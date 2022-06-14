Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation commemorates Juneteenth
Belle Grove Plantation will commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day with activities throughout the weekend and free admission on the federal holiday, Monday, June 20.
Belle Grove is actively researching and interpreting the African American history of the site and honoring the lives of those enslaved and free. Some of their stories are featured in a monthly newsletter that may be found at virtual.bellegrove.org.
On Friday, June 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Ranger Shannon Moeck of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park will present Life in the Borderland: The Limits and Possibilities of Freedom for Enslaved and Free Blacks. This 90-minute talk is free of charge and will take place on the front lawn of Belle Grove. It will discuss what the opportunities for freedom were for Shenandoah Valley’s enslaved and free Blacks in the 1800s. How was life for those forced to live under the design of oppression? What possibilities existed in this region, which was so close to free states? The ranger will explore the answers to these and other questions.
On Sunday, June 19, noon-5 p.m., Belle Grove is delighted to take part in the Winchester Area NAACP’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. This free event will have live music, speakers, children’s activities, food trucks, and admission to the MSV galleries and special exhibits.
On Monday, June 20, Belle Grove will be open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. with free admission. This includes tours of the Manor House and the new, permanent exhibit, Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove. It features the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter Site in 2015-2019. The 60,000 excavated artifacts, and supporting archival research, reveal details about the more than 270 men, women, and children the Hite family enslaved at Belle Grove. They show how these individuals-built lives for themselves, despite the harsh conditions of slavery, and how their labors shaped the economy and history of the Shenandoah Valley.
About Belle Grove
Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the legislated partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Raffle to benefit Winchester SPCA
The Winchester SPCA is selling raffle tickets for your chance to be a millionaire. Buy a $10 raffle ticket and help your local SPCA save homeless pets.
- $10 per ticket
- Drawing to be held July 28, 2022
- Need not be present to win
Tickets are available at the following locations:
- Winchester SPCA Adoption Center: 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, VA
Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm.
- Winchester SPCA Thrift Shop: 1944 Abrams Creek Winchester, VA
Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm, weekends 12-5PM.
- Or online at this link: winchesterspca.org/lottery-ticket-raffle
For more information, contact the shelter at 540-662-8616, or email director@winchesterspca.org.
SAR commemorates 246th Anniversary of the Virginia Declaration of Rights
On June 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Commemoration of the 246th Anniversary of the Virginia Declaration of Rights held at Gunston Hall, sponsored by the George Mason Chapter of the Virginia SAR. George Mason drafted ten articles, three additional articles were incorporated by committee and an additional article was added by the Fifth Virginia Convention.
In 1776, colonies in America were frustrated by the tyrannical rule of the British government. As a result, they replaced the legislatures put in place by Great Britain with extralegal governing bodies. Among these was the Virginia Convention which met in Williamsburg, Virginia. This Convention took many revolutionary actions, however, one of its most important was the establishment of a committee to write a constitution and a bill of rights for the now state of Virginia.
In May, George Mason submitted an initial draft on the rights of citizens described in earlier works such as the English Bill of Rights. The Declaration can be considered the first modern Constitutional protection of individual rights for citizens of the American colonies. It rejected the notion of privileged political classes or hereditary offices such as the members of Parliament and House of Lords described in the English Bill of Rights. The document was drafted in 1776 to proclaim the inherent rights of men, consisting of sixteen articles with rights to life, liberty, property and pursing and obtaining happiness and safety. It describes the Government as the servant of the people and enumerates its separation of powers into the administration, legislature and judiciary, becoming the principles upon which a government should be run. This Declaration of Rights was made by the representatives of the people of Virginia, assembled in full and free convention to proclaim which rights do pertain to them and their posterity, as the basis and foundation of government. This Declaration was adopted unanimously by the Virginia Convention on June 12, 1776, and became the basis and foundation of Virginia’s Government. It influenced a number of later documents, including the Declaration of Independence later in 1776 and the Bill of Rights in 1789.
The ceremony was emcee’d by George Mason President Fritz Barth and Past President Ken Morris. Participating SAR Chapters include George Mason (GM), Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC), Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Washington (GW) and Williamsburg (WMB). Michael Elston, Chancellor General represented the National Society, Bill Greaf, 2nd Vice President represented the Virginia Society. Dr Sharla Rausch, Director of District V, represented the Daughters of the American Revolution and President Will Elston, the Virginia Children of the American Revolution.
Nine DAR Chapters came to pay honors along with a Society from the C.A.R. Representatives of the Society of the War of 1812, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America, Sons and Daughters of the Virginia Founding Fathers and U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 were present for wreath presentations. The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Commander Dale Corey with members from seven chapters. They were led in a procession by a quartet from the Washington Tattoo, consisting of three fifes and a drum. A grave site wreath presentation was conducted to honor the memory of George Mason.
After the ceremony, a three round musket salute was fired by the Virginia Society Color Guard. The musket squad led by Dale Corey (CJWII) included Ken Bonner (SJC), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Jim Cordes (FR), Marc Robinson (CJWII) and Barry Schwoerer (SJC). Additional guardsmen participating were Pete Davenport (GM), Tom Hamill (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Andrew Mills (CWG), Jack Mills (CWG), Ken Morris (GM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).
SAR honors veterans at Honor Flight
On June 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter along with the Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in an opening ceremony for the Honor Flight conducted by Honor Flight – Top of Virginia (HFTV).
HFTV is a hub of the Honor Flight Network created to honor America’s Veterans for their sacrifices. They serve the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County and beyond with top priority to senior veterans along with those that are terminally ill. They transport the veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the various memorials on the mall and then are taken to Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Top of Virginia conducts three flights a year. The remaining trip for 2022 will be from Harrisonburg on 24 Sep. They accept applications from veterans who served prior to 1975.
