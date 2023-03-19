Barkitecture is the new big thing for pets

Pets have pawsitively taken over the hearts of Americans, with more people owning pets and making special accommodations for them.

Since 2017, cat ownership is up about 13 percent and dog ownership up about 6 percent, with about 12 percent more people rescuing dogs and cats from shelters, according to the Humane Society.

With all the new pet owners, there’s a lot more fussing over the good boys than ever, with a new trend in homes to reflect it: Barkitecture.

For cats

Catios: Custom-protected indoor and outdoor play areas for cats.

Some are simple. On Etsy, for example, for under $100, you can find cardboard boxes customized with holes for nosy cats to crawl in, out, and around or hide and nap.

Other catios go big. These screened-in custom-made outdoor play areas have in-and-out cat doors, high and low shelves for lounging, spy posts, hiding places, climbing poles, walking ramps, scratching poles, paw-friendly portholes, food, and litter stations, and swinging toys. You can buy whole kits or just parts.

For dogs

Built-in showers: Raised shower platforms that make it easy to give Fido a bath are increasingly popular in new home construction.

Recessed feeding stations: These built-in feeding stations are open recessed areas that are raised to the dog drinking level and set flush with the cabinets. A big benefit: No more tripping over dog water bowls.

Dog furniture: Comfy dog furniture, such as sofas to warm the short-haired pooch and cooling net cots for the thick-haired dog. There is also a trend toward dog houses under human platform beds.

Dog pools: Small cooling pools in various shapes and depths.

Of course, fancy pet things don’t replace what a pet needs most: Your time. That’s really what makes a pet’s life rich.