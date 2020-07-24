Local Government
Back from the brink – supervisors save most interesting discussion for last
Just when suicide seems like a viable option to extricate yourself from a time/space loop of consideration of municipal government minutiae that you see no way out of, the unexpected pulls you back – to life, to the makings of a good story.
That was the case Tuesday evening, just over three-and-a-half hours into a meeting characterized by the “Nothing is Easy” perspective that seems to have overtaken the Warren County Board of Supervisors recently. Delayed for action Tuesday were, not only a vote on allocation of the $2.1 million County share of federal CARES Act Coronavirus relief funding due to the absence of Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Farrall, but also the rather routine approval of the minutes of previous meetings. Well, there were a lot of them – three regular meetings dating back to mid-May, three special meetings, and a May work session – “a lot of reading” as Chairman Walt Mabe pointed out.
But 3-1/2 hours later, long gone were general topics of public interest on recognitions of service to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and updates on Samuels Library operations during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response.
Also gone were potential lead stories:
- on the fate of a long-planned promotional LOVE sign designed to piggy-back Virginia communities on the half-century-plus success of the “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism promotional slogan acknowledged as one of the Top 10 marketing campaigns of any kind (keep it alive but explore alternate designs, locations and funding options);
- of a possible border war with Clarke County over a centuries-old surveying anomaly leading to a needed boundary adjustment (approve the changed boundaries as did Clarke County earlier in the day to correct the situation);
- or proper lighting, shrubbery, parking and positive movement on development of a Department of Game and Inland Fisheries overseen Morgan’s Ford Shenandoah River-side boat landing property (keep the project moving forward so as not to lose DuPont environmental settlement funding, but at reduced costs with less lighting and less shrubbery – “shrubbery”, is there a Monty Python script developing here?).
By 8:43 p.m., one-hour-and-43 minutes in, the meeting had settled into a mind-numbing series of Conditional Use Permit requests for private-use campground property additions; for short-term tourist rentals; and ordinance amendments controlling how many dead, unusable, untagged vehicles or recreational vehicles may be kept on residential properties; and how flags and signs can or cannot be regulated in the wake of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on publicly displayed content.
After an hour of this drier side of municipal business, first, the LOVE sign issue came before the board seeing a 6 for, 2 against, 2 in the middle public split. Following a revisiting of early agenda board and staff, reports pushed back by other business and the 7:30 p.m. start of the eight public hearings, an agenda item added at the meeting’s outset by Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, one of two still-sitting incumbents (with Archie Fox) whose seats have not yet come up for election, post-EDA financial scandal.
Reservation of whose rights?
That item was board consideration and a vote of “formal approval” of a renegotiated “Reservation of Rights Agreement” with the Front Royal Town Council. As Royal Examiner has reported, that agreement negotiated informally between Supervisors Cullers and Oates and Council members Lori Cockrell and Chris Holloway was an attempt to have the Front Royal Town Council agree to assume payment responsibility for its Economic Development Authority-financed new Town Police Station headquarters in the new fiscal year.
That the negotiated and renegotiated agreement not quite achieving that goal – the Town has agreed to a one-time, recoverable, half-interest payment of $10,528.95 – had been accomplished by Cullers and Oates without his, and perhaps other supervisors’ knowledge, led Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter to inquire as to the nature and advisability of his involved colleagues’ negotiating process, without the formal endorsement of the entire board.
That 35-minute, sometimes confrontational, discussion involving, not only board members, but County Attorney Jason Ham, EDA Board Chairman and soon-to-be Interim County Administrator Ed Daley, will be explored in a related story “Two supervisors questioned about ‘back channel’ dealings with Town on EDA issues” and attached video segment.
See the Morgan’s Ford Boat Landing, the public comment section, boundary adjustment, and the LOVE sign discussion and tabling vote in these Royal Examiner videos:
Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting – Morgan Fords Public Hearing – July 21, 2020
Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting – Public Comments – July 21, 2020
Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting – July 21, 2020 – LOVEworks Sign Project
Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting – July 21, 2020 – Boundary Line Adjustment between Warren and Clarke Counties
Sheriff Butler recognizes outstanding contributions to his department and the community
At the July 21st Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Mark Butler presented several officers, administrative staff, and County support personnel with special recognitions for their service to the community and department.
