Barry Arnold Trent (1965 – 2023)

Barry Arnold Trent, 58, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Chad Hrbeck officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.

Barry was born on January 8, 1965, in Farmville, Virginia, to Kenneth Trent and his late mother, Loraine Stickley.

Surviving Barry is his loving wife of 35 years, Kay Trent; his father, Kenneth Trent; his son, Kirk Trent (Kayla); his siblings, Margie Trent and Crystal Stickley; and his grandchildren, Elijah Trent and Maverick Trent.

Barry was a successful business owner for most of his married life. His hobbies included going fishing and camping with his son.

Pallbearers will be Kirk Trent, Greg Bowman, Derek Geary, Blaire Bowman, Raven Roff and Rick Couchman.