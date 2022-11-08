Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20
For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.
There will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday 1-4 p.m.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visitbellegrove.org/kris-kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is a rain or shine event.
(About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.)
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Wed, November 23:
“War of the Wildcats” @7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Pets for Vets: WASPCA offering free pet adoptions on Veteran’s Day
The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
The Pets & Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men and women give to our country. Military ID required.
All WASPCA adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. View this link to see available pets: petango.com/winchesterspca.
Front Royal Moose Lodge offers Veterans Day luncheon to all local vets
Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 will celebrate Veterans Day with a free lunch offered to all vets at the Lodge off Rt. 55 East in Front Royal on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The luncheon begins at noon, with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. There will be a guest speaker and lodge members who are vets will also receive a 20% discount on dinner at the lodge that evening.
For more information call the lodge office at 540 636-6355 or Kevin Fox at 540 692-0924.
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
The newly-minted Chorale’s artistic director and conductor, Drew A. Young, will present a “Night of Wonder” at each of the venues, described by Freese as “a journey through time and musical styles (that) take us on a holiday-infused trip to a moving and contemplative night of wonder.”
To achieve such a trip, Freese said in a recent e-mail, “We are overjoyed to be working with our new conductor” and to introduce a student group from Shenandoah University who join the Chorale ensemble for the first time
Along with his announcement of the Christmas series, Freese revealed plans for a January-May performance schedule and invited those interested to apply for auditions early in the new year.
More information on the Christmas series, along with future plans for 2023, will be announced at a later date.
To this end, Freese remarked: “We’d love to hear from you (davidcfreese@yahoo.com) if you have thoughts about programming, venue, making ourselves more accessible to the community… so feel free to drop me a line.”
Meanwhile, keep your eyes open for further information on the upcoming concert series. They are free though donations will be gratefully accepted.
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
Even through the disappointment of being denied the world of Broadway, Childress became the first professionally produced Black woman playwright, and the first Black woman to win an Obie Award for Best Original Play in 1956.
Selah Theatre Project in partnership with the Winchester Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.
Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Alice Childress’ TROUBLE IN MIND comes to Winchester challenging audiences on the topics of the importance of representation in American theatre, objectionable acceptance of stereotypes, and racism. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Jacob Pugh, Kurt Hoffman (The Fall of Heaven), Jon Conard (Fences), Sarah Downs, Jasper Alex (The Laramie Project), Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven), Jacob Reed (Terms of Endearment), and Joanne Thompson (‘Night Mother)in the leading role of Wiletta Mayer.
“It is an important play. We are still dealing with issues of sexism and racism, particularly in the theatre world, today”, says Joanne Thompson. “Wiletta is a very dignified, calm woman, that reaches a point of having enough. Wiletta is a strong advocate to stand for what you believe is true. She makes the absolute correct choice for herself instead of going along to get along”, exclaims Thompson.
Reflecting on the rehearsal process, Do’zia thinks, “It is amazing how many rehearsals we discussed as a cast the mirror effect of a play written in 1955 to 2022. Sometimes as the actors speak the words of Childress, the words speak true to us today”.
TROUBLE IN MIND is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatrical on November 11-13 & 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday Performances are at 2pm. For every ticket sold, $2 will go towards Winchester Area NAACP’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund.
Selah Theatre Project
811 S. Loudoun St – Winchester, VA 22601
- Friday November 11 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday November 12 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday November 18 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday November 19 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday November 20 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets
- Adult: $15
- Purchase tickets at:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
