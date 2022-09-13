State News
August 2022 General Fund Revenues show moderate increase
RICHMOND, VA – On September 13, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that total revenue collections in August for the Commonwealth’s general fund grew by 13.0 percent year-over-year unadjusted. Due to August’s additional deposit day, which included payroll withholding taxes remitted by many of Virginia’s large employers, these totals exceeded forecasts. Adjusted for the additional day, revenues increased approximately 5.4 percent year-over-year.
“This report shows our purposeful efforts since day one continues to place Virginia in a strong financial position,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginians can be confident in our efforts to keep the Commonwealth moving forward. With that said, economic headwinds continue due to inflation-inducing policies at the federal level, and we continue to dig out from the unnecessary closures during the pandemic that crippled Virginia businesses.”
“August collections exceeded projections, driven by employment and wage growth year-over-year,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “However, persistent inflation, rising interest rates, concerns regarding worsening economic conditions, and slowing job growth can impact future revenue collections. We continue to monitor these issues and will better indicate current trends after September month-end, including the first estimated payments for non withholding and corporate tax collections.”
For the month, payroll withholding increased by 19.8 percent (8.2 percent adjusted for the extra deposit day). Wage growth, the additional deposit day, and a strong labor market drove growth in payroll withholding. There were 142,000 more Virginians employed in July 2022 than there were in July 2021, an increase of 3.5 percent year-over-year. Virginia, however, has yet to recover more than 113,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic (now at 97.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels) while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels.
The full August 2022 revenue report is available here.
How uncertainty sank Richmond’s plan to be first to adopt ranked-choice voting
For a while, there was hope Virginia’s capital city would be the first to show other local governments it’s safe to make big changes to a fundamental democratic process: How people elect their city councils and county boards.
Richmond City Councilman Andreas Addison was one of a handful of local officials who sponsored a plan to bring ranked-choice voting to city council races starting in 2024, a change proponents believe would reduce extremism and division, encourage candidates to run positive, consensus-building campaigns and make local governments more attuned to the people they serve.
But by the time Richmond officials voted Sept. 6 to reject the idea as too confusing and untested for a city with a fraught racial history, Addison was joining the skeptics in voting it down.
“Is this going to be confusing at the ballot box?” Addison asked rhetorically as he outlined some of the concerns he’d heard. The council voted 6-3 to scrap the proposal, a decision finalized at a meeting Monday night with no discussion.
The hard no in Richmond is a setback for proponents of a state law passed in 2020 that gave cities and counties the option of trying ranked-choice voting in elections for local governing bodies. No local government has adopted the new method — in which voters rank their preferred candidates and votes are reallocated until one candidate wins a majority — but Richmond was considered to be the furthest along in the process.
Ranked-choice proponents say each community has its own issues to work through, and they predict other cities and counties could be more welcoming to the idea in the months ahead. But the initial defeat in heavily Democratic Richmond shows resistance to change could be a formidable obstacle as advocates try to convince local politicians to tinker with voting systems they’ve been winning under.
“I was kind of hoping Richmond would be leading the way,” said Jonathan Davis, president of the Richmond Crusade for Voters, a group dedicated to boosting Black political influence that had endorsed the ranked-choice plan. “But unfortunately that’s not the case, again. We tend to be a little hesitant to do things in Richmond.”
In ranked-choice elections, voters fill out their ballot by ranking all candidates for a particular office, marking their first choice, second choice and so on. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes on the first count, the lowest-performing candidate drops out of contention. That candidate’s first-choice votes are then reallocated to remaining candidates based on who those voters picked as their second choice. The cycle repeats until a candidate reaches a majority.
Until another Virginia locality chooses to adopt the system, ranked-choice voting will only be an option in party-run nominating processes like conventions or firehouse primaries. State election officials already adopted regulations for how government-run ranked-choice elections would work, but they’ve not yet been put to use.
One of the main sticking points in Richmond was that ranked-choice voting could only be implemented for city council races, not in Richmond School Board contests or more high-profile citywide campaigns for Richmond’s strong mayor job.
Making an appearance last week at Richmond’s City Hall, Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the law making ranked-choice voting an option, said her colleagues in the General Assembly wanted to start small. It didn’t apply to school board races, she said, because some lawmakers raised a concern about school board members being able to vote for election changes without being able to budget money to pay for them.
“I didn’t share it,” Hudson told the Richmond council. “Because I feared we would encounter this very question.”
