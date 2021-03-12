State News
AG Mark Herring takes action against COVID-related price gouging
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has taken further action against COVID-related price gouging in Virginia by holding Falls Church-based Rio Medical Supplies accountable for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act. Attorney General Herring has reached a settlement with Rio Medical Supplies resolving allegations that the business charged unconscionable prices on hand sanitizer, a necessary good. This is the second enforcement action Attorney General Herring has taken against price gouging following Governor Northam’s state of emergency declaration – in January, he secured a settlement with Joule Wellness Pharmacy over alleged price gouging practices.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented economic hardships for Virginians, and no one should have to worry about businesses unreasonably increasing prices on necessary goods, but especially during a time of such uncertainty,” said Attorney General Herring. “For over a year now, my team and I have been working hard to combat price gouging in the Commonwealth, and I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish to hold those who have taken advantage of this state of emergency accountable.”
Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that, during the period from March 14, 2020, to March 23, 2020, Rio Medical Supplies charged $59.99 per bottle for 1,000-ml bottles of hand sanitizer, a price level that represented a 20% increase from the prices at which it offered the product for sale before the emergency was declared. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, Rio Medical Supplies agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees and also has disgorged $1,646.40 in profits made from the 32 offending sales. Consumers who purchased hand sanitizer from Rio Medical Supplies during the period from March 14, 2020, to March 23, 2020, should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
During the COVID-19 emergency, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, last April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Falls Church Circuit Court.
Don’t rely on the “Luck of the Irish.” Designate a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day
A popular holiday and unofficial start of spring, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to this country’s founding and celebrate the roots of millions with Irish ancestry. Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.
“As COVID-19 cases start to drop and more people get vaccinated, Virginians are venturing towards a more normal life and are eager to find a reason to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration be your last. And, just like practicing COVID-19 safety is about the entire community, so is not drinking and driving. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice – a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:
• Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride-share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
• If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day, as well as during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness, and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program, incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 13, 2021, and concludes at midnight on March 21, 2021.
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and don’t drink and drive.
Governor Northam declares March 14 Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020. Tragically, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus as of March 12, 2021.
Additionally, Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”
“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Governor Northam continued. “One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”
The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, 2021, until Sunday, March 21, 2021, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19. Governor and First Lady Northam are inviting people across the Commonwealth to join in commemorating the lives lost by lighting their homes and businesses amber.
In an effort to memorialize the individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.
Delegate Delores McQuinn also introduced a resolution during the 2021 General Assembly session designating March 14, in 2021, and in each succeeding year, as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day in Virginia.
Read Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and to pre-register for your shot, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Governor’s Flag order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first recorded death due to COVID-19 in Virginia and respect and memory of the more than 9,900 Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 as of March 12, 2021.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, 12th day of March 2021.
Sincerely, Ralph S. Northam
Attorney General reflects on one year of COVID-19
Over the past year, since the state of emergency was declared in response to the start of the COVID pandemic on March 12, 2020, Attorney General Herring has made it a top priority to keep Virginians, their families, loved ones, and communities safe and healthy during incredibly uncertain times. Attorney General Herring has been incredibly successful in defending Virginia’s COVID safety measures in court; he made sure that Virginians could vote safely and easily even during a pandemic, and he has taken many important steps to support Virginians.
“This past year has been unlike anything anyone has ever experienced in their lifetimes, and it has forced Virginians to live with uncertainty and fear,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Team and I have worked tirelessly to make sure Virginians, their families, and loved ones remained safe and healthy during this unprecedented public health crisis. From successfully defending the Commonwealth’s COVID mitigations efforts time and again in court, to making it a top priority to ensure that every Virginian feel safe and comfortable voting whether they chose to vote in person or absentee, to supporting Virginians in so many ways during a time of so much uncertainty and unrest, I have not stopped protecting those who call Virginia home and I remain as committed as ever to continuing that important work.”
Successfully Defending Virginia’s COVID Safety Measures
Attorney General Herring has been incredibly successful in defending Virginia’s COVID safety measures and has successfully won at least 25 times in court. These COVID mitigation measures and guidelines have been key over the past year in keeping Virginians, their families and loved ones, and communities safe and healthy during an unprecedented global public health crisis.
Due to the hard work of Attorney General Herring and his team, courts across the Commonwealth ruled time and again that maintaining life-saving measures like in-person gathering limits, temporary stay-at-home orders, school closures, and others were crucial to public health and safety.
