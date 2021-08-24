Audrey Sterling (1955 – 2021)

My son-in-law, Army veteran and Master Deputy Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick, 59, assigned to Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years, lost his battle with cancer Monday evening.

Tricia Johnson Hedrick is his wife. Additionally, he leaves five children, three grandchildren, and a number of siblings and mother behind. His father predeceased him.

He died at his home with his family present with the exception of his Army son, Specialist 4 Lee Hedrick, attached to the 101, who was called back to his base due to an emergency.

Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is the location of the service at 2 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021. A grave side service will follow at St. Luke’s Church in Stanley, Virginia.

Sheriff of Fairfax has dispatched an Honor Guard to Page County, who will serve as pallbearers and escort Officer Lynn Anthony Hedrick to his final resting place.

God Bless, the Soul of this Faithful servant, husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend.

END OF WATCH!!

At Tony’s request, I will officiate at his funeral and burial services. My honor. Rest in Peace.

The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson

Anglican Bishop

He was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Bloomington, Ill., and was a son of the late Lawrence Eugene Hedrick and Judith Ann Baker Hedrick of Arizona.

Tony was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, gardening, cooking, volunteering for 30 or more years as a member of the Page County Fair Board, and was passionate about his career in law enforcement.

Tony served in the U.S. Army prior to his job as a correctional officer for more than 10 years at the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a retired Master Deputy Sheriff from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Patricia “Trish” Johnson Hedrick of Stanley, whom he married on April 6, 1991; two sons, Specialist Lawrence E. “Lee” Hedrick III and Lynn A. “T.J.” Hedrick II, both of Stanley; three daughters, Lindsey Hedrick and Emily Hedrick, both of Stanley, and Katelynn Johnson and husband, Andrew, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Jacob Hedrick, Jordan Hedrick and Victoria Smoot. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence E. Hedrick II and wife, Linda, and Richard Hedrick; four sisters, Julie Thorpe, and wife, Jayne, Melanie Smith, Evelyn Higgs and wife, Bridget, and Lori Connor; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.

Officer Tony Hederick’s Last Rites and Farewell

The pipes swirled in the glorious sunlight in a field b’twixt the Blue Ridge Mountains in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. The earth received Officer Tony Hederick’s body and God received his Eternal Soul. Legions of Angels and Tony’s Father, I am sure, met him with hugs, smiles, and loving arms. Tony asked that Amazing Grace be sung by we left here. His fellow officers, family, children, and friends lifted our voices and sang John Newton’s hymn. The piper’s notes still resound and echo in our Valley tonight and shall never die. God bless Tony’s wife, my daughter Trish; and the kids during their grief. The night is dark, but the sun shall rise in the morning and hearts will heal.

My sincere thanks to Fairfax County’s Sheriff Stacy Kincaid for the Honor Guard Pall Bearers, Bugler, Motorcycle Escorts, and Honor Guard Piper. Sheriff Kincaid’s remembrances of Tony’s service filled our hearts. When I said, “Tony’s watch is ended,” one of Tony’s fellow officers said, “We will take it from Here!” Rest easy, my son.