Local Government
Behind Closed Doors: Town Council closed sessions run toward EDA financial scandal lengths
Perhaps not surprisingly, after a nearly 3-1/2-hour closed session that opened their Monday, May 10th work session, the Front Royal Town Council made short work of the three open session agenda items – 1/ a staff briefing on suggested changes to Town policies on the use of the Village Commons public area at the heart of the historic downtown business district (related to one closed session item); 2/ enforcing the Blighted Building, Blighted Properties and Non-conforming lot codes (eventually enforcement may begin at council’s discretion on the process established); and 3/ the routine annual alignment of Town Codes with changes to state Motor Vehicle Laws.
Short work – Because surprise, surprise, after the approximately 18 minutes they spent on those three open session items, council re-convened to closed session at 10:45 p.m. to discuss three more of the eight closed session agenda topics yet covered. Two of those being property moves that Mayor Chris Holloway informed the council at the outset of the meeting nearly four hours earlier, that he would be recusing himself from participation in. Staff estimated the second work session as lasting about an hour, allowing them, council minus the absent Jacob Meza, and the mayor out of Town Hall shortly before midnight.
Among the closed session topics were: a/ discussion, interviews with candidates for “various Boards” appointments, no doubt including the new Town EDA; b/ an unspecified personnel matter; c/ “potential legal liability exposures of the Town regarding its Town-owned Town Commons under sub-section A.8”; d/e/ the aforementioned mayoral recusals from discussion of “disposition of publicly held real property” (as opposed to its imaginary holdings?), specifically as to “the sale or vacation of a Town right of way, being an alley (Carter Street and N. Royal Avenue)” where open discussion could “adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy” of the Town under Section A.3; f/ legal consultation of unspecified “specific” matters; g/ legal consultation “Regarding claimed or potential financial obligations, whether legal or moral” and briefings by staff or consultants on those matters, “including actual and probable litigation”; and h/ “With respect to an MOA (Memorandum of Agreement), consultation with legal counsel employed or retained by Town Council regarding specific legal matters” again not specified – though a good guess might be the solid waste disposal contract/agreement with the County).
See the brief open session discussions and motions into and out of closed session, in this 23-minute Town video:
Local Government
Illegal sewage dumping investigation closed with no charges – but is that the end of the story?
If Town of Front Royal officials were looking for vindication in a report culminating Tuesday, May 11, with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler telling the Warren County Board of Supervisors his department was closing its criminal investigation into a staff report of suspected illegal sewage dumping at the County’s Bentonville Transfer Station without charges – they got it Tuesday night, or at least their garbage truck crews did.
Butler did say the case was being closed without charges. However, his detailed power point summary of events leading up to and following investigative interactions with two Town garbage truck crews at the solid waste transfer station on April 20, concluded there may have been as much as a five-year pattern of purposeful dumping in violation of the agreement between the two municipalities for waste disposal and transfer. He also noted that both municipalities shared some culpability for allowing the process to continue past those initial concerns.
Butler included 2016 and 2017 communications from County Solid Waste Manager (and now Public Works Director) Mike Berry to county and town officials raising questions about “nasty waste” and possible commercial sewage being mixed in with residential garbage charged at different rates, being delivered to the Bentonville solid waste transfer site.
Sheriff Butler utilized photographs of waste in question taken April 20 during his department’s investigation that illustrated the treated, dried sewage being mixed with residential garbage and water that “rehydrated” the grit and screenings from their treated state. These were evidentiary photographs the sheriff said, other than one on his cell phone, the DEQ investigator refused to look at during his April 21 inspection of the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. Contacted Wednesday, DEQ Water Permits & Compliance Manager Brandon Kiracofe said while he did not recall refusing to look at photos, agreed he had only seen the one cellphone photo. However, he noted that a solid waste inspector who visited the County Transfer Station April 21 in connection with the investigation, may have been more likely to inspect those photos.
