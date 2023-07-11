Opinion
Be Careful What You Wish For
I have followed with great interest the debate over rezoning sections of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club as a residential development. Although I now live in Linden, my Quaker ancestors were some of the first settlers of the Rockland area in the late 1720s and early 1730s. I frequently visit sites off of Fairground Road where my ancestors are buried, and this beautiful rural area holds tremendous personal and historical significance for my family. In a perfect world, it would not be my preference to see a housing development built on the SVGC golf course.
Having said that, we do not live in a perfect world. Speaking with the voice of experience, I want to caution opponents of Mr. Richard Runyon’s development plans to be careful about what they wish for.
As I mentioned, I live in Linden. Shortly after I moved up onto Blue Mountain (over two decades ago), a couple by the name of Roscoe proposed to turn a sprawling, derelict orchard property into an Audubon-approved golf destination with a modest number of houses, a restaurant, and an artisan’s village. Predictably, it met with opposition from locals (myself included), who, over the course of a couple of years of making the Roscoes jump through hoops to demonstrate their good intentions, finally managed to defeat their project. This opened the door for the property to be split up and sold off in a hodgepodge of less cohesive or carefully considered development projects. A randomly architected and poorly landscaped collection of houses is scattered across the crown of the mountain. A winery occupies the stretch of Freezeland Road, which affords the most spectacular views to mountain residents — views that now begin to be blocked as the winery’s untrimmed cypress fence grows unchecked. Almost twenty years later, I still wonder what might have been if we, residents of the mountain, had worked with the Roscoes instead of against them.
Mr. Runyon cautions (in his March 5, 2023 interview with the Royal Examiner) that development is coming and that if he, a native who cares deeply for the area, isn’t the one to sensitively manage it in the coming years, then inevitably someone else will rezone and develop the property, resident’s opposition notwithstanding. He is not wrong. Mr. Runyon also stresses that former county planning director Taryn Logan emphasized to him that if the development moves forward, it must be “pretty.” To me, “pretty” means more than just encompassing the development with golf greens or parkland; it means making sure the architecture of the homes and landscaping of the lots are appropriate to a rural valley setting. In the area of South Carolina’s low country where my parents retired, many of the developments have been exquisitely architected and beautifully landscaped and are considered assets to the area. It can be done.
Having learned a painful lesson in what comes from emotionally and reflexively opposing what was, in retrospect, a thoughtful, cohesive development plan here in Linden, I encourage citizens of Rockland not to make the same mistake. Again, speaking as someone with deep ancestral roots in Rockland, someone who has zero desire to see poorly-conceived development in the area, I urge opponents to be careful what you wish for. I don’t want to see what happened to us here on Blue Mountain eventually happen to you in Rockland. Please consider Blue Mountain a cautionary tale and thoughtfully consider what might be achieved by working with Mr. Runyon instead of working against him.
L. Henderson
Linden, VA
Opinion
The Cultural Divide the Library Controversy Reveals
Considering all the emphasis on “the 53”, I finally wrote the Royal Examiner, identifying as one and summarizing the Library’s response to one of my Requests for Reconsideration.
A counter letter to the Royal Examiner, some of whose points in quotes follow, posits that any expectation on the part of a library patron that a book will actually be removed by following the official Library procedure petitioning for a book’s removal reveals, not a respect for due process, but rather (gasp): a “breathtaking degree of entitlement.” We can be grateful that Samuels is more broad-minded.
The book in question (“Prince & Knight”) is designed for 3 to 6-year-olds. It has pictures. So no, while 3 to 6-year-olds are not “driving themselves to the Library,” and while it is true that “most” 3-year-olds do not “read,” 3-year-olds can look at pictures, and plenty of 6-year-olds can read. It is easily imagined, to anyone with an imagination, that a parent or older sibling could be helping one child find “Where the Wild Things Are” while a second child, still in the guardian’s sight line, picks up an innocuous-looking book a few yards away. The innocuous-looking book has cute pictures of “Prince and Knight” as Groom and Groom. The inability of the parent to bi-locate does not render them irresponsible. Additionally, it appears necessary to note that a parent could potentially have more than one child to look after in the children’s section at Samuels.
