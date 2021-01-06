Local Government
Attorney replies to Town press release on Meza appointment
The Town has taken a common legal phrase, “under the jurisdiction of”, out of context in an effort to manipulate and distort a common sense reading of the Town Charter. While the mental gymnastics are impressive, closer scrutiny of the Town’s analysis reveals their fallacies.
First, the Town maintains that (Charter) § 47 is not applicable to councilmen because it is referenced in “Chapter 6 Town Officers”. However, “Captions are intended as mere catchwords to indicate the contents of the subtitles”, Virginia Code § 1-244, Jones v. DCSE, 19 Va. App. 184 (1994). Moreover, the Town’s argument that the chapter only applies to “town officers” (assumes that councilmen are not “officers”) is contradicted by the specific language found within § 47 of the Charter. Specifically, it permits appointment of “one of the members of the council as town treasurer”!!! Interesting, since the Town asserts this section does not apply to members of the town council. If the Founding Fathers intended to authorize appointments to council within one year of their term, they could have added that exception as they did for town treasurer.
Second, the Town asserts that Virginia Code § 15.2-1535(A) enables appointment to Town Council of a previous Town Council member. This is a correct, but incomplete, statement of law. The Virginia General Assembly permits “a member of a governing body may be named a member of such other boards, commissions, and bodies as may be permitted by general law”. Where the Town Charter precludes appointment for one year after serving as councilman, the Virginia Code would NOT permit appointment by general law. Consequently, the Town’s assertion that the Code allows appointment “without any time restrictions” is contradicted by the statute which the Town relies upon.
Third, the Town interprets the legal phrase, “under the jurisdiction of” to argue that the office of councilman is not “under the jurisdiction of” the town but of the Commonwealth. This is a fascinating position. If the Town is sincere in this belief, then the Commonwealth, not the Town Council, should be appointing councilmen for vacant seats. Of course, that would render the Town Council appointment of Mr. Meza unlawful, not to mention, contradict the preceding paragraph where the Town argues that the Town has the authority to appoint councilmen. The Town’s assertion that the “Town Council is not under the jurisdiction of itself” ignores the context that the legal phrase is modifying. This phrase in § 47 modifies “any office” which is under the jurisdiction of the council. If the Town Council has the authority to appoint councilmen (previously agreed to by the Town), then appointment is under the jurisdiction of the Town.
Fourth, the Town Attorney is interpreting this statute to “not allow ‘double dipping’ or ‘conflict of interest’ where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government which he serves.” However, this interpretation is inconsistent with § 47 as a whole because the section makes councilmen ineligible to hold office “for one year thereafter”. Consequently, they would not be both a town employee and councilman at the same time. The purpose of this statute was to minimize nepotism and appearances of impropriety by precluding town council to appoint their former colleagues for one year. The Town’s novel interpretation contradicts the clear intent of the Town Charter.
Unlike the Town’s analysis, this analysis is in harmony with the State Code.
David Downes
Front Royal/Warren County
Local Government
The question at root of legal dispute over Meza Council appointment
Was Jacob Meza’s appointment to the Front Royal Town Council on January 4 a legal violation of the Town’s own rules designed to prevent the appearance, or actual fact, of cronyism in the conduct of its municipal business? That was a question circulating by a phone conversation, on social media, and around the Royal Examiner office on Tuesday, January 5.
At issue was whether the Town Charter or a Town Code forbids the reappointment of a council member within a year of their leaving council. After taking the public point on a number of controversial council actions over the past several years, including approval of a maternity ward-less Warren Memorial Hospital being constructed by his employer Valley Health, Meza chose not to run for reelection in November 2020. Officially he left office at the turn of the year with the new council members being sworn in, then was appointed by those new and returning members four, two working, days later.
With a little help from our friends, Royal Examiner tracked down the applicable Town Charter reference dating to 1937, Chapter 6, Section § 47. In its entirety it reads: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter, except that the council may appoint one of the members of the council as town treasurer with all or any part of the duties, powers, obligations, and responsibilities of the town treasurer provided by this act. (1937, c. 44)”
At question would appear to be whether council itself is legally considered an “office under the jurisdiction of the council”.