Sheriff Butler also made it clear that the Town’s garbage truck crews were not the ultimate target of his department’s investigation. Following conversations that included Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell and Interim County Administrator Ed Daley, the sheriff said, “All parties agreed seeking violations of County Codes was not in the best interest of the employees, who were merely just doing their jobs. The Criminal case at this time will be closed,” later adding, “The everyday workers should not be put in this situation jeopardizing their livelihood.”
In summarizing his conclusions near the end of his presentation, Sheriff Butler added, “Since the Town has agreed to never dump this waste at the Transfer Site again, Doctor Daley agreed with both the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Sheriff, compliance with the law is the best outcome. The County does not wish to pursue charges of any kind currently.”
Could “currently” be an indication this story may not end legally with the closing of Sheriff’s Office investigation? Elsewhere in summarizing his department’s investigation, Sheriff Butler said this: “After reviewing all statements, agreements, evidence, policies, procedures, laws and codes, both the Commonwealth Attorney, John Bell, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office believe this matter would be best handled as a civil instead of a criminal matter.”
Perhaps that looming sheriff’s report on the suspected sludge dumping investigation scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, explains an unknown portion of the Front Royal Town Council’s 4-1/2 hours of closed sessions the previous day to discuss, among other things, “legal matters” regarding an unspecified “MOA” and “claimed or potential financial obligations” and “actual or probable litigation.
Board Chairwoman Cullers explained her entry into the issue as stemming from campaign promises on addressing public safety issues along roads in her South River District. Among those concerns were waste dropping on the roads to the Bentonville transfer station and convenience sites. While expressing a desire to continue toward a good working relationship with the Town, as she has in the past, Cullers noted that it had to be achieved within the law and the parameters of agreements between the two municipalities in the best interest of the citizens and employees of both.
Royal Examiner will have more on this evolving story as the County and Town chart a future path through what has become a minefield of accusation, counter-accusation and increasingly tense relations, or as Board Chair Cullers was put on notice by Mayor Holloway last week, an absence of planned joint relations pending the unlikely meeting of Town demands, including firings and resignations of the interim county administrator and sheriff due to their roles in the investigation launched by concerns expressed by County Transfer Station Manager Jamie Lentz. During Tuesday’s discussion Lentz was commended for re-raising the issue of “nasty waste” in the face of municipal systems that had allowed questionable loads to continue to be received over a period of years.
In fact, Royal Examiner does have MORE on this issue already, having received a statement from Mayor Holloway through the town manager’s office while typing the above paragraph Wednesday afternoon. The statement was in response to a question posed the previous day on the decision to transport the disputed materials directly to the Page County Battle Creek Landfill.
Mayor responds on waste decision
This is the mayor’s emailed statement in its entirety:
“The County has never said anything about an odor or dumping of material. This could have all been avoided if they would just have picked up the phone and shared their concerns.
“They told DEQ that they didn’t want to accept this material anymore at the transfer station even though most towns do the same thing with theirs. This was the County’s decision not the Town’s. As a result, county citizens will pay additional costs because of their decision to haul to Page County. We will be invoicing them or we will stop taking the materials. Please keep in mind, the County has been accepting the material for years just like other localities do with their transfer stations.
“We are now having (contracted hauler) Republic haul the screening & grit from the Town treatment plant and the County Septage Receiving Station straight to the Page County landfill. Again, due to the County’s request – not us agreeing to it – it will increase the costs to county citizens. I want to emphasize the County can take the material per DEQ if they want to and save taxpayer’s dollar.”
Contacted about the “invoicing them or … stop taking the materials” reference, Town Manager Steven Hicks verified that was in reference to the Town’s receipt of county septic system waste for treatment at its WWTP.
Stay tuned for future developments in our daytime/nighttime drama “As the Sewage Travels” and/or watch the Sheriff’s report, along with other business conducted Tuesday evening, in this County video.
