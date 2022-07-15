Home
Bed frames: a buying guide
In addition to providing the comfort you need for a good night’s sleep, your bed frame helps prolong the life of your mattress and box spring. Here are three things to consider when buying a new bed frame.
1. Type
Standard wood and metal bed frames require the addition of a box spring to support your mattress. However, some models let you place your mattress directly on the frame. If you want to avoid buying a box spring, choose a frame with a slat system or a platform-type base.
2. Height
You can choose the height of your bed base according to your preferences and needs. If it’s not adjustable, be sure to consider the dimensions of your mattress to get a good idea of how high your bed will be. If you don’t check beforehand, you may need to adjust the legs of the bed to achieve a suitable height. If you need more storage space, opt for an elevated base or a bed frame with built-in compartments.
3. Style
Whether you opt for wood, metal, or a quilted fabric finish, select a shade to match the other elements in your room. A trendy headboard can also add some character to your bedroom.
Visit your local furniture stores to seek out the perfect bed frame for you.
Protect your garden during a heat wave
In large parts of the U.S., late-summer heat is no joke, and even the most heat-friendly garden crops like tomatoes and peppers can get cranky during a serious heat wave. But with some smart short and long-term solutions, your garden can survive the heat and stay green and productive.
- Check the forecast. Some plants may droop a bit in the heat, but if the temperature will fall within a few days, your garden should bounce back with a little care and attention.
- Water long and slow. You should do this all season, but especially during heat waves to help saturate the soil and keep plants hydrated and more drought-resistant.
- Give your garden a deep, slow watering in the evening or morning before the heat wave hits so the plants have ample time to drink up.
- Don’t over-water. If your plants still wilt during the hottest part of the day, wait until the next morning. If they’re still limp, give them another long, slow drink.
- Focus on the soil at the base of the plant when watering instead of leaves. Droplets of water on leaves or fruit can heat in the sun and sunburn or scorch the plant.
- Try shade cloth for plants that are younger or especially heat-sensitive. You can also use sheets or umbrellas. Move potted plants to shadier locations.
- Make sure to mulch at the beginning of every season. Re-distribute mulch before a heat wave to ensure all plants are well protected.
See American goldfinches by your own window
If you long to see a bright yellow and black goldfinch, getting one or more to visit your backyard feeder is not that difficult. All you need is a bag of thistle seeds.
The males are yellow with black trim and the females are olive-toned yellow. Watch for them.
The adult birds put on a show as they gather seeds from thistle and zinnias, cosmos, bee balm, liatris, and coreopsis.
Goldfinches love thistle seeds, also known as nyjer, and sunflower seeds. The seed makes up almost their entire diet. They will regularly visit backyard feeders and appreciate having a birdbath close by.
Backyard birders see them across most of the United States and southern Canada.
They are among the latest nesting birds. In late summer, they collect thistledown to line their nests and raise four to six young, feeding them a partially digested substance called “canary milk.”
Both the male and female feed the baby birds.
Goldfinches may sing “per-chick-o-ree” with each flap of their wings as they fly. In winter, they may sing “se-mee, se-mee” and other pretty twittering songs.
Save on insurance with smart devices
Insurance companies are wise to the fact that some smart devices increase safety and mitigate risks, such as house fires. And as a result, they’re giving customers discounts on premiums for using certain smart devices. In fact, you could save 5 to 20 percent, depending on the devices and your insurer.
Many home insurance companies provide discounts for homes with security systems. With monitored security systems, a security company will keep an eye on your home and if sensors are tripped, they can contact you or the police. Some systems also offer “self-monitoring” and will send alerts to your phone, but won’t contact the police or the security company until you give permission.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that leaking pipes and faucets in households waste over a trillion gallons of water per year. Not only will this run up your utility bills, but water damage can ruin cabinets, walls, floors, and more. Fortunately, you can set up smart leak sensors under sinks and elsewhere. When a leak is detected, you’ll get pinged on your phone. You can also use the Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System. If there’s a failure, say a water pipe breaking, it can shut off the water completely, potentially preventing a flood. Some insurers offer premium discounts for homes equipped with these water monitoring systems.
