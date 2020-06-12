Local News
Back to business. Back to nature.
Our community has been under stress since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it has become clear that our health and well-being is not the only thing that has been strained — so have our small businesses. Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of our community and we as a community need to help all of them.
The Town of Front Royal has started a program dedicated to jump-starting our local economy — we are proud to announce our new campaign called – ‘Back to Business. Back to Nature.’ A group of local volunteers and Town staff have been spending time during the pandemic to help with business recovery by focusing on revitalizing local businesses and tourism.
Please be on the lookout for these activities and show your support through participation:
- Social Media contests
- Small business marketing trainings
- Local business gift card giveaways
- New town promotional video
- Shop local festival
- Photography contest
- Blog creation driving traffic to our local businesses and reaching out to tourists
All activities will be in accordance with Governor Northam’s Executive Orders. Activities prior to the lift of the order will be virtual. We will begin to phase in interactive activities once it is safe to do so.
Front Royal has never allowed setbacks to stop our Town from coming together and supporting each other. We are a resilient community. We need to all come together to help our local businesses. Together, we will recover and be stronger than ever.
Thank you for your help to get – #BackToBusiness #BackToNature
EDA in Focus
EDA, 2 E. Main LLC move forward on Afton Inn redevelopment
Following a special meeting closed session Friday morning, June 12, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority issued the following press release titled “Afton Inn Purchase Agreement Reached Between EDA and 2 East Main, LLC” through Executive Director Doug Parson’s office. It announces a change in the status of the Afton Inn redevelopment project adjacent to the Front Royal Town Hall, at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is pleased to announce the purchase agreement for the sale of the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC.
“The EDA has been working with 2 East Main, LLC for nearly a year. The contract structure enables 2 East Main, LLC to advance the project in either a 3-month period at a sales price of $325,000 or a 6-month option at $345,000. Upon settlement, the EDA and 2 East Main, LLC have agreed to terminate the existing Lease/Purchase Option that was signed on May 11th, 2018.
“2 East Main, LLC has shown a strong commitment to the Front Royal community and fully intends to rehabilitate the Afton Inn to again be a cornerstone in Front Royal. This is the third sale of EDA property in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County this year. Transferring the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC also secures and helps ensure the survivability of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Afton Inn was key to the Town’s application and the influencing factor in ultimately receiving the grant award.
“The EDA is excited to move forward on this project with 2 East Main, LLC with the full support of community leaders and citizens alike,” the release concluded.
Contacted later, Parsons added, “I’d like to thank 2 East Main and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold for their hard work in the last year to bring this deal together. The Afton Inn is a crucial property in Front Royal, and we are glad to see progress being made.
And Parsons reiterated a point in the release about the Afton’s role in securing the CDBG funding: “It is our understanding that the Afton Inn was a key property in the grant the Town got for façade improvements downtown and along East Main Street. So, this is
Elephant in room
As Royal Examiner readers and almost everybody not sleeping under a rock for the past year knows, the Front Royal Town Council has authorized civil litigation against the over half-century-old joint Town-County EDA, rather than engage in offered “good-faith negotiations” to establish exactly what in Town assets were actually lost or misdirected during the alleged financial scandal discovered in a forensic audit of EDA affairs commissioned by the County and EDA in mid-2018.
The “at least $20 million” amount of the Town civil action against the EDA essentially matches the $21.3 million amount of the EDA’s initial civil action seeking recovery of misdirected EDA assets from 14 original civil defendants and alleged associates of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald is the primary civil defendant in the EDA’s litigation.
The Town has since lobbied the state and received permission to create a second, unilateral Town EDA, while still technically retaining membership in the existing EDA. The Town has also refused to pay an undisputed debt on about $8.4 million in principal payments on the new Front Royal Police Headquarters financed by the EDA on the Town’s behalf. There is also a steadily accumulating interest rate on that principal payment, though there is also a legal dispute at exactly what that interest rate is.
As council critic and now awaiting certification of his candidacy for council in the November election, Bruce Rappaport observed at the Monday, June 8, council meeting, about two-thirds of the EDA’s current property assets, about $21 million of $31 million Rappaport asserted, lies inside the town limits.
The announced new Afton Inn agreement illustrates that point.
Parsons confirmed Rappaport’s numbers essential accuracy, noting that the $21.8 million of EDA assets in town equals 69.2% of EDA properties total value of $31.5 million.
Asked about the Town’s decision and somewhat daunting task of creating and funding a second EDA amidst hostile civil litigation with the existing EDA still working on the Town’s behalf,
Parson’s reiterated a point he has previously made, if thus far futilely with the town council, on multiple occasions: “If and when the Town is willing, we’re always ready and willing to sit down and talk with them to resolve our issues.”
Maybe come January 2021 in the wake of the November Town Election, Doug, maybe then.
Local News
UPDATE: Front Royal Unites sets June 20 for second peaceful protest
The newly formed Front Royal Unites this week scheduled its next peaceful march and rally for June 20, 11 a.m., beginning at Skyline Middle School.
“The new march and rally is in the planning stages, but the majority of it has been solidified,” Samuel Porter, vice president and spokesman for Front Royal Unites, told Royal Examiner today.
Although the June 20 event will be similar to the historical June 5 march and rally in Front Royal that drew roughly 1,000 participants, it will have a few new aspects, Porter said.
For instance, participants at the upcoming event will gather at Skyline Middle School, 240 Luray Ave., Front Royal, Va., which Porter noted has historical importance.
Initially, Warren County High School for 67 years stood at the site of the Skyline Middle School before moving into a newly constructed building on Westminster Drive in 2007.
The high school is renowned for being the first school held in violation of a statewide mandate against desegregation from former conservative Virginia Gov. James Lindsay Almond, Jr., according to Encyclopedia Virginia, an authoritative resource on the history and culture of Virginia, and a project of Virginia Humanities in partnership with the Library of Virginia.
Former Gov. Almond on September 15, 1958 ordered the high school closed as part of Virginia’s “massive resistance” against implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark ruling that deemed U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.
At that time, Warren County High School was one of many schools Almond shut down in 1958 and 1959 in attempts to block integration — efforts ultimately quashed in January 1959 by a three-judge panel of federal district judges. The Virginia Supreme Court also that month found that Almond had violated the state constitution by closing schools.
Despite the rulings, some aspects of the massive resistance campaign continued across the Commonwealth through the early 1970s when the state government’s attempts to resist desegregation ended, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.
Fast forward to 2020, Front Royal Unites has other changes planned for the June 20 march and rally, Porter said.
“Although this isn’t a parade, we’ll be utilizing a parade route often used by the Town of Front Royal and are tirelessly working with town authorities” to plan another successful event, said Porter.
The march currently is scheduled to pass the downtown courthouse and end with fellowship at the gazebo on Main Street.
“We are encouraging signs again and for members of the community to speak about the injustices we’ve recently witnessed in America and those we have experienced in our own communities,” said Porter, referring to the recent deaths of black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin allegedly at the hands of white police officers.
“We look forward to coming together with everyone, as we did last Friday, in an effort to do what’s right at this time in our small town in tandem with cities and small towns around America,” he added.
Additionally, there is an online pre-march discussion being held via the Front Royal Unites Facebook page “to gauge the community and their genuine opinions of what goes on in our community,” Porter said. “It is important to use this information to help us with our mission to eradicate white supremacy. We believe silence is complicit and injustices against minority groups must stop!
“From the courthouse to the schoolhouse, bridges must be built and not burnt down,” he said, echoing the mission of Front Royal Unites. “We want to ensure that regardless of your complexion you are not feared, you feel safe, and you get equal footing. Together we are united. Together we are Front Royal.”
Porter noted that Front Royal Unites is also in the process of forming and incorporating as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit organization.
For more information regarding the June 20 Front Royal Unites event, contact the group via email at info@frontroyalunites.org or visit www.frontroyalunites.org.
Local News
Dr. Joseph Warren flag ceremony – June 11, 2020
On June 11, 2020, the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented a program to honor our County namesake, Dr. Joseph Warren. County Administrator Doug Stanley and Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe made opening remarks, followed by a presentation by Rt. Rev Larry Johnson. The patriot Guardsmen presented a musket fire, followed playing of taps.
As approved in a resolution by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, all County flags shall be flown at half-mast from June 11th through June 17th to commemorate the life and death of Dr. Joseph Warren, patriot and the namesake of Warren County.
The Royal Examiner’s camera captured the event.
Commemoration event for Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County, June 11th
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 11, 2020; statue removal, open higher education
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- No spike in Covid-19 cases
- Issues re-opening higher education guidelines
- Release May 2020 revenue numbers
- Discussion of police
- Statues
Local News
Governor Northam provides guidance for reopening higher education institutions
~ Virginia’s public and private degree-granting institutions to develop plans to bring students back to campus, resume in-person instruction ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 11, 2020, issued guidance for Virginia public and private higher education institutions as they develop plans to safely reopen their campuses and resume in-person instruction. This guidance document was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health, and was informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Governor is directing all of Virginia’s colleges and universities to create detailed reopening plans that demonstrate compliance with this new guidance.
“Virginia has one of the best and most diverse systems of higher education in the nation and each institution will take on this challenge in a way that meets their unique mission, location, circumstances, and student bodies,” said Governor Northam. “A safe, responsible reopening of Virginia’s college and university campuses is critical, especially for students who depend on our campus communities to provide valuable resources that they do not have access to at home.”
Secretary of Education Atif Qarni held 35 strategy sessions with diverse groups of education stakeholders between May 29 and June 8 to gather their recommendations on how different reopening scenarios would impact their respective roles. Secretary Qarni, Deputy Secretary Fran Bradford, and staff from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) engaged 800 individuals in these conversations and heard a wide range of perspectives including parents, students, faculty, student affairs specialists, college access program staff, and more.
“At their best, Virginia higher education institutions are engines of economic and social mobility for the students they serve and the communities they are embedded in,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Virginia’s colleges and universities create space for dialogue about hard issues and promote new ideas that are critical to moving the Commonwealth forward. For all of this to be possible, students, faculty, staff, and families alike need to know that our institutions are prioritizing the health and safety of campus communities. Transparency and accountability is critical in this process.”
Virginia’s higher education reopening guidance is among the first in the nation and is one of the most comprehensive accounts of criteria that should be considered when reopening a college or university campus. The document requires institutions to meet certain public health conditions in order to reopen their campuses, and to develop plans to address the following considerations:
• Re-population of the campus
• Monitoring health conditions to detect infection
• Containment to prevent the spread of the disease when detected
• Shutdown considerations if necessitated by severe Conditions and/or public health guidance
For more information, read the guidance document available here. This document is also available in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, and Tagalog.
“With this robust guidance document, Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities can begin the hard work necessary to reopen their campuses,” said Peter Blake, Director of SCHEV. “While living at our colleges and universities will change, the energy, creativity, and commitment shown by faculty and staff ensures that the learning experience will not be sacrificed. SCHEV stands ready to support institutions in developing strategies to serve students more effectively, without sacrificing the highest public health standards.”
Institutions must submit comprehensive reopening plans SCHEV, who will review their plans for compliance with relevant guidelines. Plans may need to be updated as guidance evolves, especially in the areas of testing, contact tracing, and symptom tracking. Institutions are encouraged to post their reopening plans publicly.
Crime/Court
Charges dropped against N.C. man at scene of friend’s suicide: But that is only the beginning of the story
According to Nicholas Ranstad and his attorney Jerry Talton, the recent dropping of several minor firearms charges against Ranstad is more than a legal story about Ranstad’s name being cleared in the death of a friend. For the distinguished military veteran it is really a story about a failing federal system of Veterans Administration (V.A.) funding, impacting treatments for America’s veterans, including therapy for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
As Royal Examiner’s Norma Jean Shaw reported at the time of his early May 2019 arrest, Ranstad was taken into custody at a residence on the 200-block of Doom Peak Road in Linden by Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a reported suicide. In fact, it was Ranstad who made the 911 call reporting the death of Sean Miller, Talton and Ranstad confirmed.
After first responders arrived to the scene where Miller was dead of a gunshot wound to the head, Ranstad, then 40 and a North Carolina-based retired U.S. Military veteran and serviceman advocate, was informed of his Miranda right not to self-incriminate.
Ranstad then explained to officers at the scene he had come to “check on the welfare” of Miller, a Marine veteran whom he had met and befriended in therapy for PTSD in 2017. When he got no response at the door, Ranstad told officers he had entered the house by picking a window lock.
Upon entering the residence and discovering his friend dead of a gunshot wound to the head, Ranstad told the first responders he “became upset” and “used one of the firearms he carried on his person to shoot four rounds inside the residence” Shaw wrote in our report on the incident and Ranstad’s arrest. Ranstad was released from RSW Jail several days later on a $10,000 secured bond.
Ranstad notes his reaction wasn’t a proper one, but an immediate unleashing of frustration and pain at being too late to help his friend through a building emotional crisis. What Ranstad believes to be the root of that crisis is the story he wants told, more than just charges against him being dropped.
But as to the groundwork for that larger story, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell confirmed that he had sent the “nul pros” (colloquial for nolle prosse) – dropping without prejudice – paperwork to Talton last week to complete for submission to the General District Court for approval by the district judge. Bell said he inherited the agreement to drop the charges from former Acting Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton after Bell defeated Layton in a 2019 election to succeed the departed Brian Madden to a judgeship appointment.
The 13-month interval between Ranstad’s arrest on reckless use of a firearm and firing it inside a dwelling and submission of the “nul pros” request to the court was a result of awaiting State Lab ballistics test results.
“If the ballistic reports confirmed his story, the charges would be dropped in the interest of justice,” Bell said of the arrangement.
Initially through his attorney, Ranstad told Royal Examiner he feels a re-routing of V.A. funding into the private sector has crippled the V.A.’s function and negatively impacted treatment options available to veterans creating potential, and as in the case of his Warren County-based friend Sean Miller, verifiably fatal consequences.
An online search of the issue led us to a report by Suzanne Gordon and Jasper Craven on the website “The American Prospect: Ideas, Politics and Power” describing the current funding situation at the VA.
“When questions about VA privatization and the internal staffing crisis arise, Trump allies proudly boast that, on the president’s watch, the V.A. budget has hit historic highs… What this claim fails to mention is that a major driver of Trump’s V.A. spending is on private-sector care, which now makes up nearly 20 percent of total health care spending,” Gordon and Craven reported, adding, “As a result, V.A. hospitals are still being starved. Rather than having plenty of money for recruiting and retaining staff, a senior V.A. administrator told the Prospect that 14 out of 18 of the VHA’s integrated service networks are virtually out of money… ‘Maybe someone up there is sitting on a pot of money but no one knows,’ one (V.A.) administrator told the Prospect.”
While “The American Prospect” is an admittedly liberal news source, we could find nothing online contradicting the base facts in its above description of the situation at the V.A.
We asked Ranstad about his experience of this transition in V.A. funding and services dating to his own and Miller’s 2017 PTSD treatment through the private sector.
“The treatment we received – private treatment facility – felt like we were on a conveyor belt, just going through the motions. The facility was getting an abundance of money from the V.A.; they were able to build a massive military-specific facility (resort). A couple of days in I was extended for two weeks of a five-week in-patient, which ended up being three months.
“I felt our treatment was being watered down in a ward that was to house 20 people when I left; we had 30. They just kept packing us in $1,000-a-day per service member. It was a huge distraction watching staff consistently being spread thin and getting new staffers all the time and having to explain to them where everything was and showing them the ropes.
“They were cutting back on the quality of therapy, to funding the brand-new building. It became the talk of the ward about how the military funding was being spent, and it was a sh*t show, so we simply relied on each other.
“I found the best therapy was after dinner chow, where we sat around talking to each other. I have been through every modality of therapy and found that was the best therapy for me, which made me, and continues to make me question the science behind a lot of these ‘therapies’.”
The Ranstad-Miller story brought a painful memory to the surface for this reporter, who initially told Talton of the early 1980’s death of a close personal friend, Larry Brennan, to suicide after Reagan Administration cuts to V.A. funds that paid for PTSD therapy that Brennan was receiving in the wake of his combat service in Vietnam.
Within three months after his regular therapy sessions were cut off due to the Reagan budget cuts, Brennan died as Miller did, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I inject this story at Talton and his client’s suggestion as an indicator that the issue of proper funding of the V.A. and treatment of U.S. veterans suffering from the emotional, as well as physical consequences of warfare, is not a new one.
If not this reporter’s concerns based on personal experience, Ranstad’s might be taken seriously, not only by the public, but also the U.S. military and federal government, as substantial and worthy of re-opening discussion of decisions on how the V.A. and veteran services are funded and conducted.
Ranstad was not exactly an unknown quantity nationally at the time of his May 2019 arrest here. As Shaw reported last year, information on the website TeamRanstad.org indicated Mr. Ranstad set a U.S. military standard with the longest confirmed sniper kill by an American soldier in combat. Ranstad told Royal Examiner that since his father’s death his involvement in TeamRanstad has waned, thought the organization appears to be continuing its mission of “getting our front line troops in remote and desolate locations the supplies and morale items they need.”
A visit to that website notes that Ranstad’s record targeted kill at distance with a rifle was reported in Afghanistan in January 2008 at a distance of 1.3 miles. And despite two longer sniper kills being recorded since, by a British sniper in 2009 at 1.5 miles and a Canadian sniper in 2017 at 2 miles, Ranstad’s standard-setting in that realm of warfare has led to a great deal of notoriety. He was featured on the June 2010 cover of Soldier of Fortune magazine with the headline “Sniper in Afghanistan”.
But more than a military cover boy, Ranstad and his team’s accomplishments on the battlefield led to more substantial recognition, including acknowledgement by the Tennessee General Assembly, as well as garnering a 2011 invitation with his sniper team spotter and “best friend” Alex Simpson to the White House. And his sniper camouflage “ghillie suit” is displayed at the NRA museum in Fairfax.
But it is not his past expertise on the battlefield that Ranstad wants the focus on in this story. Rather, it is how and why decisions are made at the federal level on funding and securing quality medical treatment, both physically and psychologically, for our veterans from the wounds of war. And an important follow-up question is whether there is adequate federal oversight of such crucial budgetary appropriations to assure our tax money is being spent as intended, rather than simply used to line private-sector pockets.
They are questions ALL Americans who respect our men in uniform who have served on battlefields around the world to stem threats to the nation should ask themselves – AND ask their elected representatives who vote, sponsor, propose, or continue to justify such appropriations.
If we can’t put political partisanship aside to reach an honest appraisal of whether or not our tax money earmarked for veteran services is, in fact, helping those veterans, for whom and when will we ever do so?
Royal Examiner and this reporter support Ranstad’s desire for an honest appraisal and reassessment of the current Administration’s move to direct much V.A. funding into the private sector, so that more veterans like Sean Miller and Larry Brennan do not slip through the cracks.
