Barring a Change of Tone From Supervisors, a Change of Direction Looming in the SVGC Rezoning
Following a delay of two months (from Aug. 22 to Oct. 24) being granted out of three months, he requested the public hearing on his rezoning request to facilitate development of 286 age-restricted over-55 housing units on a 104-acre portion of his 195-acre Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) property in the Rockland area of Warren County’s Shenandoah District, we contacted golf club owner (SVGC’s 18 and Bowling Green’s 36 holes) Richard Runyon about the requested delay and what it implies on the status of his rezoning proposal.
A life-long county resident, as he has pointed out, as well as a Rockland area homeowner, Runyon told us that he perceived the tone of the August 15 board of supervisors meeting discussion of his requested delay as signaling a final closing of the municipal door in the face of his planned rezoning development.
“After watching the board of supervisors meeting and after I was given a gentleman’s word and a handshake, and to have that trust violated publicly, I’ve done all I can to do the right thing. So, after hearing that trust was violated by that individual board member and knowing that not at one time have our elected officials or staff expressed any of the benefits of this project, I’m done unless the board of supervisors contacts me and says, ‘Stay in it,'” Runyon told Royal Examiner.
“It should have been given a good look-at with both pros and cons looked at. And instead, they let a few people come in and try to make it all negative, put up a bunch of signs and not even listen to anything else and just scare people away,” said a SVGC staffer involved in the development process, who added, “We’ve gone to a lot of trouble to figure out any of the negative impacts and what is the best way forward. And they don’t want to listen to it; nobody wants to listen to it. They see a sign, and they think that’s it.”
As for one supervisor’s comment to him that they “didn’t want to hear any more” about his proposal, Runyon said, “I don’t want to sound bitter, but if you don’t want to hear it, resign. It’s your job as an elected official to hear ‘it’ when county business is brought to you!”
“This project is bigger than 40 or 50 signs,” Runyon says of what he believes has been a majority of county officials siding with the negative public reaction fueled by what he believes is some disinformation or exaggeration on actual impacts versus potential community and county-wide benefits regarding increased county tax revenues, public expenditures in the commercial sphere, and the addition of Bowling Green’s two 18-hole courses into Rockland Conservation Easements.
“I haven’t seen one in town, I haven’t seen one on (Route) 340, I haven’t seen one on Chester Gap,” Runyon said of the negative signage that greets you along Rockland and other nearby roads approaching the Shenandoah Valley clubhouse complex. “You go past the low-water bridge, you don’t see it, you go past the railroad tracks, you don’t see it — you don’t see it. And it affects 12 houses that I was going to take care of,” he noted. How, we asked. Runyon replied that he had planned to offer corresponding 75-foot stretches of his property to those neighbors to buffer with as they saw fit.
Runyon and his staffers produced a “Fiscal Impact Analysis” of the project prepared by Real Estate consultant S. Patz & Associates that predicted at build-out an annual net gain of nearly a million dollars, $983,190, to the county government. Of that amount, $783,220 was in tax gains on the home properties, with the expectation there would be no financial impact on public schools due to the age restriction of over 55 on the SVGC residential development. Another $199,970 was estimated in annual net gain from tax revenue from the planned quality restaurant in the commercial space section of the development proposal in the clubhouse and banquet facilities area of the club. It is a restaurant-anchored commercial space that would be available to all Rockland residents. And it is a restaurant-anchored commercial area which new age-restricted development residents were planned to be able to access, weather permitting and so inclined, by golf carts across the SVGC property without the use of public roads.
Regret and a new direction
“If I have one regret, it’s probably ignoring the advice I was given about going door-to-door and getting things they (neighbors) were fearful of happening cleared up. — ‘Well, this neighbor heard that, and that neighbor heard this and that.’ — That’s probably my only regret in this whole process. But I’m a transparent person, I’ve invited everybody to my door,” Runyon asserted of communications on his and his engineering contractor’s projections on the finances, transportation, water/sewer utilities, and other impacts and dynamics of the proposed project.
It must be noted that as opposed to those projections on his side, there are contrary projections voiced by the organized opposition and neighboring residences featuring signs stating, “Stop the Madness” or “Keep Rockland Agricultural,” though those signs almost exclusively are placed in existing residential yards.