Local Government
DEQ ID’s disputed transfer station waste as acceptable materials with possible odor issues that could be rejected
A Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) inspection of the Town of Front Royal’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in reaction to an inquiry by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicions of untreated sewage at the Bentonville transfer Station appears to have cleared the Town of any wrongdoing. Reports regarding the transfer station at tonight’s Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting by both Sheriff Mark Butler and County Public Works Director Mike Berry may add additional light on the matter.
But according to the DEQ official who made that inspection the day after what has become a contentious interaction between the sheriff and deputies and a Town garbage truck crew bringing “grit and screenings” sewage from the WWTP to the County’s Bentonville transfer station along with residential trash, there has been an agreement that the Town will no longer bring those materials to the Bentonville site. Rather, they will be transported by a contracted hauler directly to the Battle Creek Landfill in Page County, which is their ultimate destination, along with other sewage or sludge materials the local transfer station is not licensed to take.
The first official on either side of the dispute that Royal Examiner was able to reach Tuesday was Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett, who was present during the April 21st DEQ inspection of the Town WWTP. Asked about an agreement on the direct shipment of the disputed waste to the Page County site, Sonnett said, “At this time I’m not aware of an alternative. It has been rejected – what choice do we have?”
DEQ Water Permits & Compliance Manager Brandon Kiracofe said treated materials he inspected April 21 at the Town’s WWTP matched acceptable, non-sewage-sludge materials. “Based on my experience they were consistent with what I’ve seen there (Bentonville) and elsewhere being accepted” according to treated sewage standards, Kiracofe told Royal Examiner by phone on May 10.
However, passages in a 2007 DEQ outline of processes related to disposal of various levels of treated sewage provided to Royal Examiner by the Town may offer a clue to the evolving situation here.
“If odor from grit and screenings becomes an issue at a landfill, then the waste inspector should: 1/ Remind the landfill that they can reject any load,” the February 26, 2007 memo from DEQ Water Quality Division Director Ellen Gilinsky and Waste Division Director Karen Jackson Sismour tells regional water compliance and waste program managers. And while the Bentonville site is no longer a landfill, one might guess that as a transfer station to Page County’s Battle Creek Landfill, the same right of refusal would come into play.
But that treated and dried “grit and screening” byproducts of the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant would be acceptable at the Bentonville Transfer Station is also indicated in the 2007 DEQ waste disposal process outline: “DEQ has deemed that grit and screenings do not fall under the definition of ‘sludge’ and therefore the stabilization requirement for sludge (which the Bentonville station is not licensed to accept, but Page County’s is) does not apply to grit and screenings from a wastewater treatment plant.”
So, it would appear that Mayor Holloway is correct when he said the Town has been cleared of any wrongdoing, particularly of a criminal nature, regarding the dumping of materials at the Bentonville site. We may find out if Sheriff Butler agrees tonight.
However, it would also appear that the County is within its right to reject loads of grit and screening if odor has become an issue with staff or patrons at the transfer station. Following the above-referenced exception of grit and screenings from being defined as sludge and prefacing that first bullet point right of rejection of treated loads, the 2007 DEQ document also states: “However, improperly maintained or operated grit and screening devices can produce waste that has a higher organic content that can contribute to odors at a landfill” continuing to encourage DEQ regional managers to work with staffs at the treatment and receiving end of sewage products “to ensure proper treatment of this material.”
However, with the current level of contentious hostility between the two municipalities over the County’s handling of the initial complaint with a law enforcement investigation of a perceived threatening nature to a Town solid waste truck crew, such a cooperative effort may not be in the offing. See Royal Examiner’s linked story “Town demands ‘reparations’, firings, and threatens ‘legal action’ for alleged ‘Sludge War’ on solid waste crew” for a full accounting of the evolution of that hostility expressed in an April 29 Town press release and letter to County Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, signed by Mayor Chris Holloway.
