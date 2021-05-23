Obituaries
Austin Eugene ‘Oodie’ Howard (1955 – 2021)
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Austin Eugene ‘Oodie’ Howard transitioned from labor to reward. Born October 26, 1955, in Middleburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Carter Eugene Howard and Mary Helen Howard. He attended Loudoun Valley High School and Falls Church High School. He was an all-around phenomenal basketball player—he could shoot from anywhere on the court—and played for both high schools that he attended.
A true ‘Love & Basketball’ story, Austin met the love of his life, Denise, at a Warren County vs. Loudoun Valley High School basketball game. They were together for 11 years before they were married on August 31, 1985. He adored his wife, Denise, who he affectionally called ‘Baby’. This beautiful union was blessed with Maria, whom he called ‘Booza’, and Juanita, whom he called ‘8th, 9th, and 10th Wonder’. His family meant the world to him, and he was their world. Austin loved his family and had such a big heart. He treated every person he ever met with so much care and love. His family admired the fact that he was so caring for others and that he never judged you, no matter what your situation was—he loved you just the same! He always had a greeting that made you know that he cared for you. “What’s up, Captain?” He could always put a smile on your face. Austin was always well-dressed, and he had on one of his hats with a pair of sunglasses!
He was Jack of All Trades! He was a gifted Landscaper, Handyman, Dog Whisperer (he could train any dog!), Garbage Collector, but most of all, he was an exquisite Painter. Austin recently painted his home and his work attracted the eyes of many. His painting was distinguished, so much so that he painted churches and other buildings across the town of Front Royal. His love for helping others made him known far and wide. He was so dedicated to helping and protecting others that he was also the Neighborhood Watch—every night he would drive around the neighborhood to make sure that everyone was safe in their homes before he went to bed. He was a vessel used by the Lord. He gave his life to Christ at the age of 10 and was baptized by the late Rev. Proctor. Austin was also known as the “Yard Sale on Wheels” and would load up his truck and drive around town feeding and clothing people of his community. In his free time, Austin enjoyed spending time with his family, playing pool, watching Car Races, and Boxing.
Austin was not only known for his BIG heart…he had a BIG voice, too! Austin combined his love for music and the Lord and recorded himself giving praises and giving thanks to God. He was a servant of the Lord. He gave his time, talent, and love all of his life, always.
Austin leaves his love and his light to his loving wife of 36 years, Denise Howard; his mother, Mary Howard, his mother-in-law, Cynthia Travis; his daughters, Ebony, Maria (Robert), Juanita (Marquiece); his grandchildren Daijana, Daivon and Jace; 1 sister, 2 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He also leaves to cherish 14 years of friendship, James Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, Carter Eugene Howard, and his brother, Shirley L. Baltimore.
Flying High…… Looking Low
Obituaries
Alice Martino Roddy (1941 – 2021)
Alice Martino Roddy, 80, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia with Father Cozzi officiating. Alice’s burial will take place at a later date. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal Virginia.
Alice was born on May 14, 1941, in Watertown, New York to the late Sterling and Ruth Tait. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Roddy, and her brother George Tait.
Surviving Alice is her children, Lewis Kapell (Diane), Kathryn Kapell Ramsay (Steve), and Douglas Kapell; and her seven grandchildren.
Alice served in the Peace Corps in Afghanistan from 1963 to 1965. She was active for many years in La Leche League, an organization promoting breastfeeding and attachment style parenting. For the last 15 years, she was a devoted member of St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Brenda Leigh Morrison (1945 – 2021)
Brenda Leigh Morrison, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Morrison was born on June 23, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Samuel and Renzola Lam Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Morrison and by six siblings.
Survivors include her son, Michael Morrison of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa D. Keeler of Strasburg; two sisters, Louemma Settle of Front Royal and Shirley Sealock of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Lauren Keeler, Kristopher Keeler, Casey Morrison, Emily Morrison, and Jacob Morrison and one great-granddaughter, Abby Morrison.
