Bank Heist Mystery Solved: Suspect in Custody After Community Effort

On or about September 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher James Black did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Amber Black, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5

On or about October 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Randall Baggerly, while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully, and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which he has not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

On or about June 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Ann Perry did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Ann Perry did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5

On or about August 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tylar Alexa Dipatre did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR 3022-F5

On or about June 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Hunter Jay Housden did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cullen Coy McFarren, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberta Alejandro Eberhardt did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the nighttime the dwelling house of Jessica Shell and Dequante Freeman, with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery or any felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson in violation of Section 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9

On or about August 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Nichole Dunn did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ricky Blake Beck did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ricky Blake Beck did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Joseph Waters did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nathaniel Liam Duncan did unlawfully and feloniously handle a firearm in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life and cause serious bodily injury of another person resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment, in violation of Section 18.2-56.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5308-F6

On or about August 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher L. Blansett did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Gloria Virginia Hammons did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Delontae Michael Fullilove did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Raleigh Richard Kraft did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Breanna Lynn Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Jason Lethcoe, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about July 15, 2020, in the County of Warren, Alicia Kellette Timbers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously conspire, confederate, or combine with another or others in the Commonwealth to commit larceny where the aggregate value of the goods or merchandise involved is more than $1,000.00, in violation of §18.2-23 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2304-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about September 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously possess burglarious tools, implements, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny, in violation of Section 18.2- 94 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about September 26, 2023 in the County of Warren, Carlos Raul Pinto Rivera did unlawfully and feloniously without authority and with the intention of converting goods or merchandise to the use of the accused (or another person) without having paid the full purchase price thereof, or with the intention of defrauding the owner of the value of the goods or merchandise, willfully conceal or take possession of goods or merchandise having a value of $1,000.00 or more and belonging to Lowes’s, in violation of Section 18.2-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2354-F9

n or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Elmos Russell Edwards did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Allen Ralston did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Amond Dumore, a/k/a Justin Amonde Dunmore, did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Shane Greenwood, RSW, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of § 18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about October 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Amond Dumore, a/k/a Justin Amonde Dunmore, did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Jordan Sokol, RSW, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Daniel Scott Simmons did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Ally Diggs, which placed such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about August 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about August 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about September 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylynn Jamica Howard did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of

Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5