Singled out for Outstanding Support Awards were County Transportation Department personnel Aaron Mitchell and Jeremy Smith for work on department vehicles; Deputies Terry Fritts and Anthony Stevens and Investigator Jeremy Seabright with Outstanding Service Awards; though absent, Deputy Cindy Burke with a Community Policing Medal; Deputies Christopher Anderson and Chad Ruckman with lifesaving medals – that’s an important one; and Major Jeffrey Driskill and Lieutenants Charles Brogan and Robert Mumaw with Distinguished Service Medals.
See Sheriff Butler elaborate on these employees’ service and contributions to his department and our community in this Royal Examiner video:
Two supervisors questioned about ‘back channel’ dealings with Town on EDA issues
On Tuesday, July 21, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s call to add board discussion and a vote of “formal approval” of an informally negotiated “Reservation of Rights Agreement” with the Front Royal Town Council led to the evening’s most surprising and most contentious discussion.
During that discussion, Carter asked if informal County “Reservation of Rights” negotiators Delores Oates and Cheryl Cullers should be made an official board committee. When County Administrator Doug Stanley noted that once formed as a formal municipal committee, further meetings would require public notice of, and minutes to be taken at future meetings.
“I know, that was my intent,” Carter replied, indicating he thought a formal committee a better path than the undocumented, unsupervised way those unofficial meetings between Cullers and Oates and Lori Cockrell and Chis Holloway on the Town side were being conducted. Carter called the meetings similar to the Town-County Liaison Committee meetings, which are formal and documented. Perhaps oddly or not, the Reservation of Rights Agreement discussion was NOT part of last week’s Liaison Committee meeting agenda.
“I think everybody wants to be transparent. And it seems like that would be the best way to be transparent – notify the media, notify the public about having these discussions,” Carter said of formalizing such an important matter involving the County, Town, and EDA.
However, Cullers and Oates countered that their un-monitored meetings with the Town representatives were being made in good faith to move a stagnated process forward.
“I would like to disagree with that,” Culler said of Carter’s formalized committee idea, adding, “simply because I feel like we’re making some headway – not that I’m trying not to be transparent. But at some point, you have to sit down with people in a room, shut the door and get down to business without too many people in the room. I think the Reservation of Rights that we came to here is a step in that direction. I don’t know if we would have got there if we had more people in the room.”
“I understand what you’re saying, that you prefer to conduct public business without the public,” Carter retorted of Cullers’ rationale for continuing her and Oates meetings as they have thus far been conducted without public and media scrutiny.
As previously reported, the original “Reservation of Rights Agreement” was a late June, Town-drafted quasi-legal document agreeing to a one-time, recoverable $10,528.95 payment covering half the $21,102 interest-only July payment on the new Front Royal Police Headquarters debt service. The agreement was first revealed during a June 30 Town Special Meeting called to approve the initial draft. However, due to excessive conditional language included in that document, first EDA officials who were being asked to sign off on the agreement they had no previous knowledge of, and then apparently County officials as well, rejected moving forward with it.
Last week a revised and severely paired back, one paragraph “Reservation of Rights Agreement” was brought forward by North River District Supervisor Oates and Board Vice-Chair Cullers for reconsideration by the supervisors. While the intent remained the same, a one-month, recoverable half-interest Town payment on the July FRPD debt service that the Town was admitting no obligation to make, virtually all the excessive verbiage that would have had the EDA and County signing a document stating the Town has “no legal or moral obligation” to pay for its EDA-financed police station and preventing any future EDA or County use of the payment and its documentation in court or “any forum” was gone.
