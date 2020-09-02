Local News
Back the BLUE Parade
On September 1, 2020, the Back the Blue group held a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade.” This parade started in front of Skyline High School, near the Warren County Sheriff’s, and cruised through town showing support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement men and women.
Boom time for Front Royal’s animal shelter despite the virus: latest fundraiser posts a record
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) worked long, hard and imaginatively to re-organize one of its major annual fundraisers appropriately named “Barks & Bags”, using the regular Friday evening “Yappy Hour” (Aug. 28) to ice the cake. Volunteers joined humane society officials in raising more than $21,000 for animal shelter operations last weekend.
“It was most exciting to be able to pull it all together,” said HSWC President Ellen Aders at a “cleaning up” session Monday afternoon where she was joined by a delighted Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers and several volunteers, including Jean Plaugher in whose former “Jean’s Jewelers” store space the annual “Bark & Bags” culminated.
Some 220 participants, a few less than the usual sellout luncheon crowd of 250, had used the empty store space in clutches of two or three to a dozen or so over a period of weeks to bring off an auction of expensive purses and hand bags while staying within the Coronavirus-required crowd size of up to 50 people.
Friday evening, Bowers separately sold $650 dollars’ worth of tickets on a $350 designer purse, joining Aders in the “Yappy Hour” crowd at ViNoVa tapas bar and restaurant, which also sold sufficient 50/50 raffles tickets to add another $1,000 to the weekend take. More came from a generous donation gauged on the evening’s dinner and drinks sales restaurant owners Rachel Failmezger and chef Chris Kenworthy realized from a crowd that spilled onto walking mall East Main Street – until the rains came!
Volunteer Susan O’Kelly hosted a “Thank You” luncheon Sunday, attended by guests from the table of eight she’d originally organized pre-Corona virus – “and a good time was had by all” she said, presumably including the cats, dogs, and other shelter animals which benefited from the unprecedented fundraisers of the weekend.
(“Yappy Hour”, favoring Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, is held each Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at ViNoVA, 124 E. Main; “Barks & Bags” is an annual spring luncheon event, invariably sold out, featuring tables of ladies wearing hats. Malcolm Barr Sr. is a Royal Examiner contributing writer and a former president of HSWC.)
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 1, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Community Events
Warren County Habitat for Humanity to host “At Home With Habitat”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) is excited to announce the musical entertainment line-up for “At Home with Habitat 2020” on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Music will begin at 11 a.m. with Southern rock band Downtown Garage, followed by country, gospel, and folk tunes from Passage Creek Rising, topped off with rock and R&B with Excel.
“At Home with Habitat 2020” is Warren County Habitat for Humanity’s first Home Expo. The event will feature home improvement and décor vendors and exhibitors, demonstrations of decorating techniques, and activities for children. Admission is free. The Expo will be open September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, at 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal, Virginia.
Come check out the Upcycle Center where you can find tools and items for small home repair projects and home decorating. You’ll also get inspiration on what you can do with what you already have or with just a few repurposed pieces.
WCHFH is currently soliciting donations for the Upcycle Center. If you have items that can be used or re-imagined for home projects, bring them to the Fairgrounds on Friday, September 11 from noon until 7 p.m. Tools, paint, hardware, small furniture, new flooring, lights and lamps are just some of the items that could be donated. Donations of clothes and shoes will not be accepted.
The indoor flea market at the Fairgrounds will be open during the Expo.
Food will be sold by All Women of Christ Caterer and Event Planner and BEE Sweet Treats.
This event is sponsored by CBM Mortgage, Quality Title, Brandon Elizabeth Events, Hazard Mill Farms, and Stephen Marut with Exceed Home Loans.
Samuels Public Library will be on site for National Library Card Month and “Samicon: Readers Assemble! Discover the Heroes Among Us.” Don your superhero cape and stop by their booth to see what’s new at the Library and sign-up for a library card.
For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity or At Home With Habitat 2020 contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for local affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
Downtown Front Royal Artisan Walk – Sunday, August 30th
Join our publisher Mike McCool as he takes a walk down Main Street in Front Royal, talking to people as they enjoy the Main Street experience. On Sunday, August 30th, artisans from around the area provided live demonstrations of their talents. Next Saturday, September 5th they will be back on Main Street. More activities are planned, maybe a kids parade, a chain saw artist and more. Details soon.
Town Hall flunks its own sewer backflow testing – leads to fire call
The Front Royal Town Government got a taste of its own smoke Friday morning, August 28, when the Town’s sewer system testing backed smoke up out of Town Hall bathrooms leading to a call to County Fire & Rescue and response by Company 1 to a possible fire at the seat of the Town’s municipal government.
Warren County Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie confirmed the call reported to Royal Examiner by a staffer on the way to work between 6 and 6:30 a.m. (nice early-bird work, Mark).
“You are right, they responded to Town Hall this morning for smoke in the building. Investigation revealed that the Sewer Department was smoke testing the sewers. Units ventilated the building,” Chief Mabie told Royal Examiner.
The chief said such smoke “alarm” incidents have been on the rise as the Town proceeds with its sewer intake and outflow testing.
“Overall, in the past several weeks we have responded to a dozen calls for this issue, including three today,” Chief Mabie said on Friday afternoon, observing, “The smoke is entering buildings and houses through storm drains in basements, etc. These drains are made to have water in them to keep this smoke and other sewer odors out of the structures. Over time, the drain’s water dries up, opening the drain to this smoke as well as sewer odors. I’m certainly not saying don’t call if you have smoke. If you aren’t sure, please call.”
As the ever-wise “they” say – “Better safe than sorry.”
Guess Town Hall’s early-morning staff didn’t get the Town heads up on the downtown area sewer testing slated for Friday.
Crime/Court
Local man arrested for felony fleeing after reported housefire
On Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 1:38 pm, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on Little Sorrel Road in Warren County.
Firefighters and Warren County Deputies arrived on the scene to an active fire contained to the lower level of the house, which was quickly extinguished. Firefighters determined that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and WCSO Deputies assisted Fire Marshal, Gerry R. Maiatico in securing the scene.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The initial investigation suggested the fire was suspicious, and Fire Investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation.
The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old resident of the home, Jordan Dean Price was unaccounted for and posed a risk to himself. It was determined that a Ruger .22 handgun belonging to another family member was missing from the home, and Price may be armed. A local broadcast was issued by the WCSO for residents in the Freezeland Road area after Price was observed by WCSO Deputies at 3:18 pm driving a silver Saturn sedan with Virginia registration.
Jordan Dean Price refused to stop and pull over and took evasive actions to elude WCSO Deputies in pursuit throughout the area of Freezeland and Blue Mountain Roads. Price’s vehicle was found discarded in the heavily wooded area of Trillium Trail at 3:59 pm, with scattered ammunition observed in plain view upon the passenger seat, reinforcing the belief Price might be armed.
The WCSO established incident command on Freezeland Road and were joined by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police in the search for Jordan Price. All three counties coordinated a focused RAVE messaging campaign through their respective 911 Communications Centers to notify residents to stay away from the area and to remain inside their homes.
Canine (K-9) and search teams from the responding agencies tracked Price for several hours and many miles on foot, eventually located him in the area of Sky Meadows State Park off Routes 17 and 50 in Fauquier County. Jordan Dean Price was taken into custody at 07:12 PM without incident and a loaded firearm was recovered from his person. Price was initially charged with a single count of felony eluding, § 46.2-817, and taken to the RSW Jail to appear before the magistrate for a bond hearing. Price is currently held without bond.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and anyone having additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or WCSO Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
