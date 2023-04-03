Obituaries
Barbara Mary (Adams) DiCostanzo (1935 – 2023)
Barbara Mary (Adams) DiCostanzo, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nan), and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2023, one week before her 88th birthday.
Barbara was born on April 5th, 1935, in Yonkers, NY, to the late Mary Adams (née Wilson) and Robert Adams. She is also preceded in death by her husband, George DiCostanzo, who passed in June.
Surviving Barbara is her son Jim and wife Sherry; granddaughter Gina and husband Cameron; and great-grandchildren DJ, Levi, and Tegan.
Barbara was a kind and thoughtful person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she often sarcastically noted how her husband knew everyone and was “mister popular,” Barbara was known for having lifelong friendships that she continuously poured into. She enjoyed lunch dates with friends and had “Girls Night Out” with her New York ladies every month for years. She looked forward to phone calls with friends she made at jobs, old neighbors from all over the country, and even friends from her childhood. Barbara also enjoyed watching Yankees games with her son, traveling in her RV, relaxing on her front porch, and of course… CHOCOLATE!
Most of all, Barbara loved being with her family. Her consistent and loving dedication to her family is her legacy. Never once did Barbara miss a school event, birthday, competition or game, or the first day of school. She ensured we had fun and meaningful experiences by traveling with us often and signing us up for classes or summer camps. Barbara cherished every memory by keeping crafts we made, toys we loved, and clothes we wore. Not a holiday went by without sending a card, and not a day went by without her celebrating our accomplishments, telling us how proud we made her, and the love she had for us. There are no words to adequately express the impact she made by showing up for us every day, being present, and making sure our lives were fulfilled.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8th, at Maddox Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Warren County SPCA in Barbara’s honor.
Obituaries
George A. Smith Sr. (1931 – 2023)
George A. Smith Sr., 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, Virginia.
Mr. Smith was born on July 4, 1931, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late Claude and Irene MacIntosh Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth H. Smith, and daughter, Brenda Ellen Smith. He retired from William A. Hazel Corporation as a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include two sons, George A. Smith Jr. and Randolph Lee Smith, both of Front Royal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Thomas Burke Boies, Jr. (1926 – 2023)
Thomas Burke Boies, Jr., 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Martinsburg VA Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship, 15 Faith Way, Front Royal, Virginia. The inurnment will be private.
Thomas was born November 22, 1926, in Winchester to the late Thomas Burke, Sr., and Mabel Boies of Front Royal, Virginia.
He was married for 67 years to his loving wife, Mary Lou Boies, who preceded him in death in January 2023.
Thomas served 20 years in the U.S. Navy on five different ships, including two years on President Harry S. Truman’s yacht. He went to Camp David (Shangri-La) while serving with the president. He retired in 1963 while serving on the USS Saint Paul, which was used to film some of the footage for the movie “In Harm’s Way” with John Wayne and Kirk Douglas. The actors and film crew ate meals with the sailors.
He was in the battle of Okinawa in 1945 and the Philippine liberation effort and received many medals. He was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the early Viet Nam war. Thomas was a lifetime member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 American Legion in Front Royal.
He was our loving father and a warrior of our country.
Surviving is his younger brother, Joe Boies of Santa Fe, New Mexico; daughter, Julie Nowell, and husband Mike Nowell of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Thomas Burke Boies, III, and wife, Cindy Boies of Front Royal, Virginia; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8, at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship, 15 Faith Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Ursula “Ursi” Reneé Ellis (1986 – 2023)
Ursula “Ursi” Reneé Ellis, 37, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held for Ursula at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with a visitation one hour prior. Restoration Fellowship Church will be officiating. The burial will be private.
Ursula was born on January 13, 1986, in Winchester, Virginia, to her mother, Elizabeth Henry Ellis. Ursula is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carroll Lee and Evelyn Welch, and her maternal grandparents, Alexander Russell and Gladys Elizabeth Mauck.
Surviving Ursula is her loving mother, Elizabeth Henry Ellis; her daughter, Teagan Naomi Delaney; her brothers, Phillip Allen Henry II (Tanya) and Robert Allen Ellis Jr.; her nieces and nephew, Phillip Allen Henry III, Nevaeh Lynne Henry, and Charlie Nadine Ellis; and numerous extended family members.
Ursula adored her nieces and nephew. She volunteered with Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, excelled at working in hospitality, was always so personable, and loved helping people. She also worked as a communications officer in Warren County and was a licensed CNA, and attended college classes toward her nursing degree. Ursula will always be remembered for her outstanding smile and sense of humor. Above all else, Ursula loved her daughter, Teagan.
Pallbearers are Robert Ellis Jr., Kenneth Doner, Robert Stevens, Alexander Hilton, Scott Costello Jr, and William Smoot Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the services of Ursula Ellis c/o Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Ann Elizabeth Messick (1926 – 2023)
Ann Elizabeth Messick, 97, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Messick was born on January 27, 1926, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Shelby and Etta Palmer Presley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Messick, and two sons, Shelby Ray Messick, and John William Messick. She was a Buckton Presbyterian Church member and loved her church family. She was also a member and past president of the American Legion Post 53 Auxiliary and the VFW Post-1860 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her very devoted daughter, Barbara Sue Ralls (Eddy) of Strasburg, and her grandson, Christopher Allen Miller (Kristy) of Strasburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Buckton Presbyterian Church, 2315 Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Kelly Michelle Cain (1968 – 2023)
Kelly Michelle Cain, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Monday, March 27, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Deborah and Duane’s home, 14 Rolling View Lane, Front Royal.
Kelly was born on May 18, 1968, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late William “Doug” and Bernice Irby Cain. She deeply loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats.
Survivors include her sister, Deborah Lawson and her husband Duane of Front Royal; two brothers, Michael Cain and his wife Kathy of Leesburg, Virginia, and Kevin Cain and his wife Lora of Reston, Virginia; two nieces, Christie Lawson and Kimberly Clark; one nephew, Jason Cain; three great nieces, Sierra, Carissa and Grace and one great nephew, Ethan.
Obituaries
Raymond Scott McDonald (1950 – 2023)
Raymond Scott McDonald, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 27, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:30 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Marc Roberson and Pastor Noah Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Ray was born in Warren County on February 5, 1950, to the late Jean and William McDonald. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Micki McDonald; stepsons, Timmy Brogan and Chuckie Brogan (fiancée Shay Horvers); sisters, Pat Giles (Skip) and Carolyn Hilton (Don); brothers, Roger McDonald (Melva) and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his step-granddaughter, Madison Brogan.
Ray loved God, his family, his friends, and the Lions Club, which he joined in 1994. While being a lifelong member, Ray served as President in 2000, District Governor in 2010, and Zone Leader for numerous years.
Ray (known to many as always having a toothpick in the corner of his mouth) enjoyed Lions pin trading, family gatherings, cruises, watching the ocean, and traveling to many places, such as Australia, Alaska, Nova Scotia, Seattle, and Knoxville.
In addition to working part-time for Food Lion, Ray retired in 2016 after working 44 years for the DMV, where he ended his career as manager of the weigh scales on I-81.
Pallbearers will be Chad McDonald, Kenny Giles, Skip Giles, Bruce Yahner, Dan Coffee and Carol McDonald.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bart Bartholomew, Sheldon McDonald, and Alvin McDonald.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Front Royal Lions Club or the Riverton United Methodist Church.