It was replaced with the Town’s acknowledgment that the payment was being made “with no admission of obligation and reserving all rights to continue to contest this and other matters in pending litigation between the Town and EDA. The EDA accepts this payment acknowledging this reservation of rights.” See Royal Examiner’s coverage of evolution of the draft proposals in previous stories “Legal questions surround Town offer of one-time, recoverable FRPD payment” and “Pared back FRPD payment ‘Reservation of Rights Agreement’ revealed by County”.
As for the asserted “good faith” aspect of the secretive Reservation of Rights Agreement discussion, Carter said, as EDA Board Chairman Daley would soon agree to during his comments on the matter, “Wouldn’t it be good faith if the Town paid their obligations? Wouldn’t it be good faith if the Town, County, and EDA worked together, instead of against each other in legal procedures?”
Both Cullers and Oates responded that was their ultimate goal, adding that the non-publicly acknowledged meetings allowed the conversation to be undertaken “without the undermining going on”. Contacted later, Cullers said that was not a reference to any media coverage of Town-County issues.
Carter continued his “show of good faith” questions, asking, “Is it a show of good faith that the Town is starting its own EDA, thus duplicating costs to the town taxpayers, instead of working together? After all, most of the EDA projects are located in the town.”
Carter also questioned the advisability of the supervisors as the county’s governing body, signing off on a document that Oates admitted had not been what she and Cullers had hoped to achieve on behalf of the County and EDA, which was the full July payment acknowledging the bank-financed 3% interest rate on the FRPD debt service.
Part of the Town of Front Royal’s $20-million-plus civil litigation against the EDA is the claim it was promised a 1.5%, 30-year debt service interest rate on the FRPD project by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
Called to the podium to comment for the EDA Tuesday night, still EDA Board Chairman Daley told the supervisors the EDA has documentation dating to 2017 and 2018 indicating the Town knew the FRPD project interest rate would be no lower than 3%.
Daley also was fairly pointed in indicating to the supervisors that he believed the Town was not dealing in good faith with the EDA regarding any financial issues. He observed that Town legal attacks or refusals to meet financial obligations with the EDA were also attacks on the County since the County has taken on sole financial responsibility in support of the EDA.
Following the 35-minute far-ranging, sometimes pointed conversation, on a motion by Carter, seconded by Fox, the board voted 4-1 to table action on the Reservation of Rights Agreement. Oates cast the lone negative vote. After a long pause when her name was called for the roll call vote, Cullers voted with the majority to table.
See all the drama of your local government in action, including discussion with County Attorney Jason Ham on the advisability of formal versus informal meetings of this magnitude, Chairman Mabe’s observations in the middle of the debate, and Daley’s full observation from the EDA perspective in this Royal Examiner video segment:
Pushing ‘OUR’ luck? Town poised to seek traditional graduations capped at 1,000 attendees
As initially reported in our overview story on the Front Royal Town Council Work Session of Monday, July 20, council appears on the edge of endorsing a draft letter to the Warren County School Board to be signed by Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Despite ongoing concerns as previously low Coronavirus-impact states that largely ignored initial reopening and continued social distancing guidelines sometimes see record-setting COVID-19 outbreaks, that letter if signed and sent, will seek traditional graduation ceremonies with a capped outdoor attendance of 1,000 at both the Warren County and Skyline High Schools football fields.
As noted in our companion story’s reference to the Town initiative on larger graduation ceremonies here, career local educator and Councilwoman Lori Cockrell expressed some reservation at endorsing the council initiative without having seen the draft letter, despite Councilman Jacob Meza’s assertion, “It’s a good one, Lori, trust me”.
However, after a first read-through of the draft letter and some background research, Cockrell’s caution from her employment perspective might be warranted. The draft council letter cites questionable numbers in setting two levels of state officials against each other in asserting which guidelines on graduation attendance should be adhered to locally.
Whose numbers, where?
The draft challenges Warren County School Board and Administration preliminary graduation planning based on State Health Commissioner and Superintendent of Public Instruction guidelines released July 6 limiting “large school gatherings” to 250 people.
