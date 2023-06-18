Beat the Heat: Your guide to the best sheets for summertime slumber

Ever been stuck tossing and turning on a sweltering summer night, feeling like you’re in a sauna instead of your bed? Well, you’re not alone. Whether it’s the blistering heat of the season or you’re just naturally inclined to ‘sleep hot,’ the key to your good night’s sleep could be as simple as choosing the right bedsheet.

Let’s begin with the basics: What materials should you opt for? Top of the list are our old favorites – linen and cotton. For our hot sleepers out there, linen’s excellent moisture-wicking abilities could be your saving grace. Its lightweight nature and breathability make it the go-to choice for the hotter months. But let’s not gloss over the fact that linen can be quite an investment and might feel a bit rougher than cotton. A smart budget-friendly hack? Pair a linen top sheet with a more durable cotton fitted sheet. You get the best of both worlds!

If you’re a fan of cotton, here’s a tip – choose sheets with a percale weave over sateen. This weave promotes better airflow, which is crucial for those warm nights. Look for a thread count between 200 and 300 to strike the right balance between softness, durability, and breathability.

Here’s a curveball – bamboo-derived sheets. If you’re struggling with sensitive skin or eczema, these could be your best bet. The material is soft, slides easily across the skin, and has impressive moisture-wicking capabilities. Bonus? Its natural antibacterial properties could also benefit acne sufferers.

On to the materials to avoid – let’s just say, give fleece, flannel, stretchy jersey sheets, synthetic materials like polyester, or cotton sateen a break during the summer. They tend to trap heat, turning your cozy bed into a hot box.

So, fellow night sweaters and summer sleepers wave goodbye to sweaty, restless nights. Your best summer sleep is just a bedsheet away! Stay cool, my friends, and sweet dreams.