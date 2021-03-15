Local News
Belle Grove Plantation opens for 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, 2021
After being closed for the winter, Belle Grove Plantation will resume guided tours of the Manor House on Saturday, March 20. Tours will be offered Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. at :15 minutes past each hour. To maximize physical distancing, groups are limited to ten guests and admission is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth.
The Belle Grove grounds and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (containing the Museum Shop and exhibits) are open at no charge Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Before planning a visit, check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 to confirm Belle Grove’s schedule and COVID-19 precautions.
Belle Grove has picnic tables placed at safe physical distance that guests are welcome to use. No pets are permitted on the Belle Grove property.
Belle Grove’s annual schedule of events is being considered carefully in light of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s restrictions on social gatherings. A current list of events may be found at www.bellegrove.org. It will not be possible for Belle Grove to hold the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on May 8, on what would be its 26th anniversary. It is hoped that the Belle Grove Wine Fest will take place on August 28.
Belle Grove will participate in the American Battlefield Trust’s annual volunteer event, “Park Day” on Saturday, April 10, 8 a.m.-noon. Staff and volunteers will help with outdoor tasks such as painting, pruning, weeding, raking, and other light landscaping projects. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Belle Grove’s visitor parking lot at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Water, snacks, and lunch will be provided so registration by Friday, April 9 is required at https://tinyurl.com/5dpf3eyk. Volunteers should wear work clothes including sturdy shoes and gloves and wear a mask when working with others. This project is not suitable for children under 12 and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
About Belle Grove — Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Local News
Governor and First Lady Northam receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam both received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, 2021. Members of the Virginia National Guard administered the vaccinations as part of the first deployment of mobile vaccination teams starting this week.
Thanks to WTVR CBS6 for video.
“These vaccines are safe, effective, and our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to scale up our vaccination capacity to match the increased vaccine supply we are receiving from the federal government each week. Pam and I are thrilled to do our part by getting vaccinated, and I hope every Virginian will do the same when their turn comes.”
The Virginia National Guard has been mobilized since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to support the Commonwealth’s response efforts, including assisting with logistics and administering COVID-19 tests. Approximately 325 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen operating in two battalion task forces from multiple units are supporting the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health at COVID-19 community vaccination sites across the Commonwealth. Five mobile vaccination teams will launch this week, consisting of Army and Air National Guard medics trained by the Virginia Department of Health. Each mobile team is expected to provide a capacity of up to 250 vaccinations per day in support of localities and will primarily serve hard-to-reach populations. Learn more about the Virginia National Guard mobile vaccination teams here.
Virginia is now administering nearly 53,000 doses per day on average, with more than 2.7 million doses given to date. Almost 1.8 million Virginians—21 percent of the population—have received at least one dose, and more than one million Virginians are fully vaccinated.
The Commonwealth continues to expand its vaccination capabilities to match the increasing federal vaccine supply. Today, a community vaccination clinic opened in Danville as part of a partnership between the state, localities, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Two additional community vaccination clinics will begin this week in Petersburg and Portsmouth, and one in Prince William is scheduled to open next week. These clinics, like most vaccination clinics at this stage of the vaccination effort, are appointment-only.
Virginia expects to meet President Biden’s goal of expanding eligibility to all adults by May 1. Executive Mansion staff and those who travel with Governor Northam also received vaccinations today.
Virginians are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA, to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.
Local News
United Bank supports United Way with $4,000 March Money Madness sponsorship
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has received a $4,000 sponsorship from United Bank for its March Money Madness virtual fundraiser, coming up on March 31, 2021, at 7pm. United Bank has been a long-time partner of United Way, and continues to provide vital support as the organization works towards its goal of improving the lives of people in our community.
Funds contributed to the United Way go a long way in providing essential services in our community. For example,
- $1 per week ($52): A donation of $1 per week ($52) allows a legal aid attorney to prepare a power of attorney for an elderly client in need of assistance in handling her finances.
- $5 per week ($260): A donation of $5 per week ($260) allows a legal aid attorney to explain to a tenant what he needs to do to keep his family from being evicted.
- $10 per week ($520): A donation of $10 per week ($520) can help a legal aid attorney represent a victim of domestic violence in getting court-ordered protection from her abuser.
If you would like to join United Bank in supporting the United Way by purchasing tickets to the United Way-United Bank March Money Madness virtual fundraiser, please visit www.frontroyalunitedway.org and click the link provided on that page. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite by searching “Front Royal” events on that site.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 15 – 19, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of traffic-sensor equipment, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 675 (Success Road) and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Local News
Correction-Clarification to VSP update on Winum investigation story
A semantical error in the description of the weapon identified by Virginia State Police as the likely murder weapon of Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum has led to a wording correction in the headline and third sentence of the five-sentence introduction of the VSP press release of March 3, published here on March 7.
That change is from “military-style assault rifle” to “military assault-style rifle” as was correctly worded in the photo caption of the weapon with the originally published story. The change reflects the fact that all military-use model rifles marketed as “sports” rifles to the public are adjusted from fully automatic status – one trigger pull, multiple rounds fired (colloquially, machine-gun fire characteristic of the battlefield) – to semi-automatic, one round fired for every trigger pull for as many rounds as the clip holds. As noted above, the originally published caption with the online photograph of the weapon was correctly worded: “An online search of ‘Smith & Wesson M&P-15’ revealed a military assault-style semi-automatic rifle available with 10 and 30-round clips.”
Royal Examiner and the writer regret any confusion the wording glitch may have created that the M&P-15 rifle in possession of the suspected murderer of Office Winum was a fully automatic weapon. While some such “sports” models converted from the military market can be re-converted to fully automatic weapons by people with knowledge of the weapon’s machinery, VSP has yet to comment on the firing status of the Smith & Wesson M&P-15 in the possession of Officer Winum’s suspected murderer Dakota G. Richards. Richards was killed by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies after what was described as a “threatening movement” towards law enforcement tracking and confronting him with the M&P-15 in his possession in woods in the vicinity of the scene of the crime.
Royal Examiner stands by the substance of the article and the importance of the weapon’s identification as, at least a semi-automatic “sports” rifle based on a fully automatic military assault rifle design. The headline and text of the original story have been corrected to read “Stanley Police Officer Winum was killed with a military assault-style rifle”.
Local News
Don’t rely on the “Luck of the Irish.” Designate a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day
A popular holiday and unofficial start of spring, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to this country’s founding and celebrate the roots of millions with Irish ancestry. Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.
“As COVID-19 cases start to drop and more people get vaccinated, Virginians are venturing towards a more normal life and are eager to find a reason to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration be your last. And, just like practicing COVID-19 safety is about the entire community, so is not drinking and driving. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice – a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:
• Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride-share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
• If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day, as well as during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness, and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program, incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 13, 2021, and concludes at midnight on March 21, 2021.
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and don’t drink and drive.
Local News
Governor Northam declares March 14 Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020. Tragically, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus as of March 12, 2021.
Additionally, Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”
“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Governor Northam continued. “One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”
The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, 2021, until Sunday, March 21, 2021, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19. Governor and First Lady Northam are inviting people across the Commonwealth to join in commemorating the lives lost by lighting their homes and businesses amber.
In an effort to memorialize the individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.
Delegate Delores McQuinn also introduced a resolution during the 2021 General Assembly session designating March 14, in 2021, and in each succeeding year, as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day in Virginia.
Read Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and to pre-register for your shot, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
