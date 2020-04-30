Local Government
BAR skirts informational vacuum – forwards CDBG application conditionally
On Tuesday evening, April 28, a three-person virtual-world quorum of the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review moved along a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) request from Bill Powers for his State Farm Insurance office building at 135 North Royal Avenue, with a few stipulations.
Those stipulations primarily revolved around uncertainty about the existing material in some upper story gables. Powers’ request included the installation of 4-1/2-inch white vinyl Dutch Lap siding on those gables. However, from a visual survey at a street distance from a site visit, board member Andrea White said the existing gable siding appeared to be wood.
The three present members, BAR Chair Angela Toler, Laure Runyon, and White were like-minded in that their approval of all requested work should be on a “like for like” material basis.
Other aspects of the COA request were for the installation of Granite Gray roof shingles and a white-painted chimney. Photos included in the one-item agenda packet indicated those two requests appeared to be verifiable as “like for like” on the existing structure.
“My thought was if all of this was wood and remotely historic original, then I would like to keep the gable matching all the other finishes,” Toler said, adding, “But if the rest of this is already vinyl then I can be a little more flexible.”
Unfortunately as was noted by staff, Powers was not logged in virtually to comment on what existing materials were in place on the building.
“I’m thinking that with our lack of information and our tendency to keep the appropriate fabrics in the district, the three of us are really in favor of keeping wood in the gables right now,” Toler told her board quorum.
Acting Town Planning Director Chris Brock noted that Powers wanted his request included as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project for matching State-funded Historic Downtown Front Royal revitalization. And if not at the East Main and Chester Streets intersection focus of many of those CDBG projects between Royal and Commerce Avenues, his building’s presence just three blocks north between North Royal and Chester Streets does have him eligible in the town’s Historic District Overlay section, Brock pointed out.
The CDBG inclusion would mandate review by that project’s State Historical Review agencies, Brock observed. “So even if you approve the vinyl, they may not,” he told the board.
“I’d say for that block grant there’d be no way they would approve the vinyl here. They’re even more strict and rigorous about materials than we have been. They might even start asking questions about the roof,” Toler agreed with Brock’s assessment.
“I think we’re all really in agreement here, especially moving forward with the other grant application,” Toler said of the CDBG variable. “We could … approve the roof, approve the paint, but then the gables would need to be wood.”
The question was raised whether that wood would have to be styled to mimic the vinyl Dutch Lap siding in the request, “or tell them it has to be wood and let them choose (between that style or wood shingles).”
Noting the uncertainty about the existing materials, Toler suggested going with the replacement of a “like wood product” (not like wood, but like design).
And that is how the BAR forwarded approval of the Powers’ Certificate of Appropriateness for the work on his building.
Local Extension Office available to assist citizens through COVID-19 assistance program application processes
At the sixth weekly briefing of the Joint County-Town COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, County Director of Emergency Management and Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe was joined by County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Rick Farrall and Virginia Cooperative Extension Services Senior Extension Agent Karen Poff.
At the Thursday afternoon, April 30, roundtable discussion Farrall gave an update on the Governor’s “Forward Virginia Blueprint” plans; reviewed new COVID-19 pandemic statistics throughout our Lord Fairfax Health District and the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as information being assembled thought the University of Virginia’s “Vital Complexity” website.
As usual, Chairman Mabe opened the briefing by urging citizens to continue to observe social distancing and other pandemic response safety guidelines and to be proactive in protecting, not only themselves and their families, but neighbors who may need a helping hand in staying informed and supplied through pandemic supply shortages.
Mabe then first handed the floor to Poff who made a presentation on navigating the unfamiliar pandemic terrain as it applies to planning, spending, establishing financial priorities in uncertain financial times, and perhaps most timely, how and where to apply for assistance programs citizens may qualify for and not even realize it.
Poff used the phrase “CRUNCH” to introduce her very timely presentation, explaining the acronym stands for:
Consider immediate options;
Revise or create a spending plan;
Use all available resources (she’s there to help);
Narrow your priorities;
Contact your creditors;
Heed scam and loan warnings.
On that last one, Poff warned that there are numerous shady efforts to take advantage of the pandemic financial crisis to separate citizens from what resources they do have. Advise on that front included: Ignoring COVID-19 testing or treatment offers; avoiding loan offers you didn’t initiate; not clicking on links in text or email offers; hanging up on robocalls; and doing background research before donating money to anything.
As for the often dizzying assistance application process, Poff concluded her presentation with her contact and related Virginia Cooperative Extension Office links where you can seek information and help in applying for COVID-19 assistance on multiple levels.
Watch this timely presentation from our Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, as well as Farrell’s updates on potential phased-in business re-openings over the next two months and Chairman Mabe’s comments in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Council debates impacts of proposed Town ‘Economic Recovery’ programs
~ Town would get much of COVID-19 grant money back in delinquent utility, tax payments ~
As promised in our exciting first installment of the Monday, April 27, Front Royal Town Council meeting and work session exploration of municipal finances in the age of 21st-century pandemics and tough economic decisions, here we move into Part Two’s work session discussion of COVID-19 related financial assistance through the Town.
And while no council members expressed a desire not to save local businesses if possible, or help citizens who have lost income due to State, local or voluntary restrictions on business operations enacted as part of the COVID-19 emergency pandemic management response, several wondered if what was put on the table by staff would accomplish those desired results.
On the council’s table for consideration are two financial assistance programs, one targeting businesses that have lost income, the other citizens. The staff proposal would commit a total of $1.5 million, up to $1 million for the business “Economic Recovery” program, and $500,000 to the “Residential Utility Assistance” program. Both would be structured as grants that would not have to be paid back – exactly.
The citizen program would exclusively apply to the payment of back Town utility bills, so the money given as a non-recoverable grant to citizens would come back to the Town immediately as utility bill payments. Assistance would be based on a three-month average utility payment of the delinquent client. Applicants must have become unemployed after February 1st.
On the business side of the non-recoverable grants, the first use of funds must be to pay delinquent Town utility bills and taxes. Once caught up with Town taxes and utility payments, remaining funds can be used as the recipient sees fit “for other business expenses”.
Were the grants actually able to save a COVID-19 emergency response-induced failing business, the Town will, of course, see the additional future benefit of the surviving business’s taxes and utilities being paid without municipal assistance; and employees getting their jobs back and becoming financially solvent once again.
What’s in the numbers?
As noted at the end of our story on Monday’s council meeting actions, “there appeared to be divided as to the commitment of additional Town resources in its unknown fiscal future, as well as whether suggested recovery amounts ranging from a $500 minimum for businesses with annual gross incomes of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $13,000 for businesses grossing over $500,000 annually, could actually help a struggling local business to survive”.
We will explore highlights of the council’s discussion of that “division” later in this story after first summarizing the numbers at issue and logistical complications surrounding its implementation.
There are four tiers in the “Business Economic Recovery/Assistance Program, they are businesses with gross annual revenues: Tier 1/ of $15,080 to $50,000 (available grant of $500); Tier 2/ $50,000.01 to $200,000 (available grant of $2,000): Tier 3/ $200,000.01 to $500,000 (available grant of $4,000); and Tier 4/ $500,000 (though the penny was left out here) and above (available grant of $9,000). It was explained that the $15,080 minimum gross revenue number was based on an annual minimum wage scale, which would appear to include a small business with one minimum wage employee.
Additional assistance can be received by businesses having a Town utility account or paying Town Real Estate Taxes. Those additional assistance numbers are: Tier 1/ $500; Tier 2/ $1,000; Tier 3/ $2,000; and Tier 4/ $4,000.
So the maximum assistance across the Tier board is 1/ $1,000; 2/ $3,000; 3/ $6,000; and 4/ $13,000. Priority guidelines for business selection were included, see attached graphics pages for elaboration.
Due to the non-recoverable grant aspect of the proposal, the Town cannot administer the programs, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick explained with an unanticipated analogy.
Of Towns, Kings & EDA’s
“If I can go back to the first comment I made about this matter, is towns, governments aren’t designed to be a charity, they’re designed to be the king,” Tederick offered of his perspective on the nature of the democratically-based political rule, adding, “They were designed to take the money and to receive taxes and to receive money, not necessarily pay it out in the form of a gift to the people.”
Tederick’s comment might raise an eyebrow from some in light of an American Revolutionary War fought to throw off the yoke of kingship and class elitism in the conduct of American governmental affairs, in favor of an elected, representative government designed to move the new nation to do the business of the entire citizenry “by the people and for the people”. However, the remark was delivered to explain the above-referenced state legal prohibition on a municipal government’s ability to administer a program in which money is offered as a non-recoverable grant to prop its constituency up in times of financial stress, as in this case financial stress not of their own making.
“That’s why it needed to be a non-profit,” Tederick said of an agency through which the proposed “Economic Recovery” and “Residential Utility Assistance” programs would have to be administered on behalf of the town government. “And the state code specifically said a chamber of commerce, and that’s why they would be administering the grant,” rather than the Town, Tederick told the council.
Whether parameters would be set to avoid any appearance that the Chamber’s business membership might be given preferential consideration for the grants was not broached during Monday’s discussion.
“The other alternative and I’ll just throw it out, for most localities that are – I won’t say most – I’ll probably go so far as to say all localities that are doing some kind of program like this if they’re abiding by the law, and that’s a qualifier, if they’re abiding by the law, by the books, they’re using their economic development authorities to do this.
“We have one, but we haven’t formed it yet,” Tederick said, perhaps first casting public light on his and the council’s current perspective on its continued membership in the existing Town-County EDA while moving toward the creation of its own, second unilateral EDA. It appears the Town’s governmental “rightsizing”, also known as downsizing, do not include EDA’s since town legal staff has publicly cited the advantage of maintained membership in the existing EDA.
Lori Cockrell then questioned Tederick and Finance Director B. J. Wilson on earlier meeting discussions on that state prohibition on municipalities offering grants – “So, we can’t give grants, correct?” she asked.
“We can donate to the non-profit organization and the non-profit organization can make the disbursements – we, the Town itself, cannot issue the grant is my understanding,” Wilson replied.
While complimenting finance and administrative staff for their time and effort in structuring and laying out an emergency funding relief program, Cockrell told staff and her colleagues, “I myself would just kind of like to see us slow down a little bit. I’d like to see what’s going to happen from the federal government, from the state governments, and see what kind of relief they’re going to provide to businesses.
“I know that Mr. Tederick just mentioned something about the EDA, and I believe I read in the minutes that they were even adding some type of committee or board that would have, like small business loans. And Mr. Tederick, Mr. Wilson, do you recall reading that in the minutes?”
“Yes mam, that’s correct. Their committee is doing loans, whereas this would be a forgivable grant,” Tederick replied of the existing EDA’s efforts as opposed to what he and the finance department had proposed.
Former EDA board member and Vice-Mayor Sealock observed that the EDA’s Small Business Loan Program was not newly formed in the wake of the pandemic situation, but a long-standing small business assistance effort.
“What you read today is just standard practice with them,” Sealock offered.
As Royal Examiner has reported, the newly formed SBL Committee is a tweaking of the EDA’s Small Business Loan application and review process, another fix-it-up effort to correct perceived past mistakes that allowed the EDA financial scandal to evolve in certain directions under previous EDA leadership.
Unknown variables
“Okay, but I guess what I’m saying is I’d like to see what is available out there before we move forward with a million dollars. I’ve had citizens give input to me, and they have concerns that our town has a lot of unknowns right now as to our own budget. And to what the COVID-19, the pandemic, what impact that’s going to have on us as a town.
“And their fear of how we’re going to provide services to the citizens if we do have some large deficits in our revenues. And they’re nervous about us providing a million dollars out there. And if nine months from now will we come back to them and ask them to raise taxes or raise rates and such.
“I’m not against assisting businesses or citizens; I’m not overly against this, I’m just concerned – I don’t want us to move quickly on this, I want to see what else is going to be available, first before we move forward.”
“Lori, along, those same lines, all of the arguments that were made against this, which I had a couple of too, are the same arguments that were made against … Dominion Power’s redundant water line – are the water rates going to go up? Are you going to increase taxes because of this huge project? And so forth and so on,” Letasha Thompson said in support of Cockrell’s concerns.
Vice-Mayor Sealock answered by saying, “That is why we’ve been doing contingency planning and moving dollars forward to make sure we can cover as many shortfalls in next year’s budget as possible.” However, he did not address the potential impacts of the $2.3 million in reserves council authorized earlier Monday evening to prop up the current FY 2020 budget through its final months.
In support of moving forward with a recovery plan, Sealock cited an article he said indicated one restaurant he did not name, already shutting its doors permanently as a consequence of the pandemic response restrictions on certain business operations.
“If we don’t help in some kind of recovery, our downtown is going to be a ghost town, if it isn’t already,” the vice mayor worried.
He said business owners he had consulted liked the Town draft recovery plan based on annual gross receipts. He then asked how the plan would work for multiple business owners – could they get relief for each of their business entities, or just as one owner?
Tederick replied that eligibility would be based on business licensing.
“If they have three business licenses and they qualify under the various terms, they would receive three grants,” the interim town manager replied as the draft proposal currently is written.
The questions remaining to be determined for council and staff are whether a $1.5 million dollar commitment from the Town will provide sufficient revenue to local businesses to assure their survival through this unknown pandemic and financial landscape.
“I’m not sure a thousand dollars is going to pull anybody out of the last month of a lack of receipts,” Cockrell observed. “However, I’m sure they would be grateful for any assistance. I’m encouraged by someone saying we could cap the amount differently or we could see how many people are actually interested in this type of relief – and it may be that more is, or it may be that less is. A graph presented in the draft estimated 30% of businesses in each Tier receiving assistance.
“But I like the idea of public input because the public input I have gotten has not been supportive at all,” she added, observing that with the proposal finally circulating into a wider public sphere with public discussion and media’s help, public feedback could increase and numbers on attitudes for or against could shift.
As the work session drew toward a 9:51 p.m. adjournment, a council consensus was reached to move the proposal in one form or another toward public input and a vote, if logistically possible as to advertising requirements, at council’s next regularly scheduled meeting, again likely virtually-held online, in two weeks, on May 11th.
Mayor Tewalt asked Tederick for an update on scheduling and proposal parameters by Thursday, April 30th. And with that, a far-reaching evening of budget discussion came to a close.
Hear work session discussion in the recording of the virtual meeting:
Council approves large dollar transfers, expenditures in current budget
Commitment of reserves crucial to Town plans during COVID-19 emergency
At its second regular meeting of April on Monday evening, April 27, the Front Royal Town Council tackled numbers both big and small related to its existing Fiscal Year 2020 Budget.
Over $2.3 million of Enterprise Fund reserves, $1.31 million from the Water Utility reserve and $990,674 from the Sewer Utility reserve, were approved for two projects. Another $1.65 million was recommended cut from the current FY-2020 budget to provide contingency funding for possible shortfalls elsewhere in the budget.
Those numbers include approval of $1,313,000 from Water Utility Fund reserves to Route 522 North Corridor redundant water line consultant CHA Consulting to pay for “Engineering Design Services, Construction Contract Administration, and Project Closeout/Operations and Maintenance Manuals” for the backup north corridor water line project. After hearing the only five publicly submitted comments in opposition to the redundant water line expenditure, none in favor, the council’s vote was 5-1 for approval, with only Letasha Thompson dissenting.
Those supporting the expenditure replied to the public criticism suggesting the work either be delayed during the COVID-19 crisis or that Dominion Power be forced to pay a higher contribution than the $3.5 million of the now-estimated cost of $11 million costs by referencing the project’s scope and history.
That scope includes assuring a backup water supply during a line break, not only to the Town’s largest water user Dominion Power but to all north corridor commercial center businesses, as well as to RSW Jail. A letter from Jail superintendent Russ Gilkison referencing a recent water line interruption that also disrupted the Jail’s vacuum-driven sewer system “that needs water at all times” was read into the record to illustrate the need for backup, not only to the regionally-electrical power supplying Dominion Power Plant.
It was previous delays by previous council’s that has driven up costs originally projected in the $5 million range in 2011 when Dominion agreed to the $3.5 million contributions to a project perhaps most crucial to them, several council members noted.
“That’s on us,” Councilman Gary Gillespie noted of the cost increase fueled by nearly a decade of “kicking the can” down the road as Vice-Mayor Sealock likes to term such delays on needed projects.
It was also pointed out that the Town faces possible liability litigation from all corridor businesses, including Dominion, for lost profits and damages from a water loss that could have been prevented by a redundant water line that has been on the Town’s drawing board for nine years.
So, the council’s majority consensus was that despite the current pandemic financial impacts, known or unknown, a known Town expense of about $8 million now is better than facing unknown liability litigation from potentially multiple corridor business entities were the existing line to suffer a major break.
And Councilman Meza noted that water utility projections indicate that eventually water revenue from those corridor businesses will cover the Town’s expenditure.
And if that wasn’t enough late fiscal year budget juggling in the age of pending COVID-19 pandemic revenue shortfalls, the Town approved another budget amendment authorizing the use of $990,674 from Sewer Utility Fund reserves to contract Hydrostructures LLC to utilize closed-circuit TV “investigation of approximately 147,956 linear feet of 12-inch and smaller sanitary sewer, approximately 54,633 linear feet of sanitary sewer larger than 12-inch, and approximately 1,452 laterals”.
That contract will help the Town move forward with state-mandated improvements to Inflow and Infiltration (I & I) Abatement aspects of the sewer system. That vote was unanimous. And with those improvements mandated, there was no public opposition expressed and much less council discussion of that unanimous approval.
And in its final BIG number action, the council also unanimously approved a budget amendment authorizing transfers of five pages of line items from General (non-Utility Enterprise) Fund reserves totaling $1,657,612 to provide contingency funds to cover potential shortfalls in the Water, Sewer, Solid Waste and General/Street Fund balances related to the COVID-19 pandemic economic impacts. Those reserves are earmarked to General Fund/Street Fund, $753,723; Water Fund, $620,866; Sewer Fund, $256,404; and Solid Waste Fund, $26,618.
On the smaller numbers side, at least for citizens, was an ordinance amendment removing a $10 fee for failure to properly separate recycling materials for each occurrence after the third violation, which seemed appropriate since the Town adopted single-stream, non-separated recycling about a year ago.
And not really involving numbers, other than the Town’s savings on not having to print up vehicle decals for all the town’s drivers while still collecting a licensing fee, was an ordinance amendment not requiring the display of the Town sticker on your car. They can be requested for display for those needing them for visits to County dump sites.
Both ordinance amendments were approved unanimously.
Not coincidentally to the necessity for reserve transfers of over $1.65 million to contingency uses across the Town’s financial spectrum, was an adjournment to closed session at 8:05 p.m., just over an hour into Monday night’s meeting, to discuss “Personnel” issues “related to the on-going pandemic”. The closed session motion was called “to discuss the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body” pursuant to state codes.
The “smart money in Vegas” for a council that likes to gamble is that one-hour closed session discussion relates to earlier council public discussion of which positions in which departments are most expendable in the face of coming COVID-19 revenue shortfalls.
No announcement regarding personnel was made following reconvening to open session at 9:05 p.m. Then it was on to work session discussion of committing Town resources to “potential options the Town may provide citizens and businesses related to local economic recovery related to COVID-19”.
That extensive work session discussion in which there appeared to be divided as to the commitment of additional Town resources in its unknown fiscal future, as well as whether suggested recovery amounts ranging from a $500 minimum for businesses with annual grosses of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $13,000 for businesses grossing over $500,000 annually could actually help a struggling local business to survive, will be covered in a related Royal Examiner story and virtual recording of Monday’s online work session.
But hear the above budget and ordinance amendment discussions, votes, as well as other business conducted at Monday’s meeting, and the work session discussion, in this Royal Examiner virtual recording:
Emergency Managers urge continued caution; EDA helping with small business financial assistance
On Thursday afternoon, April 23, County COVID-19 Emergency Management officials were joined by member of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority for the fifth weekly briefing on the pandemic response here.
Gathered with County Board and Joint Emergency Management Team Chairman Walter Mabe and County COVID-19 Emergency Manager Rick Farrall were EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley, Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne, and Executive Director Doug Parsons. Only Daley and Browne joined Mabe at the table set up in the Warren County Government Center’s main Meeting Room, as social distancing parameters were given a little extra distance.
Mabe opened the meeting with an update on local emergency management guidelines. He urged citizens not to leave their homes unless necessary; to wear masks in public as all meeting participants present were upon entering the meeting room, though masks were downed while speaking; continue frequent handwashing and social distancing of approximately six feet when in public. He urged citizens to continue to monitor not only themselves but vulnerable neighbors and family members for COVID-19 symptoms and to contact your primary care physician or the Valley Health hospital system emergency room in the absence of a primary care physician, to help set up COVID-19 testing appointments.
A quick check of the Virginia Department of Health website indicated continued caution as a wise move as Virginia cases have nearly doubled in the past 10 days, from 5,747 on April 13 to 10,998 on April 23, with the Commonwealth’s death total over doubling in that period from 149 to 372.
Fortunately, no deaths have yet been reported in the six-jurisdiction Lord Fairfax Health District Warren County lies in, though reported cases have climbed from 129 to 234 in the past 10 days.
Confirmed Warren County cases climbed from 17 to 30 over the past 10 days, along with Winchester City going from 20 to 30; Frederick County from 66 to 87; Shenandoah County from 17 to 58; Page County from 6 to 22; and Clarke County from 3 to 7 cases.
If those numbers seem reasonably mild, not so to our east and south. Since April 13, Harrisonburg has climbed from 87 cases to 346, with 8 fatalities now reported there; Rockingham County 49 to 163 cases with one fatality; Fairfax County from 1,164 cases to 2,362 with a total of 76 fatalities; Arlington County from 390 to 686 cases and 24 fatalities; Prince William County from 434 to 1,027 cases with one fatality; Loudoun County from 324 to 498 with 10 deaths total; Fauquier County from 28 to 64 cases with one death; and Alexandria from 235 to 512 cases and 14 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Later Mabe lauded the Warren County Public School System’s continued provision of two meals a day to the county’s school-age children, even with schools being closed and education now being conducted virtually online, as are most local municipal and related meetings.
After he turned the meeting over to them, EDA Board Chairman Daley and Vice-Chairman Brown briefed the public on its work in helping small businesses, both during normal times and in these more challenging ones born of the COVID-19 emergency response-ordered closings and consequent employee layoffs.
“We’re particularly interested in coordination and consolidation – how can we help other businesses move forward in the community; how can we help them connect the dots? To put things together we’re working with the Small Business Development Center over in Lord Fairfax and also the Chamber of Commerce and Town and the County,” Daley began.
Watch Daley and Browne detail what the EDA is doing and how your business may apply and benefit from those efforts, along with Chairman Mabe’s update on the Public School Free Lunch Program in this exclusive Royal Examiner video of Thursday’s approximate 10-minute briefing:
County approves $118.6 million budget amidst pandemic revenue questions
The new, populist “we-want-a-change-from-business-as-usual” Warren County Board of Supervisors majority wrestled with approval of their first County Budget Tuesday night, April 21. Over the last hour of a nearly three-hour meeting behind locked Government Center doors but viewable to the public online, the board tackled its Fiscal Year-2021 budget under the economic cloud cast by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019) pandemic and consequent business, school and governmental closings.
After that hour of discussion of budget variables presented by staff and what had been heard earlier in public comments read, occasionally dramatically, into the record by Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, a slight rift developed among the board’s new majority.
Two of the three newly elected supervisors, Shenandoah District’s Walter Mabe and North River District’s Delores Oates, joined the two incumbents not up for re-election last November, Archie Fox, and Tony Carter, in approving the $118,611,309 Fiscal Year-2021 budget. The approved budget keeps existing County tax rates flat and authorizes all proposed Sanitary District fee increases.
But after expressing continued concerns about unknown pandemic-driven economic variables and their impact on citizens, South River’s Cheryl Cullers cast a lone dissenting vote against the budget proposal.
Cullers said she had some “heartburn” about authorizing the proposed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District lot fee increases during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic crisis. The Shenandoah Farms lot proposal was to raise both the existing unimproved lot fee of $265 and an improved lot fee of $305, to $350 annually, for an $85 increase for unimproved lots and $45 for improved lots.
The Cedarville Sanitary District fee increase proposal was from $100 per all lots to $250, or a $150 increase. But apparently no one in Cedarville had “heartburn” about paying extra to fund new capital improvements there – at least I don’t recall hearing them being read into the record Tuesday.
However, the board did hear 20 emailed public comments read into the record by the clerk Tuesday evening, many addressing the Farms Sanitary District fee proposal designed to support district road improvements.
Contacted Wednesday to verify the number of public comments on the issue, Ciarrocchi said that while some people filed multiple emailed comments which were read, counting by household responses, Wednesday’s comment breakdown was five for the proposed lot fee increases, four against. As to the overall Farms response on three option sites that had been available, of 240 total responses, 169 (58%) were for the increase, with 71 (42%) against.
However, Cullers had other questions on approval of the total budget package, including the public schools’ $26.95-million portion – “I don’t want them to think I don’t appreciate what they do,” Cullers stated during her comments – until more was known about revenue impacts and citizens’ ability to pay their bills and county taxes to support the coming fiscal year budget.
But much as Town officials discussed the previous evening, County Administrator Doug Stanley suggested budget approval with a number of areas funded on a contingency basis reviewable by the board on an interim, likely monthly basis as FY-2021 progresses and pandemic revenue impacts become clearer.
And the board majority agreed to take that tack in moving forward into the choppy financial waters of the COVID-19 Emergency Management responses at federal, state, and local levels. County Administrator Stanley acknowledged the help of former County Finance Directors Carolyn Stimmel and Andre Fletcher in preparation of the FY-2021 Budget Proposal.
After Stanley read the rather lengthy proposed motion as he continued to explain suggested contingency measures to deal with the fluid revenue landscape evolving into the coming fiscal year, Carter chimed in by remote hook up to make the motion as Stanley had presented it, with the change of a request that all departments work to reduce their budget proposals by one percent to provide over $380,000 of contingency funding.
For our report on the approval of the County’s FY-2021, $118.6-million budget, here is the meeting record of that approval:
“On a motion by Mr. Carter, seconded by Mr. Fox, and by the following vote, the Board of Supervisors adopted the proposed FY 2020-2021 budget in the amount of $118,611,309, which includes the budgets for County departments and the School Operating Fund, the 2020 tax rates as advertised, the School Cafeteria Fund in the amount of $3,070,728, and the Sanitary District tax rates and budgets as advertised.
“The Board further froze the implementation of the proposed 1.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) salary increase and Phase II of the Compensation Plan for County employees until the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the County’s revenues can be ascertained. The Board finally moved that each County Department be asked to cut 1% from Departmental budgets, the aggregate of which is $382,940, funds which will be placed in budget line 91000-5899 (Reserve for Contingencies):
“Vote: Carter, Aye; Oates, Aye; Mabe, Aye; Cullers, No; Fox, Aye.”
Present physically for Tuesday’s meeting in the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room, and masked per COVID-19 emergency management guidelines, were Board Chairman Mabe, Vice-Chair Cullers, and Fork District Supervisor Fox, along with County Administrator Stanley, Board Clerk Ciarrocchi, and Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress for portions of the meeting, as well as cameraman Dwayne Coates. Present by occasionally feeding-back or distorted remote hookups were Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter, along with North River Supervisor Delores Oates and County Attorney Jason Ham.
See the budget discussion and other business conducted Tuesday night in this Royal Examiner recording of the April 21st broadcast of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting. Included in that “other” business were:
A – approval of a Resolution setting the percentage rate for Personal Property Tax Relief on qualifying vehicles, 36% $1,001 to $20,000 assessed value, 100% valued at $1,000 or under;
B – approval of a Conditional Use Permit for short-term rental by Joseph W. Coleman for a single-family dwelling at 37 Wellspring Road in Browntown.
And a number of items pulled from the Consent Agenda including authorizations to advertise for Public Hearings on four matters:
1 – an ordinance to delay penalties and interest assessments “on Certain Local Taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic”;
2 – an ordinance “Assuring Continuity in the Government of Warren County, Virginia”;
3 – a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District; and,
4 – an ordinance to “Vacate the existing 50-foot-wide Platted Right of Way (Pawnee Place)” in the Thunderbird Ranch subdivision.
Not pulled from the Consent Agenda and approved without discussion was a request from County Building Code Official David Beahm to adopt a Resolution “proclaiming May 2020 as Building Safety Month”.
Council approves tax decrease, ponders COVID-19 revenue shortfalls
Following a remote, virtual world hook up work session discussion and adjournment to a virtually conducted Special Meeting Monday night, April 20, the Front Royal Town Council rolled ahead with its planned half-cent Real Estate Tax reduction despite myriad revenue shortfall scenarios flowing into the next fiscal year from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic economic impacts.
By a 5-1 vote, Letasha Thompson dissenting, on a motion by Jacob Meza, seconded by Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, council voted to reduce the Town Real Estate Tax Rate from 13.5 cents to 13 cents per $100 of assessed value and to keep the personal property tax rate flat at 64 cents per $100 of assessed value. Also included were decreases to the personal property tax relief rate – from 56% to 53% on the first $20,000 of the assessed value of qualifying vehicles, and a 100% relief on qualifying vehicles assessed at under $1,000.
Numbers included in the agenda staff summary of the tax rate proposal indicated $129,257 of tax revenue for every penny of real estate tax collected by the Town. So, while it appears to be only $64,628 of lost revenue at issue, it comes at a time the Town is pondering potential revenue shortfalls in the millions of dollars, as well as an emerging need to provide emergency financial assistance to citizens impacted by COVID-19 business closings and layoffs.
Administrative staff and council continue to look at additional work sessions as they approach budget deadlines for the coming Fiscal Year 2021 in an uncertain financial landscape. One Monday night work session suggestion from Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick was to approve a contingency budget by the June deadline – the fiscal year begins July 1 – and review and tweak that budget on a monthly basis as the financial landscape evolves moving forward into the next fiscal year.
Following a power point presentation on “Options for Local Economic Recovery” Tederick presented work session numbers forecasting as much as $3,137,361 in potential revenue shortfalls, including General Fund ($1.37 million) and Utility/Enterprise Fund revenue shortfalls ranging from $720,845 (Electric Fund), $415,210 (Water), $391,530 (Sewer), and $35,028 (Refuse/Trash).
However, those numbers were dramatically reduced by cuts labeled “Contingency Transfers” slashing projects, planned merit and compensation study pay increases, insurance coverage, training, staffing, overtime and service cuts. Those cuts actually reduced that projected system-wide $3.137-million revenue shortfall to $261,636.
Tederick has been the architect of the Fiscal Year-2021 and end of Fiscal Year-2020 town government departmental and staff downsizing plan he has labeled “right-sizing” to facilitate reductions in Town budgets, present, and future. As the budget process has progressed from the first late January staff terminations that included the Planning Department and Community Development directors, among others, as well as recommended Tourism Department cuts, it has become apparent Tederick has the blessing of his fellow county Republican Committee members’ five-seat council majority.
And it appears if the pandemic-fueled revenue shortfall scenario takes a worst-case turn as the new fiscal year progresses, it will be with further departmental and staff cuts that council will meet those additional shortfalls.
Thompson, who as noted above cast the only dissenting vote against the tax rate proposal, worried that town staff would learn of the possibility of additional cuts to their numbers from the broadcast of the April 20th work session discussion. Had there been any preparatory briefing within departments to brace staff for the evening’s public discussion of the potential of additional staffing cuts to balance the town budget, Thompson wondered.
And while the answer was “no” other than with department heads in evaluating the most expendable staff with town administration, Tederick said he believed the bulk of personnel cuts, if it came to that, could be achieved by not hiring replacements for staff who were planning to or have already left the town government.
Earlier in the budget process, Tederick was referred to by county Republican Committee Treasurer Amber Poe Morris as “Front Royal’s Trump” for the amount of public criticism he was receiving over personnel and budget matters. Perhaps mirroring the Trump Administration policy over three-plus years of leaving cabinet and other federal positions unfilled or manned by lengthy interim appointments, on Monday Tederick estimated the town government currently was carrying “18 to 19 unfilled positions”.
“We met with department heads and identified the critical hires. So, I think we can possibly get by – we’ll have that data for you more specifically as we go through this budget process – … I think we can go from 177 employees on our work chart for FY-19 to,” here Tederick struggled to pull up numbers he was searching for, continuing to estimate an 8 to 10 personnel cut “just by not rehiring people for vacated positions”. Contacted later, Tederick verified he was referencing numbers from the current Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.
He also told the council that during the current hiring freeze, discussion with department heads appeared to indicate an ability to reach the desired reduced expenditure levels without further personnel cuts or furloughs.