Changing how Richmond mayors are elected, Hudson said, would require a change to the city charter, a step Richmond’s own representatives would typically have to initiate themselves. Even some ranked-choice supporters acknowledged Richmond voters might be confused by having two different voting systems in place for local offices on the ballot at the same time.
Richmond’s racial divides proved to be another complication.
At the meeting earlier this month, representatives from the Richmond chapter of the NAACP spoke against ranked-choice voting, arguing a state that still doesn’t automatically restore felons’ voting rights upon release should have bigger priorities when it comes to elections and democratic participation.
“I don’t think Richmond is ready for it,” said James “JJ” Minor, president of the Richmond NAACP. “A majority of Americans don’t know anything about it.”
In a lengthy speech, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, one of four Black members on the nine-person council, noted a racial trend in those who spoke for and against ranked-choice voting, saying: “It’s White and Black.”
“I do not support making any changes to that process unless I know absolutely that it’s going to move us closer to equity and inclusion,” Robertson said, insisting a gentrifying Richmond shouldn’t be used as a “test model” for new democracy reforms.
Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents a majority-minority district in South Richmond, struck a similar tone, suggesting ranked-choice voting was a scheme that could hurt “the poorest of the poor.”
“I think this is wrong,” Trammell said. “I don’t think we’ve got enough information and there is something political about this. And this thing needs to be killed.”
Councilman Michael Jones said he was put off by the way some ranked-choice voting supporters seemed to talk about it as a way to get rid of elected officials they don’t like.
“It’s repulsive,” he said. “If you’re upset with what someone’s doing, run … But don’t say ‘this is a way we can get them out.’”
In addition to its past as the former Confederate capital, Richmond has a more recent history of trying to limit Black political power. In 1970, the city annexed a large portion of neighboring Chesterfield County, a move that reduced the city’s percentage of Black voters by adding thousands of new White voters. The annexation was challenged on grounds that its main purpose was to maintain White control of the city, litigation that ultimately led to federal courts suspending Richmond elections for several years and the creation of a ward-based voting system that gave majority-Black neighborhoods more power to pick their own representatives.
In the early 2000s when Richmond was considering switching to a strong mayor form of government with the chief executive elected separately by the entire city, there were similar suspicions the change would reduce Black political power. That’s partly what led to a local election rule requiring the mayoral winner to be the top vote-getter in at least five of the city’s nine districts.
Reacting to comments by her colleagues, Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, a main sponsor of the ranked-choice voting plan, acknowledged Richmond’s “exceptionally shameful history when it comes to voting.” But she said she’s convinced making the change would reduce political “gamesmanship.”
“We rank things all the time in our daily lives,” Jordan said. “If we want our elected officials to have the broadest support possible, then the answer to that is to enable the broadest voter base possible to weigh in.”
Davis, the Crusade for Voters president, said he wasn’t sold on ranked-choice voting when he first heard about it. But he’s become convinced it works as advertised after looking into its implementation elsewhere.
“It does not dilute Black voting strength,” Davis said. “It’s just the opposite, if anything.”
Both skeptics and supporters of Richmond’s proposal said things might go differently if the General Assembly were to amend the law so the city could adopt ranked-choice voting for all local elections, not just council races. It’s unclear how a proposal to broaden the law would be received, with Republicans having a stronger hand in the legislature now than they did when the original ranked-choice legislation passed.
Democrat Mary Peltola’s recent defeat of polarizing former Gov. Sarah Palin in a ranked-choice special election in Alaska has brought renewed criticism of the system from some on the right. However, some Virginia Republicans appear to be warming up to the concept after it was used in the GOP’s 2021 convention to nominate now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who led the ticket that broke the party’s decade-long losing streak in statewide elections.
For now, ranked-choice advocates say they’re going to work toward different outcomes in other places that are just starting the discussion Richmond’s having.
“The conversations are happening in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fredericksburg, Arlington, Alexandria. Norfolk is getting started,” said Liz White, executive director of UpVote Virginia, a new, nonpartisan ranked-choice advocacy group that previously pushed for redistricting reform under the name OneVirginia2021. “I think it’s important to note that every locality really has their own set of quirks and idiosyncrasies and needs.”
Charlottesville City Councilman Juandiego Wade, who’s currently leaning in favor of ranked-choice voting, said his city could potentially take up the issue by the end of the year. He said Charlottesville is so early in the process he’s not sure where his four colleagues stand on it, and hasn’t heard much from the public in either direction.
