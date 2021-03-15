Belle Grove Plantation opens for 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, 2021

After being closed for the winter, Belle Grove Plantation will resume guided tours of the Manor House on Saturday, March 20. Tours will be offered Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. at :15 minutes past each hour. To maximize physical distancing, groups are limited to ten guests and admission is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth.

The Belle Grove grounds and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (containing the Museum Shop and exhibits) are open at no charge Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Before planning a visit, check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 to confirm Belle Grove’s schedule and COVID-19 precautions.

Belle Grove has picnic tables placed at safe physical distance that guests are welcome to use. No pets are permitted on the Belle Grove property.

Belle Grove’s annual schedule of events is being considered carefully in light of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s restrictions on social gatherings. A current list of events may be found at www.bellegrove.org. It will not be possible for Belle Grove to hold the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on May 8, on what would be its 26th anniversary. It is hoped that the Belle Grove Wine Fest will take place on August 28.

Belle Grove will participate in the American Battlefield Trust’s annual volunteer event, “Park Day” on Saturday, April 10, 8 a.m.-noon. Staff and volunteers will help with outdoor tasks such as painting, pruning, weeding, raking, and other light landscaping projects. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Belle Grove’s visitor parking lot at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Water, snacks, and lunch will be provided so registration by Friday, April 9 is required at https://tinyurl.com/5dpf3eyk. Volunteers should wear work clothes including sturdy shoes and gloves and wear a mask when working with others. This project is not suitable for children under 12 and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

About Belle Grove — Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).