One might argue that council is under the jurisdiction of the citizen electorate every two years when they vote for mayor and half the council seats. But citizens have no day-to-day authority over council operations and policy decisions. And citizens are not authorized to appoint people to immediately fill sudden council vacancies. In fact, it appears a “Special Election” to fill out now-Mayor Holloway’s vacant council seat’s two remaining years term will not be held until November 2021, with the citizens’ choice not taking office until half that term has expired. Whether elected councilmen whose terms haven’t expired should be allowed to seek the mayor’s seat creating unscheduled council vacancies if they win is a philosophical argument for another day.
Today’s argument is by whose authority is council directed in the daily conduct of its business, including appointments to immediately fill vacancies. Theoretically at least, though there have been recent citizen questions whether its “tail” has been wagging the council “dog” over the past year-plus, as Meza’s now and last year Lori Cockrell’s at the end of a long history of appointments illustrate, it is council that has that “jurisdiction”.
So, does Mr. Meza’s appointment – or should we call it reappointment since he first came to council by appointment to fill a previous vacancy – four calendar days after he left office fly in the face of the Charter Section § 47 statement that, “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter”?
We sought guidance from attorneys. Town Attorney Doug Napier was out of the office Tuesday, January 5. So, this reporter left him a voice message seeking information on the Charter section and Meza’s appointment. While we did not hear directly back from him, one might say that the Town Attorney responded to our, and apparently other, inquiries on the matter in a press release opinion released through Town Public Information Officer Todd Jones at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 5, addressing “press and public” inquiries on the matter.
The short version of Napier’s opinion is that the Charter Section § 47 only addresses what he terms “double-dipping or conflicts of interest where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government in which he serves.”
That press release assertion by the town attorney that Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 does not apply to council appointments is posted on Royal Examiner’s home page in its entirety, along with a conflicting legal opinion by local attorney David Downes submitted to Royal Examiner Wednesday morning, January 6.
However, yesterday following the unsuccessful attempt to contact Napier directly, this reporter sought the opinion of a local attorney involved in town political issues recently, sometimes in an adversarial position related to parking on his property, but occasionally in a well-received advocacy role as well – guess who: Virginia Beer Museum proprietor and defense counsel David Downes.
Below I will report his initially expressed opinion, given prior to issuance of Town Attorney Napier’s written opinion of Tuesday evening.
After some research, Downes responded. He observed that his exploration of Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 indicated that no amendments have been made to it over its 83-year existence, something that perhaps attorneys will take more note of than a non-legally trained journalist.
“The legal phrase ‘under the jurisdiction of’ is synonymous with ‘subject to the jurisdiction of’ a legal body. If the town council has the jurisdiction to ‘appoint’ the office of town councilman, then section 47 applies, and that jurisdiction is subject to the one-year limitation. In other words, they cannot have it both ways,” Downes told us Tuesday in a written response to our questions.
“The context of Section 47 makes this interpretation clear,” Downes elaborated, adding, “The only exception for council appointments is if ‘one of the members of the council’ is appointed as town treasurer. If the Founding Fathers of Front Royal intended to permit ‘one of the members of the council’ to be immediately re-appointed ‘councilman’, then they could have said so in the Charter.
They chose not to.
“Examining the purpose of this section also supports the reasonable interpretation that ‘under the jurisdiction’ includes all offices within the jurisdiction of council for appointment. The objective is to prevent nepotism and an appearance of impropriety where colleagues would simply reappoint former fellow councilmen after a vacancy is created on the council. Consequently, attempting to appoint Mr. Meza less than one year after his service as a councilman would be an ultra vires act, or outside their lawful authority based on the Town Charter.”
What do YOU think?
Royal Examiner would like to know.