“It just has to be a really strong voter education process,” Wade said. “Whatever we do.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale.
A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid for the property as $4.25 million in an auction to be held Nov. 3.
The 977-acre undeveloped property, which is currently owned by Virginia True Corporation, has been embroiled in difficulties since 2017, when the company purchased the property for $12 million from long-time owners the Diatomite Corporation of America.
Virginia True planned to develop a luxury golf course and resort on the property. In November 2017, however, Richmond County ordered the company to stop work after it cleared more than 13 acres of forested land near the cliffs without a permit. A lack of required stormwater controls at the site led to extensive erosion and landslides.
Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality subsequently issued three notices of violation to Virginia True, and the lawsuit was later referred to the Office of the Attorney General.
A document filed in bankruptcy court this August lists the company owing the state $200,000 related to “governmental enforcement action.”
A four-mile stretch of striking white cliffs on the Rappahannock, Fones Cliffs are both environmentally sensitive and historically significant. Capt. John Smith recorded a hostile encounter with members of the Rappahannock Tribe that took place at the site on Aug. 18, 1608, and the area around the cliffs has become an important breeding ground for bald eagles.
In June 2019, Virginia True filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Separate litigation is also underway between two of Virginia True’s former directors, Anthony Cipollone and Domenick Cipollone, and the Diatomite Corporation of America, the former owner of the property that sold it to the current company in 2017 for $12 million.
The bankruptcy court is still reviewing plans for the company to reorganize and pay back its creditors.
Joe Pack, an attorney for the Diatomite Corporation, said in a statement that the property is being marketed for sale by Virginia True and that the bankruptcy court “will likely compare which process yields a greater recovery: the sale or the creditor-sponsored plan.”
“Highest and best offers will be received according to the bidding procedures that were approved by the court,” he said. “While still subject to bankruptcy court approval, there will likely be a dual track process in which there are creditors (including Diatomite) who are willing to sponsor a capital infusion to fund other creditors’ recoveries through a plan of reorganization.”
The property is currently zoned for agricultural use, but the sale listing notes that “a preliminary development plan (now potentially expired) was previously approved which included a golf course, lodge, restaurants, spa, 116-room hotel, commercial center, equestrian center and 718 single-family detached and townhouse units.”
The property could also “have significant value beyond development,” including mineral deposits, timber, hunting and fishing resources and conservation value, Auction Advisors noted.
Fones Cliffs’ white coloration is due to the presence of large deposits of diatomaceous earth, which is used in a range of products to deter pests and absorb and filter liquids, among other uses.
In April, more than 400 acres of land to the east of the Virginia True property were reacquired by the Rappahannock Tribe. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attended a celebration of the reacquisition.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest.
The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who have been searching for ways to broaden abortion access in states where the procedure has been outlawed since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion in June. Abortion counseling and services would be provided to pregnant veterans and their beneficiaries in limited circumstances.
But Republicans have sharply criticized the VA for changing its longstanding no-abortions policy, with some pledging to keep the status quo.
Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth said this week that because VA hospitals are linked to teaching hospitals, those health care providers will have physicians on staff with the medical knowledge to perform the procedure.
In addition, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Department of Justice would protect doctors from prosecution in states where abortion is now banned or heavily restricted.
“One of the strengths of VA health care is that every major VA hospital is affiliated with a teaching university, a medical university teaching facility,” Duckworth said. “So the skill, the ability to perform the procedures will be there.”
VA doctors also aren’t necessarily licensed in the state where they practice, she said, which means they likely would not face legal ramifications in states that have banned or restricted abortion.
VA doctors’ medical licenses could not be revoked for following VA abortion policy when it differs from state law “because many of them don’t have a license in that state because they are operating at the federal level,” Duckworth said.
Warren said she has “no doubt” that if a state’s attorney general or other prosecutor tries to put a VA health care provider in prison for acting in line with the VA’s new abortion policy, the U.S. Department of Justice will go to bat.
“The Department of Justice is there to defend the VA when the VA is acting in accordance with federal law,” Warren said.
Republicans vow to stop VA policy
Republicans pledged opposition. “This proposal is contrary to longstanding, settled law and a complete administrative overreach,” Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost, ranking member on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week. “I oppose it and am already working to put a stop to it.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told AL.com that he plans to prosecute any health care provider who violates the state’s abortion law.
