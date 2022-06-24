Beat inflation with low-cost renovations

The rising cost of building materials has hindered many renovation projects. Do you want to put your house up for sale but feel it needs a little TLC? Here are a few ways to lower your reno costs and make your home irresistible to potential buyers.

Refresh rather than replace

Before throwing something away, ask yourself whether you might be able to give it a second life. The internet is full of creative upcycling ideas.

Talk to your neighbors

Did your neighbors redo their roof last year? If so, they might have a few bundles of extra shingles they’d be happy to sell you at a discounted price. Don’t hesitate to ask for input from those around you.

Keep an eye out for bargains

If you’re not in a rush to complete your renovations, keep an eye on store flyers over several weeks instead of buying everything at once. You may be able to find good discounts to help lower your bottom line.

Save on labor

Don’t dismiss your own handyman skills. If you plan to hire a professional to do your renovations, consider taking on some of the work yourself. In any case, ask for quotes from several accredited contractors to get the best price.

Finally, find out if you’re eligible for any available government subsidy programs.