Rather, the Town draft letter says that Governor Ralph Northam’s June 30 Phase Three Executive Order 67 reference to the State’s “Phase Three Guidelines” citing 50% occupancy or a cap of one-thousand people at “sports venues” (emphasis in context) should be adhered to for graduation ceremonies at the two high school football fields.
However, Executive Order 67’s own wording limits attendance at “sports played on a field” to “the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load” or “250 persons per field”. And an exploration of the 47-page “Phase Three Guidelines” led to the page 23 statement that “For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 persons per field” with no reference in the one-and-a-third page section on “Indoor and Outdoor Recreational Activities” mentioning a thousand-person attendance limit.
So unless our online research is flawed, it would seem the author(s) of the draft Town letter have perhaps misread or misinterpreted relevant state documents on pandemic reopening guidelines to suit their own arguments. Attempts to reach the interim town manager and mayor for information on who worked on the draft letter were unsuccessful prior to publication.
The Town draft letter also points to Warren County’s thus far relatively low COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death count statistics, saying they are “incongruent with the restrictive approach to commencement for these students.”
The letter continues in support of “a traditional graduation” stating the town government’s “intention” is “to offer any support necessary to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments in a meaningful way,” adding, “Based upon the aforementioned, the Front Royal Town Council is formally requesting and of the deepest desire that you adopt the original plan and have traditional graduations.”
Another numbers gamble?
But as alluded to in our lead to this story, is the town council’s “we’re not impacted like others are” stance a bit too reminiscent of government officials in states like Florida, Arizona, Texas, who ignored medically-based cautions against too early reopening, public mask mandates or continued public social distancing standards and saw a late, occasionally record-setting explosion in COVID-19 cases that is continuing to this day?
Could our own local elected officials be tempting fate by refusing to accept that we are in unprecedented times and that the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic threat that is recorded to have now claimed over 140,000 American lives in six months – about 25% of the world’s deaths and 25% (3,761,362) of world cases in a nation with 4% of the world’s population – is not a thing of the past, even in communities that initially appeared comparatively unaffected?
For while Warren County along with much of the Northern Shenandoah Valley-based Lord Fairfax Health District has been on the low end of cases statewide, our six-jurisdiction Health District as of July 20th stands at 2,344 total cases with 82 deaths and 205 hospitalizations; of which Warren County counts 334 cases, 8 deaths and 22 hospitalizations, ranking third in the district in deaths in front of Frederick County, Winchester and Clarke County, and fourth in cases.
For who?
Now this reporter’s experience of high school graduation was in the distant past in a galaxy far, far away. But I have talked to others with more recent memories who agree across several generations, as they said a great bulk of their high school friends would also, that they were anxiously counting the minutes for their graduations to be over, as opposed to soaking in a life experience. And they felt that the event’s significance on the high end was counted mostly among parents, grandparents, class valedictorians, and officers.
So, we all might ask a final, two-part question before moving to “storm” the Warren County and Skyline High football stadiums for “normal” summer of 2020 graduation ceremonies – Who is this graduation fight really for; and at what risk??
See the work session in the linked Royal Examiner video:
Council briefed on FY-20 revenue numbers, including some good news; and…
The Front Royal Town Council got some unexpectedly good news concerning its just completed Fiscal Year 2020 revenue stream at its Monday evening, July 21st work session. That news delivered by Finance Director B. J. Wilson in response to a question from Mayor Gene Tewalt was that the Town’s meals tax revenue for the entire fiscal year came in at 99% of anticipated levels despite Coronavirus Disease-2019 emergency management response restrictions on business operations in the final four months of the fiscal year.
“I’m very happy with that; very pleased with that. I think a lot of that can be attributed to some of what we’ve done on Main Street,” Wilson said of the Historic Downtown “Open for Business” weekend walking mall initiative that the Town initiated to coincide with Governor’s Ralph Northam’s Phase Two easing of social distanced-based business restrictions. “Also businesses may have adapted with deliveries, with staying open (by deliveries and carryouts). We did fall there in March and April but then it rebounded through the month of June,” Wilson noted of the final two months of the fiscal year.
