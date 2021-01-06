Attorney replies to Town press release on Meza appointment

The Afton Inn is one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Front Royal and Warren County. Dating to post-Civil War reconstruction, circa 1868, it sits gutted, partially boarded up, and behind fencing at the intersection of Royal Avenue and East Main Street where an anchor building should be welcoming visitors to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. It’s a daily reminder of how far Front Royal has to go to be a picturesque destination to match the natural wonders surrounding it.

The obvious and often-asked question, especially in light of a pending sales contract ready to be signed re-igniting redevelopment work halted in its early stages over a year ago – is on what advice and WHY is the Front Royal Town Council blocking that sale over an ownership dispute that won’t legally bring any revenue its way, no matter who owns and sells the property? But alas, that will be a question to be explored on another, not too distant day.

For after approaching the now unilaterally run, if not yet legally separated, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority on the front end of the above question, we were guided in another direction, the “what if” direction – as in what if ALL involved parties agreed to have the sale accomplished as 2021 arrives?

Enter 2 East Main LLC, the visionary development team who had an active development lease on the property but has since moved forward to entering into an outright purchase of the Afton Inn from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. The company’s principals are the duo of Jim Burton, owner of Carter/Burton Architecture based out of Clarke County and Alexandria-based Alan Omar, Founder and CEO of The Capital Gate investment firm working out of Fairfax. Mr. Burton is an accomplished and experienced architect, and his works are featured in the book, “AA Architects – 30 of the Most Relevant World Architects”.

Burton is the lone common denominator between original Afton redevelopment group dating to around 2015/16 MODE LLC and 2 East Main LLC which took over in early-mid 2018. When Burton introduced Omar as his new partner, he told the Town Board of Architectural Review (BAR) that he, not only brought financial stability to the Afton project, but that he was also “in for the long haul”. Through repeated delays beyond 2 East Main’s control, Omar has certainly lived up to that promise.

Throughout the course of the EDA’s recent troubled past, and in their attempts to resolve past property transactions, the newly structured EDA Board of Directors has continued to work with 2 East Main realizing their continued commitment and ambition in the development of this high-profile corner of historic downtown Front Royal. In June 2020, the EDA Board of Directors voted to accept a purchase offer from 2 East Main LLC and have been actively working to transfer the property.

2 East Main LLC successfully completed Phase 1A of the redevelopment, which included plan development, engineering, partial demolition, asbestos abatement, and replacing wood window headers with steel lintels for today’s more rigorous commercial building codes. The work also included brick repairs around the windows and other key areas of the building.

Burton and Omar say the next phase, 1B, will include securing the floors and roof cupola along with the rebuilding of the roof and Yankee gutters.

They say it is crucial that the restoration resume as soon as possible as the building has been exposed to two winters and will begin to deteriorate significantly if not weatherproofed soon. If not promptly addressed, the recently completed restoration work will be compromised, further exacerbating the already compromised Inn. These sentiments have been echoed by members of the community, design consultants, Front Royal Town Administration, 2 East Main, and the EDA.

During the early phases of the project and while construction was commencing, 2 East Main LLC was requested by the town and state historic representatives to make unplanned window modifications to the new design in order to become a contributing structure as part of the State level HUD grant program, known as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The grant program would have been in jeopardy if the Afton Inn did not join with revised design elements. Front Royal had previously narrowly missed out on development block grants for the downtown. Adding the Afton Inn as part of Front Royal’s most recent grant request yielded a positive result which brought $750,000 in federal dollars to downtown revitalization. 2 East Main quickly revised the design for submission and final approval. “We saw many benefits to participating in the program to help the Front Royal community.” Burton said.

Both Burton and Omar have shown a passion for the historic structure and have had a clear vision for turning a dilapidated building into the crown jewel of Main Street. “This project will inspire other investments in Front Royal, from developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. It will motivate the local community, especially the younger generation, to stay in the region as they plant their roots,” Omar said.

Their vision for the building includes full restoration of the current structure along with compatible additions that would allow the building and property to be a center of commerce for the east end of Main Street. The architectural renderings show space for indoor and outdoor dining, offices and perhaps apartments.

This live/work/play model has been a successful magnet for economic activity for downtown economies across Virginia and the U.S. Notable areas with high levels of success include The Reston Town Center, The Carlyle in the Eisenhower section of Alexandria, and closer to home examples including downtown Winchester, Historic Warrenton, and renewed interest in downtown Front Royal. The office space will provide a channel for employers and employees to patronize Main Street restaurants and to shop at local stores, generating more revenue for both the small businesses on Main Street and for the Town and County through smart growth and utilizing existing resources.

Residential also contributes to the downtown economy as these residents will surely spend a portion of their disposable income at the nearby shops and restaurants. The planned restaurant will bring people to that end of Main Street for lunch and dinner so that Main Street will be equally anchored by the future Afton Inn and the existing community gathering location at the Gazebo.

Omar and Burton are enthusiastic about the project. Omar commented “The natural beauty of the river valley and surrounding mountains are undeniable. I especially enjoy riding my motorcycle through the hills. We hope that our new developments will attract new visitors to expand and enliven the community, to see the beauty and potential of the town the way we have been drawn to it.” Burton added, “We have formed friendships with local artists, builders, photographers and newspaper people. We have had many people express their support for what we have been working on, under unusual circumstances.”

For further information on this project, please contact EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons, at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.