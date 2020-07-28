Beautify your backyard

If your backyard is in need of an upgrade, here are some ways to give it a makeover.

Install outdoor lighting

Enjoy your backyard both day and night by installing smart outdoor lighting that turns itself on when the sun goes down. You can even choose a system that allows you to match the intensity and color of the lights to the situation. This way, you can create the perfect atmosphere for every evening, from quiet nights at home to festive barbecues with friends.

Incorporate natural materials



Natural materials like wood and stone are ideal for most landscaping projects and complement design aesthetics ranging from traditional to modern. For a more contemporary look, pair wood and stone with corten steel, which can be used for fireplaces, garden edging, and flowerpots. Additionally, plants like vines, grasses, and succulents enhance wood and stone features.

Create a natural pool

In a natural swimming pool, water is filtered using oxygenating and purifying plants rather than chlorine and other chemicals. Besides being kinder to the environment, these pools are often designed to imitate natural bodies of water and therefore blend into your yard more than traditional pools. If you don’t have room for a swimming pool, consider enhancing your outdoor space with a water feature like a fountain or small pond.

Rethink outdoor cooking

Outdoor kitchens are increasingly popular. Consider upgrading from your basic barbecue to an integrated grill with a counter and sink. Other features you may want to include are a bar, a smoker, and a wood-burning pizza oven.

To get started on your backyard makeover project, be sure to get hold of a reputable landscaping company or general contractor.