Local Government
Questions regarding Town Council appointment
The Town of Front Royal received questions from the press and public regarding the appointment of the unexpired term for Town Council. The concerns were the Town Charter “Chapter 6 Town Officers” section 47 regarding Town Officers and employees and Town Council’s authority over them. Previously, the Town Attorney had researched the issue extensively and found the following criteria in its review:
- The section of Town Charter being referenced is “Chapter 6 Town Officers” section 47 and the entire chapter refers to Town Officers and Employees and Town Council’s authority over them. To apply Chapter 6 to the appointment of a Town Council member would be taking the entire section out of context.
- State Code: Virginia Code Section 15.2-1535 allows an appointment to Town Council by a previous Town Council member without any time restrictions.
- The dialogue used in the Town Charter specifically says: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter…” The key language being “under the jurisdiction of the council.” Town Council would be considered under the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Virginia because the Town itself is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. A Town employee, such as the Town Manager, is under the jurisdiction of the Town Council. Town Council is not under the jurisdiction of itself.
- This section of Town charter is interpreted to not allow “double dipping” or “conflict of interest” where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government in which he serves.
- This specific interpretation is considered “in harmony” with State Code as is required by legal interpretation.
If any member of the public or press has any further questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
Local Government
A new year, a new chairman – 2021 starts off much like 2020 ended for county supervisors
After electing a new chair, Cheryl Cullers, and vice chairman, Archie Fox, without opposition or counter nominations, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got down to the business of 2021 on Tuesday morning, January 5. And for starters, it didn’t look much different than the business of 2020 – except for the introduction of the County’s new fire chief (see related press release).
The pandemic held sway in front of an empty of citizens Warren County Government Center Meeting room as action items included approval of use of the gymnasium in the 15th Street Health and Human Services complex for the administration of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines by the local branch of the Virginia Department of Health. The board also got an update from Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger on County Public Schools reopening amidst the Phase 3 surge in the Coronavirus pandemic.
The lone public speaker was allowed to roll on nearly three times as long as the allotted three minutes to list a system-wide set of grievances against most everyone and everything associated with county government; and a third of a 16 item Consent Agenda generally classified as “routine business” was removed for further review as non-routine.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates explained her request to remove five, long-term service contract renewals in the Consent Agenda due to unfamiliarity with those contracts, four for Architectural and/or Engineering Services and one for Financial Advisory Services. However, a sixth for a Hay Harvesting Contract escaped the additional scrutiny, as did the continued awarding of $50 coyote bounties, five this time, despite the early November recommendation by County Animal Control that the bounties be discontinued as counterproductive to their intent and generally too susceptible to fraudulent claims.
Schools and COVID-19
In his public school system report, Dr. Ballenger cited the previous day’s school reopening along with the same hybrid on-site and online parameters due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic; as well as athletic competitions in front of crowds limited to 25 due to State mandates in reaction to the Phase 3 pandemic surge. Ballenger said the one ticket per athlete and cheerleader distribution essentially equated to one spectator per athlete/cheerleader. However, he did note both high schools were live-streaming games and gave a nod to Royal Examiner/National Media for its live-streaming of some Skyline High games, including jayvees – GO TEAM.
On the pandemic side, Ballenger said there were currently 9 student and 3 staff active COVID-19 cases, none of which he pointed out had been transmitted within the schools. Rather, contamination was attributed to out of school activities.
Noting an alarming county uptick in cases, from 859 at the end of November to 1468 currently, former Board and County Emergency Services Chairman Walt Mabe pressed Ballenger on what possible additional steps could be taken to protect the community’s school children. Responding to a question, Ballenger explained that some of the system’s 38 student COVID-19 cases since the September opening had been contracted by totally virtual students who had not been inside schools.
He also said that all school system decisions on how the school will proceed through the pandemic were being made in conjunction with input from the Health Department – “No decisions are being made on our own,” Ballenger assured the supervisors.
“If you’re asking, I’m not afraid to close the schools down if that’s what it takes,” the school superintendent told Mabe. However, fortunately, especially for those students who benefit the most from the social interactions within the schoolhouse, it has not yet come to that. Acknowledging the importance of extreme concern for the community’s children, Supervisor Oates cautioned Mabe not to overreact to the overall “raw numbers” for the entire county in seeking guidelines for the school system.
