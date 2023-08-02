Back to School: Seven Essential Lunchbox Accessories for a Stress-Free Year

The new school year is just around the corner, and with it comes the daily ritual of preparing lunches. To make this task easier and reduce waste in the process, here are seven practical and environmentally friendly lunchbox accessories that you’ll want to add to your shopping list.

A bento box is an excellent investment for your lunch-making routine. Originating from Japan, these compartmentalized boxes allow you to separate different food items, fostering portion control and creative presentation.

Next on the list is an insulated bottle. Staying hydrated is crucial, and these bottles can keep your child’s drink cool for longer periods without the need for an ice pack.

For juice lovers, consider a reusable juice box. With a built-in straw, these boxes are not only convenient but also dishwasher-safe, facilitating an easy cleanup.

If salads are a regular on your lunch menu, invest in a good salad bowl. Opt for one with a cooler or small container for dressing, ensuring that the salad remains fresh and crisp until lunchtime.

Eating utensils shouldn’t be an afterthought. Investing in reusable utensils, like a durable spoon and fork set or chopsticks, depending on the meal, can significantly reduce your household’s single-use plastic consumption.

The time has come to say goodbye to re-sealable plastic bags. Reusable sandwich bags, made from cloth or silicone, are a sustainable alternative for packing your child’s favorite sandwich.

Lastly, an insulated thermos can be a lunchtime game-changer. Ideal for soups or leftovers, a thermos can keep meals warm until lunch, expanding the variety of lunch options you can send.

As you gear up for the new school year, make sure to visit your local kitchen supply stores for these lunchbox essentials and other handy finds. Ensuring convenience in preparation and minimizing waste, these accessories will make the daily lunch routine more manageable and environmentally conscious.