These observations lose their snide potency upon cursory inspection, and they fail to offer a defense of the content of “Prince and Knight” or any other book whose removal was petitioned. This is a fight for our culture and the public square. Nobody objects to “Blueberries for Sal,”; or “Andy and the Lion,”; or “Mike Mulligan and the Steam-shovel”; or “The Little House.” There are tons and tons of great children’s books that Samuels can fill their shelves with that won’t offend anybody, that isn’t promoting a controversial worldview, and that kids will love. Why not ‘curate’ those? The answer is becoming more obvious the longer the argument goes on: the fight is over children, and that fight has moved implacably to the public square. A worldview seems to be taking center stage that prioritizes sexualizing children, and it would seem to have a lot of money and institutional power behind it. Sure, we that oppose it can just “bow out” of the public square: but that cedes the public square to that worldview. I’m not trying to get a book into the Library titled: “Amy Has a Woman and a Man for a Mom and a Dad” or “You Can Only Marry a Person of the Opposite Sex and Other Cautionary Tales.” That’s just plain creepy. But somehow, nobody is supposed to be creeped out by clunkily intentional titles like “You Need to Chill” (a new book in Samuel’s children’s collection, which breezily informs any child who might be asking that it’s not strange a boy they knew just became a girl). Welcome to Happy Acres. And what’s with the “Need” of that particular title in the imperative tense? I thought all the “imposers” were on “our side.” — Apparently not.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
It’s Censorship and It’s Expensive
Supervisor Oates once said, “We need to hold government accountable!” So, who did she hire with $20,000 of Oates-for-Delegate campaign donations, no experience required? Thomas Hinnant. (Who?)
Fox News described him as a “community organizer.” (Check YouTube!) He wants to “seize the library,” let kids “run free,” and “decolonize” the county!
In The Washington Stand, 6/14/23, he said, “Frankly, conservatives have focused on elections, while … leftists have … colonized … We want to commence the decolonization of rural America … where this cancer … is.” — Nice, Mr. Hinnant! Meet your new neighbors! (According to its website, “The Washington Stand is Family Research Council’s outlet for news and commentary from a biblical worldview”)
Mr. Hinnant rants, “Our tax dollars are ours, and we do not want un-elected and faceless bureaucrats spending them on pornography for children.” (I blink! Where to start!) Mr. Hinnant purchased a home in Linden in 2022 for $250,000, contributed $500 to Oates’s campaign, and began his “road map for victory,” presumably in preparation for “decolonizing” Warren County as described in the American Conservative where on 6/17/23 he crowed: “We filled out 500 requests for reconsideration [at Samuels Public Library] … used their own rules against them, clogged the machine, and they didn’t know what to do. Then we had more folks at the meeting [County budget public hearing], and we won.”
What exactly have you won, Mr. Hinnant? Abusing the privileges this country has offered you that people gave their lives for, destroying trust, shocking decent people with public obscenity, and coercing unconstitutional behavior by intimidation and accusation is not leadership or good governance. Insulting and offending your neighbors because you can, has accomplished nothing. It seems childish and dangerous. I am disappointed that the honorably discharged, proud military members on that Board didn’t utter a word of rebuke. One nation under God! There goes the police budget!
And the library budget? What are we paying librarians to be called “unelected, faceless bureaucrats” to read countless books, write respectful responses, meet with BOS members, and, I believe, be falsely accused of sexual grooming? — Not enough! Add to that the cost of reprogramming electronic systems, issuing new cards, and reclassifying books for your censorship project. Mr. Butler or Ms. Cook, after your meetings, what is that total? Is it in the budget, or will they still be underfunded even if you decide to release the 75% public library holdback?
