friday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
EDA Board Chairman and Executive Director look back, and to the future
On Wednesday, December 30th this reporter sat down in the Royal Examiner/National Media studio with Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne and Executive Director Doug Parsons for a perspective on the long, strange, and productive year they have experienced as a newly aligned board and staff navigate the EDA into the future of economic development in this community, while attorneys focus on recovering from the past financial scandal.
The conversation began with two recent announcements – the landing, literally, of drone manufacturer Silent Falcon UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) in Warren County with the potential of eventually adding as many as 249 quality jobs to the local market; and the EDA’s heading into the final round of consideration, with experienced distributor Parallel LLC, to land the Eastern regional medical marijuana distribution contract. Should Parallel LLC score that contract, it would also entail the purchase of the huge Baugh Drive warehouse the EDA has been marketing for some time.
Hear how Randolph-Macon Academy’s drone program played into Silent Falcon’s decision to locate its manufacturing headquarters here, and how the drone manufacturer and operational services local presence might stimulate similar educational initiatives in Warren County’s Public School system. And learn why Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler got a big smile on his face upon learning Silent Falcon was bringing its operations to Warren County.
Questioned about the controversial Sheetz proposal at the base of Apple Mountain in Linden, they also explained the EDA’s role there – absolutely NONE.
Browne and Parson also noted that a conversation with the Town of Front Royal to finalize the sale of the Afton Inn property to developer 2 East Main LLC is continuing – and where there is conversation, there is hope. And they hope those discussions are just the beginning of continued conversations that will lead to repaired relations with the town government to everyone’s benefit, not only at the intersection of East Main Street and Royal Avenue but countywide on both sides of the municipal boundary line.
Hear Browne and Parsons reflect on 2020 and look toward a productive 2021 for the EDA, Front Royal, and Warren County in this Royal Examiner video interview:
