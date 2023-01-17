Crime/Court
Baltimore, MD resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a two-month-long investigation with the arrest of a Baltimore, MD, resident.
The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56, on Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville. At the time of his arrest, Morgan had 2.5 ounces of powder cocaine and 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine in his possession. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $17,500.
Throughout the investigation, Morgan had been identified as a significant supplier of cocaine to the Culpeper area.
Morgan was charged with one felony count of distribution of Schedule I/II drug (3rd or subsequent offense) and one felony count of transporting Schedule I/II drug into the Commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute. Morgan was transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force comprises law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office charge local business owner with possession of child pornography
The owner/operator of the Winchester Skating and Family Fun Center, located at 1629 Berryville Pike in Winchester, was arrested on January 13th on two counts of possession of child pornography and Driving Under the Influence.
Multiple allegations of taking indecent liberties with a minor were made against Edgar Jackson by several former female employees of the business.
The victims, all juveniles at the time of the alleged offenses, are adults and came forward wishing to have the matter looked into. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the sheriff’s office interviewed the victims and, based on the information obtained, executed a search warrant at the business on January 10th.
Items of evidentiary value were seized, including electronic devices that were forensically examined and found to contain photographs of child pornography. Based on these initial findings, investigators obtained two warrants for possession of child pornography and placed a lookout for Jackson for arrest.
Friday afternoon, Jackson was located by sheriff’s office deputies behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 passenger car on Martinsburg Pike (Route 11 North) at the I-81 interchange, where a traffic stop was executed. Jackson was transporting a 16-year-old male at the time and was found to have a blood alcohol content above the .08 legal limit. Jackson was arrested for DUI and transported to the regional adult detention center on that violation and for service of the two outstanding warrants. At the time of this release, Jackson was being held without bond.
Preliminary investigations indicate these offenses and allegations have been limited to juvenile employees of the business, and future charges are pending. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this ongoing investigation is requested to contact Frederick County Sheriff’s Office CID at 540-504-6577.
Bristol man sentenced to 20 years in prison for meth and firearms convictions
A Bristol, Virginia man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute crystal ice methamphetamine and for illegal possession of a firearm.
William Everett Himes, 38, was convicted after pleading guilty in June 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal ice methamphetamine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, the charges stem from a Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in January 2020, where Himes fled from police and was later found to be in possession of crystal ice methamphetamine. A loaded .45 caliber firearm and more crystal ice methamphetamine were recovered from the front passenger seat of Himes’ vehicle. During Himes’ arrest, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony drug and violent crime convictions, including two 2012 felony convictions in Bristol, Virginia, related to methamphetamine.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Washington Division, made the announcement.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case for the United States.
Warren County Grand Jury of January 2023 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of January 2023 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
ELIZABETH ANN ORRISON – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about June 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elizabeth Ann Orrison did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, and intentionally make a material false statement on a consent form required by Subsection B or C on such firearm transaction record as may be required by federal law in connection with the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2:2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5281-F5
On or about November 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Seth Guy Barratt did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #3117, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VCC: FRD- 2521-F5
On or about September 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Seth Guy Barratt did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a video gaming ticket knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VCC: FRD-2521-F5
CAITLIN RIANNE BALL – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about July 19, 2021, in the County of Warren, Caitlin Rianne Ball did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Susanne Melvin did unlawfully and feloniously, and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Shannon Melvin with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
COUNT ONE: On or about August 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Richard Mills did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Richard Mills did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Commonwealth of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRJ-3260-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did procure, sell, secrete or have in his or her possession a Schedule III controlled substance or marijuana in violation of 00 5 3.1 -203(6); 54.1-3400 et. seq. of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PRI-3261-F5
On or about May 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Stephanie Carlina Porter did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of N.S., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about October 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Blake Christian Noakes did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, and the speed of the accused exceeded the maximum allowed by twenty miles per hour, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about September 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit:
Fentanyl is listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashleigh Michelle Hutzell did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
JASON GERMAIN MATHEWS – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about February 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Germain Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about February 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jason Germain Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rose Catherine Burke did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to steal property valued at one thousand (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Front Royal Ford, in violation of §18.2-95/18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Keith Douglas Shutts, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously did possess a tool, implement, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny, in violation of Section 18.2-94 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC^3UR-2206-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Keith Douglas Shutts, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Keith Shutts did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one ounce but less than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of Section 18.2-248.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 1 to 20), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 21 to 41), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 42 to 62), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 63 to 83), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 84 to 103 to 41), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT SIX: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 104 to 123), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT SEVEN: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 124 to 143), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT EIGHT: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 144 to 163), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT NINE: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 164 to 183) in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT TEN: On or about October 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Richard Earl Jones did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly possess child pornography (images 184 to 203), in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
On or about December 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Leighana Dayle Zuber did unlawfully and feloniously did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony not defined in 17.1 -805 within the prior ten (10) years, in violation of §18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
On or about December 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nancy Lopez unlawfully and feloniously having the custody of R.M., caused or permitted a such child to be overworked, tortured, tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
TIANNA JEAN MAXEY – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about September 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, Tianna Jean Maxey did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9.
COUNT TWO: On or about September 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, Tianna Jean Maxey did unlawfully and feloniously conspire with one or more other persons to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 and 18.2-256 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
On or about December 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lildawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County Circuit Court, violating Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
TATIA MARKELL JOHNSON – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tatia Markell Johnson did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
BRIAN LEE SMITH – NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about September 27, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Lee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously obtain from Jacob Wagler an advance of money, merchandise, or other thing having a value of $1000.00 or more, with fraudulent intent, upon a promise to perform construction, removal, repair or improvement of any building or structure permanently annexed to real property, and failed or refused to perform the such promise, and also failed to substantially make good such advance, in violation of §18.2-200.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2805-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give or distribute or possess with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of Methamphetamine a Schedule II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248.03, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3149-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess ammunition for a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute more than one-half ounces but not more than five (5) pounds of marijuana, in violation of Section 18.2-248.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury did unlawfully drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed one prior violation of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 during a period of five to ten years from the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266; 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia,
1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5447-S9
COUNT SIX: On or about August 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kacinta Jade Jury, having been arrested for a violation of Section 18.2-266, Section 18.2-266.1, 18.2-272 or a similar ordinance of any county, city, or town, did unreasonably refuse to permit a sample of blood or breath to be taken to determine the alcohol or drug or both drug and alcohol content of the blood, in violation of Section 18.2-268.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused committed this offense after being convicted within ten years of any combination of two or more offenses of Section 18.2-266, 18.2-268.3, or any offense set forth in subsection E of 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents. VCC: DWI-5441-M1
After adjustments, judge accepts Legal resolution to UTV accident that left 7-year-old dead
After an initial rejection of a plea agreement compromise satisfactory to all concerned parties present for a December 30th pre-trial suppression motion hearing, including the victims’ father, Jonathan Clatterbuck representing both parents, Judge Clark A. Ritchie accepted a re-worked agreement that would see all-terrain utility vehicle (UTV) operator Jerrell Stanton Leadman Jr. accept 3 months of incarceration with 4-years-and-9-months of a 5-year sentence suspended in the wake of a guilty plea to a Felony Involuntary Manslaughter charge. Leadman, 62, originally faced lesser Felony Reckless Child Endangerment and Abuse charges in the death of seven-year-old Olivia Grace Clatterbuck on August 10, 2021. Her four-year-old brother Roman suffered non-fatal injuries in the UTV accident, which occurred when Leadman lost control of the UTV on wet ground, which rolled over, striking Olivia’s head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
As noted in a recent Royal Examiner story by Norma Jean Shaw, neither child was wearing a helmet or other safety gear at the time of the accident; and other potential evidence indicated Leadman admitted to state police investigators at the scene to having consumed some alcohol over the course of the day prior to the accident. However, a sobriety test was not administered until about 12 hours after the accident. That test showed Leadman slightly (.05%) below the legal blood/alcohol limit of .08%.
An earlier plea agreement offered by the Commonwealth under the stewardship of former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nick Manthos was rejected by Judge Daryl Funk. In a victim impact statement to the court at that time, Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, argued against that plea deal being accepted after not being consulted by the prosecution on its content, which included no time served on the lesser charges of reckless child endangerment and abuse. During Friday’s hearing, Ilona White handled the case for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. In presenting the agreement to the court, she told the judge that Olivia’s father was present representing both his and Olivia’s mother’s interest.
Olivia’s parents, Jonathan Clatterbuck and Amber Cooke, are separated, and Olivia was in her mother’s custody at the time of the fatal accident. According to Olivia’s dad, Leadman is Amber Cooke’s ex-step-father rather than the children’s grandfather, as had been reported. A still-grieving Cooke was not present for Friday’s hearing, apparently unable to face the legal discussion surrounding the circumstance of her daughter’s death. The family being able to “move on” from legal aspects of Olivia’s death was cited as one supporting factor for the revisited plea offer.
Again called to offer a victim impact perspective, Jonathan Clatterbuck first read a statement from Olivia’s mother. That statement noted the “severe consequences” from “mistakes that were made” leading up to the accident. Before giving his own perspective, Clatterbuck observed, “She’s more polite than me.” Clatterbuck was sometimes scathing in his assessment of Leadman’s role in his children’s lives when they were with their mother, berating him for saying he played a “grandfather’s” role in their lives. It was noted during the hearing that Olivia’s brother Roman, 4 at the time of the accident, is receiving counseling for the emotional consequences of experiencing and witnessing his big sister’s death.