And what are the attorney fees to advise the BOS? Will we soon pay another team to defend against the inevitable lawsuit(s)? — Add that to the total and wait for your tax bills!
Stop using children for aggrandizement. If you cared about children, you’d focus on the foster children whose numbers have overwhelmed the system. Over 5,000 in Virginia, all born back in the day when babies were wanted, and women had choices. Oates’s donors’ $20,000 campaign consultant funds might have been better-spent feeding, housing, and mentoring a foster child. There are 37 homeless children, and I believe only one approved foster care home in Warren County.
While the Board accommodates the Hinnant cabal, children sleep on air mattresses in an office building crying for their mothers and wondering what will happen to them. We can build churches. We can’t house children?
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Opinion: Keep Rockland Rural – Embrace preservationism and REJECT suburbanization
By Thomas Hinnant
“Lord, I can’t make any changes.
“All I can do is write ‘em in a song.
“I can feel the concrete slowly creepin’.
“Lord, take me and mine before that comes”
–Lynyrd Skynyrd, “All I can do is write about it”
Warren County has a rural character and beauty that is reflected in the folks who live here, the history of the area, and the touristic nature of the local economy.
Anyone who has spent any time here knows that Rockland is one of the most beautiful areas in Warren County. Consistent with its character, beauty, and history. Rockland happens to be designated a rural historic district by the Virginia Department of Historic Places.
That’s why as a community, we must stand together in order to Keep Rockland Rural.
Stand together to keep National Developers off of our agricultural land.
Stand together and say NO to this rezone.
In order to hold on to the beauty and authenticity of our county. Folks must speak out against the attempt at suburbanization that threatens to strip away the historic nature and rural character of this community.
There are those who will tell you that in order to raise revenue for the county and to keep up with the times, we must develop our farmland into high-density housing. They will likely speak of how great it is to have National builders interested in developing our area.
Don’t fall for these predatory talking points. Don’t buy the lie.
Firstly, these housing developments rarely, if ever, contribute as much tax revenue as they end up costing the county in infrastructure development. Large high-density housing developments overburden our infrastructure and drive taxes up for longtime county residents. On top of that, they rarely use local labor when building their developments. The cost-value analysis simply doesn’t add up. The local economy is burdened, not boosted. This is something every resident of Warren County should be concerned about.
Secondly, this proposed development in Rockland violates the vision for this charming area. The very vision found in our own comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan seeks to “direct future development into an efficient and serviceable form that will preserve the County’s predominately rural character.”
This proposed development is a clear and direct violation of the ethos espoused within the comprehensive plan and its vision for Rockland.
Lastly, if we start rezoning land, especially land that is zoned agricultural. A domino effect of development will undoubtedly begin. That domino of development will turn this county into just another rootless suburban outpost of metropolitan Northern Virginia.
The distinct culture, history, and character of the community will be overshadowed by cookie-cutter high-density housing.
I was at the community meeting on May 4th. It was a beautiful demonstration of democracy. The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley should be commended for the facilitation of such a successful event. Over 100 residents attended of all stripes, backgrounds, and worldviews.
Partisan political proclivities were put aside, and a community came together with one voice in defense of their area’s history, character, and beauty.
I hope the planning Commissioners and Supervisors take heed of the clear and undeniable will of the people.
I recommend everyone check out the documents and information that the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley has made publicly available regarding Rockland.
In conclusion, I implore you. Don’t be fooled by the shallow promises of suburbanization, it will destroy the soul of this county that we all cherish. Our aquifer, our river, our agricultural land, and our way of life are under threat.
As a community, we should be focused on preserving our agricultural land.
We should be focused on cleaning up and rehabilitating our rivers. And we should be focused on holding on to a rural way of life that builds true character. We should not allow Warren County to be steamrolled by National Developers who have no ties to this community.
If this land is rezoned, that’s exactly what will happen.
Opinion
Abstraction and Distraction
From my perspective, Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL) came into existence as a response to a very specific matter: sexualized content in juvenile books that is, by definition, pornographic. At the June 6, 2023, Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, many people came to the podium to address the BOS. Many CSL supporters read specific passages from the books that were the subject of recall forms that they or others had submitted.