That letter notifies the county board chair of cancellation of all future joint Town-County meetings pending satisfaction of a list of demands, including the firing of Interim County Administrator Ed Daley and resignation of Sheriff Mark Butler.
Stay tuned for the next chapter of “(It’s not) Sludge Wars” as Sheriff Mark Butler and County Public Works Director Mike Berry weigh in during tonight’s Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session following scheduled EDA-related Closed Sessions beginning at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Local Government
Supervisors will revisit Sheetz rezoning on May 25; Carter sides with Town on ‘Sludge War’ process
Was some May 4th verbal sparring between Tony Carter and Walt Mabe during discussion of Carter’s request for reconsideration of the supervisors’ February 10th denial of the rezoning that would have facilitated the development of a Sheetz gas station/convenience store at the foot of the Apple Mountain subdivision a sign of growing tension among the supervisors? While we will explore that sparring at the below subheader, the first indication of an internal board divide came about 20 minutes earlier during member reports.
Tony Carter raised the issue of the escalating tensions between the Town and County over the process in which a complaint that Town of Front Royal Solid Waste crews were dumping sewage at the Solid Waste Transfer Station in Bentonville had been handled. As previously reported, alerted of the suspicion and informed the County Transfer Station was not licensed to handle such sewage waste, board Chair Cheryl Cullers alerted Interim County Administrator Ed Daley, who in turn alerted Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Butler then initiated an investigation into the reported dumping that resulted in a confrontation with a three-person Town Solid Waste truck crew about the sewage, which was mixed in with residential trash according to descriptions of the April 20 incident at the transfer station.
Also as previously reported, Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway and Councilman Jacob Meza launched an aggressive response at the April 26 council meeting, culminating with an April 28 press release and mayoral letter to Cullers seeking Daley’s firing and the sheriff’s resignation.
Asked if he had anything to present as member reports were reached just past 43 minutes into the May 4 meeting, Carter said, “Just one thing I guess.” In that “one thing”, Carter echoed Holloway and Meza’s contention the sewage dumping matter should never have been passed to county law enforcement for a criminal investigation, but rather handled through board or staff communications aimed at clarification and an inter-departmental resolution.
“If there’s a concern expressed by a citizen, I believe it’s our role to pass that on and have staff look into it. If it is a concern from staff, in my opinion, it should be brought up with his or her direct supervisor and/or his department head,” Carter began. He then recited the publicly referenced and verified process of Board Chair Cullers receiving the information, passing it on to Interim County Administrator Daley, who then turned the matter over to the sheriff for investigation.
“I guess my question is, Ms. Cullers, did you direct Mr. Daley to contact the sheriff or was that his idea?” Carter asked the chair, continuing to ask if County Public Works Director Mike Berry had been contacted. With the initial question having been posed to the chair, Daley hesitated in replying to the second question which Carter asked looking the interim administrator’s way.
“I want you to answer my question right now – was Mike Berry contacted?” Carter pressed Daley.
“Yes, he was,” Daley replied.
“Before or after you contacted the sheriff,” Carter continued.
“Simultaneous,” Daley said.
Citing an ongoing criminal investigation in response to Carter’s initial question to her, Cullers then replied: “I have made my statement and I don’t plan on making a further comment”.
“That’s fine. Is the investigation still ongoing?” Carter asked, leading County Attorney Jason Ham, seated next to Daley at a staff table, to respond that it was.
Continuing to read from written notes, Carter then referenced the Town position that the sewage dumping has been an ongoing routine “for years”, stating that the materials in question were coming from County septic-hauled materials treated at the Town Wastewater Treatment Plant where both town and county sewage are treated.
“So I guess my question is why did this all of a sudden become a problem? And the other question is, could this have been resolved with just a phone call to the town manager, a sit down with Mr. Berry and the town staff and ask them? – I understand if there’s an alleged crime against somebody, you don’t necessarily go straight to them. But this is going on for some time,” Carter reasoned, adding, “And it seems like to me it could have been worked out a lot easier than the process we’re going through at this time.”
