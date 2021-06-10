Livestream
Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors
A baccalaureate service will be held on June 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Skyline Middle School. This service will be live-streamed on the Royal Examiner. Graduation for both high schools will be Saturday, June 12, 2021.
8th grade Girls Volleyball Finals – Warren County Middle School vs Johnson Williams
Joins us on Thursday, June 10, 2021, when the 8th grade Warren County Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School at 5:30 pm. This is the final game for the championship of 8th-grade girls volleyball.
Girls Volleyball Semi-Finals – Warren County Middle School vs Johnson Williams, Skyline
Joins us on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, when the 7th grade Warren County Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School at 5 pm. The 8th grade Warren County Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Skyline Middle School at 6:30 pm.
Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan, June 3rd – Girls Volleyball
Joins us on Thursday, June 3, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm. 8th grade starts at about 6:30 pm.
Warren County Middle School vs Johnson Williams, June 2nd – Girls Volleyball
Joins us on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm. 8th grade starts at about 6:30 pm.
Skyline Middle School vs Warren County, June 1st – Girls Volleyball
Joins us on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Warren County Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm. 8th grade starts at about 6:30 pm.
The live stream canceled due to poor internet connection.
Skyline Middle School vs Johnson-Williams, May 24th – Girls Volleyball
Joins us on Monday, May 24, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Johnson-Williams Middle School in the first games of the season. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm. 8th grade starts at about 6:30 pm.
