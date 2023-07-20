Obituaries
Barbara Ann “Barb” Cunningham (1940 – 2023)
Barbara Ann “Barb” Cunningham, 82, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Ms. Cunningham was born on December 1, 1940, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late James Bolt and Belva Cameron Motz. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Bolt; sister, Shirley Maynard; and niece, Justine Miller.
Survivors include her son, John Cunningham of Lorton, Virginia; sister and best friend, Ellen L. Williams of Chester Gap; niece Raegan Miller; great nephew Kane Miller and six grandchildren.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock County Animal Welfare League, 160 Weaver Rd, Amissville, Virginia, 20106.
Jeffrey Calvin Martin, Sr. (1964 – 2023)
Jeffrey Calvin Martin, Sr., 59, of Linden, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at home.
Jeffrey was born in 1964 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Mary Martin and the late J.C. Martin. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Jeffrey received multiple Associate’s Degrees in Computers, Communications and Electronics from Vincennes University in Indiana. He worked as a web developer from NeosTEK in Arlington, Va. Jeffrey had five loves in his life, family, woodworking, photography, Star Trek, and conservative politics.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda, whom he married on October 14, 2006; daughters, Kayla Hargaden, Sarah Paez (Art), Erin Webster; sons, Jeffrey C. Martin, II (Heather), Christopher Martin, Adam Jolliff; six grandchildren, sisters, Patricia, Vickie, Deborah, Martie; brothers, Jimmy, Terry Wayne, Michael, Ricky, and Scott.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Larry and Ronnie.
A service will be held for Jeffrey on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with a one-hour visitation prior. Burial will be on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:30 pm in West Newton Cemetery in West Newton, IN.
Please visit the obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
Mary Margaret “Maggie” Bright (1945 – 2023)
Mary Margaret “Maggie” Bright, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Services will be private at a later date.
Mrs. Bright was born on June 14, 1945, in McDowell, Virginia, to the late Samuel and Clara Jones Smith. She was an avid Bowler and of Baptist faith.
Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Fanning (James) of Front Royal, Patricia Chilcote (Gerald) of Linden, Virginia and Theodosia Maldonado of Front Royal; sister, Virginia Simmons of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren, Trae, Zachary (Rachael), Brenna (Emanuel), Hunter, Diamond, Austin and Amberlynn and five great-grandchildren, Remington, Aurora, Montgomery, Ronin and Julian.
Oscar “Tommy” Fogle (1941 – 2023)
Oscar “Tommy” Fogle, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 20, at 11:00 a.m. in Panorama Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Orndorff officiating.
Tommy was born May 16, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Oscar David and Lucy Mae Shores Fogle.
He retired after 41 dedicated years from Riverton Corporation in Warren County.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 61 years, Helen Fogle; two sons, Raymond Fogle, and David Fogle and wife Kim, all of Front Royal; one daughter, Alice Nicholson and husband Rusty of Alabama; four grandchildren, Jonathon, Andrew, Tiffany; and Robert; and five great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Dylan, Rowan, Ryder, and Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tammy Burnette of Star Tannery; and a daughter-in-law, Dana Fogle of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Nicholson, Andrew Nicholson, Robert Fogle, Rusty Nicholson, Benjamin Fogle, and Bennie Eackles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
Junior Allen Jenkins (1938 – 2023)
Junior Allen Jenkins, 84, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and his beloved dog, Happy, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Paul Markee and Brother Charles Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery in Flint Hill, Virginia.
Mr. Jenkins was born on November 11, 1938, in Sperryville, Virginia, to the late Harry and Eliza Vinny Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Jenkins, and five siblings, Buck, Dick, Johnny, Hank, and Irene. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving two tours in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Jenkins (Jamelle) of Luray, Virginia, and James Klemm of Spain; two daughters, Doris Kite (Darrell) of Stanley, Virginia, and Marcy Smith of Front Royal, Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Troy Jenkins, Brook Stokes, Dakota Kite, Chris Smith, and Tim Foster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dan Joseph Kizer (1952 – 2023)
Dan Joseph Kizer, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 8, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will take place on July 16th, 2023, at 11:00 am. The service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. Dan will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Dan was born on January 19, 1952, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Dallas and Bobbie Kizer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Kizer, and his sisters, Nancy Kizer and Debbie Kizer.
