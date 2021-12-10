Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Great Bridge, honor memory of Culpeper Minutemen Militia

On December 4, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and the Virginia State Color Guard of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration for the Battle of Great Bridge. The battle occurred on December 9, 1775, on the south branch of the Elizabeth River, approximately 12 miles south of Norfolk.

The British forces under Governor Lord Dunmore had a force of 670 men at Fort Murray on the north side of the Elizabeth River. These included the 14th Regiment of Foot commanded by Captain Samuel Leslie and sailors and marines from the HS Otter as well as loyalists from the “Queen’s Own Loyal Virginia Regiment”. They were further supported by a unit of runaway slaves designated “Dunmore’s Royal Ethiopian Regiment”. He was opposed by a force of about 900 men led by Colonel William Woodford with the 2nd Virginia Regiment, Major Thomas Marshall and the Culpeper Minutemen supported by militia from Norfolk and Pasquotank, North Carolina.

To open the battle, Captain Leslie directed the gunners from the Otter to open fire. Captain Charles Fordyce led British grenadiers of the 14th Regiment of Foot across the bridge with bayonets fixed towards Lieutenant Travis’ breastworks manned by 60 colonists. Heroic sentinel Billy Flora, a free black patriot, fired eight rounds at the British before retiring to the breastworks. Upon notification of the attack, Colonel Woodford sent reinforcements to bolster the position. Lieutenant Travis ordered his men to hold fire until the British were within 50 yards. The volleys at close range took a terrible toll, with a ball hitting Captain Fordyce. He waved his hat and encouraged his soldiers to continue on. He died about 15 feet from the breastwork, shot 11 times during his advance. British survivors retreated as Patriots continued to fire at will. The battle last about half an hour. Only one Patriot was wounded with the British losses at 102 killed and wounded.

After the battle, patriots and brave women assisted the wounded British, inducing Captain Leslie to come out of Fort Murray and bow in gratitude. The patriots buried Captain Fordyce under a cypress tree with full military honors. As a result of the battle, a critical Chesapeake Bay supply line was established to Washington’s Army.

The event was emceed by Kenneth Hawkins, Norfolk Chapter SAR and Bobbie Gribble, Regent, Great Bridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After the combined color guard presented the colors, guests were introduced and Proclamations read from the City of Chesapeake. The keynote address was made by Jon Stull, Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation. Wreath layings were led by Leslie Miller, Great Bridge DAR and Tim Ahlgrim, Norfolk SAR followed by a musket salute.

The Color Guard was led by National Color Guard Commander Lou Raborg and the Musket Squad led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner. There were 12 SAR, 10 DAR and 2 C.A.R. chapters represented at the ceremony. Other patriotic organizations included First Landing Company, The Jamestowne Society; French Society, SAR; Suffolk Chapter, Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century; Virginia Chapter Daughters of Founders and Patriots and the Virginia Society of the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.

Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey and Marc Robinson. Also were dual members Ken Bonner, Dave Cook, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.