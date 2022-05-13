Connect with us

Automotive

Autonomous car classifications

Published

12 hours ago

on

Autonomous vehicles are becoming increasingly popular around the world. Legislators are seeking to modernize laws to regulate this new reality. Some have adopted a classification system developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Here is a summary of the six-tier system.

• Level 0 cars have limited driving support functions like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, and lane departure warning. Drivers must constantly supervise these support features and perform all driving tasks like steering, braking, and accelerating.

• Level 1 and 2 cars are equipped with advanced steering and/or braking and accelerating supports like lane centering and adaptive cruise control. The first tier may have one of these functions, while the second tier can include both functions simultaneously.

• Level 3 vehicles are at the level of autonomy that legislators are more concerned with regulating. Drivers must be prepared to assume control if the system can’t execute the task. However, the car does most of the driving.


• Level 4 and 5 cars are fully autonomous. They can perform all driving tasks without human intervention, so the steering wheel and pedals are unnecessary. The autonomy in Level 4 cars is limited to certain conditions. Level 5 vehicles offer complete and unconditional driving automation, regardless of the location and road conditions.

Fully autonomous cars are still being tested in many parts of the world. They aren’t yet available on the consumer market.

 

6 advantages of driving an electric vehicle

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Electric vehicles (EVs) are praised for being eco-friendly. However, they have more going for them than simply being good for the environment. Here are six good reasons to invest in an electric car.

1. Innovative technology
EVs are equipped with the latest safety features and entertainment technologies. They also incorporate eco-friendly materials.

2. Superior performance
Electric cars offer instant torque, which makes it easy to accelerate and safely pass other motorists. Moreover, EVs have a lower center of gravity than conventional vehicles, making them more stable and less likely to roll over.

3. Convenient perks
If you drive an EV, you’ll gain priority access to reserved lanes and parking lots. This can save you a considerable amount of time and make it easier to find parking.


4. Easy charging
Electric cars don’t run on gas. Therefore, you don’t need to stop at a gas station to refuel. You can simply recharge your vehicle at home or at a charging station on the road.

5. Low maintenance
Electric motors undergo less wear and tear than gasoline engines. Additionally, electric engines have fewer moving parts than conventional ones and don’t require as much maintenance.

6. Superior reliability
Electric engines don’t stall. This is partly due to not having a clutch. Therefore, if you live in a cold climate, you don’t have to worry about your vehicle not starting in cold temperatures.

To schedule a test drive, contact an EV dealer near you.

Automotive

5 windshield wiper tips

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 28, 2022

By

Your windshield wipers allow you to see when driving in rainy or dirty conditions. Here are a few tips for maintaining your wiper blades.

1. Don’t use your wipers on a dry windshield. This can cause the rubber to prematurely wear.

2. Regularly clean your wiper blades with a cloth soaked in windshield washer fluid to keep them in good condition.

3. Don’t allow dirt to accumulate on your windshield. This can damage your wiper blades. Make sure you wash your windshield often, especially after driving on muddy roads.


4. Replace your windshield wipers every six months to ensure optimal visibility when driving.

5. Keep an eye out for signs of wear and tear on your wiper blades to avoid unpleasant surprises on the road. If your wipers squeak, chatter, skip, smear or streak, change them immediately. Additionally, if you feel cracks or tears along the rubber part of the blade, it’s time for a new set of wipers.

Do you need new wiper blades? Visit your local auto parts retailer to find the model you need.

Automotive

FAQs about electric vehicles

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Do you want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but still have some concerns? Here are the answers to four of the most frequently asked questions about them.

1. What options are there?
EVs run exclusively on electricity and must be plugged into an outlet to recharge. Plug-in hybrids have combustion engines, and extended-range EVs have gasoline generators. Conventional hybrid vehicles have gasoline engines and cannot be plugged in.

2. How do you charge an EV?
You can charge an electric car at home, work, or on the go. However, the type of charging station you choose will dictate how fast your vehicle will charge.

3. Are EVs expensive?
Electric cars cost more than their gasoline-powered counterparts. However, you can take advantage of government rebates to offset the cost. Additionally, EVs require less maintenance and have lower insurance premiums than conventional vehicles.



4. How far can you drive in an EV?
EVs can easily meet the daily driving needs of most people. However, if you’re taking a long-distance trip, it’s a good idea to find out if there are roadside charging stations along the way.

If you have more questions about EVs, visit a dealer in your area.

Automotive

How to choose the right mechanic

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

If your car needs a tune-up, it can be difficult to find a mechanic you trust. Whether you turn to a dealership, private mechanic, or franchised repair shop, you should inquire about the following:

• Warranty options
• Available automotive equipment
• Hours of operation
• Services offered
• Hourly rates
• Environmental practices
• Employee training and qualifications

Additionally, it’s a good idea to read customer reviews to see if there are any complaints about the shop.

Whether you speak directly with the mechanic or a member of the front desk staff, make sure they take the time to clearly explain what’s going on with your vehicle. It’s a good sign if they can tell you which repairs must be done immediately and which ones can wait. If the person you speak with can’t be bothered to explain everything to you in detail, you may want to try another shop.


Is your vehicle still under warranty?
Even if your car is still under warranty, you can go to any mechanic for basic maintenance tasks like oil changes. Just make sure you follow the standards outlined in your owner’s manual. However, keep in mind that only dealerships can honor warranties. They’re also the most knowledgeable about mechanical issues and recalls that could affect the make and model of your specific vehicle.

Even if you trust your mechanic, you may be better off hiring a specialist to repair your windshield, muffler, transmission or air conditioning.

Automotive

What to do if your car gets flooded

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

If your vehicle gets flooded after a heavy rain, you need to take precautions. Though your car may seem just fine from the outside, its internal electrical components may be dama¬ged or corroded. Moreover, if your ve¬hicle was exposed to a considera¬ble amount of water, it may no longer be roadworthy. The reality is that most flooded vehicles are beyond repair.

If your vehicle gets flooded, the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and set up a damage assessment. An inspector will determine whether your car has suffered irreparable damage or if the vehicle is salvageable.

However, if you have a comprehensive car insurance plan, your vehicle should be covered for flood damage. In this case, you’ll be reimbursed ac¬cording to the plan’s established terms and conditions.

Contact your car insurance provider to go over the details of your plan.


Automotive

Tire quiz

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Test your car knowledge with this short quiz about tires. Good luck!

1. At what temperature do summer tires start to grip the road?
A. 36 F
B. 45 F
C. 54 F

2. Where should you store your winter tires?
A. In a cool, dry and dark place
B. Outside, under a tarp
C. Anywhere

3. How often should you check your tire pressure?
A. Every month
B. When you change your tires
C. Every time you get gas


4. Why should you not drive with winter tires in the summer?
A. They have less traction on the road, which increases fuel consumption
B. They could burst due to sun exposure
C. They have a longer braking distance than summer tires
D. All of the above

5. What can cause your tires to wear out prematurely?
A. Inadequate tire pressure
B. Poor alignment
C. Faulty suspension
D. All of the above

6. What’s the recommended minimum tire tread depth?
A. 3/32 inch
B. 2/32 inch
C. 6/32 inch

7. In what month should you install winter tires?
A. October
B. December
C. November

Answers
1-B, 2-A, 3-A, 4-D, 5-D, 6-B, 7-C

 

