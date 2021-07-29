Avoid the social media vacation trap

Getting away from business for a little time off can be tricky enough, but here’s one thing working people should avoid: Telling your story on social media.

You DO want to make employees aware that you will be on vacation and specify how they will proceed while you are gone.

You DON’T want to let the world know on social media.

This exponentially increases the chance that a bad actor will break into your empty house while you are gone. This is true even if your social media pages are locked down and secure. Your family and friends might not intend to make your house a target, but the wrong word to the wrong person could make it happen.

This advice includes Check-In apps that post your picture while you’re lounging on a beach or at a fancy restaurant. That is publicity you don’t need.

Don’t upload family photos at your destination. On sites such as Twitter, anyone could follow your life, and you have no way of knowing their intentions or even who they are. Don’t rely on any expectation of privacy on social media.