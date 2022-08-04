Barbara J. “Bobbi” Woodward (1951 – 2022)

Bobbi passed away on August 4, 2022, while in the Hospice Care Unit in Winchester, Virginia.

Bobbi was born September 28, 1951, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patty; and her brothers, Michael, and Dan Nicholson.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Mike, whom she married on October 22, 1994; daughter, Liz Woodward; and son, Wade Nairn III. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Smith of Arizona, Diane Byrnes of Winchester, Virginia, Susan (Tony) Henry of Florida, and Mary (Ron) Kincer of Georgia; brother, John (Kate) Nicholson of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Pat Woodward of Vienna, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Richard Woodward of Front Royal.

Bobbi was employed by the Warren County Department of Social Services for 22 years, where she always put the needs of her clients above all else.

Bobbi was also very strong in her faith but also had a fun side in Bingo nights with her sisters, trips to Charles Town, and Christmas Eve parties that everyone enjoyed. It could be said that Bobbi lived her life to the fullest to the very end.

To honor Bobbi’s request, she will be cremated with no celebration or funeral service.

Due to the wonderful care she received from Blue Ridge Hospice, she wished that all donations to honor her life be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.