Carter wrapped up by questioning the entire “sludge” affair’s – well not the entire affair as the county attorney noted the sheriff’s office criminal investigation is ongoing – impact on Town-County relations. Though not mentioned, they are relations that include, despite an open offer to resolve without litigation, an approximate $26 million Town civil suit against the Warren County Economic Development Authority based on that still-unresolved financial scandal; a scathing and very public verbal and written attack on Daley and Sheriff Butler over the questioning of a Town trash truck crew about the sewage they were carrying with residential trash to the County Transfer Station; and the related Town withdrawal from future liaison committee and other joint meetings with county officials pending action on a requested firing of Daley and resignation of Sheriff Butler.
Appearing to read from a prepared statement, Carter continued: “And the last thing I got, the members of this board keep saying they want to have a good relationship with the council and work together to move the community forward. You certainly have a strange way of showing it, but I guess actions speak louder than words. Once this investigation is concluded, I and the public expect a full accounting of this event. That’s all, thank you.”
While none of his colleagues responded directly to Carter’s remarks, during his report Mabe noted a recent meeting with Town Manager Steven Hicks to discuss “general things to bring the Town and County together”, as well as a discussion with Chamber of Commerce officials on future joint County-Town efforts on a number of fronts, including homelessness.
During her report, Delores Oates noted the recent Washington Post article, covered by our contributing reporter Malcolm Barr Sr., praising Sheriff Butler for his work assisting Health Department officials in getting COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors and other citizens in homebound situations, many in remote county locations. – “I just want to say kudos to you, Sheriff Butler. That was a great article and we appreciate your service to help our community.”
Cullers referenced being an observer at the recent Active Shooter/Mass Casualty training exercise at the new Warren Memorial Hospital site involving tight coordination between the sheriff’s office and town police, as well as County Emergency Services and other related medical, transport, and hospital staffs.
Sheetz rezoning – Why are we revisiting this?
As noted in our board meeting overview story, earlier in the meeting one of Carter’s constituents, Apple Mountain resident Pat Payne, asked the board not to alter its February 10 decision not to facilitate the establishment of a Sheetz near the Linden I-66 interchange at the foot of the Apple Mountain Lake neighborhood. The potential of contamination of the mountain’s groundwater feeding the area’s water supply was cited as too big a risk. She also questioned the positive commercial tax revenue impact, noting that if established, much of Sheetz’s business and related tax revenue would simply be taken away from existing gas, food, and convenience operations already in place near the Linden I-66 interchange.
Later, near the open meeting’s end when the authorization to revisit the rezoning was on the table, Shenandoah District Supervisor Mabe questioned Carter on his reasoning for revisiting the Sheetz rezoning so soon (less than three months), inquiring of the property owner’s position on the matter. “What changed? I mean, why are we bringing this back? It’s already been voted on and it was rejected. What changed,” Mabe repeated of his root question.
“Primarily because of the bus stop,” Carter replied, citing projected costs for realignment of a public school bus stop close by that he estimated at, “at least $100,000 – So, that’s the main thing too, which is worth revisiting to hear those issues again, particularly on the bus stop.”
Pointing out that the request for the rezoning was from Sheetz project developer Dudding Commercial Development LLC, Mabe queried Carter on the position of the property owner seeking to sell the 6.45-acre portion of a 15-acre parcel for the Sheetz project – “Where’s the man? Where’s the guy that owns the property?” Mabe asked.
“I don’t know, he’s probably at home,” Carter replied dryly.
“That’s not what I asked,” Mabe said
“You asked where he was,” Carter retorted.
“I asked where he was in the process,” Mabe said of the context of his question on the positioning of the property owner.
“I don’t know. I did this because of the bus stop,” Carter reiterated his initial reply on why he sought a revisiting less than three months after the board’s initial rejection.