“I have no intention of abdicating my duty to enforce the Unborn Life Protection Act against any practitioner who unlawfully conducts abortions in the State of Alabama,” Marshall told AL.com in a statement. “The power of states to protect unborn life is settled.”
Alabama’s abortion law bans the procedure unless the woman’s life or health is at risk, meaning Marshall would likely be trying to prosecute VA-affiliated doctors who end pregnancies that were the result of rape or incest.
The sharp GOP criticism of the new abortion policy is expected to lead to court challenges. If upheld, it could mean that a future Republican president would push the VA to reverse course, banning all abortions once again.
Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, the top Republican on the panel that funds the VA, said Thursday he expects the court system may end up deciding whether the Biden administration had the authority to change the policy.
“In the past, we’ve had to carry legislation, specifically for in vitro fertilization. And now all of a sudden, they’re talking about abortion services at the VA, so I don’t think they have the authority to do it,” Boozman said.
The specific situations in which the VA could provide abortion to ensure the life or health of the woman are “very vague,” Boozman said. “Because of that, I think I and many others are very concerned,” he said.
Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who said shortly after the announcement the decision was “grotesque and illegal,” said this week that he expects a future Republican president would undo the policy if it lasts that long.
“Well, if the current president switched it, a future president could switch it back,” Rubio said.
Mexico City Policy
The flip-flopping on abortion policy isn’t without precedent.
The so-called Mexico City Policy, or ‘global gag rule,’ changes every time control of the White House moves from one party to the other.
Originally implemented by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy, when in place during Republican presidencies, prevents nongovernmental organizations operating in foreign countries from performing or actively promoting “abortion as a method of family planning” if they want to receive U.S. foreign aid dollars.
Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said Thursday he believes the VA did have the authority to change its abortion policy “because the VA is charged with taking care of people.”
He, however, expects it will be challenged in court.
“I hope they’re unsuccessful because, quite frankly, then what the VA would have to do is say, ‘Look, there’s a medical procedure we can’t use, so you’ll have to die.’ I think that’d be a pretty horrible thing, especially since most of the people who work in the VA are there because of the veterans, they are not there for any other reason,” Tester said.
Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said she expects Republicans will do “everything they can to stop” the VA from providing abortions for patients whose life or health is at risk, or those that are the result of rape or incest.
She said she’s confident the VA has the authority to terminate pregnancies.
“They are going to provide abortions until a court order or some legal proceeding tells them they can’t do it,” she said. “But until then they can do it. They will do it.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Study projects major local tax losses due to sea level rise
A new analysis by Climate Central finds that as sea level rise shifts tidal lines along the nation’s coast, local governments face potentially steep drops in tax revenue as a sizable amount of once-taxable land is subject to flooding.
“Coastal flooding caused by sea level rise is shifting the tide lines that many coastal states use to delineate boundaries between public and private property,” the study found. “Changes in property boundaries can have significant implications for both property owners and local property tax revenues — a primary source of funding for schools and services provided by local governments.”
Virginia law generally allows private property on bays, rivers, creeks and shores to extend “to the mean low-water mark but no farther.”
But as sea level rise alters coasts, the mean low-water mark is increasingly creeping upward, erasing land once held by the property owner, as well as the taxes the local government might have assessed on it.
In Virginia, tens of thousands of parcels of land and hundreds of millions in property value could be affected.
In Accomack County on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, for example, the study found that almost 14,000 acres of property that currently lie above the elevation of the mean low-water line are projected to be at or below it by 2050. The affected acreage has an assessed land value of $58.1 million.
In Middlesex County on the Middle Peninsula, over 35,000 acres with an assessed land value of $45.7 million could be similarly affected.
The city of Norfolk’s projected impacted acreage is lower — 178 acres — but with a greater value of $48.81 million.
Overall, Climate Central found that Virginia could have more than 44,000 properties that are partly below the tidal boundary line and an additional 2,300 that are fully below it by 2050. Over 1,100 buildings could also be affected by the shifting tidal boundaries, although the analysis cautions that researchers lacked data on improvements made to properties for roughly a dozen counties in the state, leaving “only a partial financial picture of the overall threat.”
What changing tidal lines could mean for property rights remains murky. In Virginia, tensions have already emerged over how rising seas affect the state’s delineation of mandatory 100-foot-wide buffers that abut shorelines, tidal wetlands and other water bodies within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
“How, when, and whether legal boundaries will be adjusted in response to physical changes in the behavior of tides is very much an open question,” the Climate Central study notes.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state.
In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department of Education for the treatment of transgender students no later than the 2021-22 school year.
As of early September, however, only 10% of school boards have adopted the model policies, according to Equality Virginia. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group, which is tracking districts’ rollout of the law, said 13 school divisions have fully adopted the VDOE model policies, while 90 have opted to follow guidance put forward by the Virginia School Boards Association that contends existing policies fulfill the law’s requirements. Still other districts have rejected new policies outright.
“I’m a little disappointed with the reluctance of some school boards to follow the laws,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who carried the legislation along with Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, in 2020.
The 2020 law, which Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman called “landmark legislation,” lacked an enforcement mechanism, however.
Simon said while he hopes school boards in Virginia will adopt the policy, he is considering revisiting the legislation in the future and including some incentives or penalties. An attempt during the last legislative session to remove the requirement for school divisions to adopt the policies failed in committee.
Model policies
The model policies developed by the Virginia Department of Education sought to minimize discrimination against and maximize academic opportunities for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
The 2020 law, which was signed by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, identified eight key areas policies should address. Conversations since then have most notably focused on how students are identified and the use of bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to a student’s gender identity.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been more critical of the effort. He recently criticized Fairfax County for its transgender student policies policies and said parents should be informed about students’ gender identity or sexual orientiation.
“I cannot believe that bureaucrats and administrators can tell teachers to engage in these discussions and allow these decisions to be made without informing a parent,” Youngkin said at an Aug. 31 rally in Northern Virginia. “It cannot happen.”
Simon said the model policies were designed to give school boards and administrators guidance on evidence-based practices, while Boysko said they had been developed with “lots of public input” from teachers, administrators, students and parents across the commonwealth.
The most recent National School Climate Survey conducted by GLSEN, a group formerly known as the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network that advocates for LGBTQ+ students, found that most LGBTQ+ secondary school students felt unsafe in school in 2019, largely because of their sexual orientation and how they expressed their gender. Many also said they lacked access to resources, such as an LGBTQ+-inclusive curriculum, and were not protected by supportive and inclusive school policies.
In the wake of the 2020 law, groups including the Christian Action Network attempted to block these policies, including in Lynchburg City, where a judge dismissed their suit.
James Fairchild, an attorney who represented the plaintiffs in the case, wrote in court documents that Virginia’s model policies went beyond treating all students “compassionately and with great care.”
He said the policies “venture into an unscientific and ideological anti-biology bias that present a false reality land by embracing and imposing upon everyone an unworkable framework and by accepting transgender activists’ fictional unsustainable social construct that denies the biological character of sex and instead treats sex as somehow a mere ‘label’ assigned at birth.”
Different approaches
School districts in Virginia have taken different approaches to addressing the state requirement.
Some, like those in Loudoun and Fairfax, have adopted the model policies. Newport News initially rejected the state recommendation but later reversed that decision.
A handful, including Augusta, Bedford, Pittsylvania and Russell counties, have rejected the policies outright, while the school board in the city of Chesapeake never allowed the policies to come up for a vote.
Russell County School Board Chair Cynthia Compton said last summer during the board’s vote that she believes the school division is in compliance with state law and is in the business of “trying to keep every child safe while they are at school.”
Last summer, the Warren County School Board declined to adopt any of the policies.
Warren School Board Member Ralph Rinaldi said it was important to be a model for other counties and come up with a solution that’s “good for the students of Warren County first and everybody else second.”
School board chairs in Chesapeake and Russell did not immediately respond for comment.
The Hanover County School Board recently passed a policy requiring transgender students who seek access to a restroom, locker room or changing facility that aligns with their gender identity to submit a written request to the school principal.
The request must include signed statements that the student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or consistently expresses a binary gender identity, statements from the student’s parent or guardian and the student’s disciplinary or criminal records.
Rahaman said Hanover’s policy is “invasive” and unnecessary and will further stigmatize and potentially bring harm to transgender and non-binary students.
Many other divisions have argued their current policies are aligned with the response provided by the Virginia School Board Association, which they say are in compliance with state law. VSBA’s five-page document outlines how the association believes its policies meet the requirements of the 2020 law, including being in compliance with non-discrimination law and having a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harrassment for all students.
Consequently, schools that have already adopted those policies listed by VSBA have contended they are in compliance with the 2020 law and don’t need to take further action.
Lexington City Schools, for example, stated last summer that “the law is clear that transgender students must be allowed to use the restrooms and locker rooms for the gender with which they consistently identify and assert. Any student may request to use a private restroom within the school. Lexington City Schools will follow the law.”
But Rahaman said VSBA’s policies are insufficient, and do not mention the word “transgender.” She also said that VSBA’s policies do not address eight areas identified by the commonwealth including dress code, student identification and facility usage.
VDOE’s policies are a guide for creating “affirming school environments,” she said, while VSBA’s policy updates are simply “an attempt to achieve legal compliance with state law.”
Gina Patterson, executive director for the Virginia School Board Association, did not respond to a request for comment.
“It has been disappointing to see some other school districts who have not obviously understood the importance of treating students with respect and dignity, and the privacy concerns that they may have,” Boysko said.
Rahaman said transgender and non-binary students exist everywhere in Virginia and that they deserve school boards who are going to affirm and support their identities on equality.
“We want teachers to be able to focus on teaching and so these model policies, and the guidelines are there to help teachers better understand how to create affirming classrooms and learning environments for students, so that they can focus on teaching things like math and science and history,” she said.
Boards may face legal consequences for not adopting model policies
The Department of Education was granted little enforcement authority by the 2020 law to penalize school divisions for not adopting the model policies.
James Lane, former superintendent of public instruction, said in a memo to superintendents dated last summer that nondiscrimination policies alone may be insufficient to meet the full scope of this legal mandate.
“Like all other mandates on local school boards resulting from General Assembly action, local school boards must fulfill this directive in order to be in compliance with state law,” Lane wrote. “Local school boards that elect not to adopt policies assume all legal responsibility for noncompliance.”
A spokesperson from the governor’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about school districts’ failure to adopt the model policies.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Future of Virginia air board committee in question
The future of a committee convened by the State Air Pollution Control Board to improve public engagement and transparency in environmental permitting is in doubt with new leadership on the panel.
Board Chair James Patrick Guy said he was “not disposed to … continue the committee at this time.”
“If there’s a need for it in the future we can certainly discuss it,” he said.
The Committee on Public Engagement was created in 2019 in the wake of the panel’s controversial approval of an air permit for the now-canceled Chickahominy Power Station in Charles City County.
Its inception also followed the granting of an air permit for a compressor station in the predominantly Black community of Union Hill in Buckingham County that was intended to be part of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The permit was later overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on the grounds that the air board and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had neglected to consider environmental justice impacts and less polluting measures.
Both cases spurred months of tense meetings often packed with angry citizens opposing the permits.
After several years of tumult, Air Board members reexamine public engagement process
Board members Hope Cupit and Lornel Tompkins, both appointees of former Gov. Ralph Northam, said the committee had been created to explore ways to better engage communities impacted by certain projects, in addition to providing transparency.
After the committee’s creation, “the public seemed to be more open and the atmosphere changed toward board members.,” Cupit said.
Former Vice Chair Roy Hoagland had previously stated that prior to establishing the committee, the board ensuring the public was aware, educated and transparent weren’t sufficient. Current board member Staci Rijal also previously noted that the board’s typical weekday meetings during the workday required members of the public to request time off, giving greater input to advocacy groups that pay employees to comment on particular issues and projects.
The Virginia Manufacturers Association had previously cautioned that increased public engagement requirements could be costly for businesses and could directly impact the Virginia economy.
Attempts to reach members of the Air Pollution Control Board for comment were unsuccessful Thursday. According to a DEQ spokesperson, the committee is “not planning to meet at this time.”
Legislative changes
Questions about the committee’s future come just two months after a new law went into effect transferring permitting powers from the air board to DEQ.
Under the legislation, patroned by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, DEQ will have authority over the approval of all permits.
Previously, decisions on controversial permits could be elevated from the agency to the board if more than 25 people requested that action.
DEQ can now convene additional public hearings on a permit if it is requested by 25 people or if a permit is deemed controversial under a new definition.
DEQ Policy Analyst Karen Sabasteanski said the board will be briefed as part of the new permit approval process and will have the opportunity to comment.
“What happens beyond that, I can’t tell you,” she told the Mercury of any board action following the briefing.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation had previously stated citizen boards are something Virginia should be proud of.
“I think it is helpful and necessary for good governance for citizens to have an opportunity to see and understand what goes on and to weigh in,” CBF Virginia Executive Director Peggy Sanner reiterated by email Thursday.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