“Don’t say you loved those kids, that’s obviously not the case,” a father still struggling with the premature loss of his 7-year-old child told Leadman from the witness box. However, asked by the judge following his victim impact testimony if he was “okay with” the offered agreement, Clatterbuck responded, “Yes, sir,” adding he did not believe jail time was necessary in the wake of what all involved or impacted agree was a “tragic accident.” Clatterbuck told the court that “jailhouse justice” could potentially result in a death sentence for Clatterbuck were he to be incarcerated, and word got out that he had been responsible for the death of a child without details of the accidental circumstance of that death, perhaps coming to light behind bars.
But in rejecting the initially offered agreement, Judge Ritchie in from Rockingham County, in the wake of Judge Funk’s initial plea agreement rejection disqualifying him from the case, said he believed: “The community deserves the right to decide if this was a crime or not” and whether guideline terms of incarceration from none with lengthy probation to six months in jail, should be applied.
Judge Ritchie’s initial rejection of the agreement led to a flurry of negotiations between prosecutor White and defense counsel Beau Bassler and between Bassler and his client before the amended plea agreement was presented to the judge in his chambers. Originally, the entire 5-year sentence would have been suspended.
During the recess, when these negotiations between the prosecution and defense counsels were taking place, we asked Jonathan Clatterbuck if he was, in fact, satisfied with a no-incarceration outcome for the man who accidentally killed his child.
“Yes, that’s all we ever wanted – for him to take responsibility – and he is there in that agreement that’s up there,” Olivia’s dad replied of Leadman’s guilty plea to the higher Felony Involuntary Manslaughter charge and its threat of 5 years of incarceration hanging over the defendant’s head should be make another bad judgment call that might endanger others.
When the judge returned to the bench with the newly amended plea agreement containing the three months of incarceration, with 4-years-and-9-months of suspended time, and two years of supervised probation followed by another two years of unsupervised probation, he observed: “These are tragic facts and circumstances … and I will note the defendant shows accountability,” before adding that he would accept the amended agreement.
Near the end of a long list of circumstances and the defendant’s understanding of those circumstances and potential consequences of his guilty plea to Involuntary Manslaughter with the balance of a 5-year sentence hanging over his head upon his release after 3 months in jail, Judge Ritchie asked Leadman if he was pleading guilty because he was, in fact, guilty.
“Yes sir,” Leadman replied solemnly. Asked if he had anything to add prior to the judge’s ruling on acceptance of his plea, Leadman said, “I’m so sorry we’re here in court … no one knows how bad I feel – I deal with this every day … I understand how Mr. Clatterbuck feels …” after which Judge Ritchie accepted Leadman’s guilty plea and the above-stated terms. In addition to the 3 months incarceration at RSW Jail and the balance of the suspended sentence looming should he violate any terms of his four years of probation and other limits on his lifestyle, including no gun possession or alcohol consumption, Leadman was also prohibited from further contact with Roman Clatterbuck as Olivia’s younger brother struggles to cope with what he experienced on August 10, 2021, in witnessing the violent, if accidental, death of his big sister.
At the request of the defense, the judge allowed Leadman to report for his incarceration on January 24, when a jury trial on the case was scheduled to begin. His attorney Beau Bassler also assisted his client following the adjournment of the 2 p.m. hearing at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in reporting to the parole office to set up those circumstances beginning immediately as his 3-month incarceration looms less than a month away.
WC Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Strategy yields significant seizure
On December 19, 2022, at approximately 08:48 pm, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Poe stopped a white 2016 Honda CRV on Chester Street in the Town of Front Royal for disobeying a stop sign. During the stop, Deputy Poe was assisted by K9 Deputy Sean Gagliardo and Sergeant John Gregory.
While speaking with the driver, Shannon Marie Doyle-Melvin (age 25) of Front Royal, deputies confirmed that her passenger, Brian Albarenga Alfero (age 22) of Front Royal, was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants from Warren and Rappahannock counties. A fifteen-year-old family member also occupied the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a 28-liter garbage bag full of individual bags of green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. The garbage bag contained sixty-five one-ounce clear bags of purported marijuana.
A consensual search by Sheriff’s Office Deputies of a nearby private residence on the two hundred block of Chester Street revealed more evidence of illegal drug possession and distribution of marijuana by the vehicle occupants who resided in this home. An additional sixty-five ounces of marijuana were recovered in various locations within the residence. The total amount of marijuana seized weighed a total of 134 ounces or approximately 8.375 pounds.
A recent report by the Oxford Treatment Center (Editorial Staff, May 2022) on the average cost of marijuana by state illustrates the significance of this latest illegal drug seizure. According to the report, the national average cost for an ounce of high-quality marijuana is $326, which translates into $43,684 for this seizure. By comparison, medium-quality marijuana costs $266 an ounce and would yield $35,644.
