Obituaries
Barbara Ann Morris (1948 – 2022)
Barbara Ann Morris, 73, of Chester Gap, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 PM at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 41 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap with Pastor Roger Orman officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Mrs. Morris was born on April 15, 1948, a tax baby, in Chester Gap to the late Dudley Q. and Julia Dulin Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rocky Lane Morris; two brothers and two sisters. She was a longtime member of Chester Gap Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Morris; son, Aaron Morris; brother, Bradley Pullen, and four sisters, Ruby Reid, Elsie Wines, Sue Taylor, and Sandra Pullen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Frazier, Kevin Ricker, Jeff Grove, Isaac Morris, Butch Reid, and Michael Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cadero Burns and Christian Burns.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe (1928 – 2022)
Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the Lord peacefully after a long battle with dementia on January 9, 2022, at the Lynn Care Center where she has lived for almost seven years.
Visitation hours will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Entombment will be private at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Barbe was born on September 22, 1928, in Front Royal to the late Luther Sr. and Tillie Mae Wagner Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl Walton Barbe; a special great-granddaughter, Kristina Marie Gorman; two sons-in-law, Charles Edward Martin and Gene Wines; daughter-in-law, Jacki Moore Barbe; eight siblings, Bessie Mills, Virginia Mills Lovell, June Mills McGrath, Helen Mills Henry, Pearl Mills Robinson, Nellie Mills Turner, Luther Mills Jr., and Norman Mills. She was employed at Eileen Sewing Factory for several years before its closing. She worked in the coning room of the former FMC (Avtex) for over 12 years. In her later years, she worked as a custodian at Bowling Green Country Club along with her husband, Carl, and was employed at the Old Bypass Grocery on 6th Street and Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, with her daughter and late son-in-law, Betty and Charles Martin.
Iona was a very sweet and happy person. She was kind to everyone she met. She loved to go to the convenience stores and visit people and buy her lottery scratch-off tickets and go to Charlestown Casino and play the nickel slots, especially Keno. She enjoyed going to Boyce Bingo with her daughter, Betty.
Survivors include her five children, JudyAnn Marcy (William) of Northfield, Massachusetts, Betty J. Barbe Martin of Front Royal, Dianna L. Barbe Wines (Gene) of Front Royal, Carl David Barbe of Winchester, Virginia and Paul Edward Barbe of Front Royal; sister, Goldie Mills Weatherholtz of Inwood, West Virginia; her firstborn granddaughter, April L. Martin Gorman (Timothy) and eight other grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lynn Care Center Shenandoah Gardens Dementia Unit, 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 in acknowledgment of the wonderful care provided to Iona.
James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr. (1972 – 2022)
James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr, 49, of Surfside, SC, formerly of Front Royal, VA passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
Jamie was born on September 12, 1972, in Winchester, VA to James and Cornelia Mahoney, Sr. Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, Sheri Mitchell Mahoney, two daughters Ashley Mahoney and Megan Mahoney, two sons Dylan Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell, three grandchildren Rosalee Surber, Leighton Mitchell and Shanelle Walters.
Also, surviving is his grandmother Lois Dodson, mother-in-law Mary Rhodes, a special “sister” Tammy Williams, numerous cousins that he thought of as siblings, and his fur baby a pug named Brutus.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Noah and Julie Bell Mahoney and Grandfather Clifton Dodson.
Jamie was a self-employed handyman. He was so fun, loving, and full of life and never met a stranger. He would do anything for anyone and even give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. He left his mark on many hearts and will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral home to help the family with his expenses.
Matthew Eric Wines (1972 – 2022)
Matthew Eric Wines, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Willis Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Wines was born on June 1, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Robert Arthur Wines and Marrley Scott Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving along with his mother are two daughters, Jackie Elder (Brandon) and Cindi Wines; son, Matthew Wines Jr.; brother, Mark Wines; grandson, Greyson Elder; nephew, Jason Wines and niece, Jessie Wines.
Pallbearers will be the Elkins cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Pregnancy Center, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Alfred Emanuel “Big Al” “Smitty” Smith Sr. (1931 – 2022)
Alfred Emanuel “Big Al” “Smitty” Smith Sr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 PM at Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal. A graveside service will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born on July 12, 1931, in Washington, DC to the late Roger and Beulah Grimes Armstrong Smith. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Willie and Johnny Smith; three sisters, Margaret Spencer, Ruby Tarman, and Thelma Morris and a grandson, Logan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War where he received two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and a Silver Star with Valor.
Survivors include his two sons, Alfred Smith Jr. (Delores) and Roger L. Smith (Janine); two daughters, Nikki Baker (Greg) and Alise Barton (Stephen); five grandchildren, Leslie, A.J., Kelly, Allie, and Leigha; two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Sydney, and numerous extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Cornelius, Alton Tavener, Guy Loretta, Sonny Cain, Tommy Reese, Kyle Loyd, and Billy Silcox.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Robert Franklin “Frank” Carson (1932 – 2022)
Robert Franklin “Frank” Carson, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Tim MacGowan and grandson, Ryan Villagran, officiating. Burial will take place in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
Mr. Carson was born on January 2, 1932, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Winnie Roach Starkey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Willard, and two beloved sons-in-law, Ronnie Villagran and Steve Polhemus. He was a veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force, retiring from the Navy after twenty years of service. He grew up as a “happy” kid predominantly in the West Milford, West Virginia area. He told many stories of adventures along the river including learning to swim, finding and riding a raft, and many good times with his siblings. He played football in high school and left for the military when he was 17. His family spent service years with him in England, Spain, Okinawa and Newfoundland. Following retirement, he became an ordained pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, a pastor with Spring Hill Chapel, and a Christian Counselor with Christian Communications Center and Channel 46 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
He purchased property and built a home and a pond and enjoyed managing many acres. In 2012 Frank and Alma sold their home in West Virginia to move to Virginia to be closer to family. Frank was a lifelong learner and constant studier of the bible. He was a committed believer, patriotic and loyal countryman, and a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was precious and beloved to his family and the many people that he cared for.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Alma L. Carson; three daughters, Dreama Maloney, Lisa Villagran, and Roberta “Annie” Polhemus; brother, Eugene Starkey; two sisters, Shirley Everett and Caroline Wiseman; six grandchildren, Amy Devine, Eric Devine, Lauren Maloney, Ryan Villagran (and wife, Deanna), Andrew Villagran (and fiancé, Laura) and Ethan Villagran; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Cooper, Joshua Devine, Louise, and Elliott Villagran and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to a Veteran-related charity of one’s choice.
Melvin McGowan (1935 – 2022)
Melvin McGowan, 86, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia from 2 to 4 PM.
Mr. McGowan was born on October 15, 1935, in Loudoun County, Virginia to the late Melvin Ellsworth and Louise Harding McGowan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Moriarity.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Loretta M. McGowan; stepdaughter, Vicki Skinner; three stepsons, Raymond A. Butler Jr., John F. Butler, and Stanley E. Butler; sister, Sandra M. Ritchie; 12 step-grandchildren and 26 step great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.