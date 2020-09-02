Back the BLUE Parade

The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) worked long, hard and imaginatively to re-organize one of its major annual fundraisers appropriately named “Barks & Bags”, using the regular Friday evening “Yappy Hour” (Aug. 28) to ice the cake. Volunteers joined humane society officials in raising more than $21,000 for animal shelter operations last weekend.

“It was most exciting to be able to pull it all together,” said HSWC President Ellen Aders at a “cleaning up” session Monday afternoon where she was joined by a delighted Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers and several volunteers, including Jean Plaugher in whose former “Jean’s Jewelers” store space the annual “Bark & Bags” culminated.

Some 220 participants, a few less than the usual sellout luncheon crowd of 250, had used the empty store space in clutches of two or three to a dozen or so over a period of weeks to bring off an auction of expensive purses and hand bags while staying within the Coronavirus-required crowd size of up to 50 people.

Friday evening, Bowers separately sold $650 dollars’ worth of tickets on a $350 designer purse, joining Aders in the “Yappy Hour” crowd at ViNoVa tapas bar and restaurant, which also sold sufficient 50/50 raffles tickets to add another $1,000 to the weekend take. More came from a generous donation gauged on the evening’s dinner and drinks sales restaurant owners Rachel Failmezger and chef Chris Kenworthy realized from a crowd that spilled onto walking mall East Main Street – until the rains came!

Volunteer Susan O’Kelly hosted a “Thank You” luncheon Sunday, attended by guests from the table of eight she’d originally organized pre-Corona virus – “and a good time was had by all” she said, presumably including the cats, dogs, and other shelter animals which benefited from the unprecedented fundraisers of the weekend.

(“Yappy Hour”, favoring Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, is held each Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at ViNoVA, 124 E. Main; “Barks & Bags” is an annual spring luncheon event, invariably sold out, featuring tables of ladies wearing hats. Malcolm Barr Sr. is a Royal Examiner contributing writer and a former president of HSWC.)