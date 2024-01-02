Interesting Things to Know
Battle Over Billions: The Sunken San Jose and Its Multinational Dispute
Legal Tug-of-War Surrounds the Long-Lost Treasure of a Spanish Galleon.
When the Spanish galleon San Jose, boasting 62 guns, succumbed to the British and sank off Colombia’s coast in 1708, it took with it a colossal treasure. The ship’s cargo included 200 tons of gold, silver, and uncut gemstones, a fortune that lay undiscovered on the sea floor for three centuries.
The location of the San Jose remained a mystery for centuries, fueling dreams of sunken riches. That changed in 1982 when the salvage company Sea Search Armada claimed to have discovered the wreck. Decades later, in 2015, the Colombian government announced they had found the shipwreck nearby, reigniting interest and controversy.
The discovery of the San Jose has since sparked a complex legal battle involving multiple parties. Sea Search Armada asserts they are entitled to a share of the treasure for their role in locating the wreck. Colombia, on the other hand, claims sovereignty over the treasure, arguing that it lies within its territorial waters. Spain, the original owner of the galleon, insists the treasure rightfully belongs to them. Adding another layer to the dispute, Indigenous groups argue the treasure was originally mined by their ancestors, thereby laying claim to it.
The resolution of this dispute hinges on a tangle of ancient and modern maritime laws. Each party presents a compelling argument rooted in historical, legal, and moral grounds. The question of who owns the right to the treasure of San Jose is not just about monetary value but also about cultural heritage, colonial history, and national pride.
The San Jose shipwreck and its buried treasure have transformed from an underwater secret to a hotbed of international contention. As the legal battle unfolds, the world watches keenly, waiting to see who will emerge victorious in claiming the sunken billions.
Winter Haven for Birds: Your Christmas Tree’s Second Act
Turning Holiday Cheer into a Lifeline for Feathered Friends.
As the holiday season winds down, a unique opportunity arises for nature lovers. The Audubon Society highlights a heartwarming initiative: repurposing Christmas trees to provide crucial shelter for wild birds. In the chill of winter, when food and warmth are scarce, these trees can become lifesaving havens for our feathered neighbors.
The harsh realities of winter pose significant challenges for birds. Cold snaps and snowstorms can be deadly if birds lack access to quick food sources and protective shelter. According to the Audubon Society, human intervention can be pivotal. Their research reveals a striking contrast in survival rates: Wisconsin chickadees with access to feeders had a 69% chance of surviving the winter, compared to just 37% for those relying solely on natural resources.
But it’s not just about food. Shelter is equally vital. While roosting boxes are excellent man-made options, standing a used Christmas tree in a brush pile near a bird feeder creates a natural, protective environment. This simple act offers birds a refuge from the elements and predators, enhancing their chances of survival.
In addition to providing shelter, maintaining well-stocked feeders is key. Sunflower seeds are a particular favorite among many bird species. During periods when the ground is blanketed in snow or ice, ensuring a steady supply of seeds can make a substantial difference.
This practice not only aids in bird conservation but also offers a rewarding experience for individuals and families. Watching a variety of birds flock to your backyard and finding sanctuary in a repurposed Christmas tree is a fulfilling way to connect with nature and contribute to wildlife preservation.
So, as you take down your holiday decorations, consider giving your Christmas tree a second life as a haven for birds. It’s a simple gesture that can have a significant impact on our feathered friends’ survival during the challenging winter months.
Ringing in Renewal: The Timeless Tradition of New Year’s Celebrations
From Ancient Rituals to Modern Festivities.
As the world welcomes another year, it’s fascinating to reflect on how the celebration of New Year’s Day, a tradition steeped in history, has evolved. This day, universally recognized as a fresh start, traces its origins back more than 4,000 years, making it one of humanity’s oldest celebrations.
The concept of a new year offering a chance for renewal and self-improvement is not a modern invention. Ancient civilizations like the Egyptians and Babylonians marked the new year around March 23, a date that aligned with the rebirth and rejuvenation of spring. The Babylonians, known for their grand festivities, also embraced the idea of New Year’s resolutions, with a common goal of returning borrowed farm equipment, showcasing their community-centric values.
The observation of the new year underwent a significant shift with the Romans. Initially celebrating it on March 25, they encountered a misalignment of their calendar with the solar year. It was Julius Caesar, in 46 B.C., who reformed the calendar system, introducing the Julian calendar. This change established January 1 as the beginning of the year but required an extended year of 445 days to implement.
An intriguing aspect of New Year’s celebrations is the symbolism of a baby, which dates back to around 600 B.C. in Greece. The Greeks honored Dionysus, the god of wine, with the image of a baby in a basket to represent the annual renewal of life and fertility. Similarly, the Egyptians used the baby symbol for rebirth. Although initially frowned upon by Christians as a pagan practice, the symbol was eventually embraced, with the baby representing the birth of Jesus Christ.
