Belinda Sue Estes (1966 – 2023)

Belinda Sue Estes-Showers, age 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord and her husband at Socorro General Hospital in Socorro, New Mexico, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Belinda was born in Virginia on February 2, 1966, to Barbara Cooper and Giles Estes Sr.

Surviving Belinda is her mother, Barbara Cooper; sons Robert Estes (wife Amanda) and Robert Starcher Jr. (wife Michele); daughter Ashley Conner; brothers Jeremy McDonald, Chazz Estes, and Giles Estes Jr.; sister Karen Loya; grandchildren Brennan, Mariah, Tryston, Maddox, Rhylan, Cody and Jaxson.

Belinda is predeceased by her husband, Dennis A. Showers Sr.; father, Giles Estes Sr.; and stepfather Gary Cooper.

Celebration of Life will be announced later in the Summer of 2023.

Donations to help cover cremation may be made to Daniels Family Funeral Home at 309 Garfield St. Socorro, NM 87801, or call (575)835-1530.