It is worth noting that the rezoning application process indicated that the property owner was allowing the county to use a small portion of his total 15-acre property for that school bus stop. Improvements to the bus stop adjacent to the 6.45-acre Sheetz portion of the property were included as part of the rezoning proposal. Once denied, the property owner withdrew permission to continue to use his property for the school bus stop, leading to its being moved to another location nearby. VDOT has determined it does not own all the necessary right of way for improvements to the new location, leading to additional costs cited by Carter.
Ironically now perhaps, Mabe joined Carter and Archie Fox forming the 3-2 majority to deny the rezoning request on February 10. As reported by Royal Examiner’s Stephen Sill, following a sometimes emotional joint public hearing, followed by first, the county planning commission’s 3-1 recommendation of approval of the rezoning request, the supervisors, on Carter’s motion, voted 3-2 to deny, in support of the vast majority of area residents opposing the Sheetz project on water supply, public safety and proximity to the school bus stop issues.
On May 4, following Archie Fox’s second of Carter’s motion to authorize advertisement of a second public hearing on the matter, the board approved that authorization with only Mabe dissenting. A one-agenda item Special Meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, for that new public hearing and possible re-vote on the Sheetz project rezoning request.
Local Government
VDOT dynamics, Health Insurance switch, closed meeting discussions dominate county meeting agenda
Closed Sessions and reports on Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) projects and funding and county priorities in its 6-year Secondary Road Plan took up much of the Tuesday morning, May 4, Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting and work session. The meeting closed session topics were EDA-related litigation and personnel matters related to the Warren County Planning Commission.
The post-meeting work session began with a closed session adjourned to, to discuss requested adjustments to the Lease Agreement with VA Golf, LLC. The supervisors voted in June 2020 to accept the group’s management offer to operate the County’s municipal Front Royal Golf Club gifted to the County’s citizens in the 1930’s by William Carson Sr. in memory of his late son. Referencing video of that meeting in a written summary in the board agenda packet, VA Golf principal Louis Nicholls noted that maintenance and care of the club’s restaurant equipment was not part of the original agreement that has been revised by the County to include that. Nicholls said VA Golf was willing to take on that responsibility, but asked for adjustments to the lease that would allow the golf management group to pay rent primarily through “trade out” dollars in the provision of space and services to all County-related departments including public schools. There was no announcement on the lease arrangement out of the work session’s closed executive session.
Then VDOT’s Edwin Carter was back from his meeting update on ongoing projects to review spent and available funding in coming years committed to the County’s 6-Year Plan priorities. One issue addressed during his earlier meeting report was VDOT versus utility company jurisdiction in preventive or reactive work on clearing trees which threaten to or have fallen on power lines during extreme weather events. Recent and forecast high wind conditions were sighted for the danger they posed in downing trees in proximity to power lines. Carter explained that VDOT was limited in its authority when the trees have already been downed onto power lines or trees deemed a danger were not on VDOT right of ways.
During his monthly projects update, Carter told the board that a recent VDOT roadside litter collection project on primary and secondary roads had produced 20,000 bags of trash in the tri-county area of Warren, Shenandoah and Frederick Counties, at a $65,000 cost to the contractor.
One item on a 15-item Consent Agenda was removed for discussion and another was pulled from the agenda at the request of Interim County Administrator Ed Daley. Pulled for discussion at the request of Board Chair Cullers was approval of the new Health and Dental Insurance Rates achieved by the board decision to switch providers for more favorable rates. Removed from the agenda was authorization of approval of an Amended Agreement between the County and Town for the allocation of CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds. Those federal funds pass through state agencies to the County, and are allocated to the Town by the County upon receipt of documentation of the Town recipients’ eligibility for CARES funding. With submitted changes the interim administrator explained he needed additional time to assure the version presented to the board was the correct one in its entirety.