A number of the legal challenges to Virginia’s COVID safety measures sought to stop the enforcement of the in-person gathering ban for certain businesses. In Hall v. Northam, for example, the plaintiffs asked the Court to allow for the immediate reopening of gyms, indoor sports facilities, and indoor exercise facilities. The judge, in this case, ruled in favor of Attorney General Herring and denied the request, saying: “I don’t believe that balance of equities tip in [plaintiffs’] favor largely because when you weigh the rights of one small business owner against the rights of the citizenry of the commonwealth, or even in smaller political subdivisions like the county of Culpeper, that you can’t say that his rights outweigh everyone else’s rights to remain free of any disease, illness or other.”
Additionally, Attorney General Herring successfully defended Virginia’s mask requirement twice against legal challenges. In both cases, the plaintiffs sought a preliminary injunction allowing them to opt-out of the Commonwealth’s mask requirement and in both cases, the injunction was denied.
Ensuring Safe and Easy Voting Access
Attorney General Herring made it a top priority last year to protect voting rights and protect Virginia voters from illegal harassment or intimidation at the polls. Because of all the work that Attorney General Herring and his team did in preparation for Election Day, including making it clear that absolutely no voter intimidation would be tolerated in Virginia and preparing and planning for any and all outcomes or potential legal challenges, the Commonwealth saw a remarkably smooth and uneventful Election day. In addition to the OAG attorneys who normally represent the Board of Elections and the Department of Elections, Attorney General Herring assembled a multidisciplinary team of attorneys from his Civil Litigation and Public Safety Divisions, Solicitor General’s Office, and other divisions across the OAG, who were on standby, ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice should the need have arisen. The OAG also had lawyers in every corner of the Commonwealth who were prepared to go into court to handle any potential legal challenges.
Virginia also saw historic turnout during last year’s election, especially in early and absentee voting. This increase in voter participation was really possible in part because of Attorney General Herring’s work to make voting as easy and safe as possible during this unprecedented election cycle by crafting agreements to waive the witness signature on absentee ballots, making it easier for disabled Virginians to vote safely at home, extending the voter registration deadline, and blocking the drastic operational changes at the USPS.
Last year’s election cycle brought numerous challenges that prompted Attorney General Herring and his team to develop solutions and put out guidance to make sure every Virginian had a safe, comfortable, easy voting experience, whether they chose to vote early absentee, early in person, or on Election Day.
Attorney General Herring and his team negotiated options to promote safe, secure voting for Virginians who could not or did not want to risk their health to vote in person including:
• An agreement that waived the witness requirement for absentee ballots for Virginians who feared for their safety voting in person
• An agreement that made it easier for Virginians with disabilities to participate in the election safely at home
Attorney General Herring also successfully blocked the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service, when a federal judge granted his motion for a preliminary injunction, explicitly saying in his order that, “at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement.”
Additionally, Attorney General Herring put a lot of emphasis on ensuring that Virginians felt comfortable and protected at polling places across the Commonwealth by:
• Issuing an advisory opinion outlining the protections in both state and federal law against voter intimidation and harassment in response to some reports of potential voter intimidation at a polling place in Fairfax the day after early voting began in Virginia
• Reiterating the voter intimidation protections and outlining the actual duties of poll watchers in Virginia, following President Trump’s alarming rhetoric at the first presidential debate where he urged his supports to “go into the polls and watch very carefully”
• Writing to key law enforcement and elections stakeholder organizations asking for their commitment to ensuring a safe, fair, free, and accurate election, and outlining protections in both state and federal law to prevent voter intimidation and harassment
• Producing a short training video that walks law enforcement and elections officials through his voter intimidation opinion and the various tools that they can use to address potentially unlawful conduct
Supporting Virginians During Uncertain Times
Moratorium on Utility Cutoffs – In response to Attorney General Herring’s emergency petition requesting a freeze in March, the SCC halted all utility disconnections for non-payment. Attorney General Herring successfully requested that the SCC extend their freeze on all disconnections again in April and again in June. In his June filing with the SCC, Attorney General Herring noted that Governor Northam had extended the state of emergency indefinitely and explained that “the existing moratorium should be extended to a point in the future after Virginia’s economy has had an opportunity to resume, allowing impacted citizens an opportunity to regain some financial footing.”
