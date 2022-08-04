Obituaries
Barbara J. “Bobbi” Woodward (1951 – 2022)
Bobbi passed away on August 4, 2022, while in the Hospice Care Unit in Winchester, Virginia.
Bobbi was born September 28, 1951, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patty; and her brothers, Michael, and Dan Nicholson.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Mike, whom she married on October 22, 1994; daughter, Liz Woodward; and son, Wade Nairn III. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Smith of Arizona, Diane Byrnes of Winchester, Virginia, Susan (Tony) Henry of Florida, and Mary (Ron) Kincer of Georgia; brother, John (Kate) Nicholson of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Pat Woodward of Vienna, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Richard Woodward of Front Royal.
Bobbi was employed by the Warren County Department of Social Services for 22 years, where she always put the needs of her clients above all else.
Bobbi was also very strong in her faith but also had a fun side in Bingo nights with her sisters, trips to Charles Town, and Christmas Eve parties that everyone enjoyed. It could be said that Bobbi lived her life to the fullest to the very end.
To honor Bobbi’s request, she will be cremated with no celebration or funeral service.
Due to the wonderful care she received from Blue Ridge Hospice, she wished that all donations to honor her life be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Charles Edward Frazier (1955 – 2022)
Charles Edward Frazier of Front Royal, VA, passed away on August 3, 2022.
Charlie, or as family and friends fondly knew him; Pops, Pawpaw, Skinner, Bujack, Hawk; was born November 9, 1955, son of the late Carl Frazier, Sr. & Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.
Charlie will be so deeply missed by his wife and loving companion of 50 years, Barbara Frazier. Together they have proudly raised six children: late Susan Michelle Lockhart, John Taylor, Jr. (Missy), Bonnie Taylor (Byron), Tracy Vina (Manny), Melody Ramey (JR), and Chris Taylor (Julie). Also surviving; are ten grandchildren and 20 great-children. He enjoyed spending time with his ‘Special Little Man,’ Mason. Surviving siblings: Carl Frazier, Jr., Mary Soyars, Lynwood Frazier, Melvin (Caroline), and Brenda Williams. Charlie wanted his two special nephews to know he enjoyed guiding you through your childhood, DJ Snipes of Front Royal and Frankie Bridge of Front Royal.
Charlie retired after 35 years of service from Riverton Corporation as a Repairman Welder. During his tenure with Riverton, Charlie served as the Union President for many years with Local 225.
In his younger years, he enjoyed laying sod. One moment he often would boost about was laying sod for the front of the White House.
Charlie spent countless hours and years at Front Royal Little League, coaching his son, Chris, and grandchildren in the game of baseball. In Softball, he was a pitcher and 1st baseman, played on many teams, and had his team, CNF. Charlie considered his brother, Lynwood, his best friend. Together they would collect local metal, split and sell wood, and ride around ‘Buck Mountain”.
He was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 53, where he enjoyed volunteering, shooting pool, and having a few beers with his buddy, Dan Remillard. He was also a member of the local Moose Chapter 829.
Charlie will always be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand. To his children and grandchildren, “He is the strongest man we have ever known.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, sisters Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier, and brothers James and Paul Dixon Frazier.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sons of The American Legion, Post 53, 22 W 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
A celebration of life will be held on August 13 at the American Legion in Front Royal, from 12:00 to 4:oo pm.
Obituaries
Xandra Finlayson Hunter (1933 – 2022)
, 88, of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Xandra was born on August 31, 1933, in Lake City, Florida, to the late John Finlayson and Myrtle Hammock Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rear Admiral Charles B. Hunter, USN (Ret), and her son, Colonel Timothy Lewis Hunter, USMC (Ret).
She was formerly a long-time Gulfport, Florida resident and a Pasadena Yacht & Country Club member.
Survivors include her son, C. Bryan Hunter, Jr. of Front Royal, and his wife, Pamela; daughter-in-law, Claudia P. Hunter (Dayton, Ohio); granddaughter, Laura Hunter Drago (Santa Clarita, CA), and her husband, Matt.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.
A service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, #405 Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III (1967 – 2022)
Rennie Emmitt “Pop” Cooke, III, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home in Warren County, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends until 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Rennie was born September 16, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Rennie Emmitt Cooke, II, and Shirley May Merchant Cooke.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1985. He was married to the late Tina Marie Cooke.
Rennie enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved baseball, NASCAR, watching his grandson play football, his cornhole family, telling jokes, fishing, and being “Pop” to many children. He was a member of Helltown Baggers and S.V.C.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is his loving fiancée and soulmate, Angie Buterakos, of Front Royal; two daughters, Brooke Ballard and husband Chris, who he thought of as a son, of Front Royal, and Desirae Cooke and fiancé Tyler Deavers of Bentonville; three brothers, Bro Cooke of Front Royal, Steve Cooke (Leanne) of Luray and Joe Cooke (Lindsey) of Front Royal; four sisters, Tammy Sealock (James) of Manassas, Pamela Maddox (Scott) of Front Royal, Katrina Saunders (Steve) of Front Royal, and Sandy Cooke (Raymond Henry, who was his life-long best friend) of Front Royal; two step-children, Seff Oates and Adrienne Hickerson; three grandchildren, Nathan Ballard, Cole Deavers, and Cohen Deavers; one step-grandson, Jude Oates; Leila, his dog, and faithful companion; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Caine Deavers; a brother, David Allen Cooke; and the mother of his girls, Tina Marie Cooke.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega (1935 – 2022)
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega, 87, of Luray, Virginia, died on Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Antonio Aranda and late Isabel Salazar Aranda. Ms. Aranda Vega was a long-time Luray, VA resident for 36 years. She was born a true Washingtonian and a hardcore Washington Football Team fan. Rosa was a first-generation American born and proud of her bloodline. Her family heritage bloodline expands from Columbia, South America, to Europe and Spain.
Rosa Aranda Vega worked and retired from Wrangler in Luray. She also was a translator for the courts of Richmond, Virginia. Ms. Aranda Vega helped and assisted her parent’s long-time restaurant business in Washington, D.C., called “El Sombrero.” She always said she was a tomboy, having two brothers, Jose and Juan. She was a Missionary for most of her life. She traveled to Central and South American countries to assist the poor and to do her mission of God. Her beliefs, healing, charity work, and passion she did nationwide and worldly were priceless but valuable to thousands she encountered.
She was a devoted Catholic, a religion that has been passed on from generations in the Aranda family. Sixty-Seven years ago, her mother started the celebration of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery in Washington, D.C. A legacy that began in 1955 and will continue to be passed on to each generation in the Aranda family.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by five daughters, Caridad Vasquez-Moreland, Nereida Adkins, Blanca Shell, Jennifer Bevins, and Alejandrina Vega; 10 grandchildren, Jason Tippett, Thomas Adkins Jr., Annabella Vega, Charity Merchant, Charles Moreland III, Martina Vega, Sarah Bevins, Kim Shell, Ricky Shell, and Paul Butler; nine great-grandchildren, Mark Merchant Jr., Jason Tippett Jr., Nicholas Merchant, McKenna Vega, Kadence Vega, Alexander Merchant, Jared Heisey, Wesley Moreland, and Cecilia Moreland; and three sons-in-law, Charles Moreland Jr., Mark Merchant Sr., and George Bevins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anibal Vega; her brother, Jose Aranda; her son, Roberto Vega; her daughter, Elizabeth Vega; and her son-in-law, Thomas Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835, on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The viewing is from 9:15 am to 11:15 am, and the mass service will follow immediately after.
Interment is in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery, 211 Lee Highway, Luray, VA 22835.
Repass: 200 Collins Avenue, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences and contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral Home. All donations are to benefit the Page County Animal Shelter.
Obituaries
Damian Paul Fedoryka (1941 -2022)
Damian Paul Fedoryka, aged 81, passed from this life in his home in Front Royal, Virginia, on July 26, 2022. His repose in the Lord followed a time of preparation and ever-deepening communion with God, his family, and other loved ones.
Forced from his beloved native Ukraine at the end of the Second World War, he married another Ukrainian war émigré, Irene Christine Kondra, in New York in 1966. He and Irene were blessed with ten children, and to the end of his days, he counted her and them as the signal blessings in his life.
An accomplished philosopher and academic devoted especially to a realist philosophy centered on the dignity of the human person, he combined teaching and writing with extensive administrative work, including leading Christendom College to full accreditation under his presidency. After the fall of communism in Ukraine, Fedoryka returned to his native land to assist in the formation of the Catholic University of Lviv in the 1990s.
A student of Dietrich von Hildebrand as well as of the thought of Karol Wojtyla (St. John Paul II, to whom he became a friend), Fedoryka made the pursuit of wisdom more than a profession; it was his way of life. Rooted in faith and formed by the great tradition of philosophy, his approach to reality combined a child-like wonder with the sophistication that comes from long years of study and reflection.
As a mentor, he was a source of inspiration and sage insight to countless people right up to the end of his life. In his last days, he added an example of patience, courage, and peace in the face of death.
He was predeceased by his parents Osyp and Stephania (nee Tysovych) Fedoryka, his wife Irene (nee Kondra), and his younger brothers Roman and Leo. He is survived by his sister Marta; his ten children, and their spouses (whom he treated as his own): Kateryna Cuddeback (Kevin), Teresa Fedoryka, Maria Schoeman (Roy), Sofia Cuddeback (John), Damian Bodhan Fedoryka (Katherine), Alexander Fedoryka (Catherine), Halyna Kay (Sean), Danylo Fedoryka (Therese), Larissa Fedoryka, and Melanie Schmiedicke (Jacob); thirty-five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and thousands of former students.
Funeral Wednesday, August 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Rosary at 1:15 pm, Divine Liturgy at 2:00 pm.
Burial and reception to follow.
Obituaries
Marie Juanita Morneault (1934 – 2022)
Marie Juanita Morneault, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1 PM at Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, VA. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Morneault was born on March 27, 1934, in the Bethel area of Warren County, Virginia, to the late Grover and Violet Fox Derflinger. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jonas Derflinger and twin brothers, who died in infancy, and three sisters, Margaret Tennett, Catherine Brooks, and Thelma Ellinger.
In her earlier years, Marie worked at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal, Virginia, and later worked at Boeing Chantilly, Virginia, where she retired and was a lifetime serving member of Bethel Assembly of God of Front Royal. It was known by many that her enjoyment in life was simple things like sitting on her screened-in porch and spending time with a family member or friend.
Our “Aunt Neddie” was much loved and a constant prayer warrior for her family.
Surviving is the nephews, Frankie Derflinger (Carolyn) of Woodstock, VA, Bobby Tennett (Ann) of Front Royal, VA, Michael Tennett (Gail) of Strasburg, VA, Stan Brooks of Charlottesville, VA, Ronnie Ellinger (Sonya) of Front Royal, VA, and Bruce Ellinger of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Carol Britton (Walter) of Front Royal, VA, Donna Brady (Steve) of Front Royal, VA, and Tammy Siever (Terry) of Front Royal, VA; and constant companion, Lily, her dog that she “dearly loved.”
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Siever, Tyler Siever, Travis Siever, Nathan Tennett, Greg Kibler, and Wally Martin.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630.