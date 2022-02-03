Obituaries
Barbara Ellen Costello (1952 – 2022)
Barbara Ellen Costello, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Front Royal Fire Department on Commerce Avenue.
Ms. Costello was born on November 22, 1952, in Limeton, Virginia to the late Leroy and Esta Darr Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Costello. She was a member of Women of the Moose #829 and she retired from the United States Postal Service. She was currently working with her family at JAG Flooring.
Survivors include her two sons, Jeff Grim (Jennifer) and Chad Costello (Kelly); three sisters, Dorothy King, Kathy Costello, and Tammy Scott; two brothers, Delmas Boyd and Ricky Boyd; four grandchildren, Brandon LiCalzi, Alexis Grim, Kobie Costello, and Jordan Grim and five great-grandchildren.
Marguerite Darner Stauf (1937 – 2022)
Marguerite Darner Stauf, 84, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Stauf was born on June 10, 1937, in Frederick, Maryland to the late William Humm and Marguerite Darner Werking. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alexander A. Stauf Jr., and two sons, Jon R. Stauf and Bruce Stauf.
Survivors include her son, Alexander A. Stauf III (Judy Atkins-Stauf); two daughters, Gretchen Madden and Stephenie Stauf; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Kendred L. Sellers Jr. (1931 – 2022)
Kendred L. “J.R.” Sellers Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sellers was born on January 31, 1931, in Caples, West Virginia to the late Kendred Sr. and Gertrude Gentry Sellers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Sellers; daughter, Patty Weaver; sister, Beulah Shrewsbury and brother, James Sellers. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jacklin, Tommy McHan, and Jamie Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Mikala Smith, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown, Xavier Brown and T.J. Mchan; two brothers Billy Sellers and Johnny Sellers; sister, Sue Belcher and five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.
In lieu of flowers, to offer your sympathy during this difficult time you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Fairleigh David Powell (1946 – 2022)
Fairleigh David Powell, 75, of Falls Church, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia and Suwannee, Florida, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 25 2022 from various health problems.
Fairleigh was born November 26, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Fairleigh S. Powell and the late Lora V. Grubb.
He was a 1964 graduate of Suwannee High School. After graduating high school, he moved back to Virginia. He worked at various jobs but found his calling in 1968 in the graphic arts/printing industry. He worked a total of 54 years in that field with various companies within the Northern Virginia area. He finished his career with Day & Night Printing of Vienna, Virginia in 2017.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, 839 Rivermont Drive Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Frederick L. Cooley (1940 – 2022)
Frederick Lee Cooley, 81, of Front Royal, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on June 14, 1940, in Mount Olive, Va., and was a son of the late Kenneth Gilpin Cooley and Hazel Inez Orndorff Cooley Huse.
Frederick was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a millwright at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 25 years and in maintenance for Reagan National Airport Authority for 12 years. He was a member of the Rockland Community Church and the Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA).
On Nov. 17, 1960, Frederick married Barbara Henry Cooley, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Christel C. Jenkins and husband David Jenkins of Bentonville, Christina R. Settle of Bentonville, Jackie A. Cooley and Significant other Rusty Cozart of Front Royal, and Teresa C. Adams and husband Tony Adams of Warsaw, Va.; a brother, Kenneth G. Cooley Jr. Of Front Royal; a brother-in-law, Dennis Henry of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Kevin Adams, Kira Adams, Christopher and wife Alyson Pumphrey, Hanna and husband George Funk, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, and Laura and husband Anthony Corathers; and three great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Settle.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Rockland Community Church by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church or to Cool Springs Church of God.
Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark (1947 – 2022)
Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark, 74, of Mount Jackson, Virginia, passed January 25, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
Services will be held at a later date.
Ronnie was born May 23, 1947, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Thomas W. Rivenbark and Nancy L. Rivenbark Kirkland.
Ronnie graduated from Warren County High School Class of 1966. Ronnie was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. He was a paid firefighter for the U.S. Government at Mount Weather, Fort A.P. Hill, and Vint Hill.
After his firefighter career, he went back to college and became a Methodist minister. He served at various churches until his retirement. He retired to Florida to enjoy nature and what life had to offer. He moved back to Virginia in May of 2019 to be with his children. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends, but we know he is at home with our Lord and Savior.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Rose Rivenbark; one daughter, Cory A. Getz and husband Barry of Mount Jackson; one son, Anthony C. Rivenbark of New Market; two grandchildren, Zachary M. Rivenbark and wife Nikki of Strasburg and Matthew L. Seal of Strasburg; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Patricia Rivenbark of Strasburg. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, his beloved fur babies, and his fur grandbabies.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Essie C. Rivenbark; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Janie Turner; and his parents.
Kevin Joseph Riedel (1989 – 2022)
It is with great sorrow and hope in the resurrection that we announce that Kevin J. Riedel, 33, tragically passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, Virginia.
A funeral Mass will be held for Kevin at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 12762 Lee Hwy, Washington, Virginia 22747 with Father Brian Capuano officiating. The burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery immediately following. A visitation will occur the evening prior to the Mass from 6-8 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Kevin was the beloved son of David J. Sr. and Marie K. Riedel of Washington, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandparents, Bill and Janet Riedel of Norfolk, Virginia, and Frank Koha of Berea, Ohio; his siblings, David (Constance Magnuson), Annelise, Nick, and John Riedel; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin was a deeply spiritual person who wove his faith into all that he did. He did this in varied ways: as the campus minister for VMI and W&L, as a seminarian for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, and through his many friendships. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending time backpacking on trails across the country, as part of a trail crew on the Allegheny Trail, and as a member of a Woodland Fire Crew. He took many opportunities to serve those in need in Appalachia by organizing service trips to the region.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Campus Ministry of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Lexington, Virginia c/o Laura LaClair; or the Diocese of Richmond Seminarian Fund. Both funds are at 7800 Carousel Ln., Richmond VA 23294.