Protecting Virginia Consumers
During the COVID-19 emergency, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. In January, Attorney General Herring announced that he had secured a settlement with Joule Wellness Pharmacy resolving allegations that the business charged unconscionable prices on rubbing alcohol. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
Highlighting Tenant Protections
In July, Attorney General Herring outlined the various state and federal tenant protections currently in place to help Virginians stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General Herring highlighted protections that were included in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act); state protections included in the 2020 Virginia Act of Assembly; powers the Supreme Court of Virginia has to declare a judicial emergency during which unlawful detainer cases can be stayed, continued, or have deadlines modified; and various legislative and executive actions that can be taken to protect tenants.
Governor Northam signs 80 bills into Law
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed 80 new pieces of legislation into law, including measures to protect homeowners from foreclosure, shift municipal elections from May to November, provide financial aid to students regardless of immigration status, and repeal anti-women’s health restrictions on the health insurance exchange in Virginia.
The new laws signed by Governor Northam include:
• House Bill 2123, sponsored by Delegate Alfonso Lopez, and Senate Bill 1387, sponsored by Senator Jennifer Boysko, make any student eligible for state financial aid if they are eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. This law will take effect on August 1, 2022.
• House Bill 2165, sponsored by Delegate Patrick Hope, allows “heirs property” owners to claim property and provides additional time to pay delinquent taxes. This law is a recommendation from the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law established by Governor Northam in 2019.
• House Bill 2175, sponsored by Delegate Luke Torian, and Senate Bill 1327, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, strengthen protections for homeowners facing foreclosure.
• House Bill 2013, sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, prohibits school boards from suing families to collect debts on unpaid school meals.
• Senate Bill 1290, sponsored by Delegate Monty Mason, codifies Governor Northam’s ConserveVirginia program, a data-driven Geographical Information Systems model to prioritize potential conservation areas across the Commonwealth.
• House Bill 1896, sponsored by Delegate Sally Hudson, and Senate Bill 1276, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, remove the prohibition on abortion coverage in any qualified health insurance plan offered through the Virginia state-based exchange.
• House Bill 2042, sponsored by Delegate Nancy Guy, and Senate Bill 1393, sponsored by Senator David Marsden, allow localities to exceed requirements in tree replacement and conservation efforts, including in development projects.
• Senate Bill 1157, sponsored by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., shifts all municipal elections from May to November, starting in 2022.
• House Bill 1940, sponsored by Delegate Sam Rasoul, and Senate Bill 1439, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, direct the Virginia Department of Education to establish guidelines that permit middle and high school students to attend a civic or political event and receive an excused absence.
• House Bill 2110, sponsored by Leader Charniele Herring, and Senate Bill 1391, sponsored by Senator L. Louise Lucas, build on the work started by the Virginia State Crime Commission to collect and study pretrial data across Virginia, including bail, conviction, and sentencing information.
• House Bill 2250, sponsored by Delegate Kaye Kory, and Senate Bill 1379, Senator Jennifer Boysko, prohibit the testing of cosmetics on animals and the selling of cosmetics that have been tested on animals beginning in 2022.
The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Governor Northam statement on President Biden signing $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on March 11, 2021, after President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed the American Rescue Plan into law. The historic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill includes $1,400 per person stimulus checks, $125 billion to safely reopen K-12 schools, extended unemployment assistance, and $6.9 billion for state and local governments in Virginia.
“The American Rescue Plan provides the fuel we need to put this pandemic behind us, bolster our recovery, and move this Commonwealth and country forward. The legislation meets the urgency of this moment and will make a difference in the lives of Virginia families, students, and business owners.
“The bill delivers direct payments to millions of Virginia households, targeted relief for hard-hit businesses, and unemployment assistance for people who have lost their jobs and need help paying the bills. It means support for child care providers and help for families struggling to pay for child care. It includes funding to boost our vaccine distribution efforts, safely reopen our schools, support state, and local governments, address housing affordability, and expand broadband access. And it will make sure our health care providers have access to mental health services, including provisions named after Charlottesville native Dr. Lorna Breen who took her own life working on the front lines of the pandemic.
“I am grateful to every member of the Virginia delegation who worked to pass this landmark bill and I look forward to working with our partners across the Commonwealth to ensure Virginians see the benefits of this federal funding as soon as possible. The past year has been long and difficult for everyone, but brighter days are ahead. The American Rescue Plan will accelerate our efforts to defeat this virus, put our economy on a solid footing to rebound, and make the investments we need to emerge as a stronger and more equitable Virginia.”