Surviving Dan are his loving Children, Tony Kizer (Paula), Ashley Price (Chad), and Tim Kizer (Amy); his siblings, Don Kizer, William Kizer, and Sandy Panky; his grandchildren, Zachary Kizer, Mason Kizer, and Jackson Price; many nieces and nephews; his family friends, Janet, Bob, and Jen German; and his beloved German Shepherd, Max.
While Dan was born in Kentucky, he was raised in Sonoma, California. It was shortly after high school he joined the Air Force, where he gave 22 years of devoted service. He worked as a vehicle mechanic and part of the security police but spent the majority of his career as an airfield manager. Through his service, he had the honor of working with Air Force One, The Thunderbirds, and countless service men and women. He had numerous accomplishments while in the Air Force and served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
It was in the Air Force that he met and married Susan Barnhart. They had three children and went on many adventures, including crossing the country, in a Volkswagen camper van to explore the US with their kids. In between those trips, Dan enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing, and skiing at Lake Metigoshe.
Dan moved to Virginia after retiring from the Air Force and went on to work at Randolph Macon Academy and Mt. Weather. He later married Jennifer German, and they enjoyed camping, traveling, working on home projects, family holidays, and spending time with the grandsons.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and decorating his house for the holidays to entertain his neighborhood. He took great pride in his Halloween and Christmas decorations, which often took weeks to months to prepare. The holidays meant a great deal to Dan, and he enjoyed making others smile with the holiday spirit. The family often joked that Clark Griswold was inspired by him. He also had a love of animals, music, his country, and, above all, his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://k9sforwarriors.org/.
Thomas James “Tom” Cummings (1955 – 2023)
Thomas James “Tom” Cummings, 67, departed this earth for glory on July 1, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. Buzz Moore and Steve Foster. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.
Tom was born November 11, 1955, in Quantico, Virginia, the son of the late Patricia F. Cummings and Russell Rock Cummings.
He leaves behind siblings Fran Mellott, Nancy Hedge, Mary Conklin, Rick Gaines, and Russ Cummings. He was preceded in death by his beloved in-laws, Dale and Jerri Ridgway.
Tom had a passion for Porsches and Harleys. He enjoyed exploring the dirt roads in Warren and surrounding counties. Tom enjoyed his work as a Network Engineer for T Mobile until his retirement in April. Ten years ago, Tom found his greatest joy, being a grandparent. His grandbabies were never far from his thoughts and were always in his prayers.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Mechelle “Shelley” Cummings; his children, Christopher Michael Cummings and Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis; step-daughter, Dale Taylor Williams; step-son, David Brent Williams; and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Myles Christopher Pfeifer, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, and Archer Ridgway Winterkorn. Tom was eagerly awaiting the birth of another grandson, who will carry his name.
Tom met his best friend, Bob Mulligan, at the beginning of eighth grade. He cherished their relationship. Tom was proud to be an “honorary” Mulligan and be lifelong friends with Bob, Dave, Jack, Marilyn, Corrine, and Janet, and also later with Bob’s wife, Gini. Dave English, a former brother-in-law, remained close as a brother to Tom. Julie Mullins, who introduced Tom and Mechelle, continued to be a close friend through the years.
Tom was fortunate to have worked with a fine group of people. Several became treasured friends, including Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Andrew Haislmaie, Niyut Patel, Shazad Quershi, and Sherdina Tyus, who encouraged him during the last two months with humor, prayer, and friendship.
Tom considered Amazing Grace Gospel Barn to be his home church.
Pallbearers will be Bob Mulligan, Dave English, Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Jesse Budd, and Chris Winterkorn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 16, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.