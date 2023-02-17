Health
Be aware of the characteristics of grief
The death of a loved one sets off profound grief that can affect every part of someone’s life.
According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center, grieving people often feel overwhelmed and unable to tolerate their feelings.
Here are seven things that bereaved people should know:
1. It will get better. Some studies say there is a two-year grief cycle before life really begins to resemble something normal.
2. You can handle the grief. Move through the pain by making space for it. Take breaks, go for a walk, stretch, and sit quietly.
3. Nap, sleep more, and drink water. Grief is exhausting, so be kind to yourself. Try to avoid alcohol since it may make grief feel worse.
4. When grief hits, think about it as a loop. Your calm may suddenly give way to sadness and crying, but that’s not the end. The calm place will come again, and you will return to serenity.
5. It’s not just sadness. Grief can be a collection of emotions: Anger, regret, relief, fear, grief, sadness, loss, and guilt. All these feelings are normal.
6. Look for the meaning. Some have said grief itself seems useless, just suffering that seems to have no point. But you may also find room for a sense of peace, or it may realign your priorities. Be open to meaning.
7. Proceed gently. Pray, take a bath, avoid emotional TV or movies, but enjoy old favorites. Try not to make huge, impulsive changes in your life or lifestyle. Maybe quitting the job you love shouldn’t happen right now.
Health
Super flexible joints can may indicate problems
Can you bend your thumb until it touches your forearm? Crank your pinky fingers back until they form 90-degree angles with the backs of your hands? Bend at the waist to plant your palms on the floor while your legs remain straight? Do your knees and elbows bend backward when you extend your arms and legs?
If at least two or three of these things sounds familiar, then you might be more than just garden-variety flexible — these are the signs of joint hypermobility. According to Versus Arthritis, only about one in four people have hypermobile joints, a trait that is thought to run in families.
Most people don’t experience any problems related to joint hypermobility, and it can even be an advantage for some activities. But a fraction of people with hypermobile joints may experience pain, fatigue, and other symptoms. An even smaller segment may have more serious genetic disorders like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). EDS is a connective tissue disorder affecting skin, joints, and blood vessel walls.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the most common symptom of joint hypermobility syndrome is joint and muscle pain. Other common symptoms include fatigue, bladder and bowel issues, thin and stretchy skin, and frequent dislocations or sprains. Symptoms are often worse in young people and may improve with age.
According to CNN, more serious conditions like EDS can be very difficult to diagnose, with most patients receiving their diagnoses about a decade after the onset of symptoms.
Health
Health in the news
Feds propose stricter rules for Medicare Advantage plans
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has proposed new rules requiring private Medicare Advantage plans to disclose the medical basis with any prior authorization request denial. Prior authorization, which requires patients to seek approval from their insurers before receiving certain services, has become increasingly commonplace in recent years. Prior authorization requests are often denied when insurers conclude that the proposed treatment is not medically necessary or the patient would receive equal benefit with a lower-cost approach.
The proposed rules come after complaints that medical services were wrongfully denied. According to the New York Times, the rules would also create tighter time limits for insurers to respond to prior authorization requests and give the medical opinions of specialists more weight during the clinical review process.
Dry shampoos recalled
According to CNET, the consumer goods company Unilever is recalling 19 dry shampoos after an internal investigation found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene. Long-term exposure to benzene is associated with leukemia and other cancers. Since dry shampoo is typically used indoors, each exposure may be prolonged as particles linger in the air.
US faces medication shortage
The Food and Drug Administration reports that finding medications to treat ear infections, sore throats, influenza, and upper respiratory infections in children may be difficult. According to Healthline, the early start of cold and flu season may be to blame for the increased demand. To combat the shortages, pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens have both announced purchasing limits for children’s fever-reducing medications.
Shortages have also impacted adults. The Biden administration recently moved to release Tamiflu from the national stockpile to bolster scarce supply.
Health
American Heart Month: Take extra care during the winter
Everything has a season — including heart attacks, which are more common during the winter.
According to the American Heart Association, even regions with mild climates see spikes in heart attacks during the winter months. As winter continues during American Heart Month, everyone should take stock of their risk factors and lifestyle and take steps to protect themselves.
According to Northwestern Medicine, the biggest risk factor is the cold, which causes blood vessels to contract and can raise blood pressure. Meanwhile, the heart works even harder to maintain body temperature. When body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the resulting hypothermia can also lead to heart damage. You can also protect your heart by dressing for the weather with coats, hats, gloves, and socks.
