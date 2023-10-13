Bathroom Bliss: Top 10 Trends for a Lavish Lavatory

Whether bathing, showering, styling, or shaving, you probably spend a good amount of time in the bathroom every day. If you’re thinking about renovating your bathroom, you might as well take the opportunity to turn it into a pleasant and functional space. Short on furnishing and decorating ideas? Here are ten trends to inspire you.

1. Glass baths and sinks. Whether translucent or frosted, a glass bath or sink will give your room a spectacular and prestigious look. Since you can see through them, make sure that what’s behind or underneath is stylish and tasteful.

2. Antiqued faucets. Contemporary faucets that imitate antiques are currently all the rage. Metallic shades, such as gold and brass, are among the most popular in decorating magazines.

3. Italian stone showers. Perfect for creating an organic and timeless look, large pale gray slabs of Italian stone are the perfect complement to serenity-inducing bathroom decor.

4. Suspended vanities. If you’re into minimalist style, this trend is sure to please. Suspended vanities, which look like they’re floating, create a serene atmosphere that’s highly sought-after for the bathroom.

5. Wall lights. Traditionally placed on either side of mirrors or above them, sconces are now being installed elsewhere in the bathroom as decorative accents.

6. Bold aquatic shades. Add life to your space with vibrant shades of blue or green reminiscent of the ocean. Play with ceramic tiles, picture frames, and natural or artificial plants.

7. Round shapes. Circles and ovals help give the bathroom a soothing, light-hearted feel. Basins, vases, and shower curtains are simple ways to embrace this trend.

8. Mirrors with integrated lighting. Practical and attractive, medicine cabinets and mirrors backlit with LED lights give your room a decidedly modern, even futuristic look.

9. Fluted textures. Curved or domed, in wood or ceramic, on vanity units or shower walls, fluted textures are attractive and create a sense of movement.

10. Large terrazzo tiles. This retro motif adds a touch of playfulness to bathroom countertops and floors, especially if the tiles are large or multicolored.

As bathrooms evolve into personalized sanctuaries, it’s essential to infuse them with a touch of your essence. Whether you’re drawn to vintage charm or modern minimalism, there’s a trend out there for every taste. To create your dream bathroom, seek out the expertise at local plumbing and décor stores. And for a tailored touch, always consult an expert.