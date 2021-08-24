Obituaries
Audrey Sterling (1955 – 2021)
Audrey Sterling, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Audrey was born March 15, 1955, in Ludowici, Georgia, daughter of Ben Harrison and Iola Agnes Goodman Cribbs of Jesup, Georgia.
She was a member of the 1st Assembly of God Church in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving with her parents, are her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, David Sterling; one daughter, Rebecca Sterling Cornell of Front Royal; two sons, Daniel Sterling and Joel Sterling, both of Florida; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Alayna, Aliyah, and Connor.
She was preceded in death by her brother Duane Cribbs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Isaac Donald Spencer, Sr. (1939 – 2021)
Isaac Donald Spencer, Sr., 82, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Donald was born July 21, 1939, in Carroll County, Virginia, son of the late Isaac Dewey and Margie Almeda Bobbitt Spencer. He retired after 42 dedicated years from O’Sullivan.
Surviving is his life-long friend, Juanita Spencer of Strasburg; one son, Donnie Spencer of Strasburg; two daughters, April Briggs (Matt) of Pensacola, Florida and Shannon Baker (Hugh) of Winchester; two brothers, Tony Spencer (Diane) of Raleigh, North Carolina and Bruce Spencer (Joyce) of Winchester; one sister, Irene Chapman (Harold) of Roanoke; one grandson, William Athey, III; one granddaughter, Danyell Payne; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Lilly Ann, and Spencer.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Spencer and Howard Spencer; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Blackburn and Helen Grove.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Obituaries
Sylvia Eileen Prescott (1935 – 2021)
Sylvia Eileen Prescott, 86, of Dale City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 28 at 6:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends an hour prior. A private burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Sylvia was born on March 28, 1935, in Kettering, England to the late Arthur and Florence Hamson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, James Henry Prescott; and her twin sons, Donald James Prescott and Stuart Bradley Prescott.
Sylvia was devoted to her family and her British heritage. Her courageous and adventurous spirit allowed her to marry an American Soldier, leave her English home, and venture “across the pond” to the U.S. She remained forever proud of her British heritage and was always a Royalist. She had a good sense of humor and was a lover of the arts – ballet, theater, and music of all kinds. She loved to garden, read, and collect books and fine things. She also had a special bond with animals of all kinds. Most of all, she loved and had an amazing knowledge of history.
Surviving Sylvia is her daughter, Janice Grenier and her husband Joseph of Fort Valley; her sister Sheila Kidman; her granddaughters, Christine Trotter and Amanda Haywood and her husband Andrew; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa Trotter, Maddilyn, Evelyn, and Jack Haywood; nephews David, Paul, Peter, and Chris Kidman, and her niece Valerie Whittaker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Obituaries
Dennis Michael Bailey (1948 – 2021)
Dennis Michael Bailey, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia Passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Bailey was born on August 29, 1948, in Culpeper, Virginia to the late James Henry Bailey and Gladys Johnson Bailey Nokes.
Survivors include his two sons, Dennis Michael Bailey Jr. and Brian Odell Bailey; two brothers, James Crawford Bailey and Donald F. Bailey; sister, Joyce Ann Bailey; four grandchildren, Justin Bailey, Miya Bailey, Bryson Bailey, and Jaylin Dorsett Bailey and longtime companion, Vickie Osbourne.
Obituaries
Cliffie Adeline Scott Thomson (1927 – 2021)
Mrs. Cliffie Adeline Scott Thomson, “Scottie,” 94, resident of Rockland in Warren County, VA, deceased August 14, 2021.
She was born January 13, 1927, in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, one of nine children of Paul Hampton Scott and Linnie Louise Stacy Scott of Burke County, North Carolina.
She is survived by one sister, Mrs. Rosemary Renstrom of Virginia Beach, VA, and four sons: Augustus Pembroke Thomson III, Paul Hampton Thomson, John Scott Thomson, James Stacy Thomson; and three grandchildren.
She spent her youth in Glen Alpine and moved to Washington, D. C. just after WWII and worked as a civil servant in the Bureau of Prisons and Navy Department.
She married Augustus Pembroke Thomson II in Arlington, Virginia, on October 12, 1951. They later moved permanently to the Rockland area of Warren County, VA, and established Golden Acres Orchard. After her husband’s death in 1986, she continued the orchard business as a bookkeeper, apple grader, and apple juice bottler. She graded apples up to the age of 90.
She was a Warren County Supervisor 1989-1995, 41st President of the Garden Club of Warren County, and was on the Board of Directors of the Warren Memorial Hospital.
In 1993, she was given the elected public official award by the Friends of the Shenandoah River, of which she was a charter member.
