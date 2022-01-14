Barbara Ann Morris (1948 – 2022)

Barbara Ann Morris, 73, of Chester Gap, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 PM at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 41 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap with Pastor Roger Orman officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.

Mrs. Morris was born on April 15, 1948, a tax baby, in Chester Gap to the late Dudley Q. and Julia Dulin Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rocky Lane Morris; two brothers and two sisters. She was a longtime member of Chester Gap Baptist Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Morris; son, Aaron Morris; brother, Bradley Pullen, and four sisters, Ruby Reid, Elsie Wines, Sue Taylor, and Sandra Pullen and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Frazier, Kevin Ricker, Jeff Grove, Isaac Morris, Butch Reid, and Michael Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cadero Burns and Christian Burns.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.