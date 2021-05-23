Austin Eugene ‘Oodie’ Howard (1955 – 2021)

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Austin Eugene ‘Oodie’ Howard transitioned from labor to reward. Born October 26, 1955, in Middleburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Carter Eugene Howard and Mary Helen Howard. He attended Loudoun Valley High School and Falls Church High School. He was an all-around phenomenal basketball player—he could shoot from anywhere on the court—and played for both high schools that he attended.

A true ‘Love & Basketball’ story, Austin met the love of his life, Denise, at a Warren County vs. Loudoun Valley High School basketball game. They were together for 11 years before they were married on August 31, 1985. He adored his wife, Denise, who he affectionally called ‘Baby’. This beautiful union was blessed with Maria, whom he called ‘Booza’, and Juanita, whom he called ‘8th, 9th, and 10th Wonder’. His family meant the world to him, and he was their world. Austin loved his family and had such a big heart. He treated every person he ever met with so much care and love. His family admired the fact that he was so caring for others and that he never judged you, no matter what your situation was—he loved you just the same! He always had a greeting that made you know that he cared for you. “What’s up, Captain?” He could always put a smile on your face. Austin was always well-dressed, and he had on one of his hats with a pair of sunglasses!

He was Jack of All Trades! He was a gifted Landscaper, Handyman, Dog Whisperer (he could train any dog!), Garbage Collector, but most of all, he was an exquisite Painter. Austin recently painted his home and his work attracted the eyes of many. His painting was distinguished, so much so that he painted churches and other buildings across the town of Front Royal. His love for helping others made him known far and wide. He was so dedicated to helping and protecting others that he was also the Neighborhood Watch—every night he would drive around the neighborhood to make sure that everyone was safe in their homes before he went to bed. He was a vessel used by the Lord. He gave his life to Christ at the age of 10 and was baptized by the late Rev. Proctor. Austin was also known as the “Yard Sale on Wheels” and would load up his truck and drive around town feeding and clothing people of his community. In his free time, Austin enjoyed spending time with his family, playing pool, watching Car Races, and Boxing.

Austin was not only known for his BIG heart…he had a BIG voice, too! Austin combined his love for music and the Lord and recorded himself giving praises and giving thanks to God. He was a servant of the Lord. He gave his time, talent, and love all of his life, always.

Austin leaves his love and his light to his loving wife of 36 years, Denise Howard; his mother, Mary Howard, his mother-in-law, Cynthia Travis; his daughters, Ebony, Maria (Robert), Juanita (Marquiece); his grandchildren Daijana, Daivon and Jace; 1 sister, 2 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He also leaves to cherish 14 years of friendship, James Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, Carter Eugene Howard, and his brother, Shirley L. Baltimore.

Flying High…… Looking Low