Backup cameras 101

As of 2018, all new cars sold in North America must be equipped with a backup camera. If your car doesn’t already have one, you may want to consider purchasing an after-market model to help make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable.

Benefits of backup cameras

Backup cameras are especially helpful when reversing, parallel parking, or backing out of a parking space. They expand your field of vision and give you an accurate view of any obstacles behind your car. Additionally, the wide-angle camera drastically minimizes blind spots. Despite these advantages, you should still conduct a shoulder check and use your side and rearview mirrors to check your surroundings.

How backup cameras work

Backup cameras use colored lines to help you gauge the distance between your car and whatever’s behind it. These lines also give you a better idea of the width of your vehicle. It’s important to know what the different colored lines on your specific backup camera indicate to ensure you’re using it properly.

If you need advice on which backup camera is right for you, visit your local electronics retailer.

To improve visibility, regularly wipe off your backup camera, especially after driving through mud or slush.