This tradition of symbolizing the new year with a baby was brought to early America by the Germans, who had maintained this practice since the 14th century. Today, the image of a baby with a festive banner is a widely recognized representation of the new year.
As we celebrate New Year’s Day, it’s a reminder of the shared human desire for renewal and betterment that transcends cultures and centuries. It’s a time to reflect on the past and embrace the future with hope and determination.
Wassailing Wonders: Pacific Northwest Cideries Resurrect a Cherished Tradition
Reviving Medieval Merriment in Modern Orchards.
In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, a melody from the past echoes through the apple orchards. Here, a medieval English custom, wassailing, is experiencing a delightful revival spearheaded by local cider companies. This tradition, deeply rooted in agricultural history, is more than just a festive gathering; it’s a cultural revival that connects the community with its agrarian past.
Wassailing, from “waes hael,” which translates to “be well,” is a practice where people gather on cold winter nights around an apple tree. They sing, notably the classic “Love and joy come to you, and to you your wassail too,” while raising a toast to the orchard’s health. This custom, originating in medieval England, was believed to encourage a bountiful harvest by blessing the apple trees.
The wassail drink, historically a warm, spiced ale or mead sweetened with honey and seasoned with cinnamon and nutmeg, was seen as a charm for good luck and fertility for the trees. Today, Pacific Northwest cideries are adding their flair to this tradition. They craft unique wassail beverages, infusing their finest apple ciders with contemporary flavors like cranberry, orange, and cloves. These modern twists on the traditional drink offer a refreshing and festive taste experience.
The region, a burgeoning center for cider production, has witnessed numerous orchards and cideries adopting this age-old practice. Cider producers are opening their doors wide, inviting the community to partake in the festivities. Visitors are not only treated to delightful wassail drinks but also participate in the traditional singing. They engage in the symbolic act of pouring cider onto the roots of apple trees, a gesture signifying fertility and abundance.
This resurgence of wassailing in the Pacific Northwest is more than a mere celebration. It’s a testament to the area’s rich agricultural legacy and the significance of community bonds. Whether you’re an aficionado of cider or just in search of a unique winter adventure, the wassailing events in the Pacific Northwest promise a blend of historical charm and a jubilant celebration of nature’s gifts. So, let’s lift our glasses, join in the song, and cheer for a prosperous and joyous New Year!
2024: A Year of Milestones and Marvels
From Space Exploration to Technological Breakthroughs, 2024 Promises Excitement and Innovation.
As we approach 2024, a leap year with an extra day in February, anticipation builds for the events and advancements it holds. This 24th year of the 21st century, marking the fifth year of the 2020s is set to be a year brimming with significant moments and groundbreaking developments.
What will happen in 2024?
The year 2024 is a leap year, so there will be 29 days in February. The calendar can’t be used again until the year 2052.
2024 is the 24th year of the third decade in the 21st century. It is the fifth year of the 2020s.
Who knows what surprises await us in 2024? But we do already know some things:
- In early April, Nintendo will shut down the Wii U and 3DS servers.
- April 8, 2024: A total solar eclipse will be visible in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.
- July 26 to August 11, 2024: Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
- November 5, 2024: United States presidential election. The incumbent, President Joe Biden, is eligible for re-election.
- December 2024: Notre Dame de Paris is scheduled to reopen after sustaining severe damage in a fire five years ago.
- January 1, 2024: all books published in 1928 will enter the public domain, including the earliest Mickey Mouse cartoons.Futurist site Quantumrun also predicts:
- More than 50 percent of internet traffic to homes will be from appliances.
- Artificial muscles used in robots will lift more weight and generate more mechanical power than human muscles.
- New prosthetic models will convey sensations of feeling.
- First manned mission to Mars.
- Global reserves of indium are fully mined and depleted. Indium is a metal widely used in 5G and OLED technologies.
- The world population is forecasted to reach 8,067,008,000.
- World sales of electric vehicles reach 9,206,667.
- Predicted global mobile web traffic equals 84 exabytes.
2024 is shaping up to be a year of significant milestones, from technological breakthroughs to global events. It’s a reminder of the relentless march of progress and the potential for innovation to reshape our world.
January Celebrity Birthdays
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Holliday Grainger, 36, actress (The Borgias), Didsbury, Manchester, England, 1988.
2 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., 56, actor, the Bronx, NY, 1968.
3 – Nicole Beharie, 39, actress (Sleepy Hollow), West Palm Beach, FL, 1985.
4 – Julia Ormond, 59, actress, Surrey, England, 1965.