Drones and Tourism
Okay, maybe that’s a misleading sub-header – but it was simply irresistible to your humble reporter in approaching the next two agenda action items. Following a brief summary of contract and performance logistics related to the arrival of Silent Falcon UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) in the county and at the county’s Front Royal Airport (FRR) by EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons, the supervisors unanimously approved a three-phased action to facilitate the drone manufacturer and operations company here.
Those actions were the approval of a Performance Agreement; authorization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to incentivize the exchange of improvements to a county-owned hangar at FRR as a base of operations for Silent Falcon in exchange for the company’s tax revenue and job potential; and advertisement for a public hearing on Silent Falcon’s landing here targeted for January 19.
On the Tourism side, the County unanimously approved its end of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on changes to how the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board operates and is named. The name change is from the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Board to the Front Royal Warren County Joint Tourism Committee. And if the name change got a little more play in the County summary of the MOU, the costs remained the same at “up to $600,000” at $300,000 per municipality in the first year, and $400,000 in the second optional year of a contract for private-sector consulting services on tourism marketing.
Supervisor Mabe questioned Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan on what the community was getting in return for that investment. Mabe worried that there might be additional expenses submitted to the community for specific marketing efforts, such as video production. However, Supervisor Oates assured her colleagues that the approved budget for Tourism marketing was the extent of the Town and County’s expenditures unless otherwise approved by them.
Jordan concurred, saying the outside tourism marketing budget would operate like a County Departmental budget being set for the fiscal year – the contractor would have to work within those financial constraints just like any county department.
However, there was no more substantive information on “performance metrics” designed to anticipate the cash return in tourism dollars per the Town-County investment in its outsourced Tourism marketing.
See these conversations, and others in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Not running for re-election, not to worry; No Tourism Department, look what $600k a year from the private sector can get you …?
Following two Closed Sessions, one beginning at 6 p.m. to open the Monday, January 4, 2021 work session with interviews of candidates for appointment to now-Mayor Chris Holloway’s vacant council seat, the second adjourned to at 8:10 p.m. to discuss that appointment, the newly seated and still Warren County Republican Committee-dominated Front Royal Town Council pulled what would seem a surprise in naming Jacob Meza to that seat during the Special Meeting that followed.
The vote on a motion by Joseph McFadden, seconded by Scott Lloyd, was 4-1, with council’s only non-Republican Committee member Letasha Thompson casting the dissenting vote. However, Thompson lauded Meza’s past and potential future influence on council, saying she had simply wanted to see a “new face” on council at this point. Meza, whose seat was up for re-election last November, chose not to run to retain his council seat.
Monday’s work session/special meeting agenda may have had a hint of what was coming in that council appointment. In two of four action items in the evening’s agenda packet, Meza’s name was included in a list of six council members voting. Those items were the motions into Closed Session that sandwiched the work session, the first for council candidate interviews, the second to discuss the appointment from that field of candidates.
And while the two votes on the Special Meeting Agenda, including the one to fill the council vacancy, didn’t include Meza’s name – THAT would have been embarrassing to have him listed to vote to appoint himself – that the writing was on the wall attracted some pre-meeting citizen attention. This reporter received an email from council and Meza critic Paul Gabbert late Monday morning inquiring what Meza’s inclusion in the voting council membership in that evening’s agenda available on the Town website could possibly mean.
Clerical error or message from beyond were theorized.
No information on the number and identity of the other council candidates was immediately available from Town Hall. However, a press release on Meza’s selection was sent out by the Town’s Public Information Department about 20 minutes after the meeting’s 9:50 p.m. end at the Warren County Government Center. See Press Release
Tourism outsourcing budget
The other Special Meeting action was approval on the Town side of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Warren County on the contracting of a Tourism marketing company to work with the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board. The initial annual cost of that contract, an “up to $600,000” split evenly between the Town and County – down to $400,000 in a potential second year – raised the eyebrows of two of council’s new members during work session discussion of the item.