She was active in the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company #10 and was a Lady Waltonian of the Izaak Walton League. She was recognized by the NAACP with a Community Service Award in 2019. She was a volunteer at Belle Grove, the Second Chance store in Front Royal, and at the Rockland Arts & Crafts shop.
Her main love was the people of Rockland Community Church where she served as a church deacon, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school. She also enjoyed being on the Altar Flower Committee and was a member of the Rockland Singers.
A walk-through memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:00, am to 12:45 pm at the Parish Hall across from Rockland Community Church, Warren County. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift in honor of Scottie Thomson to the Rockland Community Church “Feed a Family for Jesus Thanksgiving Dinner Campaign.”
Obituaries
Rachel Burke Keener (1915 – 2021)
Rachel Burke Keener, 106, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastors Marc Roberson & James Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Keener was born on August 9, 1915, on a farm near Riverton, Virginia to the late Lewis Welford & Estelle Hottle Burke.
She was the last surviving of 14 siblings: Harry Burke, Mattie Poore, Annie Benton, Russell Burke, Catherine Sims, Paul Burke, Ollie Burke, Gladys Taylor, Brondell Burke, Virginia Burke, Charlotte Boyton, Marie Harting & Francis Burke.
She was married to the late Walker M. Keener for 56 years until his death on July 21, 1990. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Frances Keener.
Surviving is her daughter, Betty K. Chapman (Billy), Granddaughters Callie H. Dove (JR) & Carrie Chapman, and great-grandchildren Jessica Phillips (Lonnie), Joshua Dove, Jesse Dove (Marissa), Caitlin Dove & Bradley VanGorder. She is also survived by several great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.
While recently in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, her primary care provider of many years was J. William Kerns, MD who she dearly loved along with his associates at Front Royal Family Practice. She was blessed to be able to stay in her home with the assistance of several loving care aides, including Melissa Roy & Sharon Kenny.
She was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening, canning her produce, making preserves & baking. She also grew beautiful flowers that she often arranged for the church altar. Until her health prevented it, she enjoyed attending church social events & yard parties.
She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church for over 100 years, and previously belonged to the Waterlick-Buckton Homemakers & the What-So-Ever Circle of the King’s Daughters.
Pallbearers will be Jesse W. Dove, Joshua Dove, Lonnie Phillips, Charles Ruckman, Travis Manuel & Bradley VanGorder. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Chapman, J.R. Dove, Clarke Moats, Ronald Pomeroy, Billy McGill, J. William Kerns M.D., and the members of the “Full Sugar Gang” past and present from Riverton Church.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630; Living Water Christian Church, 72 N Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick (1961 – 2021)
My son-in-law, Army veteran and Master Deputy Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick, 59, assigned to Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years, lost his battle with cancer Monday evening.
Tricia Johnson Hedrick is his wife. Additionally, he leaves five children, three grandchildren, and a number of siblings and mother behind. His father predeceased him.
He died at his home with his family present with the exception of his Army son, Specialist 4 Lee Hedrick, attached to the 101, who was called back to his base due to an emergency.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is the location of the service at 2 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021. A grave side service will follow at St. Luke’s Church in Stanley, Virginia.
Sheriff of Fairfax has dispatched an Honor Guard to Page County, who will serve as pallbearers and escort Officer Lynn Anthony Hedrick to his final resting place.
God Bless, the Soul of this Faithful servant, husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend.
END OF WATCH!!
At Tony’s request, I will officiate at his funeral and burial services. My honor. Rest in Peace.
The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
Anglican Bishop
He was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Bloomington, Ill., and was a son of the late Lawrence Eugene Hedrick and Judith Ann Baker Hedrick of Arizona.
Tony was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, gardening, cooking, volunteering for 30 or more years as a member of the Page County Fair Board, and was passionate about his career in law enforcement.
Tony served in the U.S. Army prior to his job as a correctional officer for more than 10 years at the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a retired Master Deputy Sheriff from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Patricia “Trish” Johnson Hedrick of Stanley, whom he married on April 6, 1991; two sons, Specialist Lawrence E. “Lee” Hedrick III and Lynn A. “T.J.” Hedrick II, both of Stanley; three daughters, Lindsey Hedrick and Emily Hedrick, both of Stanley, and Katelynn Johnson and husband, Andrew, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Jacob Hedrick, Jordan Hedrick and Victoria Smoot. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence E. Hedrick II and wife, Linda, and Richard Hedrick; four sisters, Julie Thorpe, and wife, Jayne, Melanie Smith, Evelyn Higgs and wife, Bridget, and Lori Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.
His fellow officers, family, children, and friends lifted our voices and sang John Newton’s hymn. The piper’s notes still resound and echo in our Valley tonight and shall never die. God bless Tony’s wife, my daughter Trish; and the kids during their grief. The night is dark, but the sun shall rise in the morning and hearts will heal.