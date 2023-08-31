Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro (1936 – 2023)

On the morning of August 27, 2023, Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro entered eternal rest surrounded by loved ones at her home in Front Royal, Virginia. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara took great pride in her family and her farm, on which she peacefully passed away at the age of 87.

Barbara was born on June 6, 1936, to parents John and Virginia Beckwith in McConnelsville, Ohio. Barbara attended Ohio University and later moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to work for General Electric, where she met and married Toby Mercuro. In 1965, she moved to Front Royal, Virginia, where she raised her three children. Shortly after, Barbara settled in Rockland on Springdale Farm. She was a member of Rockland Community Church and was active in 4-H with her children while managing the family farm. Barbara was loving and compassionate, endeared by many for the emotional and intellectual support she gave to others.

Always opening her door for guests and neighbors, Barbara’s kind smile and witty personality will be missed by those fortunate to have known her. Tales of Barb’s antics will be fondly remembered for years to come. Passionate about spending time with her family, Barbara spent almost every Fourth of July celebrating with laughter and fireworks with family and friends in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Barbara is survived by children, Thomas Mercuro, Ginger Van Houten, and Rebecca (Edwin) Eastham, and grandchildren, Katie (Rob) Sapunor, Kristen, Lindsay, Sarah, Quinn, Elizabeth, Matthew, Alisa, and Alex. Two great-grandchildren also survive her, Alex and Will, her brother Mike Beckwith, bonus daughter Loretta (Tom) Ysrael Massie and daughter Olivia, and long-time family friends Bill & Ellen Lamb and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Beckwith, and sister-in-law, LaVerne Beckwith.

On September 9, visitation will occur at the Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA, from 2-3 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Followed by a reception in celebration of her life in the Parish Hall—a private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Rockland Community Church or North Warren Fire Department.