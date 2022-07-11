Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner (1950 – 2022)

John G. Kovac, beloved husband, brother, Harpist, and friend, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July, 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery at Holy Cross Abbey in Berryville with Chaplain Kenneth Patrick officiating.

John was born November 11, 1945, in Carney, New Jersey, the son of the late Edward Vance and Ellen Economos Kovac.

He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and Seton Hall University School of Law in New Jersey. During the Blizzard of 1977 in upstate New York, he read the entire Whole Earth Catalog sparking his interest in the Peace Corps, which he joined in Colombia, South America where he was introduced to the Paraguay Harp.

John has lived in Front Royal for 40 years, having followed his best friend, Michael Ordower, from New Jersey. He worked for Blue Ridge Legal Services until January 1, 1991, when he, in his words, “He gave up the practice of law for the practice of music”.

His love for music led him to become a harp maker and writer of three books, which enabled others to make their own harps. He has had instruments on all seven continents including a PVC Harp in Antarctica. He was also a music teacher of harp and guitar, recorded CDs, and attended craft shows.

John lectured at the Library of Congress. While traveling in Cyprus, he recorded with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra. He also hosted several South American harpists at his home.

He also designed and built four passive solar homes, one in New York, one in Lake Front Royal, and two at Point of Woods.

He is survived by his older sister, Carolyn Kovac of New York, New York; his wife, Judith L. Floyd; and his beloved dog, Nandu.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Court Street, Winchester, VA 22601; or Mountain View Music Studio Scholarship Fund, 217 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Anyone wanting to sing, play an instrument, or share a memory of John, is more than welcome to do so on the day of service.