The NFPA reports that over 350,000 fires occur at home each year, many caused by electrical issues. But with Ting’s in-socket smart sensors, if an electrical issue occurs, homeowners are warned before the fire starts. A few insurers now provide Ting free and some security systems also include devices that monitor for fires and water leaks.
Deflating spending amid high inflation
Prices keep going up, up, up. Between the time it took us to write this article and you got a chance to read it, prices may have climbed another few percent. Such are the times, but we have some tips for saving money and trimming spending.
Ultimately, if you want to save money, especially amid high inflation, you should go through your spending line-by-line and see where you can swap in cheaper alternatives. Be sure to search for those movie channels you don’t actually watch and other monthly charges to your Apple or Google account. They can add up.
Couponing used to take quite a bit of work. You might spend hours flipping through newspaper pages and cutting out good deals. With sites like Brickseek, you can compare prices from a huge number of online and even brick-and-mortar retailers. But buy only what you will actually use.
An even easier way to shop and save is simply getting cash back for any purchases you make. With interest rates on the rise, credit cards aren’t as attractive as they used to be. Still, you can use websites like Rakuten and Retailmenot to get cash back on many purchases.
Some credit card companies continue to offer zero percent APR sign-up bonuses, so make sure you check those out. Often, you can transfer balances with a high APR to low or zero percent interest cards. You can also find good cashback bonuses, so it’s smart to see if you qualify for any attractive credit cards on websites like WalletHub.
People love eating out, with Americans dining out nearly six times per week on average, according to Business Insider. But you could buy fresh pre-prepared meals at many grocery stores for substantially less. Often, you can throw these delights in the oven and heat them in a matter of minutes. Best way to save on food? Buy cheap staples — rice, potatoes, beans, veggies — and cook them yourself.
Plan now for next year’s family reunions
July is one of the most popular months for family reunions. Virtually everyone takes a few days off, so even if relatives have to come some distance, they can make it.
Independence Day may not be appropriate for odd-number family reunions, but for a well-publicized 10th, 20th, or 25th, you can add fireworks for a “popping” good time.
For a good crowd at a 2023 reunion on the Fourth, now is the time to start sending letters to your scattered family members, or use form letters with personal notes. People will be hesitant to plan something else for that time and could use the reunion as the centerpiece for next year’s vacation. If you hold the reunion at a resort, out-of-towners will have more entertainment and a place to stay.
Discuss it with key people in your family.
Ask for a reply by midyear. A few people will commit early. When you send a follow-up letter, you could mention people of interest who will be present.
Fun summer finance lessons for the kids
Dread it. Run from it. Summer arrives all the same. Kids once stuck in school now have some weeks to unwind. While summer was initially set aside so kids could help with farming, few get behind the plow these days. Children definitely deserve some R&R, but the summer offers a great opportunity to build life skills, like finance and budgeting, as well.
Sound like a drag? Approached wrong, it could be. However, finance can be fun and help prepare kids for adulthood. Heading off for a vacation? Instead of buying mementos on-demand, give your children a fixed souvenir budget upfront. You might also set monthly entertainment budgets to cover trips to the movies, video games, participating in sports leagues, and whatever else.
A survey by Braun Research found that just 28 percent of children do chores around the house. If your kids don’t have an allowance and chores, set them up. Talk with them about what they can do around the house. Sure, it’s often quicker to unload the dishwasher or fold the laundry yourself. Yet the end goal isn’t simply cups in cupboards, but teaching your children the value of earning money.
Some families let kids choose what’s for dinner on certain nights. Why not take things a step further? Instead of simply selecting the meal, you could provide a grocery budget so they can buy the ingredients needed for their cuisine of choice. Then, together, you can cook dinner.
Have older teens? Consider a finance movie night. Yes, really, finance movies. Those are a thing, and some of them are awesome. Two of the best are Margin Call and The Big Short. Both cover the 2008 financial crisis and make complex financial topics accessible. Beware that some, like Wolf of Wall Street, push the upper bounds of R ratings.
