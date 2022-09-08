Obituaries
Barbara Jean Williams (1951 – 2022)
Barbara Jean Williams, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Nineveh Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Barbara was born January 8, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Miller and Alice Virginia Welch Kidwell.
She was the owner and operator of Plaza Cab in Front Royal.
Barbara was married to the late Edward Elwood Williams, Sr.
Surviving are her fiancé, Rick McLain of Front Royal; two sons, Edward “Porky” Williams and wife Crystal of Arkansas and Michael Williams, Sr. and wife Pam “Peewee” of Front Royal; two daughters, Amber Williams and husband Zyair “Zeus” Goodmond and Nicky Ellis and husband Brandon, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Leroy Kidwell of Virginia and Junior Kidwell of Front Royal; 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Kidwell; granddaughter, Tyrena Williams; sister, Patsy Lillard; and half-sister, Ann Derflinger.
Pallbearers will be Michael A. Williams Sr., Edward “Porky” Williams Jr., Michael A. Williams Jr., Justin A. Wines, Zyair A. Goodmond, and Brandon G. Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zaira Goodmond, Zyair Goodmond Jr., James Williams, Alisha Dasher, Dallas Dasher, Sonny Williams, and Zachary Christian.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 12, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Michael “Mickey” Wayne Koontz (1948 – 2022)
Michael “Mickey” Wayne Koontz, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Koontz was born on November 4, 1948, in Vernon, Texas, to the late Wayne Koontz and Betty Truelove Kiesling. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Mae Watson, and sister, Donna Koontz. He was an Industrial Construction worker for over 40 years with CCC Group, Watkins, and Irondale Companies. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Debra Koontz; three sons, Jesse Koontz, Travis Koontz, and Teddy “T.J.” Richardson; daughter, Holly Ann Richardson; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Ronald Theodore Coleman Jr. (1954 – 2022)
Ronald Theodore Coleman Jr., 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ronald was born on July 20, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Ronald Coleman Sr. and Letitia Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Travis Coleman, and his sister, Debra Hardy.
Surviving Ronald is his loving wife of 35 years, Tammy Coleman of Front Royal; his son, Cory Coleman (Hannah) of Front Royal; his sister Glenda Coleman of Louisa, Virginia; his grandson, Noah Michael Coleman; and his two step-grandchildren, Liam and Emma Martin.
Ronald’s greatest accomplishment was running his successful business for many years.
Maddox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Jane Elizabeth Baumann (1925 – 2022)
Jane Elizabeth Baumann, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Jane on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park at 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Pastor Christy McMillan-Goodwin officiating.
Jane was born on October 3, 1925, in Albemarle, Virginia, to the late William and Dora Figgins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John George Baumann; and numerous immediate and extended family members.
Surviving Jane is her loving son, Greg Baumann of Front Royal; her granddaughter, Brooke Whetzel (Stephen) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; her great-granddaughter, Emma Dongoski; and numerous extended family members.
Jane was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal and a member of the King’s Daughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
James Jason Crim (1972 – 2022)
James J. Crim, 50, of Inwood, WV, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:00. Location is Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 9863 Winchester Ave. Bunker Hill, WV.
James (Jamie) was born on January 30, 1972, in Winchester, VA, to the late James and Ann Crim. He worked for over 20 years as an accountant for the United States Federal Government and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
His surviving family includes his brother, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal; his sister, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, WV; three nieces, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr; and his feline best friend Buddha.
James was known for his sense of humor and generosity. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655 Bethesda, MD 20892-9655, or the SPCA.
Obituaries
Patrick “Scott” McKeever (1964 – 2022)
Patrick “Scott” McKeever, 58, of Charles Town, WV, passed away on September 4, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming.
Scott was born in Wheeling, WV, to Jack Thomas and Hazel Irene McKeever on February 9, 1964. He graduated from Wheeling Park High School in 1982. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from West Liberty State College. And then attended the West Virginia School of Preaching and graduated in 2000.
Scott preached in New Martinsville, WV, Front Royal, VA, and currently Charles Town, West Virginia. He later continued his education and 2010, obtained a degree in Respiratory Therapy. Scott had a zest for adventure and enjoyed shooting, playing music, scuba diving, hiking, backpacking, motorcycle journeys with his buddies, and spending time with his family and cat (Kittycaticus). He recently received his Level 1 and 2 certificates in Commando Krav Maga.
Scott is survived by his wife of 37 years, Amy Harris McKeever, of Charles Town. A daughter, Kailah McKeever, of Charles Town, WV, and a son, Ty (Madison), of Bunker Hill, WV. Scott also had three grandchildren, Timia Perry of Charles Town and Molly and Harrison McKeever of Bunker Hill, WV. Scott has two brothers, Jack (Joan) of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Dan (Connie) of St. Clairsville, Ohio. He has several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:30-8:30 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, and 10-11 am Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Charles Town Church of Christ, 1587 Old Country Club Road, Charles Town, WV. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am September 9, 2022, with Minister Andy Robison officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be may to the West Virginia School of Preaching, 4th Street and Willard, P O Box 95, Moundsville, WV 26041.
Obituaries
Earl Daniel “Danny” Bowers (1935 – 2022)
Earl Daniel “Danny” Bowers passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept 4, 2022, in the morning hours, surrounded by family.
He was born on April 26, 1935, to James Earl Bowers and Clara Carper Bowers.
He graduated from Edinburgh High School, Shenandoah County, Va. He was known as “Danny” in Shenandoah County, VA, but when the family moved to Warren County, he became “Earl.”
He was known for his hard work and honesty by many people and coworkers. He will be sadly missed by his family and all the people he touched in his 87 years with us.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Carolyn Reedy Bowers; and his children, daughter Tancy Seal and husband Garry, son Tom Bowers and wife Lori, son Dennis Bowers and wife Ellen, daughter Lori Nebel and husband Mark, and daughter-in-law Evelyn Bowers. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Proceeding him in death are his parents; a sister, Evelyn Bowers Baker; and a son, Daniel Lee Bowers.
The family night will be at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, on Thursday night, September 8, from 6-8 pm, and the funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Anne Sisson.
The family will have a private graveside burial with Sherry Waddell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Lee Bower II, Drew Washborne, Michael Bowers, James Morris, Daniel Lee Bowers III, and Billy Bowers.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Cork Street, Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Limeton United Methodist Church, Sue McIntosh, 692 Red Hille Way, Bentonville, VA 22610