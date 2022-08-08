Connect with us

Back-to-school family planner

Published

2 hours ago

on

Have you joined the many growing families who’ve introduced a planner into their homes? This fun twist on a traditional calendar offers you and your family many benefits, whether installed on the wall or attached to the fridge with magnets.

Designed for the whole family
Family planners can display a single week or an entire month. They’re designed to let each family member add information and help them navigate everyday life. Some planners include spaces for chores, while others simply have open spaces to write notes and record activities.

Various sections
Planners usually include boxes where you can jot down birthdays, activities, and appointments. They may also have sections relevant to day-to-day life, including spaces for household chores, shopping lists, and meal plans.

The little extras
Depending on the planner you choose, it may come with stickers to quickly record activities, the day’s weather, or tasks to be done. Your kids can even use stickers to remind them to brush their teeth. Moreover, some planners include a word of the day or weekly quotes. You can even track your family’s wellness by recording how your kids feel every day.


Look for a planner to simplify your family’s daily life at a stationery store near you.

Here’s how to improve your free throws

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 8, 2022

By

The basketball greats make the game look easy, but you know better. You may never get into the NBA, but you can still have a great time on the playground, in the gym, or on a concrete slab with a hoop.

The free throw is one of the most basic skills to improve or master. Though they aren’t shot in pickup ball, they are often your ticket onto the court when there are more than ten players or an odd number of players. Two teams are usually selected with free throws, and the number of players has to be even.

Of course, the free throw is even more important if you play on your company team.

One NBA pro quoted in Men’s Fitness says free throws are all about rhythm. Jeff Hornacek, who retired with a free-throw shooting record of 95 percent, should know.


What do you put into your pre-shot routine? It’s up to you. Hornacek scratched his cheek three times as part of his foul-shooting prep. He says no matter what you do, it has got to be the same every time to get yourself in rhythm. Use the routine to establish mental focus.

Other than that, keep it simple. Place your feet shoulder-width apart right behind the foul line. Bend your knees slightly and dribble the ball a couple of times to get a set rhythm. Rise and shoot the ball so it begins to arc right above the line. Remember to follow through and keep your shooting hand in the air to emphasize the arc of the ball. The ball should always roll off the fingertips, not the palms.

Hornacek says the follow-through is important because you are guiding the ball over the rim.

Interesting Things to Know

Is an accelerated program right for your child?

Published

1 day ago

on

August 7, 2022

By

Accelerated education programs are intended for students who distinguish themselves from their peers in an exceptional manner in one or more subjects. The objective is to enrich a child’s school journey by offering them a faster work pace to nourish their curiosity, foster their success and prevent school dropout.

Options
Every child has unique needs. This is equally true when it comes to gifted students. Depending on the educational institution, various acceleration approaches are possible, including:

• Enriched activities or courses
• Learning one or more subjects at a higher level
• Skipping one or more years
• Early entry, sometimes called academic derogation

Considerations
Academic acceleration isn’t always the best option for every talented student. Before enrolling, the child must assess their needs, intellectual potential, study habits, and emotional and social maturity.


Whichever acceleration method you choose should respond to your child’s desires. For instance, it may allow them to rediscover their motivation and meet new challenges. However, it could complicate their educational journey regarding integration, coping, and performance anxiety.

Do you think academic acceleration could help your child flourish and develop their full potential? Start that conversation early with your child, their teachers, and school administrators.

Interesting Things to Know

3 tips for choosing sports shoes for your child

Published

4 days ago

on

August 4, 2022

By

Does your child need a new pair of sneakers for gym class? Here are three tips to help you make the right choice.

1. Check the quality of the ankle support. Sports shoes must provide ankle stability to prevent sprains, especially when doing lateral movements. Look for a multisport or basketball model.

2. Choose flexible and non-slip soles. Flexible shoes help strengthen the muscles in the feet. Additionally, grippy soles can help prevent your child from slipping and getting injured. Make sure you observe school rules concerning non-marking soles.

3. Opt for a shoe with sufficient cushioning. Thick, cushiony shock-absorbing pads on the soles will reduce the effects of repeated impact on the heels.


If you need advice on finding the right size and shoe type for your child, talk to an associate at a local specialty shoe store.

Interesting Things to Know

On the road to academic success

Published

4 days ago

on

August 4, 2022

By

Does your youngest child struggle with homework or have trouble learning? Is your older child anxious about writing an entrance exam to get into a competitive post-secondary program?

It’s not uncommon for a child to need a helping hand to master certain concepts or advance their knowledge. In such cases, it’s always a good idea to invest in professional tutoring services. Just because you went to school doesn’t necessarily mean you have the skills to help your child excel. After all, teaching methods and materials have changed considerably over the years.

Hiring an in-person or online tutor or educational assistant can significantly contribute to your child’s success. Don’t hesitate to reach out to an academic support service in your area for help.

Interesting Things to Know

Drivers and footwear: Does it matter?

Published

5 days ago

on

August 3, 2022

By

One driver of an 80,000-pound tractor-trailer rig had a big surprise waiting for him one morning as he pulled on his steel-toed boots.

One boot had a deep slash through the leather. He didn’t even know it was there. He didn’t remember how it even happened. He wondered what would have happened to him if he had followed the latest fashion among truck drivers: flip-flops.

In fact, drivers everywhere are talking about those who wear flip-flops while driving and fueling. It has become a trend.

Some drivers, especially younger ones, prefer flip-flops or even slippers to work boots, saying they are comfortable, keep their feet cool, and are easy to flick on and off inside and outside the truck.


Videos show drivers wearing flip-flops, tackling tasks outside their trucks in snowy weather. On docks, some drivers even put on a hard hat and a safety vest but remain in their flip-flops.

No federal Department of Transportation rules specify footwear, but companies with many drivers often have footwear regulations. UPS, for example, insists on sturdy, non-slip black or brown shoes.

Still, drivers on long routes, or owner-operators, usually choose their clothing and footwear. Choosing flip-flops can be dangerous, drivers say.

Isaac Stephens, who has a YouTube trucking channel, is not a fan. He features videos of drivers wearing flip-flops in all sorts of precarious situations. One clip showed a driver climbing up on the hood of the truck to wash the windows, begging the question of how the driver climbed down that wet hood.

Some types of loads really require substantial foot protection, drivers say. But other drivers might get away with a lighter shoe. There are a lot of choices. Some shoes from athletic shoe companies such as Reebok, Keen, Fila, and Sketchers combine a low-profile lightweight, breathable style with non-slip soles and steel-reinforced toes.

Interesting Things to Know

How to fit and use a backpack

Published

6 days ago

on

August 2, 2022

By

Students of all ages use backpacks. On top of choosing a model that’s well-suited to your child’s needs, you must ensure it’s used correctly to prevent back injuries. Here’s how.

• Check the height. The backpack shouldn’t exceed your child’s shoulder height. It must also rest on the hips, not on the buttocks.

• Adjust the shoulder straps. These straps carry most of the weight and must be adjusted to prevent friction between the material and your child’s neck. Moreover, they mustn’t cut off blood circulation under the arms. Your child must be able to move their arms freely.

• Use other belts and straps. Use the various belts and straps to keep the bag close to the body while allowing enough room to slip a hand between your child’s back and the pack. Hip straps help distribute the bag’s weight and keep it securely in place.


• Distribute weight evenly. The bag should sit on both shoulders and have a balanced weight to prevent injury. Store heavy objects as close as possible to the back and at the bottom of the bag. Distribute the weight evenly among the pockets and side nets.

If your child complains of pain or changes their gait while carrying their backpack, check its contents and adjust the straps.

King Cartoons