And as part of his FY-2020 revenue report, Wilson noted a distinct drop in delinquent utility accounts between May and June. Those numbers were 2,022 delinquent accounts totaling $841,442 in May, down to 1,151 still-delinquent accounts totaling $658,439 in June. And if that $183,003 one-month delinquent account recovery wasn’t enough, Wilson told the mayor and council that thus far through July another $58,000-plus had been pared off those overdue Town utility accounts.
“Delinquencies may still take a few months to catch up,” Wilson added, noting that the Town was working with individual account holders to make payment arrangements that worked for individual financial situations facing those utility clients. He said that while the delinquent account total may not see the same kind of drop as over the past seven weeks, he anticipates that total will get back to the more normally delinquent $400,000 range in the not too distant future.
The news was a little more mixed on the Town’s individual utility or public works revenues and Enterprise and General Fund account balances. The split was 50/50 or three funds in the black and three in the red after applying contingency resources to those individual funds.
On the plus side was the Town General Fund (+$136,821 with the help of $324,054 in General Fund surplus/Contingency revenue), Water Fund (+$96,334 boosted by $620,866 Contingency) and Solid Waste Fund (+$17,797 aided by $26,619 contingency) revenues; while down was the Street Fund (-$36,954 with no available or applied contingency funding), Electric Fund (-$16,734, again no contingency applied) and Sewer Fund (-$542,235 with an injection of $256,404 in contingency funding).
Responding to a question about the water and sewer numbers, Wilson explained variables including expenses related to the start of mandated sewer upgrades, as well as reductions in water-sewer taps and connection fees last year. He said hikes in the water and sewer rates to help meet system costs would also help balance those funds in the current fiscal year, FY-2021.
CARES $ applications
During the open discussion of non-agenda items later in the work session, the logistics of disseminating information about how local businesses and citizens can apply for Town-administered CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act federal funding and the process of distributing that $1.2 million Town share to qualifying applicants were discussed. That information is coming by way of multiple fronts, including social media and Town website posts and press releases, staff assured council.
Oh, about those 2020 graduations
Also, of interest was presentation of a draft letter to the Warren County School Board urging more traditional graduation ceremonies at the high school football fields than town officials believe are currently planned. A four-person consensus (Gillespie absent), led enthusiastically by Jacob Meza – “It’s a good one, Lori, trust me” Meza told Councilwoman Lori Cockrell, who connected remotely to the work session expressed some reservation on an endorsement having not seen the draft letter.
“The School Board is my employer, Jake,” the councilwoman and career local educator reminded Meza. See more on why Cockrell’s caution might be warranted from her employment perspective in a related story: “Pushing ‘OUR’ luck? Town poised to seek traditional graduations capped at 1,000 attendees”.
And see Kim Riley’s story “WCPS releases graduation plan; continues devising fall school-start plan” on last week’s school board meeting – and keep an eye out for Riley’s story on this Wednesday’s Warren County School Board meeting at which more on graduation is expected to be announced.
Expanded fiber optics network and …
Also discussed Monday was a 34-page draft contract with LUMOS NETWORKS, Inc. “for a new, non-exclusive, limited franchise and pole attachment agreement for voice and data communications services via fiber optic cable”. The staff agenda summary explained that the company doing business as SEGRA is a successor to a company known as NTELOS Network, Inc. which had a now-expired contract with the Town to provide telecommunications services to Warren Memorial Hospital.
The contract would be for five years and renewable for four additional five-year terms upon mutual agreement. It would generate revenue for the Town, and by remote connection Town Attorney Doug Napier cited a $25 per pole fee, potentially for a large number in the thousands, of poles.
The staff summary noted that currently SEGRA “provides telecommunications services via its installed fiber optic cable system to select businesses and proposes to expand its services to a larger range of customers should the Town grant the proposed franchise.”