Also during the meeting, North River Supervisor Delores Oates asked her colleagues to consider eliminating the board’s first Tuesday of the month morning meetings in favor of a 7 p.m. starting time. She argued that the 9 a.m. meetings made it difficult for would-be board of supervisors candidates and working citizens in general to attend.
Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter explained the morning meetings were established to facilitate outside agency and departmental monthly reports during workday hours for those involved people, some like VDOT’s Ed Carter who have to travel some distance to attend. After County Attorney Jason Ham explained some legal dynamics involved in establishing and advertising meeting dates and times, it appeared the board will take up the subject at a coming work session.
Health Insurance switch dynamics
Cullers noted concerns expressed to her about coverage dynamics related to the switch from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield to United Healthcare, as well as RSW Jail’s coverage package through SIGNA compared to the rest of county departments. Cullers said she wanted to assure impacted employees that they would not be losing coverage options from the lower rates presented by United Healthcare.
Health Insurance consultant Ed White of McGriff Insurance explained that during the review of available options an “apples to apples” comparison of coverages had been made to assure comparable coverage options at the various rates presented by providers.
Pointing to Anthem Blue Cross as likely the major provider in the region and Virginia as a whole, White said it was understandable that employees who have had the same Anthem coverage for decades would be concerned about a change. He said that as far as overlapping medical provider representation it was essentially a 98% overlap, indicating minimal impact on participating medical providers. As far as prescriptions there could be some variables related to co-pays, he admitted.
Interim Administrator Daley told the chair and board that orientation meetings for employees and retirees on the County’s health care plan were being scheduled. He added that he had put the person who brought the concern forward in touch with White, so that a personal review of impacts on that individual’s coverage could be made.
Following those assurances, on a motion by Delores Oates, the board unanimously approved the insurance carrier switch.
Sheetz and IT issues revisited
One member of the public addressed the board on the last open meeting agenda item – reconsideration of the denial of the Sheetz rezoning application in Linden. See more on that in a coming related story.
At the meeting’s outset, Board Chair Cullers also read two resolutions of appreciation for work done by County Public School and neighboring Frederick County’s Department of Information Technology staffs assisting with the aftermath of the March discovery of the cyber intrusion of the Warren County software and communications system.
As previously reported that “intrusion” was determined to be part of a larger national incident being investigated by law enforcement at multiple levels.
Stacy Swain also gave the board an update on Virginia Cooperative Extension Office programs and how they’ve been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
See all the meeting and work session highlights in the linked County video of the May 4 meeting and work session, also available on the County website.
Local Government
Town of Front Royal, Chamber of Commerce work to kickstart small business as part of economic recovery
In an effort to kickstart local economic recovery the Town of Front Royal and the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to offer small business consulting services. Businesses located in Warren County and Front Royal can contact Herb Melrath at 719.284.2291 or hmelrath@frontroyalchamber.com to schedule an appointment.
“I welcome, one-on-one consulting meetings where we can discuss the business owners’ individual needs. We will also share relevant information with the entire business community from a variety of resources as we recover and invigorate our small business economy. We will do this in a variety of ways to include social media posts, email updates, and webinars.” said Melrath who is a former Main Street business owner and currently runs his own consulting business locally.
The consulting services are open to prospective and existing business owners. Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce stated, “Part of the Chamber’s mission is to connect business with the resources they need to be successful and encourage growth. We are excited to team with the Town of Front Royal to move forward from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis. This is just part of what our organization does to help businesses thrive in our community.”
The consulting services are tailored to meet each individual business owner’s needs. Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce membership is not required to use these services. The services will be available until April 2022.
Crime/Court
Judge will hear oral arguments in reconsideration of Meza appointment decision
In an April 29th letter to attorneys for the plaintiff and defendants in the legal challenge of the appointment of Jacob Meza to the Front Royal Town Council four days after the term he chose not to run for re-election to in November had expired, Judge William W. Sharp alerted both sides that he will hear oral arguments on the plaintiff motion for reconsideration of the court decision that the appointment was legal.