CSL speakers addressed specific harms and risks of sexualizing children, the long-term harmful effects of pornography and increased likelihood of addiction due to exposure at a young age, and even the disturbing story of a “little bit of poop” in some delicious-looking brownies that made everybody squirm a bit knowing how easy that would be to pull off.
On the other hand, it appeared to me that CSL detractors addressed themselves not to the specific texts and concepts CSL supporters were presenting (i.e., sexually explicit passages, harms of early sexualization, and pornography) but to abstract topics such as freedom of speech, censorship, book banning, and religious fanaticism. No CSL detractor stood to make a counterpoint that a cited text was not pornographic, that early exposure to sexual content was not harmful, or that pornographic addiction was not a developmental risk.
I think the same pattern can be observed in the anti-CSL Op-Ed letters on the matter. This is, strictly speaking, rational; however, it is also diversion; people will naturally nod in agreement that free speech is “good,” book-banning religious zealots are “bad,” and library programs are wonderful for the community. However, people will NOT naturally nod in agreement that the sexualization of juveniles is good (anywhere, but certainly not at the public library using taxpayer funds), so the anti-CSL cannot and do not campaign explicitly FOR what CSL is explicitly AGAINST.
Hence the abstractions and distractions: They wave the American flag, cite the constitution, laud the wonderful programs the library has, and say “freedom, baby,” but do not under any circumstances deign to address the specific citations and statements that are the actual object of CSL’s focus, or their claimed harmful impact on juveniles.
For those standing off a distance from the front lines of this war of words, I urge you: do not be so distracted by how much you love a good brownie that you don’t take time to try to understand why your neighbor is trying to get your attention and being so specific, not abstract, about what’s in it, who made it, what their intentions are, and to convey something about the rational choices to be made to protect our youth from sexualization at the public library.
Richard Jamieson
North River District, Warren County
Opinion
Former Samuels Library director chimes in on book debate
Samuels Public Library is a “true gem” that just happens to be in Front Royal, Virginia. It is a sanctuary away from many difficult things, including severe weather, the streets, drugs, and juvenile crime.
In person, it offers a place to learn, attend excellent local and or regional programs, and check out books, magazines, and or DVDs.
For some, it is just a place of refuge to cool off or warm up. Others join the local craft clubs and meet new friends. There is always tutoring or learning in the many small meeting rooms, along with enough computers to help those in need of a computer, printer, or reliable WI-FI service.
Online you can connect to read a regional collection of books and magazines or improve your education along with learning new languages and taking and completing tests for employment.
The Director and staff are a wonderful group of hard-working individuals that want to provide excellent service to all those that live in the community and use the library — EVERYONE in the community, not just one group or another. There are also many excellent volunteers in both the adult and teen areas that help staff give their time and expertise.
Yes, Samuels Library has a diverse collection of materials along with wonderful diverse programs for every age. The people that use the library are also as diverse, each looking for varied materials, help or information, or programs.
Samuels Library staff is quite capable of choosing what belongs in the collections at the library.
No one should be dropping off young children at the library with no supervision. That is unacceptable.
There are designated areas inside the library where various collections are kept. I am sure you and your family can find an area you and your children will feel comfortable inside this “gem of a library.”
Be proud that you have such a wonderful library that caters to all the home-schoolers, public school children, teens, adults, and seniors.
The library belongs to everyone — “treat it with respect.”
Mary “Nicki” McGuire Lynch
Former Samuels Public Library Director (2008-2017)
Opinion
Commentary: On Independence Day, Virginians gain a new resource for civics, history education
Today, the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History and Civics (JMC) is not only celebrating American independence, but we are also celebrating a historic union, one long in the making. The JMC today joins its longtime partner, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), to create an innovative study center that will revolutionize civics education in Virginia and beyond. This rare union of two private non–profit organizations empowers history and civics to tell a more complete American story, one that is desperately needed today.