“I don’t understand the houses with the signs saying ‘Keep it Rural’ — their whole thing’s not rural. You going to knock down your house to make it a field, so it’s rural?” the involved staffer asked of the irony of residential homeowners demanding a seeming blanket return to “rural” uses.
However, critics of his plan point out that those existing residences usually rest on at least or near an acre or more of land, as opposed to the more tightly packed homes presented in his plan.
An alternate plan
But rather than belabor the existing debate for a plan he sees as essentially a pre-public hearing-rejected by a majority of the county’s elected officials, we asked Runyon if he had an alternative game plan. He said he would take a short break before refocusing on a suggested path forward brought to him by North River District Supervisor Delores Oates. That path is exploring “Agra-tourism” for his property.
“It was suggested by Mrs. Oates that we aggressively go after Agra-tourism, basically by-right, which we currently do anyway,” Runyon explained, observing, “We’re a tourist destination, we have a wonderful membership and some great banqueting facilities. But it’s all Agra-tourism for the most part. So, in light of her suggestions, I’m going to aggressively pursue that in that it will allow me to increase my transient lodging to attract larger groups from Northern Virginia and D.C.”
Runyon said that while not his initial choice on diversifying the use of his property, if the door was going to be slammed in his face on what he still believes was a mutually beneficial plan for, not only the county as a whole but for existing Rockland residents as well, his choices have become limited. In perhaps a final pitch to resurrect his not-quite-dead horse, Runyon pointed to the planned Commercially-zoned aspect of his Agra-Residential rezoning, which would have brought not only a first-class dining establishment but also targeted pharmacy and other services that would have been available to all Rockland residents without mandating lengthier trips towards the Town of Front Royal to access such services.
We asked Runyon about his post “time-out” regrouping look into the Agra-tourism operations Oates suggested as an alternative to his Suburban Residential/Commercial rezoning plans he has spent considerable time and money developing. “It’s not something I wanted to do. But I have a family to take care of, and I also have a lot of employees to take care of. But I’ve seen the door shut on this practically since day one. I have had no cooperation since near the very beginning,” Runyon said. He said the last objective conversation he had with county staff was with recently resigned Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan.
“I’ve spent a lot of money here (on this project), money I don’t have. So, I’ve got to regroup and,” here Runyon paused, searching for the right words, to which this reporter/editor offered, “see where it goes.” — “Yeah, essentially,” the career golf club manager/owner agreed.
And now, as Runyon awaits a call he doesn’t really expect to come telling him he has misjudged the supervisors’ negative judgment of his original proposal, we will all see “where it goes” from here.
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
Nighttime Bridge Repairs Prompt Lane and Ramp Closures at Busy I-81 & I-66 Interchange
Scheduled Maintenance Aims to Improve Safety Amidst Heavy Construction Zone.
With an ongoing construction project creating congestion, the interchange of Interstates 81 and 66 is set to experience lane and ramp closures due to essential bridge repairs. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced these closures near the Warren-Frederick county boundary, scheduled for the nights of August 23 and 24.
What Commuters Need to Know
For those navigating the area between 9:00 pm and 7:00 am on Wednesday and Thursday nights: be prepared for the following:
- The left lane of I-81 southbound will be off-limits around mile marker 300.
- A complete closure of the ramp from I-66 westbound to I-81 southbound. Drivers can detour via I-81 northbound, from where exit 302 (Middletown) provides an on-ramp to I-81 southbound.
The overlap of I-81 and I-66 is notably congested due to an ongoing construction project, with a work-zone speed restriction set at 55 mph. Given these circumstances, and with safety in mind, VDOT encourages all motorists to stay vigilant and anticipate potential delays. The completion of these essential repairs largely depends on favorable weather conditions.
The VDOT Staunton District encompasses a wide region, ensuring the safety and functionality of roads spanning several counties, including Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and many more.
For those seeking real-time traffic updates and critical traveler information, VDOT recommends dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. Further, the VDOT Customer Service Center stands ready around the clock, seven days a week. By calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623), Virginia residents can report any road hazards, make transportation-related inquiries, or obtain vital information related to the state’s thoroughfares.
Virginians Called to Serve: Governor Youngkin Urges Citizens to Join as Election Officers
Answering the Call for Democracy: A Critical Need for Election Day Assistance.