Other agenda items included a passing reference to bids received for the “Stonewall Bridge Epoxy Application; a brief discussion of re-advertising a vacancy on the Urban Forestry Advisory Committee after no applications were initially received; a review of the Town’s Public Information Office set up in the last year out of IT Director Todd Jones office. Jones did a PowerPoint presentation on impacts on the Town’s website and Facebook pages and strategies being developed through staff and one hired individual consultant that were showing positive results, Jones told council and the mayor.
And after a 49-minute meeting, the mayor and council adjourned to closed meeting to discuss a variety of topics, including a prospective business; legal matter including “actual or probable” litigation with ITFederal; and unspecified personnel matters.
See all these work session discussions, other than the closed session, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren County Deputy County Administrator Robert “Bob” Childress announces retirement
Warren County Deputy County Administrator announced today that he will retire effective August 31, 2020. Mr. Childress has been employed with the County since July 1, 2010, and has more than 32 years of public service in Virginia. Prior to joining Warren County, Mr. Childress was employed with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for 22 years. With VDOT, he served in various roles including Assistant Resident Engineer and Assistant Resident Administrator for the Luray Residency which served Warren, Page, and Clarke Counties.
Mr. Childress is a graduate of Osbourn Park Senior High School in Manassas, Virginia, and Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia. He holds an Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Management/Supervision. Mr. Childress is a Transportation Construction Management Institute Graduate from Virginia Tech, American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Transportation Management Institute Graduate located in Savannah, Georgia, and has held numerous other certifications through VDOT.
Upon his hiring as Deputy County Administrator in July 2010, Mr. Childress immediately assumed administrative oversight of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. He was also responsible for numerous transportation and capital improvement projects, airport operations, and the creation and oversight of other sanitary districts as well as the County’s Public Works Department.
Doug Stanley, the County Administrator, stated, “I want to express my personal thanks to Bob Childress for the hard work and dedication that he has displayed during his 10 years with Warren County. Bob is a consummate professional and could be counted on to be the first person in the building each and every morning. In addition to oversight of the Airport and all County facilities up until 2017, Bob handled a number of construction projects including the Warren County Public Safety Building.
Through his efforts, the County has completed a number of road improvement projects to improve the quality of life for our citizens. In particular, he has completed over 20 rural addition projects in the County including in Shenandoah Farms, Taliaferro Manor, Lake Front Royal, Shangri-La, and a number of other subdivisions. Using Bob’s talent, the County saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by managing projects internally.”
Mr. Stanley added, “Dating back to his tenure with VDOT, Bob and I have worked very closely on various transportation projects and issues. He has certainly had a tremendous impact on the transportation system of this community. Thanks to his efforts, we have a number of projects in the pipeline that will be constructed in the next several years, such as safety improvements on Route 55 and the widening of a portion of Happy Creek Road. He has been a tremendous asset for the County.”
Ralph Rinaldi, Chairman of the Board for the Property Owners’ of Shenandoah Farms, added, “The one single factor in the improvement of Shenandoah Farms is Bob Childress. His leadership, knowledge, communication, and dedication to the Farms have, without question, made this community the biggest success story in Warren County. We will miss him.”
Mr. Childress said, “It’s been an honor to serve as Warren County’s Deputy Administrator for the past 10 years. My work has been both challenging and rewarding, and I will miss the dedicated staff that I have come to know as my work family. I’d like to personally thank Mr. Stanley for giving me the opportunity to serve as his deputy and for his leadership through the years. While this current chapter in my life will be closing, I am looking forward to my retirement and future opportunities.”
Liaison Committee reports: Tourism, new corridor restaurants, and the Class of 2020’s graduation plight
The Town of Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee shared updates on several topics of mutual interest at its meeting of Thursday, July 16. Present for the county government hosting the meeting at the Warren County Government Center caucus room were Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, filling in for Chairman Walt Mabe, and North River Supervisor Delores Oates. The two county supervisors were accompanied by outgoing County Administrator Doug Stanley, soon-to-be Interim County Administrator Ed Daley and Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi as recording clerk.
Representing the Town were Mayor Gene Tewalt and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, accompanied by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, and for the meeting-opening report on new public meeting video contractor Swagit Productions Systems LLC, IT Director Todd Jones.
