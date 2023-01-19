Audiobooks: Rediscover the pleasure of storytelling

Have you always loved reading but now find it difficult to see the words on the page? Do you find it hard to hold heavy books? Regardless of whether your reading ability has diminished, you can still experience the magic of audiobooks.

What’s an audiobook?

An audiobook is a publication — be it a crime novel, fantasy series, or biography — recorded in an audible medium. The reader may be a volunteer, celebrity, professional reader, or the book’s author. The intonations may enhance your listening experience in the reader’s voice or whether the recording includes sound effects.

What does it look like?

The audiobook may be in the form of a digital file or a compact disk. You may need to download it to a device to enjoy it if it’s a digital file. A simple internet connection may work as well.

How do you listen to an audiobook?

If the audiobook is on a compact disk, insert it directly into an appropriate reader and press play. It may take a few steps to listen online or via an app downloaded to your tablet or smartphone for a digital file.

Where do you get them?

Digital audiobooks are available on several online platforms, like online libraries or e-reader businesses. You can get compact disks from your local library. A library is a great option if you’re on a tight budget. Whatever format you select, make sure you choose one compatible with your device.

Happy listening!