Both Joe McFadden and Scott Lloyd questioned Town Purchasing Agent Alyssa Scott on that cost, seeking information on the Town’s return for investment. And as their colleague Lori Athey Cockrell pointed out, it appeared McFadden and Lloyd were seeking something more substantive than “social media hits” that were touted by former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick to laud the hire of Tidewater area contractor Strategic Solutions by Trish as the initial private-sector replacement for the vanquished Town Tourism Department.
That more substantive, as in dollars and cents, answer Purchasing Agent Scott explained would come from established “performance metrics” designed to anticipate that cash return on investment. If those “performance metrics” were not met, grounds for termination “for cause” would be shown. A termination “for convenience” option would also be available in the contract, Scott assured council.
McFadden observed that it appeared council was being asked to sign off on a contract the terms of which had yet to be seen, with those “performance metrics” apparently being established by the contracted firm. That firm was identified as “JLL” or Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc., recommended from a competitively bid Request for Proposals. Asked about her not “signing off” on the recommendation by her new colleagues, Letasha Thompson explained she had preferred another bidder, but added that JLL was her second choice.
Despite the outstanding questions on the “performance metrics” and contractual parameters following the work session discussion, during the Special Meeting on a motion by Thompson, seconded by Lori Cockrell, council approved forwarding the MOU to the County by a 5-0 vote.
There was no announcement on the other major topic of public interest in that second work session Closed Session: legal advice “regarding the Afton Inn”. So, it appears the realigned town council remains the lone stumbling block on approval of the EDA’s sale to facilitate redevelopment of the Afton Inn at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
Local Government
Meza Appointed to Town Council
The Town Council has selected Jacob Meza to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Chris Holloway. The Town Council accepted applications for the unexpired term and conducted interviews of all applicants and are very appreciative for those who were willing to serve our community.
Mr. Meza’s experience on the Town Council and Planning Commission set him apart from the other candidates. The loss of the institutional knowledge of former Mayor Tewalt and former Vice-Mayor Sealock also influenced the Council’s decision. Mr. Meza has a vast knowledge of the EDA lawsuit, infrastructure projects, COVID-19 and the Town’s budget. Council believed that it is in the best interest of our citizens to bring back Mr. Meza for this year for much needed continuity of government.
Mayor Holloway stated, “I support Council’s decision and had I been allowed to vote, I too would have voted for Mr. Meza for all the aforementioned reasons.”
Town Council stated that a special election will take place in November 2021.
Local Government
From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn
The Afton Inn is one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Front Royal and Warren County. Dating to post-Civil War reconstruction, circa 1868, it sits gutted, partially boarded up, and behind fencing at the intersection of Royal Avenue and East Main Street where an anchor building should be welcoming visitors to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. It’s a daily reminder of how far Front Royal has to go to be a picturesque destination to match the natural wonders surrounding it.
The obvious and often-asked question, especially in light of a pending sales contract ready to be signed re-igniting redevelopment work halted in its early stages over a year ago – is on what advice and WHY is the Front Royal Town Council blocking that sale over an ownership dispute that won’t legally bring any revenue its way, no matter who owns and sells the property? But alas, that will be a question to be explored on another, not too distant day.
For after approaching the now unilaterally run, if not yet legally separated, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority on the front end of the above question, we were guided in another direction, the “what if” direction – as in what if ALL involved parties agreed to have the sale accomplished as 2021 arrives?
Enter 2 East Main LLC, the visionary development team who had an active development lease on the property but has since moved forward to entering into an outright purchase of the Afton Inn from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. The company’s principals are the duo of Jim Burton, owner of Carter/Burton Architecture based out of Clarke County and Alexandria-based Alan Omar, Founder and CEO of The Capital Gate investment firm working out of Fairfax. Mr. Burton is an accomplished and experienced architect, and his works are featured in the book, “AA Architects – 30 of the Most Relevant World Architects”.