Other topics of discussion were the status of: Tourism Promotion as the Town leads the County into private-sector management of the community’s Tourism marketing strategies and operations; Happy Creek Road improvements;
And on the County side: a Development Review Committee report on various projects underway; ongoing tweaks to the Building Inspection Software allowing remote access on applications designed to streamline the process for contractors working in the County; and County projects inside the town limits.
Tourism and Marketing
On the Tourism side, Tederick noted the contracting of the Norfolk-based “Strategic Solutions by Tricia, LLC”, on a short-term, 90-day basis.
“They’re going to be assisting the Town on the business recovery efforts with a primary focus on tourism marketing. The idea was to kind of have them fill the gap before the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Committee is really up and running,” Tederick told his County counterparts.
The interim town manager said a second meeting phone conference with the company “to try and give them greater direction” was scheduled Friday, July 17.
“Kerry has some really good ideas that we’d like to see implemented in the next 90 days,” Tederick added of Joint Tourism Advisory Board Vice-Chairman Kerry Barnhart. Vibe Properties partner Barnhart has taken the lead for the Joint Advisory Committee in researching the “metrics” and interactive “synergies” surrounding tourism marketing options and strategies.
“We were assuming we were going to be the fiscal agent and have the money run through. If the County doesn’t like that idea, then I don’t think it matters from the town council’s perspective,” Tederick said of his reason for having Tourism on the Liaison Committee agenda. He suggested an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the municipalities “so we know how and when we’re going to disburse funds for tourism”.
Questioned after the meeting about the new tourism management contractor’s impact on Visitors Center staff and operations, Tederick said the Visitors Center would remain open, but at a reduced staffing level he attributed to reduced visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response impacts on travel and tourism.
“Last week there was hardly anybody who came to the Visitors Center,” Tederick observed, adding, “So, two part-time people are going to be laid off; we’re keeping two part-time and the Tourism Coordinator, Tim Smith.”
In his last weeks on the job after being “involuntarily” separated from the county administrator’s job he has held for two decades, Doug Stanley thanked town officials with whom he has worked over the years who were present for their support in what was likely his last face-to-face meeting with them. And he gave an update on progress on construction of Chipotles and Five Guys restaurants in the North Corridor Riverton Commons Shopping Center, among other projects including the new hospital off Leach Run Parkway and a Harbor Freight moving into the old Big Lots space vacated by the latter’s move into the old Food Lion building.
What about graduation?!?
And speaking of COVID-19 pandemic impacts – we were at the end of the Tourism update – an unscheduled discussion on on-again, off-again plans for a live graduation ceremony for the two high schools’ 2020 graduates broke out near the meeting’s end.
“I have issues, well I’m a parent. So, this is Delores the parent, not Delores the supervisor,” Oates began after Cullers broached the topic. “This is an accomplishment that only happens once in a lifetime. And to minimize it drives me crazy because we had a protest six weeks ago where a thousand people were in the street and went into Bing Crosby Stadium. So, what’s the difference between Bing Crosby Stadium and Skyline’s football stadium,” Oates asked of the potential for a properly social distanced, outdoor graduation event.
“You use your common sense – you do what you need to do, but you let the kids have the experience that they’re only going to have once in their lifetime,” Oates added, noting that she had expressed her unhappiness at the move to cancel graduation activities to the Warren County School Board.
“Many of those children will never graduate from anything else; go off to a trade or whatever. So, it’s a big accomplishment,” Tederick observed of high school graduation’s significance in all people’s lives as they transition from childhood to adulthood.
In a lighter moment, Vice-Mayor Sealock’s videotaped prowess on the dance floor at the joint Warren-Skyline High prom event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club was also acknowledged.
“Oh, he was getting it,” Oates observed as laughter erupted following Stanley’s description of Sealock patrolling the prom dance floor.
“I can do it,” Sealock asserted of his abilities on the dance floor.
See these discussions, their light and serious moments, and all the Liaison Committee’s Town and County updates in this Royal Examiner video:
