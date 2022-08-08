Back-to-school family planner

Have you joined the many growing families who’ve introduced a planner into their homes? This fun twist on a traditional calendar offers you and your family many benefits, whether installed on the wall or attached to the fridge with magnets.

Designed for the whole family

Family planners can display a single week or an entire month. They’re designed to let each family member add information and help them navigate everyday life. Some planners include spaces for chores, while others simply have open spaces to write notes and record activities.

Various sections

Planners usually include boxes where you can jot down birthdays, activities, and appointments. They may also have sections relevant to day-to-day life, including spaces for household chores, shopping lists, and meal plans.

The little extras

Depending on the planner you choose, it may come with stickers to quickly record activities, the day’s weather, or tasks to be done. Your kids can even use stickers to remind them to brush their teeth. Moreover, some planners include a word of the day or weekly quotes. You can even track your family’s wellness by recording how your kids feel every day.

Look for a planner to simplify your family’s daily life at a stationery store near you.