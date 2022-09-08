Barbara Jean Williams (1951 – 2022)

Barbara Jean Williams, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Nineveh Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Barbara was born January 8, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Miller and Alice Virginia Welch Kidwell.

She was the owner and operator of Plaza Cab in Front Royal.

Barbara was married to the late Edward Elwood Williams, Sr.

Surviving are her fiancé, Rick McLain of Front Royal; two sons, Edward “Porky” Williams and wife Crystal of Arkansas and Michael Williams, Sr. and wife Pam “Peewee” of Front Royal; two daughters, Amber Williams and husband Zyair “Zeus” Goodmond and Nicky Ellis and husband Brandon, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Leroy Kidwell of Virginia and Junior Kidwell of Front Royal; 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Kidwell; granddaughter, Tyrena Williams; sister, Patsy Lillard; and half-sister, Ann Derflinger.

Pallbearers will be Michael A. Williams Sr., Edward “Porky” Williams Jr., Michael A. Williams Jr., Justin A. Wines, Zyair A. Goodmond, and Brandon G. Ellis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Zaira Goodmond, Zyair Goodmond Jr., James Williams, Alisha Dasher, Dallas Dasher, Sonny Williams, and Zachary Christian.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 12, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.