Burton is the lone common denominator between original Afton redevelopment group dating to around 2015/16 MODE LLC and 2 East Main LLC which took over in early-mid 2018. When Burton introduced Omar as his new partner, he told the Town Board of Architectural Review (BAR) that he, not only brought financial stability to the Afton project, but that he was also “in for the long haul”. Through repeated delays beyond 2 East Main’s control, Omar has certainly lived up to that promise.
Throughout the course of the EDA’s recent troubled past, and in their attempts to resolve past property transactions, the newly structured EDA Board of Directors has continued to work with 2 East Main realizing their continued commitment and ambition in the development of this high-profile corner of historic downtown Front Royal. In June 2020, the EDA Board of Directors voted to accept a purchase offer from 2 East Main LLC and have been actively working to transfer the property.
2 East Main LLC successfully completed Phase 1A of the redevelopment, which included plan development, engineering, partial demolition, asbestos abatement, and replacing wood window headers with steel lintels for today’s more rigorous commercial building codes. The work also included brick repairs around the windows and other key areas of the building.
Burton and Omar say the next phase, 1B, will include securing the floors and roof cupola along with the rebuilding of the roof and Yankee gutters.
They say it is crucial that the restoration resume as soon as possible as the building has been exposed to two winters and will begin to deteriorate significantly if not weatherproofed soon. If not promptly addressed, the recently completed restoration work will be compromised, further exacerbating the already compromised Inn. These sentiments have been echoed by members of the community, design consultants, Front Royal Town Administration, 2 East Main, and the EDA.
During the early phases of the project and while construction was commencing, 2 East Main LLC was requested by the town and state historic representatives to make unplanned window modifications to the new design in order to become a contributing structure as part of the State level HUD grant program, known as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The grant program would have been in jeopardy if the Afton Inn did not join with revised design elements. Front Royal had previously narrowly missed out on development block grants for the downtown. Adding the Afton Inn as part of Front Royal’s most recent grant request yielded a positive result which brought $750,000 in federal dollars to downtown revitalization. 2 East Main quickly revised the design for submission and final approval. “We saw many benefits to participating in the program to help the Front Royal community.” Burton said.
Both Burton and Omar have shown a passion for the historic structure and have had a clear vision for turning a dilapidated building into the crown jewel of Main Street. “This project will inspire other investments in Front Royal, from developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. It will motivate the local community, especially the younger generation, to stay in the region as they plant their roots,” Omar said.
Their vision for the building includes full restoration of the current structure along with compatible additions that would allow the building and property to be a center of commerce for the east end of Main Street. The architectural renderings show space for indoor and outdoor dining, offices and perhaps apartments.
This live/work/play model has been a successful magnet for economic activity for downtown economies across Virginia and the U.S. Notable areas with high levels of success include The Reston Town Center, The Carlyle in the Eisenhower section of Alexandria, and closer to home examples including downtown Winchester, Historic Warrenton, and renewed interest in downtown Front Royal. The office space will provide a channel for employers and employees to patronize Main Street restaurants and to shop at local stores, generating more revenue for both the small businesses on Main Street and for the Town and County through smart growth and utilizing existing resources.
Residential also contributes to the downtown economy as these residents will surely spend a portion of their disposable income at the nearby shops and restaurants. The planned restaurant will bring people to that end of Main Street for lunch and dinner so that Main Street will be equally anchored by the future Afton Inn and the existing community gathering location at the Gazebo.
Omar and Burton are enthusiastic about the project. Omar commented “The natural beauty of the river valley and surrounding mountains are undeniable. I especially enjoy riding my motorcycle through the hills. We hope that our new developments will attract new visitors to expand and enliven the community, to see the beauty and potential of the town the way we have been drawn to it.” Burton added, “We have formed friendships with local artists, builders, photographers and newspaper people. We have had many people express their support for what we have been working on, under unusual circumstances.”
For further information on this project, please contact EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons, at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 13mph NW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
37/28°F
43/28°F