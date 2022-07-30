August Celebrity Birthdays!

Whether it’s your first or 15th festival, there are a number of items you should have on hand. Here’s what to bring.

The essentials

Sunscreen, sunglasses, and an insulated water bottle should be at the top of your summer festival checklist. You should also bring facial tissues and lip balm. Wet wipes are practical for washing your hands and cleaning up small messes. Bring some cash as well in case the kiosks on site don’t accept debit or credit cards.

The right clothing

Check the forecast and prepare for all potential weather conditions. A hat, sweater, windbreaker, and rain jacket will help protect you from the elements and ensure that a little rain won’t spoil your fun. Toss in a blanket as well to sit on during the day and curl up with at night.

The camera

Whether it’s a cellphone or digital camera, you should bring a device to capture memories of your festival experience. Make sure it’s fully charged and free up as much storage space as possible. To ensure you don’t miss a single moment, pack an extra memory card and a portable charger.

The little extras

A pair of binoculars will allow you to have a good view of the stage no matter where you’re standing. For optimal comfort, consider bringing folding chairs and a cooler, but only if these items are permitted on site.

Finally, if you purchased your tickets in advance, make sure you don’t leave the house without them.

COVID-19

For a safe and fun experience, familiarize yourself with the current public health measures before arriving at the venue, and make sure to bring any required documentation.