Baltimore, MD resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Warren County Grand Jury of January 2023 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

ELIZABETH ANN ORRISON – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about June 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elizabeth Ann Orrison did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, and intentionally make a material false statement on a consent form required by Subsection B or C on such firearm transaction record as may be required by federal law in connection with the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2:2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5281-F5

On or about November 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Seth Guy Barratt did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #3117, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VCC: FRD- 2521-F5

On or about September 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Seth Guy Barratt did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a video gaming ticket knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VCC: FRD-2521-F5

CAITLIN RIANNE BALL – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about July 19, 2021, in the County of Warren, Caitlin Rianne Ball did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Susanne Melvin did unlawfully and feloniously, and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Shannon Melvin with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

COUNT ONE: On or about August 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Richard Mills did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Richard Mills did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Commonwealth of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRJ-3260-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did procure, sell, secrete or have in his or her possession a Schedule III controlled substance or marijuana in violation of 00 5 3.1 -203(6); 54.1-3400 et. seq. of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PRI-3261-F5

On or about May 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Stephanie Carlina Porter did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of N.S., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

On or about October 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Blake Christian Noakes did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, and the speed of the accused exceeded the maximum allowed by twenty miles per hour, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about September 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit:

Fentanyl is listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashleigh Michelle Hutzell did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

JASON GERMAIN MATHEWS – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about February 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Germain Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about February 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Germain Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rose Catherine Burke did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal property valued at one thousand (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95/18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9

COUNT ONE: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Keith Douglas Shutts, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously did possess a tool, implement, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny, in violation of Section 18.2-94 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC^3UR-2206-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Keith Douglas Shutts, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Keith Shutts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one ounce but less than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of Section 18.2-248.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 1 to 20), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 21 to 41), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 42 to 62), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 63 to 83), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT FIVE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 84 to 103 to 41), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT SIX: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 104 to 123), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT SEVEN: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 124 to 143), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT EIGHT: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 144 to 163), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT NINE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 164 to 183) in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

COUNT TEN: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 184 to 203), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6

On or about December 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Leighana Dayle Zuber did unlawfully and feloniously did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony not defined in 17.1 -805 within the prior ten (10) years, in violation of §18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

On or about December 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nancy Lopez unlawfully and feloniously having the custody of R.M., caused or permitted a such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

TIANNA JEAN MAXEY – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

COUNT ONE: On or about September 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, Tianna Jean Maxey did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9.

COUNT TWO: On or about September 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, Tianna Jean Maxey did unlawfully and feloniously conspire with one or more other persons to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 and 18.2-256 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9

On or about December 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lildawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County Circuit Court, violating Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6

TATIA MARKELL JOHNSON – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tatia Markell Johnson did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

BRIAN LEE SMITH – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

On or about September 27, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Lee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously obtain from Jacob Wagler an advance of money, merchandise, or other thing having a value of $1000.00 or more, with fraudulent intent, upon a promise to perform construction, removal, repair or improvement of any building or structure permanently annexed to real property, and failed or refused to perform the such promise, and also failed to substantially make good such advance, in violation of §18.2-200.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2805-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give or distribute or possess with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of Methamphetamine a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248.03, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3149-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess ammunition for a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute more than one-half ounces but not more than five (5) pounds of marijuana, in violation of Section 18.2-248.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed one prior violation of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 during a period of five to ten years from the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266; 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia,

1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5447-S9

COUNT SIX: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury, having been arrested for a violation of Section 18.2-266, Section 18.2-266.1, 18.2-272 or a similar ordinance of any county, city, or town, did unreasonably refuse to permit a sample of blood or breath to be taken to determine the alcohol or drug or both drug and alcohol content of the blood, in violation of Section 18.2-268.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused committed this offense after being convicted within ten years of any combination of two or more offenses of Section 18.2-266, 18.2-268.3, or any offense set forth in subsection E of 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents. VCC: DWI-5441-M1