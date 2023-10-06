Basilio “June” “Tata Base” B. Santiago (1947 – 2023)

Basilio “June” “Tata Base” B. Santiago, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 2, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Basilio was born on June 26, 1947, to the late Basilio S. and Purification Santiago.

Surviving Basilio are his loving wife of 49 years, Rosario P. Santiago; his children and their families, Charo Santiago (fiancée Terry Ebaugh, son Casey Santiago with partner Janessa and daughters Valentina and Isabella Santiago), June Michael Santiago (wife Joanne Masiclat Santiago, daughter Pia Santiago), June Basil Santiago and Nina Norris (husband Andy Norris, daughters Lianna and Marciana Norris).

He was a man of few words who loved eating out with his family, road trips, camping, steaks, and crabs. He was his family’s MacGyver and Jack of all trades. He was an excellent mechanic and loved working on cars.

A Celebration of Life will be held by his family at his home at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his family to assist them during this troubling time.