Obituaries
Sarah Mae Whittaker (1930 – 2021)
Sarah Mae Whittaker, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Whittaker was born on April 18, 1930, in Kingwood, West Virginia to the late John and Gladys Hartsell Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John H. Whittaker; daughter, V. Diane Whittaker; brother, Jerry Bell; sister, Juanita Matthews; one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Wright; three sons, Johnny L. Whittaker, Ronald D. Whittaker, and C. Paul Whittaker; two sisters, Joan Dowling and Velma Stoots; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Paul Harrison Baker (1949 – 2021)
Paul Harrison Baker passed away May 17, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA, he was 71.
Born September 23, 1949, in Cumberland, MD to Ralph Baker and Margaret Friend Baker, Paul spent his summers in Garrett County, MD helping on his grandfather’s farm where he learned the value of hard work and developed his love for animals. Paul lost his birth father at a very young age and was raised along with his mom by his “dad”, Neil Wolfe. The family moved to Kensington, MD where Paul attended Albert Einstein High School.
Paul enlisted in the Navy Reserves and attended the University of Maryland where he studied Resource Economics and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Alpha Theta Chapter. He then followed in the footsteps of his dad, Neil, and began a lifelong career at the Central Intelligence Agency in 1967. Paul attended the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government Intelligence Seminar in 1996. Paul held many positions throughout his time at the Agency, ranging from the Printing and Photography Group to Covert Services Group Logistics and the Inspector General’s office until his retirement in 2005. Having a stellar work ethic and truly loving his job, Paul continued his service to his country following his retirement, as a counterintelligence consultant to the Agency until the time of his esophageal cancer diagnosis in July 2020. Throughout the course of his career, Paul traveled to 112 countries and had many adventures along the way.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, great intelligence, wisdom, unfailing work ethic, comforting smile, and true love of life and family. Paul was an avid Washington Nationals fan, wine connoisseur, and enjoyed spending time with his wife on their farm in Winchester as well as their second home in St. Croix, USVI.
His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife, Bonnie, his two adoring daughters, Cybil Azevedo (Nuno) and Kelly Baker (Tracy), his brother Gary Wolfe (Lisa), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Wolfe, fathers Ralph Baker and Neil Wolfe, sister Charlotte Baker, and brother Jeffrey Wolfe.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for their truly amazing and compassionate care of Paul in the last weeks of his life. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 on May 23, 2021, at 12:30 PM, followed by a celebration of life at: Blue Ridge Arts Council, 305 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to either the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org or Blue Ridge Hospice https://brhospice.org/donate/
Obituaries
Kondwani “KG” Rogers (1992 -2021)
Kondwani “KG” Rogers, 29, of Winchester, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Frederick County, Virginia.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.
KG was born March 8, 1992, in Front Royal son of James M. Jones, Sr. of Dover Delaware, and Cassandra N. Dudley of Charlottesville. He worked for Thompson’s Food Truck alongside his grandfather, Isaac Thompson, who helped in his upbringing. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving with his parents are his loving wife Jessica Wayland Rogers; four sons Kaynen, Keyani, Isaac “Lux” and True; momma Cheryl Jones; paternal grandparents Isaac and Stephanie Thompson of Front Royal; maternal grandmother Eleanor “Ella” Thompson of Front Royal who also helped in his upbringing; paternal grandmother Catherine Snow Jones of Dover Delaware; paternal grandparents Fredrick J. Tyler, Sr. and Julia Tyler; six siblings Tiana Lamb, James Jones, Jr., Sequoia Hearn, Isa Rogers, Da’quon Rogers and Essence Rogers and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Jones.
Obituaries
Vivian Ada Baer Gill (1927 – 2021)
Vivian Ada Baer Gill, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the Clay County Hospice Nursing Home in Ashland, Alabama.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Gill was born December 3, 1927, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Mack Baer and Pearl Elizabeth Mayhew Baer Brown.
Surviving is a son Michael Gill and wife Linda of Wedowee, Alabama; one brother Douglas Baer of Front Royal; two sisters Joanne Whittington of Front Royal and Diana Hendrickson of Stephens City; two grandsons Ralph Gill and Rusty Gill; three great-granddaughters Sarah Gill, Piper Gill, and Bella Gill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.