Lifestyle factors can also increase risk. For many, shoveling or walking through the snow is more strenuous than usual activities, and the sudden increase in workload can strain the heart. Stay home if necessary, and don’t be afraid to ask for help clearing your sidewalk or driveway.
Emotional stress may also contribute to the winter heart attack spike—practice self-care to help manage your stress and seek help if necessary.
The most important tip: Year-round good habits, like regular exercise and eating a heart-healthy diet. Start now and be ready when the next cold season rolls in.
Health
Shovel smart!
The American Physical Therapy Association says there are things you can do to make shoveling snow a little less stressful for your body. They recommend:
* Shovel in the afternoon if you can. More slipped discs occur in the morning when the fluid pressure in spinal disks is higher because your body has rested all night.
* Warm up your muscles before starting a strenuous task. Do a few stretching exercises, so the work doesn’t come as a shock to your body.
* Freshly fallen snow is lighter than snow that has had a chance to pack down. If you have a choice, clear it when it stops falling or before.
* Push snow out of the way when you can — don’t lift. Pushing requires less effort.
* Lift smaller loads of snow rather than heavy ones. Always try to bend your knees and lift with your legs instead of your back.
* Don’t lift and twist. Step into the direction you are throwing the snow. When doing a driveway, shovel at right angles to the edge to toss the snow forward.
* Take frequent breaks. Go inside to warm up and rest for a time.
* Use a shovel that fits. Find one with a shaft that is about chest high on you, which lets you keep your back straight when lifting. Using a shovel with a short shaft causes your back to bend more to lift the load. A shovel that is too tall makes the weight heavier at the end.
Of course, one of the best pieces of safety advice is still to get a snow removal service or recruit a strong young person to do it for you. You can find people with the right equipment who want to do the job and know how to do it safely.
Health
What you need to know about pneumococcal disease
Pneumococcal disease is a name for any infection caused by pneumococcus bacteria. These bacteria are found in the respiratory tract, including the throat and nose, and are transmitted through direct contact with infected respiratory droplets.
It mainly affects children under the age of five, people over the age of 65, and individuals with certain diseases like diabetes and cirrhosis. Here’s an overview of what you need to know.
Symptoms
The pneumococcus bacteria can cause illnesses such as otitis, sinusitis, and bronchitis. Symptoms typically appear one to three days after a person is infected and can vary in severity depending on the area of the body affected. Here are a few examples.
• Confusion
• Convulsions
• Difficult or painful breathing
• Blue lips
• Severe neck stiffness
• Drowsiness
Although most infections can be treated with antibiotics, severe pneumococcal infections can lead to hospitalization and even be life-threatening.
Prevention and treatment
The best way to prevent pneumococcal disease is to get vaccinated. It’s also recommended to quit smoking, avoid contact with infected people and wash your hands often.
Pneumococcal disease should be taken seriously to avoid possible complications like pneumonia, meningitis, and brain damage. Contact a healthcare professional if you have any questions.
Health
Heart Month: Learn the difference between cardiac arrest, heart attack
February is National Heart Month, and doctors want Virginians to understand heart health better – specifically, heart attacks and cardiac arrest.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 people have heart attacks yearly, most of which are first-time heart attacks. Cardiac arrest can involve numerous factors, and heart attack is the most common.
Dr. Benjamin Galper, assistant chief of cardiology at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in northern Virginia, said this is partly why the two get mixed up. He said signs of a heart attack typically could be chest pressure, nausea, or sweating – but the signs of cardiac arrest are more dire.
“Cardiac arrest itself is not subtle,” he said. “If you’ve gotten to the point of cardiac arrest, it means the person is unconscious and doesn’t have a pulse when you take their pulse, and they’re not breathing. So, when someone’s had cardiac arrest, it’s usually obvious and usually quite concerning.”
National Heart Month is a good time to commit to reducing those risks with a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise. Galper also encouraged people to get CPR training to aid someone having a heart attack until first responders arrive – and possibly save a life.
Underlying diseases such as diabetes or prediabetes can make a person more susceptible to heart problems. Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare, said genetics could be another risk factor.
“Things like Marfan Syndrome increases the risk of aneurysms and abnormal blood flow to the heart, and things of that sort, so there can be some genetic consequences,” he said. “There can also be genetic history; if your parents had problems with their hearts, there’s a higher likelihood that you may.”
He added that heart disease could affect people at any age. CDC research has found it can start as early as 35, and the risks increase with age. Anyone experiencing new chest pains or shortness of breath is encouraged to talk with their doctor about their heart-health options.
By Edwin J. Viera
Public News Service