History answers the “why” of civics. Why do we elect representatives in America’s form of democracy? Why does the Constitution limit the power of government and promise equal protection? And civics answers the “why does it matter now” of history. Why is the American government said to be “of the people,” and what does that mean today? Why is it essential to know my responsibilities and rights under the U.S. Constitution, and what are they?
In just three years, we will commemorate 250 years of American independence. This milestone moment offers an extraordinary opportunity to reflect on the road behind us and on what lies ahead. It will be a once-in-a-generation chance to look deeply at our past and invest with great purpose in our future. But at this moment, the nation is marked by a lack of civil discourse in our public arenas and an all-time low in the knowledge and understanding of our shared history, our responsibilities, and our rights as Americans.
A recent report on civics awareness issued by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center noted that less than half of U.S. adults could name all three branches of government. One in four could not identify even one. Only one in four U.S. adults could name a single right identified in the First Amendment. Recent findings from the U.S. Department of Education showed that student proficiency in civics and in history has declined to levels unseen since testing began in the 1990s.
We, the people, have a real obligation to do better to graduate students who understand our system of representative democracy and how to participate in it. Beyond politics, ideologies, and division, we have a real duty to teach students about America’s ongoing pursuit of all that is promised in the Declaration of Independence and the wending journey to a more perfect union. This transfer of knowledge from one generation to the next must not be taken for granted. It requires purposeful teaching and is crucial to the ongoing health and success of our nation. Fortunately, civics is required in Virginia public schools, but there is great disparity as to how much time is devoted to the topic, how much money is allocated, and how much importance it is given in classrooms.
The John Marshall Center works alongside schools and educators to bridge this civics education gap. Justice in the Classroom is JMC’s signature civics education program, where students learn everything from lessons on America’s judicial systems and civic responsibility to the Constitution to Chief Justice John Marshall’s legacy.
We just completed two pilot sessions at John Marshall High School, where students learned abstract concepts through real-world exercises. Justice in the Classroom students might discover what “taxation without representation” feels like when a pop quiz is announced, and they are “required” to purchase a special pencil from the teacher to take it. (They will most definitely share a collective sigh of relief when they realize there is no pop quiz.) The Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause might be explored through a paper boat-making contest, where only half of the class receives the assembly instructions. And students use newly acquired mediation and mock trial skills to hotly debate which fast food restaurant is best before moving on to more complex subjects such as lifetime appointments of Supreme Court justices.
Justice in the Classroom creates a civics lab of sorts where students can test ideas and formulate solutions and opinions. It gives students the gift of mental space, away from headlines and the viewpoints of others, to learn something about America’s system of government, how we got here, how to effect change, and how to form a community in the process. When taught in a non-political manner, we see civics and history bring people together.
By joining the VMHC, JMC gains tremendous new scope and scale in the delivery of these and other rich civics resources such as Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality and Marbury to Brown, an exploration of judicial review. In fact, JMC’s entire civics portfolio will serve as a core pillar of the VMHC’s multi-year 250th commemoration. Together, we will host civics institutes, conferences with Virginia’s law schools, and public history forums about the road to and from the Revolution. We believe that the American experiment in self-government relies on civic-ready citizens to function well, and it is our aim to ensure students of all ages are not only equipped to participate in our democracy but are eager to engage in it.
Today, as we commemorate America’s 247th anniversary and look ahead to its 250th, we invite you to join us in creating a “civic-ready” Virginia. In 1776, Virginian Thomas Jefferson called America’s pursuit of independence a “common cause for all.” Education must be that rallying cry today. And right now, we have the hope of finally fulfilling it for all.
Joni Albrecht is the Director of the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics, a study center of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Albrecht earned a bachelor’s degree in applied advertising and public relations from the University of Central Missouri, a graduate certificate in public history from the National Institute of American History & Democracy, and will complete an M.A. in American Studies at William & Mary this month.