5 – Carrie Ann Inaba, 56, television personality (Dancing With the Stars), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
6 – Rowan Atkinson, 69, actor (Mr. Bean), Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, 1955.
7 – Robert Sheehan, 36, actor (Umbrella Academy), Port Laoise, Ireland, 1988.
8 – Sarah Polley, 45, director (Women Talking), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1979.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 35, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Rod Stewart, 79, singer, London, England, 1945.
11 – Stanley Tucci, 64, actor (The Hunger Games), Katonah, NY, 1960.
12 – Zayn Malik, 31, singer, Bradford, England, 1993.
13 – Richard Moll, 81, actor (Night Court), Pasadena, CA, 1943.
14 – Adoja Andoh, 61, actress (Bridgerton), Bristol, England, 1963.
15 – Regina King, 53, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1971.
16 – Ronnie Milsap, 80, singer, Robbinsville, NC, 1944.
17 – Calvin Harris, 40, DJ, singer, producer, born Adam Richard Wiles, Dumfries, Scotland, 1984.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 60, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Drea de Matteo, 52, actress (The Sopranos), Queens, NY, 1972.
20 – Bill Maher, 68, comedian, TV host, New York, N.Y., 1956.
21 – Robby Benson, 68, actor (Ode to Billie Joe), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Balthazar Getting, 49, actor (Malcolm in the Middle), Long Island, NY, 1980.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 48, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Nik Wallenda, 45, acrobat, Sarasota, FL, 1951.
25 – Tati Gabrielle, 28, actress (Uncharted), born Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson, San Francisco, CA, 1996.
26 – Anita Baker, 64, singer, Toledo, OH, 1958.
27 – Liu Wen, 36, model, Yongzhou, China, 1988.
28 – Elijah Wood, 43, actor (The Lord of the Rings), Cedar Rapids, IA, 1981.
29 – Heather Graham, 54, actress (The Hangover), Milwaukee, WI, 1970.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 56, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Marcus Mumford, 37, musician (Mumford & Sons), Yorba Linda, CA, 1987.
Nature’s Mysteries Unveiled: The Ephemeral Lakes of Death Valley and Beyond
Discover the fascinating phenomenon of ephemeral lakes, from Death Valley’s temporary waterways to vanishing lakes in distant lands.
A Mirage in Death Valley
Death Valley, the iconic desert landscape known for its extreme aridity and scorching temperatures, may seem like the last place on Earth to find a lake. Yet, thanks to the whims of nature, ephemeral lakes have occasionally graced this parched terrain. These transient water bodies materialize in response to unusual weather events, and their existence is as fleeting as a desert mirage.
In August, Southern California experienced the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary, a rare weather event for this region. The storm’s aftermath saw ephemeral lakes emerge in Death Valley’s dry basins. These ephemeral lakes, aptly named for their transient nature, create a captivating spectacle amidst the harsh desert backdrop.
However, these temporary oases are not unique to 2023. Similar occurrences were witnessed in the spring of 2005 when unusually heavy rains temporarily transformed parts of Death Valley into liquid landscapes. Yet, these bodies of water are not destined for permanence. As quickly as they appear, they evaporate under the relentless desert sun, vanishing into the arid expanse.
Vanishing Acts Worldwide
The phenomenon of ephemeral lakes is not limited to Death Valley; it has also left its mark on distant lands. In the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia, the village of Bolotnikovo experienced an unexpected disappearance of the nearby Lake Beloye (which translates to “White Lake” in Russian). The villagers awoke one day to find that the lake had vanished, leaving behind a vast muddy basin. Even the trees lined the lake’s shores had been dragged into the newly created void.
This sudden transformation was not entirely unprecedented for the locals. Village folklore recounted the tale of a church situated on the same spot in 1600, which had also mysteriously disappeared. Decades later, a lake formed in its place. The region had a history of sinking earth, with reports of houses disappearing in 1935 in other parts of the village.
While Death Valley’s ephemeral lakes simply evaporate, the cause of Lake Beloye’s disappearance in Russia was likely subsidence—a downward movement of the earth. The water may have flowed into an underground river or cave system, leaving the surface dry. In 2006, the lake reappeared briefly as the basin started filling with water, only to drain away once more.
A Mix of Explanations
When faced with the enigma of disappearing lakes, communities often turn to various explanations. In the case of Lake Beloye, modern villagers attributed the phenomenon to extraterrestrial intervention, suggesting that aliens were responsible for siphoning off the water. Conversely, in the 1600s, the locals believed it to be the wrath of God.
As we ponder these natural mysteries, it becomes clear that the world’s landscapes continue to surprise and confound us. Ephemeral lakes serve as a reminder that even the most desolate places can experience moments of transformation and beauty driven by the forces of nature.