With the much-anticipated November elections just around the corner, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a clarion call to Virginians: take an active role in securing the future of the Commonwealth’s democratic processes by serving as Officers of Election.
Why This Call Matters
Come August 23rd, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission recognizes National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Yet, Virginia’s Governor isn’t waiting for that day to express his gratitude and urge citizens to step up. Over the years, thousands have made the conscious decision to serve beyond just casting their vote. They’ve taken the responsibility of ensuring that polling places run smoothly, voters are checked in accurately, and elections remain both accurate and secure.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged this, stating, “We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters, and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth.” But with many of the seasoned officers gearing up for retirement, there’s an impending vacuum that needs filling. The Governor further remarked, “We need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”
Election Day: A Gargantuan Task
While the role of an Officer of Election may sound simple, the scale and scope of the task are enormous. Virginia requires over 15,000 Officers of Election to adequately staff both Election Day and early voting locations. This ensures every Virginian has the opportunity to cast their vote in an environment of integrity.
But who can become an Officer of Election? The prerequisites are straightforward: be a qualified Virginia voter. The Virginia Department of Elections has set up a dedicated portal to provide information and allow eligible individuals to submit an online application.
As an added incentive, Officers of Election are compensated for their service. Moreover, Virginia law shields these officers by mandating employers to grant leave on Election Day, ensuring they neither lose vacation time nor face any disciplinary action for their civic duty.
A Historic Election Awaits
November 7, 2023, is not just another date on the calendar. It is when all 140 seats in the General Assembly, alongside various local offices, will be up for grabs. The commencement of early voting on September 22 underscores the importance of the upcoming electoral process.
As Virginia stands on the cusp of a pivotal election, the emphasis on the role of Officers of Election has never been more pronounced. And as Governor Youngkin appeals to the spirit of community service, one hopes the citizens of the Commonwealth will rise to the occasion.
EDA in Focus
Federal Criminal Prosecution of Former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald Begins
The long and winding road to criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the central figure in the estimated $26-million dollar “financial scandal” still being settled in and out of county Civil and state Appeals Courts, ended on Monday, August 21, at 9 a.m.
That day marked the beginning of the now federal prosecution of McDonald on 34 criminal counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Some of these allegations date back to 2014 and others into mid-2018, that time span marking the generally referenced time-frame of McDonald’s alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her personal benefit, as well as to that of alleged co-conspirators. She held her position at the top of the EDA staff hierarchy for about a decade prior to her resignation, submitted on December 20, 2018, as she came under increasing scrutiny by the EDA board and municipal officials for her private sector real estate purchases, among other movements of money.
Despite plea negotiations referenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon into the last week prior to the trial’s start, jury selection was expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors’ offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. The federal trial had been slated to begin May 15. But in the wake of the granting of a continuance from the May starting date requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of evidentiary documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023. The trial has been designated as “complex” due to the amount of involved evidence. Due to that number, whatever it may have risen to by now, and the number of witnesses involved, the trial has been slated to run for six, possibly seven weeks.
McDonald is the only person charged criminally in federal court thus far. A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court indicted McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants in the spring of 2019 on state charges related to her alleged actions. The case was then handed over to a special prosecutor with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Commonwealth Attorneys’ Office. Criminal charges at the state level against both McDonald and alleged co-conspirators have been dropped at the state level to avoid running over speedy trial statute time-frames that could have allowed defense attorneys to file for dismissal of the charges against their clients. The federal grand jury filed sealed indictments on August 25, 2021. Those indictments were unsealed a week later, on August 31, and McDonald was arrested by federal authorities that day. But she was again released on bond, as she was at the state level following those arrests.
McDonald reached an out-of-civil court settlement with the EDA, turning over an estimated $ 9 million dollars of real estate assets to EDA ownership.
Hopefully, this reporter hasn’t violated any state or federal laws in writing this background story, as he has been subpoenaed as a prosecution witness regarding an interview with McDonald and a subsequent story published in Royal Examiner on February 8, 2018. In that interview, McDonald claimed to have developed a winning system at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino slot machines that totaled $ 1.8 million dollars in winnings over the previous three years. Unfortunately, until called to the stand and released as a witness following direct and cross-examinations, I will not be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
Piedmont Internal Medicine Welcomes a Local Prodigy: Candice Davis
A Homecoming for Fauquier’s Own Family Nurse Practitioner.
