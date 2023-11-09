Belle Grove Plantation to Host 4th Annual Kris Kringle Market November 18 and 19

Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.

The event began in 2020 to provide an outdoor shopping experience during COVID. Each year since, it has grown, and this year will have more than 80 artisans and area businesses. Vendors will sell jewelry, clothing, candles, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and feature artisans who do woodworking, fiber arts, metal fabrication, and more. Vendor tents will be located all around the Belle Grove grounds.

This year the event also has expanded food offerings, including Daily Buzz Café serving hot cider, coffee, peppermint white mochas, brats with kraut, hot pretzels with cheese and mustard, and soup. Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Classy Caboose will be vending corndogs, funnel cakes, and other deep-fried treats. A1 Kettle Korn will have popcorn and donuts. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will make gourmet hot chocolate with an array of toppings. Honey & Hops Brew Works will be selling hot cider spiked with their signature honey wine and, in the old-world Christmas market tradition, North Mountain Vineyard will be selling mulled Glühwein.

In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be story times with Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Entertainment also includes caroling from the Valley Chorale and ballet performances by Dancing by His Grace. Saturday there will be a presentation about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley settlers. Sunday there will be fun reading activities for kids with Gifts Giving Back and a performance of Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus by Selah Theatre Project.

The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event. While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 1, there will be music in the parlor each day.

The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked with unique local gifts, books, toys, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.

For the complete list of vendors and detailed schedule visit bellegrove.org/kris_kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is an all-weather event.

The 2023 Kris Kringle Market thanks sponsors Blue Ridge Baking Company and Black Shutter West Antiques and Vintage for their support of the event.

About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.