Citing scheduling and other factors, Sharp noted he was staying his Order of Dismissal of the plaintiff’s case until those oral arguments can be heard. A date has yet to be set as counsel and court availability is still being determined.
In his letter to plaintiff Paul Aldrich’s counsel David Downes and Town and Meza attorney Heather Bardot, Judge Sharp explained: “Not a small part of my decision to enter the stay order and give one last chance for oral argument, is my realization that I gave a very poor articulation of my reasons for my original decision, and I do not want to make that mistake again. It is, therefore, my intention to give a written explanation of my decision, whichever way it goes, in which my words are more carefully expressed.”
As reported in our story on the April 7 hearing and court ruling “Judge rules Town Charter Section 47 does not prohibit council appointments for one year” Judge Sharp seized on the inclusion of the words “appointed or elected” in Town Charter Section 47 upon which the plaintiff case was based, in ruling for the defense stance that Meza’s appointment was not prohibited for one year from the end of his last term on council.
The relevant Section 47 passage reads: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter,” continuing to note for an unexplained reason an exception for the position of Town Treasurer.
As previously reported by The Royal Examiner, “In her Demurrer filing for dismissal, Bardot pointed to Section 6D and related wording on filling council vacancies, such as the one created by Councilman Chris Holloway’s November 2020 election to mayor. ‘The council may fill any vacancy that occurs within the membership of council for the unexpired term, provided that such vacancy is taken within 45 days of the office becoming vacant,’ Section 6D states. No reference to a one-year hiatus per appointment is made here, Bardot noted.”
Pointing to the words “or elected” in Section 47 of the Town Charter, Judge Sharp noted that obviously in the 84 years since the Charter was created, it had not been used to prevent council members from running for re-election. Thus, he contended Section 47 was not the applicable section of the charter at issue in internal appointments, siding with Bardot’s conclusion that Sections 6 and 9 of the Charter were the applicable sections on council appointments, rather than Section 47.
However, plaintiff counsel Downes argued that the framers of the 1937 Town Charter were using the words “appointed” or “elected” synonymously referencing achieving a consensus on internal appointments, and not referencing general elections decided by citizen’s votes. The framers’ intent was to avoid the fact or appearance of cronyism by political allies within council, Downes asserted.
Some supporters of the plaintiff case have noted Meza might have faced an uphill battle had he run for re-election in 2020 after alienating a segment of his support base during his last term. That lost base appeared in reaction to Meza’s reversal of initial recusals from discussion of his employer Valley Health’s request for a municipal loan through the EDA to finance the construction of the new Warren Memorial Hospital without a Maternity Unit. When his vote was needed to achieve the necessary council majority to approve the loan, Meza reversed course, claiming no conflict of interest to prevent his voting. He did note the support of that stance by the town attorney.
Meza cited job and family time constraints in explaining his decision not to run for re-election in 2020.
As to delays in finalizing the order to dismiss the plaintiff case due to any lack of clarity in verbally rendering his April 7 ruling, on April 29 Judge Sharp observed, “In a case of this complexity and magnitude, I normally would have taken your arguments under advisement on April 7 and prepared a carefully worded final decision. As I stated in the courtroom, I wanted to give the parties a prompt decision to prevent ongoing uncertainty. It is evident from reviewing your subsequent pleadings that I may have created more problems than I solved, and I do want to clarify a few points so that we do not go chasing down rabbit holes, and miss the core issues.”
And one might guess that among core issues during the oral arguments for reconsideration will be the plaintiff counsel’s observation that a council member’s term has yet to expire when they are running for re-election. Thus, if re-elected, one term flows seamlessly into the next without any real-time out of office.
It might also be relevant to the court’s reconsideration to establish whether, in the intervening 84 years since the Town Charter’s 1937 establishment, any former council members have been reappointed within a year of electing to leave office by choice or having been removed by the will of the people at the general election.