At the June 11 event, the veterans arrived for a social time and pictures from 7:00 – 7:30 and all have a guardian assigned to assist them throughout the day. The flight visits the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Memorials with a box lunch provided to all who attend. The changing of the guard is the final stop and they are then returned to the point of debarkation where they are met with flag waving fans of our American heroes.
The opening ceremony consisted of the combined Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Color Guards presenting the colors. Sentinels Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Mike St Jacques were stationed at the entrance as the guard led by commander Marc Robinson marched into the room. The guard was called to present arms for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. The guard then retired to prepare an Honor Guard for the veterans to proceed through on their way to the bus. Guardsmen participating included Ken Bonner, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Mark Sink, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Froggy’s Closet hosts 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament
Froggy’s Closet, a project of the Families Reaching Out Group, is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 18th, at Richard’s Fruit Market (6410 Middle Road, Middletown, VA). Registration begins at 11pm and the tournament will run from 12-5pm.
The event is family friendly and the perfect way to kick off Father’s Day Weekend with your children. Registration costs $50 per team and can be done by emailing frog231w@gmail.com.
There will be live music by Rob Talton, Paul Moschetto, and Jake Kohn (a 14 year old country music sensation), food by Shaffer’s BBQ, beer and wine, a 50/50 raffle, a gift raffle and, of course, triple elimination Cornhole with prizes for the team at 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Teams can bring their own bags, if they wish.
Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available ranging from $100-$250. The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, June 10.
Monetary donations are also accepted by cash, check or online at frog-kids.org. For more information, call (540) 773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com or visit frog-kids.org.
Founded in 2009, Families Reaching Out Group (FROG), a Winchester, Virginia based non-profit, is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children who have been victims of abuse, neglect or at risk. FROG serves children in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren Counties.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “NOPE”
Stephens City STEM Camp Weeks commence in June
According to retired schoolteacher Jacquetta Owen, “STEM instruction is always so stimulating for me to teach. It allows me to tap into the power of curiosity to fuel the wonder and excitement of learning.” Ms. Owen is energized by working with kids (5-12 years old), teaching new skills, and seeing their “ah-ha” moments.
Ms. Owen cites several reasons for leading the week-long STEM Camps including Art, June 13-17, Science, June 20-24, and Lego/Robotics June 27-July 1.
“First, the educational part-working with individual students to problem solve and create. Second, share our Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) family and opportunities with parents having elementary school-age children to gainfully involve them in the church activities. Third, bring in “helpers,” visiting teachers, for their expertise in various fields, again to let families know we are a loving and active church. Fourth, generate additional funds to support the daycare center.” The entire support personnel are volunteers and graciously share their gifts. All camps are in the Stephens City UMC.
Art Camp students will study Jackson Pollack and practice using some of his techniques. Students will learn about one-point perspective, then use instructions to develop a picture using colored pencils. We will also study mosaics and use a wooden tray to make an embedded design. Art instruction will be given so students can learn about proportion, color, and design. Local artist, Heather Williams will be leading us through the programs.
Science Camp students, during the week, will use the scientific methods to discover how water can walk, what happens when the air in a balloon is heated, and how to make ice cream in a bag. We will also experiment with potential and kinetic energy using tongue depressors, learn about air compression, and even how to peel an egg without using your hands!
Students will learn that surprisingly, cooking requires a strong science background as they explore kitchen secrets, make glitter slime, and observe what happens when they use a magnifying glass. The scientific method of observations and results will be recorded by the students for comparison and evaluation. We will watch the reaction of salt in food colors and paints and determine why this may happen. This salt painting science experiment is a fun way to combine art and science.
Barb Agregard, a retired science teacher from Frederick County will lead the class. John Brishcar, a retired science teacher from Front Royal and NASA, and Deborah Phillips will also be guest science teachers. Ms. Phillips has an MS in Medical Microbiology and Immunology. She worked in research labs for over 15 years, including at the CDC, Emory University, and Indiana University, and as a Medical Editor before retirement.
Lego/Robotics Camp students will experience how architecture and engineering combine to help create robust structures. Many architectural and engineering terms will be introduced, then students will be asked to use schematics to follow and develop. We start with large blocks to experiment with shape and design, then move to smaller, more complex blocks for further exploration. Students will replicate rotations in space and devise a design that others will attempt to complete. Kits will be available for students to interpret directions, establish a plan and execute the idea.
Students will have opportunities to build with Legos. Structures will be tested for strength and durability. Students will share kits to design and create a functioning solar robot. Occasionally, methods may be altered for improved success. John Brishcar will assist with Lego Camp.
Alicia Minor, a long-time member of SCUMC, will be assisting during all three weekly STEM Camps.
All children require the underlying thinking personalities and understanding to succeed in a STEM-driven economy and world. The STEM approach to education fosters creativity and divergent thinking alongside fundamental disciplines. ”Children need to develop critical thinking skills for school and life success. Students will work individually, in pairs, or in small groups to generate innovative approaches to explore options, then evaluate them for success. With a focus on practice and innovation, students get to learn from inquiry-based assignments,” Owen said.
“During the five-day, three-and one-half-hour classes (8:30 AM to Noon), students explore multi-sensory experiences, strengthening fine motor skills, design, enhancing color and shape awareness, improving resourcefulness and problem-solving abilities while completing various projects. The students learn new vocabulary (one-point perspective, dimensional applications and implode), explore numbers using measuring techniques, and experiment with varied materials,” Owen concluded.
Classes will be limited to 10 students per camp so individual attention will be a priority.
$100.00 per student/$20 reduction for siblings. Space is limited. Enroll early.
For more information or to register for SCUMC STEM classes, call 540-866-2132.
