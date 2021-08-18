Belle Grove Plantation to host Wine Fest (plus!)

Belle Grove Plantation will host its 10th Wine Festival celebrating local businesses on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.

Wine Fest has “(plus!)” added to its name because of the expanded offerings this year. There will be tastings from area wineries, cideries, and breweries, plus a meadery and a distillery. Participants include North Mountain Vineyard & Winery (Maurertown), Hunt’s Vineyard (Stuarts Draft), Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards (Quicksburg), Narmada Winery (Amissville), Creek’s Edge Winery (Lovettsville), Winchester Ciderworks, Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Misty Mountain Meadworks (Winchester), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Front Royal Brewing Company (Vibrissa Beer), Woodstock Brewhouse, and Copper Fox Distillery (Sperryville), maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey based on the grains and techniques used at Belle Grove’s 18th century distillery.

“After 18 months of canceled festivals, we are delighted to welcome everyone back to one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kristen Laise, Executive Director at Belle Grove.

Guests with tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass and be able to sample from all beverage vendors. Some will also sell their products by the glass, bottle, can, or case. There will be a tent where guests may “check bags” with their purchases, making it easier for them to move around to all the activities at the festival.

There will be live music all day. Gingerfunk Allstars, which plays a wide range of “groove music” including funk, Motown, R&B, rock, and reggae will be on stage 11:30-2:30 p.m. The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, which plays soulful blues, rugged rock, and inspired ballads from great artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Susan Tedeschi, will play 3:00-6:00 p.m. Guests may bring chairs and pop-up tents to enjoy the music on the lawn.

Plus, there will be entertainment from Joe Jablonski, The Walking Mall Poet, the typewriting street poet of Old Town Winchester 12:00-5:00 p.m. The Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Engine Club will have their tractors and raffle on site. Master artist Clyde Jenkins will demonstrate making traditional split oak baskets.

Belle Grove’s Wine Fest will also include 30-minute cooking demonstrations in the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. The schedule includes Chef Blair Dolinar of Nibblins gourmet and kitchen shop at 1:00 p.m., Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner at 2:15 p.m., and Christa Nahhas of La Nourriture Catering at 3:30 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from Shaffer’s Barbecue and Market (Middletown) serving its famous BBQ, SOBO Mobile (Warrenton) serving Tex Mex favorites, and VITTLES (Woodstock) serving sandwiches and desserts.

Among the artisan and merchandise vendors at Wine Fest will be J&W Farms apple cider products, My Buddy’s Nuts, Jenny Lee Jewelry, Fur and Bers bath products, India Imports jewelry, Scentsy candles, White Caterpillar candles, Paparazzi jewelry, and Color Street nails. The Belle Grove Museum Shop in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be open during the festival and sells unique items made by local artists and producers.

Advanced tasting tickets are on sale now for $25 at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester- Frederick County Visitors Center (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $30 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted). Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations, and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers, or who are under age 21.

Sponsors for Wine Fest include Crescent Cities Charities, iHeart Media, First Bank, Thermo Fisher, Korjus’ Country Store, and The Original Coffee Paint Company. Their generous underwriting allows ticket proceeds from the festival to contribute to Belle Grove’s education programs and preservation projects.

For safety, activities will be distanced throughout the outdoor event space and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors.

For the latest information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove. Pets, large backpacks, and outside food or drink may not be brought onto festival grounds. Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66.

Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. It is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.