Shannon Marie Doyle-Melvin was charged with (PWID) possession with intent to distribute marijuana (§18.2-248), contributing to a minor’s delinquency. In addition to the five outstanding arrest warrants, Brian Albarenga Alfero was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (§18.2-248), contributing to a minor’s delinquency. The male juvenile was arrested for PWID Marijuana, possession of Marijuana underage, and possession of nicotine.
Sheriff Mark Butler expressed his gratitude to the arresting deputies and stated, “this is a great example of how we can work together to combat the flow of illegal drugs into our county. Our philosophy is to be proactive and disrupt the supply chain while arresting those that bring and sell drugs in Warren County.” Sheriff Butler states this is the latest of many significant arrests and investigations that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has initiated in 2022.
Father reflects on loss of daughter prior to January trial of man charged in UTV accident that claimed her life
Jonathan Clatterbuck says he hopes justice will be served when the man charged in a UTV crash that killed his daughter and injured his son goes to trial next month. Jerrell Stanton Leadman Jr., 62, of Bentonville, has been charged in an Aug.10, 2021, incident involving the death of Olivia Clatterbuck,7, and non-fatal injuries to her brother, Roman Clatterbuck, 4.
Leadman is facing two counts of felony child abuse for driving an all-terrain utility vehicle (UTV) in which the siblings were passengers in unsafe circumstances involving speed and wet terrain around 7 p.m. in the evening. Authorities say Leadman lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over and crash. Neither child was wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the accident. According to the prosecution, questioned by first responders about beer bottles discovered at the scene, Leadman admitted to having consumed three beers over the course of the day and starting on a fourth. No sobriety test was administered at the time of the accident.
First responders said Olivia Clatterbuck died at the scene when part of the vehicle landed on her head. Published reports have indicated that Leadman was the children’s grandfather, but Jonathan Clatterbuck says that is untrue. Leadman, he told Royal Examiner, is the ex-stepfather of Olivia’s mother. Clatterbuck also says that he “was aware the children were riding the ATV (when in the care of their mother) – and all I will say is we had differing opinions on that.”
Clatterbuck says of his daughter, “Olivia was a caring and loving kid. Always was worried about others more than herself. Just a bright ray of sunshine that would brighten your day no matter what you were going through. Loved her family and friends very much. She meant the world to everyone that knew her.”
Leadman appeared before Judge Daryl L. Funk in Warren County Circuit Court on Nov.14 on two counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious injury or death. A plea agreement reached between Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas L. Manthos and Leadman’s defense attorney William A. “Beau” Bassler would have allowed Leadman the opportunity to avoid jail time.
The agreement stipulated that the court defer Leadman’s trial for a year. Additionally, the court would sentence Leadman to 12-month jail sentences for each misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with all time suspended, and place Leadman on unsupervised probation.
However, Funk rejected the plea deal, stating, “It’s either not criminal behavior and should not result in criminal prosecution or it’s criminal behavior, resulted in a loss of life, and should be punished accordingly, and the plea agreement does not meet those circumstances.”
Funk said that the terms of the plea deal would not fall within the sentencing guidelines that recommended Leadman serve some time in jail.
Before Funk ruled on the plea agreement, he allowed Clatterbuck to speak from the witness stand. Holding up a photograph of Olivia, he said, “I just want to make sure you realize what I lost. That was Olivia Grace Clatterbuck. Seven years old. She had no choice in the matter when she was taken out of this world.
“Not only that, me and her mother were robbed of proms, graduations, and me walking that little girl down the aisle,” Clatterbuck continued. No one else here has to hear or see or deal with the nightmares at two-to-three o’clock in the morning.”
Of his son, Roman, Clatterbuck said, “He lived it. He’s seen it. It’s all coming back. How do I explain (to my son) the man who took my daughter out of this world is not going to face justice?”
In an interview with Royal Examiner, Clatterbuck said of the plea agreement, “I was extremely angry when Manthos called me on Nov. 8 and said they offered a plea, and we’re going to court on the 14th. After going rounds with that office and not having emails and phone calls returned, for him to call out of the blue for that, I was angry and insulted.” He says he is grateful that Judge Funk rejected the plea agreement.
The holidays, he says, are hard for him and his family, “We have so many memories of past holidays and her excitement for Christmas. It’s hard getting through sometimes.”
Looking ahead to the January trial, Clatterbuck said, “My hope for the trial and what I have always wanted is for the whole thing to come out and for justice to be served. All of it. Not just this person is charged with this or that. I want all the information and the facts to come out. A child lost her life due to negligence and another one has to live with what he experienced and remembers.”
Leadman faces a jury trial in the Warren County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 and 25.