Of Thompson’s stated concern about employees learning of potential departmental personnel cuts through the council’s public discussion, rather than face-to-face discussion with supervisors, Councilman Meza observed, “We’ve also tried that route of talking to them before public meetings and that blew up in our faces. So, I’m going to be more candid about it now and say (while we haven’t talked to employees) I think generally speaking we need to understand that we have to look at the whole picture, which could include some furlough options, or temporary staff layoffs or something along those lines.
“As ugly as that sounds, I feel like if we have it stated here tonight in our budget discussions, then this isn’t some secret meeting … or some sort of hidden message that’s getting out there to the public …”
Referencing a 5% to 6% revenue shortfall estimate some municipalities are working with as a reference point for coming shortfalls, numbers based on the 2008 “Great Recession” experience which Meza observed he thought might be an underestimate of the consequences of the current financial situation, the councilman added, “If it comes in at 6% we’re still going to have a hard time hitting that. And if it goes past that, what’s the alternative?
“And our largest line item that we have is staff salaries and benefits,” Meza observed, adding, “I know I’m going to get a bunch of hate mail for saying that, but that is the cold, hard reality.” Another cold, hard reality, left unstated by an absent public, might be council’s unwillingness to back off a somewhat symbolic tax revenue reduction in the face of what several, including Meza, observed may be a revenue crisis of unprecedented proportions.
With that economic shadow hanging over its FY 2021 budget process, Councilwoman Lori Cockrell suggested future agenda information to help streamline discussion.
“As a general thought about the deficit, when we do come together and discuss these budget things, I was thinking even if we have, I won’t say a ‘hit list’, but like a list of priorities in each section, like if it’s only 4% (shortfall) these are the things we put back in; if it’s 8% then it’s these things, putting them in a priority list from like 1 to 10 … then we don’t each time have to go through re-saying this is important, this isn’t important,” Cockrell observed as budget deadlines loom.
As for the existing unfilled Town staff positions, Vice-Mayor Sealock wondered at those vacancies. “Well, let’s look at reality – and Matt, follow what I’m saying very carefully – the personnel, we have four critical positions in this staffing right now that we’re understaffed; that’s got to go forward,” Sealock suggested of filling department head and other top-level positions on a permanent basis.
“There are probably 18 positions that’s been requested but 10 of them will not be filled at this time,” the vice mayor observed, calling on the interim town manager for comment.
“That’s a good point, Mr. Sealock, and that is accurate. We looked at unfilled positions currently – I don’t have the spreadsheet in front of me – I believe we’re carrying about 18, 19 unfilled positions. Of the unfilled positions, we met with department heads and identified the critical hires. So, I think we can possibly get by – and we’ll have this data for you more specifically as we go through this budget process – but Mr. Sealock is not far off,” Tederick reiterated before visiting the above-referenced numbers of existing and potential reductions to the Town’s staff of 177 in the current fiscal year.
“We’re trying to go through this, first by a hiring freeze, which we’ve done. You have to realize also that we’ve taken $3-point-some million from this year’s budget and we’ve presented a budget with $3.1 million in next year’s; so within only a few months we’ve reduced the size of government by $6 million dollars,” Tederick told the town’s elected officials.
General Fund reserve for ‘Relief’
As he closed his “Recommended Options for Local Economic Recovery” work session presentation, Tederick told the council, “Our recommendation at this point is to keep the tax rate as advertised and let us offer the incentives to businesses and individuals through our Unrestricted Fund Balance. Again, in trying to calculate the relief, first of all, this relief would go to all citizens and all businesses, which in normal circumstances I think that’s a great thing; in this circumstance, if the goal of reducing the tax rate was to target businesses that are in need and target citizens who are in need, we feel that we can do that better by a program through the General Fund Balance, as opposed to lowering the tax rate.”
At the end of his “Local Economic Recovery” PowerPoint presentation Tederick noted that as of June 30, 2019, the final day of FY-2019, other than “OPEB Liability” the Town’s Unrestricted General Fund Balance was $2.02 million above the recommended 3-month reserve level. His recommendation was to utilize “up to $1.5 million” of those reserves “to be distributed to local citizens & businesses for relief”.
Contacted Tuesday, Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson explained OPED Liability as a State-required estimate of future employee retirement benefits known as Other Post Employment Benefits that do not directly impact a fund balance in any given budget year.
Responding to more questions, Wilson also cited the recommended three-month General Fund Balance Reserve at $3.61 million; with the total Unrestricted General Fund Balance at $9,042,845; with Enterprise Fund Balances added the number rose to $11.9 million.
So, if our calculating on these numbers is correct, the interim town manager’s recommended “Relief” package reserve expenditure of $1.5 million would leave the General Fund Balance total reserves at $4.1 million, about $500,000 above that recommended three-month minimum reserve amount that helps municipalities maintain a good credit rating. But in this uncharted economic territory who knows how long that number might last.
Listen to the far-ranging work session discussion and presentations, and the special meeting vote and other agenda items in this virtual recording:
