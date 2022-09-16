Barbara Jane Snyder (1944 – 2022)

Mark Walton Dick, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) U.S. Army, 54, a Flint Hill, VA resident, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center with his loving wife Karen and stepson Alex Foster by his side.

Mark was born in Fairfax, VA, on April 15, 1968, the son of Sandra Ann Hall and the late Charles “Greg” Gregory Dick.

The Dick family moved to Front Royal in 1970, where Mark graduated from Warren County High School in 1986. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and holds a Master of Science in Management with a concentration in Information Systems and Technology from the Florida Institute of Technology. At VMI, Mark was a varsity letterman in Tennis, a trumpet player in Band Company, and led or participated in many other organizations and clubs. In May 1986, Mark was honored to receive the Beta Commission for the Kappa Alpha Order.

After graduating from VMI, Mark followed in his father’s footsteps and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He became a valued logistician for the US Army Medical Service Corps. He served in a variety of military positions, including Department of the Army Systems Coordinator, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology), Project Manager for the Joint Medical Asset Repository (JMAR), and Medical Logistics Total Asset Visibility Program, Medical Operations and Logistics Director U.S. Army Materiel Command, Deputy Director of Logistics Services and Director of Materials Management Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Program Manager, Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat (JTAPIC) Program under the Department of Defense (DoD) Blast Injury Research Program Executive Agency (EA).

Mark was published in several military and professional journals. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), Joint Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal, and Army Staff badge. He graduated from the US Army Airborne School, the AMEDD Officer Basic and Advance Courses, the U.S. Army Combined Arms & Services Staff School, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and numerous other educational certifications.

Upon retirement from the Army, he worked in the private sector and served on the Board of Trustees for Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly, Virginia, where he also enjoyed coaching tennis and basketball. He most recently served in a contractor role as the Director of Facilities for the Field Operations Canine Academy of the Department of Homeland Security in Front Royal, VA. Beyond Mark’s patriotic service and illustrious professional career, he valued the simpler things in life – he loved his family, friends, animals, and sports.

Mark is survived by his wife, Karen Keith Bowling Dick, and stepson, Guy Alexander Bowling Foster of Flint Hill, Virginia. Also surviving is Mark’s mother, Sandra Ann Hall of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Kathryn Elizabeth Virginia Dick of Richmond, Virginia; his brothers Charles Matthew Dick and wife, Amber of Dallas, Texas, and Luke Tunstall Dick of Chesapeake, Virginia; his aunts, Anne Clare Dick Morrison and Mary Cecilia Dick Burton and husband, Neil; his uncles, John Matthew Dick and wife, Sally, Thomas Joseph Dick and wife, Trish, all of Winchester, Virginia. He also had a wonderful relationship with all of his numerous first cousins.

Mark’s celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club, 9236 Tournament Drive, Warrenton, VA, 20186.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kappa Alpha Foundation KAOEF. The online form for donations is www.KAOEF.org/donate, or checks may be made payable to KAOEF and mailed to P.O. Box 1865, Lexington, VA 24450. In the alternative, as an avid supporter of animals, the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.