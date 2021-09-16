State News
August shipping volumes soar: Port continues to invest in new assets
NORFOLK, VA – The Port of Virginia® in August processed more than 307,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) making it the busiest August on record and the port’s second most productive month in its history.
The combination of modern terminals and an experienced operating team are combining for success and ongoing efficiency, said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA).
In addition, the advantage of the “Virginia model” – where the VPA is both the terminal owner and operator – is keeping the port agile and providing measurable results to ocean carriers and cargo owners that are facing congestion and delays elsewhere.
“We own the terminals and our operating company runs them and this is an important advantage because we are not beholden to multiple economic interests, especially when we need to be flexible in our operations to accommodate our customers and growing cargo volumes,” Edwards said. “The Hampton Roads Chassis Pool [HRCPII] is a great example of the advantages of being an owner-operator. We own and operate HRCPII and as a result, we can make decisions and take quick action to ensure we have an ample supply of chassis.”
The VPA has four deep-water, multi-purpose cargo terminals and two inland terminals that are run by the VPA’s private operating company, Virginia International Terminals, LLC. In addition, the VPA owns and operates HRCPII.
“Though this is a very large, diverse port complex, all of the operational decisions are made under one roof by our Chief Operations Officer, Kevin Price,” Edwards said.
“Every day the parts are communicating, working in unison, analyzing need and providing real value to our customers, cargo owners and shippers. The ability to act quickly and provide service and solutions – long- or short-term — is the advantage of The Port of Virginia.”
August’s TEU volume was up 59,675 TEUs (+24%) vs. the same month last year and up 48,202 units (+18.6%) when compared with Aug. 2018, previously the best August on record.
- To see a one-minute-45-second video of the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.
“Our August volume would have been even stronger but there were some disruptions in the vessel schedule that are pushing some ship calls into September,” Edwards said. “We are nearing the height of peak season and do not anticipate a let-up before year’s end. Knowing that, we are focusing on remaining agile and fluid in our operations and continuing to invest in new assets that will increase our efficiency.”
In late August, the port ordered 18 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers; the units are set for delivery next June to Norfolk International Terminals [15] and Virginia International Gateway [3]. In addition, 100 Thermo King gensets were delivered to HRCPII. These units mount directly on the chassis and 80 of the matching chassis are scheduled for delivery to HRCPII in October.
August Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)
- Total TEUs – 307,023 up 24.1%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 85,256 up 13.2%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 144,226, up 19.3%
- Total Containers – 172,094, up 26.4%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,794, down 3.2%
- Total Rail Containers – 57,839 up 32.9%
- Total Truck Containers – 106,458 up 23%
- Total Barge Containers – 7,797 up 28.3%
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs, generates $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis and is a significant contributing factor in Virginia being ranked “Best State for Business” in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by CNBC.)
Herring files amicus brief supporting the DOJ’s challenge to Texas’ unconstitutional law banning abortions after six weeks
RICHMOND (September 15, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) challenge to Texas’ new unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions. Attorney General Herring’s brief specifically supports DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, that went into effect earlier this month.
Last week, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a similar amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson, arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld.
“The Texas abortion ban is not only unconstitutional, it’s just plain wrong. This law was explicitly written to try and circumvent any kind of judicial review, but my colleagues and I will not let that happen – S.B. 8 will see its day in court,” said Attorney General Herring. “A woman’s constitutional right to choose what she does with her own body is under attack across this country. As long as I am attorney general, I will do everything in my power to fight back against this alarming wave of abortion restrictions and protect a person’s constitutional right to an abortion.”
Attorney General Herring’s brief, filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, argues that by banning all pre-viability abortions within Texas’ borders, the law, Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent affirming the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before viability. The brief further contends that the Texas legislature sought to circumvent prior Supreme Court rulings and prevent judicial review of the law by delegating enforcement authority to private individuals instead of the government and, as such, S.B. 8 is an “unprecedented attack on our constitutional order” and the rule of law.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues contend that the clear purpose of S.B. 8’s private enforcement scheme is to produce an “across-the-board ban on constitutionally protected activity,” and that the private enforcement mechanism does not shield Texas’ unconstitutional law from judicial review. The brief describes how Texas created a structure within its state court system that requires courts to provide monetary and injunctive relief to claimants who bring cases against doctors who provide abortions and those who “aid and abet” such constitutionally protected care. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the federal district court should not allow Texas to render the constitutionally protected rights recognized in Roe v. Wade legally void through the law’s transparent scheme.
Attorney General Herring’s brief describes how the law is already significantly impacting abortion provider clinics in Texas and beyond, including in amici states. Clinics in nearby states are already reporting a rise in calls from Texas patients seeking abortions, and one day after the law went into effect, all abortion clinics in New Mexico were reportedly booked for weeks. This rise in abortion caseloads in other states from Texas patients and the increase in needed travel for patients could result in many people – especially low-income individuals – being unable to receive the care they need. The law also threatens the many people who help patients in Texas obtain access to abortion by creating more than $10,000 potential liability for anyone who so much as gives a patient a ride to an abortion provider or otherwise “aids or abets” an abortion. The amici state, the brief explains, are committed to shielding their residents and clinicians from these harms when they help a patient in Texas obtain constitutionally protected care.
Finally, Attorney General Herring and the coalition argue that it is essential for the federal district court to grant a preliminary injunction of the law to stop the irreparable harm that S.B. 8 is inflicting on people in Texas and across the country, including the amici states. Forcing a patient to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, the brief argues, will lead to negative health and socioeconomic consequences, including placing people who are forced to carry a pregnancy to term at greater risk of life-threatening illnesses and harming their ability to maintain full-time employment.
Attorney General Herring has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in Virginia. Last week, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson, arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld. He has stood against attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and has fought in court to defend women’s access to comprehensive healthcare services, including abortion and birth control. He issued an official advisory opinion that helped protect women’s health clinics from expensive and medically unnecessary retrofits that would have closed many Virginia clinics that offer abortion services. Attorney General Herring successfully fought alongside his colleagues in the Whole Women’s Health case to strike down Texas’s onerous, medically unnecessary regulations, and he has fought for women’s reproductive justice around the country, working with colleagues to oppose medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in Ohio and Alabama. Additionally, he continuously fought against the Trump Administration’s attacks on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care services and contraception options.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Governor Northam and the First Lady Announce 2021 Women in Innovation Conference
Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 15, 2021, the Commonwealth’s second annual Women in Innovation conference will be held on September 22. It is presented by the Secretary of Administration in collaboration with the Virginia Information Technology Agency Innovation Program. This year’s conference is an opportunity to uplift women innovators and celebrate the groundbreaking women who paved the way.
“Virginia is a state that celebrates diversity,” said Governor Northam. “I am proud that our administration has more women in executive leadership roles than any previous Governor’s office. We need more women in leadership in our government and the private sector, and this is an opportunity for groundbreaking women leaders to speak about their experiences, and inspire the next generation.”
The conference is an opportunity for women across the Commonwealth, and nation, to come together, share their experiences, and influence the next generation of women leaders. This year’s event will include discussions from women who have excelled in their field, ranging from leaders in broadcast journalism to athletes who accomplished extraordinary feats.
“As a daughter, mother, First Lady, and educator, developing the talent of the next generation’s leaders is vital to Virginia’s success,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “I’m excited to share my story, and I hope that it can inspire everyone participating in the Women in Innovation conference.”
“Being a leader and the Secretary of Administration, it is my privilege to be a mentor to my coworkers and employees,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson. “The Women in Innovation conference is a chance for leaders in their respective fields to display their accomplishments and participate in future collaboration.”
This year’s Women in Innovation conference is a free, virtual event for anyone who would like to attend. Visit the website to register. The conference is on September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST. The Women in Innovation conference is a production of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency Innovation Program, led by Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe. The Women in Innovation planning team is thankful for your support of such an impactful event. For more information, email vip@vita.virginia.gov.
Governor Northam encourages Virginians to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today proclaimed September 15 to October 15 as Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.
“As we mark 53 years of commemorating National Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, Pam and I encourage all Virginians to join us in celebrating the important history and enduring contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community throughout Virginia and our country. They enrich our communities by sharing their vibrant culture and heritage.
“Throughout this month, we honor and celebrate the hard work and dedication of our Hispanic and Latino men and women who have contributed greatly to the success of our Commonwealth. Hispanic and Latino Virginians continue to make great strides in public office and civil rights issues, supporting the fight for justice and equality for all, and successfully advocating for the historic passage of language access and of protections for all immigrants regardless of citizenship status.
“We acknowledge their deep-rooted history and foundation in our country and in our Commonwealth. We highlight their leadership in business and education, and their service in the fight against COVID-19 as healthcare and frontline workers. We recognize the dedication of our public servants as teachers and government employees. We commend the service of Hispanic and Latino men and women in the military protecting our democracy and freedom.
“The stories of Hispanic and Latino people are woven into the fabric of our communities. I invite all Virginians to participate in virtual and other safe celebrations of Hispanic and Latino heritage taking place in communities around the Commonwealth. Hispanic and Latino history is Virginia’s history.”
Task Force on culturally inclusive school meals and calendars shares report with Governor Northam
On September 9, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam received the final report of the Task Force on Culturally Inclusive School Meals and Calendars after sharing a meal with task force members, educators, and students at Beville Middle School. The full report is available here.
Recommendations include:
• Helping schools understand the religious and cultural needs of their students, assess their cultural inclusivity practices, and identify opportunities for growth;
• Creating culturally inclusive food pantries in partnership with local and faith-based organizations; and
• Recognizing schools that implement innovative and inclusive school meal and calendar practices
“When schools acknowledge and celebrate diverse cultures, customs, and cuisines, it strengthens the sense of belonging in school communities,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “I am pleased with the task force’s work to identify ways to support healthy, compassionate learning environments for students.”
The task force was charged with identifying best practices equipping schools to adopt culturally and religiously inclusive calendars and serve meals that accommodate more dietary restrictions.
The task force recommends that schools seek public input, to ensure the religions and cultures of students are represented on academic calendars. Under these recommendations, schools will not require the recognition of all significant dates on the calendar, nor eliminate holidays currently recognized, but will encourage schools and institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for students to celebrate the cultural and religious days that are significant to their tradition.
“School divisions and higher education institutions have the opportunity to be more inclusive in the meals they serve and holidays they recognize to honor the diversity of Virginia’s students and educators,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The task force has outlined recommendations to promote expanded meal offerings and recognize religious and cultural holidays that bear significant importance to many students in our classrooms, even if they may not currently be acknowledged on school calendars.”
Members of the task force included:
• Farah Ahmad of Gainesville, Community Service, Interfaith, and Government Relations Assistant, McLean Islamic Center
• Sandra C. Curwood of Richmond City, State Director, Office of School Nutrition Programs, Virginia Department of Education
• Megan Day of Catlett, Student and Virginia Future Farmers of America State President
• Hurunnessa Fariad of Sterling, Head of Outreach, The All Dulles Muslim Society (ADAMS Center)
• Lindsey Fox of Blacksburg, Interim District Director, VA PTA’s Parkway District
• Nina Ha of Blacksburg, Director, Asian Cultural Engagement Center at Virginia Tech
• Heidi Hertz of Richmond City, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry
• Qiu Jin of Virginia Beach, Director of the Institute of Asian Studies and Associate Professor of History, Old Dominion University
• Monica Manns of Richmond City, Chief Equity, Diversity Officer, Henrico County Public Schools
• Karishma Merchant of Alexandria, Senior Education and Workforce Policy Advisor, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine
• Sarah Moran of King George, Registered Dietitian, The Dr. Yum Project
• Vijay Ramnarain of Chesterfield, Director of Support Services, Department of Education
• Adam Russo of Manassas, Director of the Office of School Food and Nutrition Services, Prince William County Public Schools
• Lyons Sanchezconcha of Richmond City, Educator, Richmond Public Schools
• Rabbi Abbi Sharofsky of Silver Spring, Maryland, Director of Intergroup Relations and Rabbi in Residence, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington
• Beth Teigen of Powhatan, Chief of Staff to the Superintendent, Henrico County Public Schools
• Jonathan C. Zur of Richmond City, President and CEO, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities
“All students, educators, and families should feel a sense of belonging in their schools and institutions of higher education,” said task force member Rabbi Abbi Sharofsky. “Religious and ethnic minorities often feel isolated when choosing how to observe a holiday that falls on a school day, especially if the school does not acknowledge the observances important to their traditions. By proactively and intentionally creating an inclusive academic calendar, PK-12 schools and higher education institutions can foster belonging and equity for all students, and allow students to more fully lean into their religious and cultural identities.”
Later this fall, the task force will present their recommendations to the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet and will share their recommendations with superintendents, school nutrition directors, higher education representatives, school board members, and other relevant stakeholders.
Governor Northam/AG Herring statements on removal of Robert E. Lee Monument
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement after the Robert E. Lee Monument was officially removed.
“After 133 years, the statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down—the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South. The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
The Lee statue was erected in 1890, a generation after the Civil War, during a time in which southern states were working to reinforce white supremacist systems and structures across their governments, services, and societies.
More than a year ago, the Northam Administration proposed removing the Lee Monument in Richmond. Court challenges prevented that action until last week when the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously agreed that the removal could move forward. The 12-ton statue was removed Wednesday in a process that took approximately one hour. The statue will be placed in secure storage at a state facility until a permanent, appropriate location is chosen for its display. The 40-foot granite pedestal will remain for the time being. The pedestal’s final disposition will be determined following a community-driven effort to reimagine Monument Avenue, including the state-owned property surrounding the monument and the pedestal. The City of Richmond and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are spearheading the effort on behalf of the Commonwealth.
Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the following statement celebrating the removal of the Robert E. Lee Monument.
“Today is a momentous day in Virginia’s history,” said Attorney General Herring. “For over 130 years, the Lee statue has stood as a daily reminder of a racist past, but that past does not define Virginia of today or Virginia of tomorrow. It is time to use our public spaces to tell the Commonwealth’s full story and to tell it truthfully.
“Symbols matter, and with the removal of the Lee statue, the Commonwealth takes an essential step on its journey towards becoming more open, fair, welcoming, and just for everyone. I have been dedicated to removing the Lee statue from its place of prominence, and it is incredibly rewarding to see it finally come down. I want to thank my team for their incredibly hard work on this case, as well as Governor Northam for his leadership.”
For over a year, Attorney General Herring has been dedicated to removing the Lee statue. In June 2020, following Governor Northam’s decision to take down the statue, Attorney General Herring filed a notice in the Lee statue lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court that he “intend[ed] to defend the Governor’s decision and ensure the removal of this divisive relic.” In July 2020, he filed a brief defending the removal of the state-owned Lee statue and asked the Court to dissolve the injunction that was in place barring the removal of the statue, and later that month, he and his team presented arguments to Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant. On October 27, 2020, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled in favor of Attorney General Herring in finding that the Lee statue’s removal was lawful, but the ruling was stayed pending appeal.
In January 2021, the Plaintiffs who were fighting to keep the state-owned Lee statue up appealed the lower court’s ruling, and later that month, Attorney General Herring asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject this appeal. He also asked SCOVA, if they chose to hear the appeal, to do so as quickly as possible. In April 2021, Attorney General Herring filed a brief asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold the Richmond Circuit Court’s ruling that removal of the Lee statue is lawful and to dissolve the injunction that was preventing the Commonwealth from taking the state-owned statue down. At this time, several amicus briefs were also submitted in support of Attorney General Herring’s efforts to remove the statue. On June 7, 2021, Attorney General Herring and his team presented arguments to the Supreme Court of Virginia about why the injunction should be dissolved and the state-owned Lee statue should be removed once and for all.
During his term, Attorney General Herring has taken numerous steps to remove racist Confederate iconography from public spaces. He has long called for the removal of Confederate monuments and repeal of the law that protected these monuments, and this session his team worked on the legislation to repeal it. In September 2020, Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to lift an injunction that was preventing Charlottesville from removing city-owned Confederate monuments. He also worked to allow Norfolk to remove a Confederate monument, helped remove a Confederate flag from city property in Danville, wrote an opinion that facilitated the renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway in parts of Northern Virginia, and won a court case to remove the Confederate battle flag from Virginia license plates.
Watch the removal of the Robert E. Lee Monument.
Governor Northam announces artifacts for new time capsule
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 7, 2021, the artifacts for the new time capsule, crafted by Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale. The capsule will be placed in the concrete pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument.
Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Lee pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.
The statue itself will be removed on Wednesday. On Thursday, the original time capsule will be removed and handed over to the Department of Historic Resources. This new time capsule will be put in its place in the statue’s base, as that will remain for the time being. Should it be removed later, the time capsule will be buried nearby.
“This monument and its time capsule reflected Virginia in 1890—and it’s time to remove both so that our public spaces better reflect who we are as a people in 2021,” said Governor Northam. “The past 18 months have seen historic change, from the pandemic to protests for racial justice that led to the removal of these monuments to a lost cause. It is fitting that we replace the old-time capsule with a new one that tells that story.”
The new capsule was crafted by Paul DiPasquale who also created Richmond’s Arthur Ashe monument and Virginia Beach’s King Neptune statue.
“The 1887 capsule we will remove this week offers us an incisive bite of time when the Lee Monument was erected. Now in 2021, this capsule gives future Virginian’s artifacts of the tectonic transition that has happened to us,” said DiPasquale. “The pedestal marks the past and has a new message for the future: we, all of us, are the New Virginia.”
Artifacts for the new time capsule were suggested by members of the public and narrowed down to 39 final choices by a committee that included historians from the Richmond region’s leading historical and cultural museums and members of Governor Northam’s cabinet. The committee included:
• Heather Anderson, Community Engagement Coordinator at Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
• Alaysia Black Hackett, Deputy Chief Diversity Officer
• Jamie Bosket, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture
• Christy Coleman, Executive Director of Jamestown Yorktown Foundation
• Rita Davis, Former Counsel to the Governor
• Grindly Johnson, Secretary of Administration
• Julie Langan, Director of the Department of Historic Resources
• Bill Martin, Director of The Valentine
• Jennifer McClellan, Senate of Virginia, District 9
• Pamela Northam, First Lady of Virginia
• Alex Nyerges, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
• Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education
• Scott Stroh, Executive Director of Gunston Hall
• Andrew Talkov, Senior Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture
• Dr. Sandra Treadway, Librarian of Virginia
• Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer
The 39 artifacts are intended to reflect the cultural moment in Virginia’s, and the nation’s, history. In the past year and a half, Virginia has faced a global pandemic and a deep reckoning with racism. Protests for racial justice, sparked by the death of George Floyd, led to the removal of statues originally placed to memorialize those who fought to continue a way of life that enslaved other human beings. The artifacts are a snapshot of that moment in time, capturing both the protests of last year and the pandemic. They include a vaccination card, a photo of a Black ballerina in front of the statue, a Black Lives Matter sticker, a face mask, and a poem written in Unified English Braille. A full list of time capsule artifacts is listed below.
“In the midst of demonstrations and reclaiming space, my photo of a Black ballerina at America’s largest Confederate statue made national headlines in June 2020, surprising and inspiring viewers,” said photographer Marcus Ingram, whose photo will be included in the time capsule. “I am thrilled to have my print, my piece of history, be included in the new time capsule that aims to represent the Virginia of today. I am hopeful that future generations will see my photograph and understand what we stood up for.”
Artifact List
• “Ballerina at the Lee Statue” photo taken on June 5th, 2020, captured and submitted by Marcus Ingram
• Expired Vial of COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine and CDC Vaccination Record Card suggested by Craig Fifer and contributed by the Virginia Department of Health
• National Geographic Special Issue “2020 in Pictures” with the cover image of Lee Monument in Richmond, VA suggested by Hope Wolf submitted by Connor Freche
• “Black Lives Matter” sticker submitted by Tangee Augustin and Abby Admete
• Collection of Michael Paul Williams’ Pulitzer prize-winning columns on Monument Avenue suggested by Michael Baker and contributed by Michael Paul Williams
• “Writing a new history” Kente cloth worn by the Commissioners of the Congressionally chartered 400 Years of African-American History Commission and Ghanian emissaries that participated in the 400th commemoration of 1619 at Point Comfort in Hampton, Virginia, now part of Fort Monroe National Monument, submitted by Governor Ralph S. Northam
• “New Virginians” booklet with portraits of 24 immigrants whose interviews formed the core of the Library of Virginia’s 2020 exhibition, submitted by the Library of Virginia
• General Assembly Acts of Assembly from the 2020 Special Session submitted by Senator Jennifer McClellan
• Virginia is for Lovers “pride” pin and sticker submitted by Virginia Tourism Commission
• “the protagonist” poem in uncontracted Unified English Braille written and submitted by Laura Minning
• “Better Together” LED Board coded by middle school girls at Patrick Henry Community College and submitted by Amanda Broome
• VA Ratify ERA sash and ERA 2020 pins submitted by Christine DeRosa and Julia Tanner
• “YOU ARE NOT ALONE” pink heart print found on Broad Street in front of the Institute of Contemporary Art on May 30, 2020, after a night of protests in Richmond, created by Studio Two Three and submitted by the Teele-Jordan Family
• Election Officer Badge for 2020 General Election submitted by Stephanie Hunter
• “Monument Avenue” Hip Hop Album by Noah-O and Taylor Whitelow suggested by DeMario Spurlock and contributed by Noah-O
• Prayer beads left by a family member who passed away from COVID-19 submitted by Tanzing Lahdon
• Danville Public Schools “First Lady” face mask submitted by First Lady Pamela Northam
• Photos of the June 4, 2020 press conference announcing the removal of the Lee Statue taken by Jack Mayer and submitted by Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam
• Steel railroad spike talking piece found near African Ancestral Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom and used to promote conversations on racial healing, submitted by Coming to the
Table RVA
• Photos and fliers from “Stop Asian Hate” protests in May 2021 submitted by Shawn Soares
• Program and video from the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard featuring a keynote from former Congressman John Lewis submitted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture
• Letter describing VUUs history and commitment to the Richmond community-written and submitted by Virginia Union University’s Student Government Association President Joydan Lyons Parker
• Photo of the Virginia State Police at 14th and F Street NW in Washington helping DC Metro Police Department patrol the city for unrest after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, submitted by Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam
• Essays and poems from Arcadia Middle School students reflecting on the experience of being a student during a pandemic submitted by the Eastern Shore Public Library
• Senate Resolution Commending the League of Women’s Voters agreed to by the Senate on February 6, 2020, to commemorate LMV’s centennial and the centennial of the 19th amendment, submitted by Deb Wake
• “Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee Monument is Coming Down, Thanks to Me and Black Women Like Me” July 10, 2021, Teen Vogue article written and submitted by Zyahna Bryant
• Hard copy of the Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa Igloria’s work “Dear America” presented during Governor Ralph. S. Northam’s commemoration of Juneteenth in 2021 at Fort Monroe submitted by Luisa Igloria
• Gifts from the dedication ceremony from the Mattiponi and Pamunkey nations, hand-painted gourd rattle, and handcrafted earrings with sturgeon scale and beading, submitted by First Lady Pamela Northam
• Booklet which outlines Virginia’s first One Virginia Plan for Inclusive Excellence submitted by Dr. Janice Underwood
• “Rumors of War Wasn’t a Rumor” photo lithographic plate with oil-based ink & sealant created by Marshal Turner, Jade Gibbens, and Studio Two Three and submitted by Studio Two Three
• Copy of the LGBTQ Richmond Walking Tour created by Blake McDonald submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources
• First Presbyterian Church Session 2020 minutes approving the formation of a Dismantling Racism – Building The Beloved Community Advisory Group, submitted by Amy Starr Redwine
• Video of the One Commonwealth Many Virginians: Uniting in Interfaith Prayer for Healing and Unity event submitted by the Governor Ralph S. Northam’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
• Piece of tarp from the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War Statue and photos from the unveiling event, submitted by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
• Document describing selected student submissions from the Governor’s Inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources
• “Post-Colonial Love Poem” by 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry Winner Natalie Diaz suggested by Dana Chesser and submitted by Natalie Diaz
• New Legacy Postcard created and submitted by Marc Cheatham and Noah Scalin
• List of artifacts in the previous capsule as described in a Richmond Dispatch article dated October 26, 1887, submitted by the Library of Virginia
• Photo collage of individuals who contributed artifacts to the new time capsule and thank you note submitted by Tori Feyrer