In a proactive move to expand its offering and meet the diverse needs of the Warrenton community, Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine warmly welcomes Candice Davis, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP).
This announcement reinforces Fauquier Health’s commitment to enriching its team and ensuring that the residents of Warrenton and nearby locales have access to comprehensive internal and primary care services. Candice’s induction stands out as she joins the distinguished list of medical professionals, including Dr. Joseph David, Dr. Hasina Hamid, Dr. Jae Lee, Dr. Demetrius Maoury, Dr. Christopher Nagle, and Nurse Practitioner Erica Coleman.
Candice’s unique approach to medicine is rooted in holistic patient care. She says, “My goal is to see each of my patients as a whole person, so I can better understand their situation and develop a trusting relationship.” Notably, her expertise spans a broad spectrum, from Medicare annual wellness exams to women’s health management and urgent care needs. Moreover, Candice holds a national certification from The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and her hands-on skills include minor procedures such as ear wax removal, abscess drainage, and sutures, among others.
Her educational background is both extensive and impressive. A double minor in Biology and Human Sciences complemented her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from James Madison University. This was followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Shenandoah University. Armed with eight years of emergency nursing experience, Candice reached the pinnacle of her academic journey, completing her Master of Science in Nursing from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, and graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors.
For many in Fauquier County, Candice is a familiar face. Born and raised here, she has always been active in community outreach programs, often volunteering at local events. Outside her professional commitments, she cherishes family moments with her husband and two sons.
Those interested in availing Candice’s expertise can find her at Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine office on 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, Warrenton, VA 20186. She encourages patients to make the most of flexible, same-day appointments and the convenience of online scheduling.
About Fauquier Health: Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects every patient’s individuality. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for August 21 – 25, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Riding for Faith: Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders Seeking New Members
Unifying Passion for Motorcycling with Evangelistic Outreach.
In the scenic backdrop of Winchester, Virginia, the roar of motorcycle engines blends seamlessly with an unusual but harmonious mix of evangelism, community service, and camaraderie. The Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR), the Winchester chapter of the globally renowned Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), is on a mission to expand its family and is welcoming new members.
An integral part of Winchester’s community fabric, SVCR is not just about biking; they associate with local motorcycle groups and are actively involved in community events, notably the Apple Blossom Festival Parades. With monthly meetings at the Golden Corral and regular fellowship rides, they offer a calendar filled with enriching experiences, from the thrill of morning rides to the joy of periodic ice cream trips and exploring local attractions.
But what sets SVCR and CMA apart is their broader vision: “Changing the world, one heart at a time.” More than just a motorcycle enthusiasts’ club, the CMA bridges the thrill of biking and the spiritual message of Christianity. By attending motorcycling rallies and events, they offer prayers, distribute Bibles, and forge lasting friendships within the motorcycling community.
Globally, CMA boasts 125,000 members and has an expansive reach, with chapters in the U.S. and 34 other countries. Its emphasis on evangelistic outreach, particularly to the motorcycling community, is seen through its support for global ministries like The Jesus Film, Global Christian Relief, and Missionary Ventures.
SVCR, in keeping with CMA’s inclusive philosophy, welcomes all – whether you’re a seasoned biker, someone who hung up their riding boots years ago, or a non-rider. Their doors are open to those seeking a deeper purpose, those wanting to “speak the language” of younger generations, or simply those looking to serve as Prayer Warriors for the chapter. The chapter is also particularly keen on welcoming more women and youth members, emphasizing the need for varied voices in their mission.
The Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders are more than just a group of motorcycling enthusiasts. They symbolize a unique amalgamation of faith, passion, and community service. If the idea of cruising through scenic landscapes with faith as your compass appeals to you, SVCR awaits with open arms.
Come ride with the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (even if it’s in your car or truck!) They’d love to have your company! If anyone has questions or would like to discuss joining CMA, please contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR President, at berke777@hotmail.com or (540) 520-0330. If any churches are interested in knowing more about CMA, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders are willing to come to those churches and discuss it.
