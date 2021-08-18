Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation to host Wine Fest (plus!)
Belle Grove Plantation will host its 10th Wine Festival celebrating local businesses on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.
Wine Fest has “(plus!)” added to its name because of the expanded offerings this year. There will be tastings from area wineries, cideries, and breweries, plus a meadery and a distillery. Participants include North Mountain Vineyard & Winery (Maurertown), Hunt’s Vineyard (Stuarts Draft), Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards (Quicksburg), Narmada Winery (Amissville), Creek’s Edge Winery (Lovettsville), Winchester Ciderworks, Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Misty Mountain Meadworks (Winchester), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Front Royal Brewing Company (Vibrissa Beer), Woodstock Brewhouse, and Copper Fox Distillery (Sperryville), maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey based on the grains and techniques used at Belle Grove’s 18th century distillery.
“After 18 months of canceled festivals, we are delighted to welcome everyone back to one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kristen Laise, Executive Director at Belle Grove.
Guests with tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass and be able to sample from all beverage vendors. Some will also sell their products by the glass, bottle, can, or case. There will be a tent where guests may “check bags” with their purchases, making it easier for them to move around to all the activities at the festival.
There will be live music all day. Gingerfunk Allstars, which plays a wide range of “groove music” including funk, Motown, R&B, rock, and reggae will be on stage 11:30-2:30 p.m. The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, which plays soulful blues, rugged rock, and inspired ballads from great artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Susan Tedeschi, will play 3:00-6:00 p.m. Guests may bring chairs and pop-up tents to enjoy the music on the lawn.
Plus, there will be entertainment from Joe Jablonski, The Walking Mall Poet, the typewriting street poet of Old Town Winchester 12:00-5:00 p.m. The Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Engine Club will have their tractors and raffle on site. Master artist Clyde Jenkins will demonstrate making traditional split oak baskets.
Belle Grove’s Wine Fest will also include 30-minute cooking demonstrations in the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. The schedule includes Chef Blair Dolinar of Nibblins gourmet and kitchen shop at 1:00 p.m., Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner at 2:15 p.m., and Christa Nahhas of La Nourriture Catering at 3:30 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase from Shaffer’s Barbecue and Market (Middletown) serving its famous BBQ, SOBO Mobile (Warrenton) serving Tex Mex favorites, and VITTLES (Woodstock) serving sandwiches and desserts.
Among the artisan and merchandise vendors at Wine Fest will be J&W Farms apple cider products, My Buddy’s Nuts, Jenny Lee Jewelry, Fur and Bers bath products, India Imports jewelry, Scentsy candles, White Caterpillar candles, Paparazzi jewelry, and Color Street nails. The Belle Grove Museum Shop in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be open during the festival and sells unique items made by local artists and producers.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale now for $25 at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester- Frederick County Visitors Center (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $30 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted). Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations, and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers, or who are under age 21.
Sponsors for Wine Fest include Crescent Cities Charities, iHeart Media, First Bank, Thermo Fisher, Korjus’ Country Store, and The Original Coffee Paint Company. Their generous underwriting allows ticket proceeds from the festival to contribute to Belle Grove’s education programs and preservation projects.
For safety, activities will be distanced throughout the outdoor event space and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors.
For the latest information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove. Pets, large backpacks, and outside food or drink may not be brought onto festival grounds. Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66.
Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. It is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
Community Events
Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12).
The essay topic for the 2021 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $250 gift card and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest to be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021. Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at vawarmemorial.org/essay or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit vawarmemorial.org or dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 12th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 12:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Community Events
Looking for something to do with your kids?
Start with the Shenandoah River State Park located at 350 Daughter of Stars Dr., Bentonville, VA 22610 (Phone: 540-622-6840 Email Address: ShenandoahRiver@dcr.virginia.gov
Web Site: www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/shenandoah-river)
This park is on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and has more than 1,600 acres along 5.2 miles of shoreline. The park opened in June 1999. In addition to the meandering river frontage, the park offers scenic views of Massanutten Mountain to the west and Shenandoah National Park to the east. A large riverside picnic area, picnic shelters, trails, river access, and a car-top boat launch make this a popular destination for families, anglers, and canoeists. Twelve riverfront tent campsites, a campground with water and electric sites, cabins, camping cabins, and a group campground are available. With more than 24 miles of trails, the park has plenty of options for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and adventure.
This park’s hours of operation are between 8 a.m. and dusk.
Here’s a list of events happening at the park for the next few weeks:
08/08/2021 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Roving Ranger
Location: RV Bathhouse & Picnic Area Canoe Launch
Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.
08/08/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Picnic Area Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
08/13/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/14/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/14/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/15/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Roving Ranger
Location: RV Bathhouse & Canoe Launch
Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.
08/15/2021 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Toads, Turtles, & Snakes
Location: Visitor Center
Can you tell the difference between an amphibian and a reptile? How about between a frog and a toad? Get hands-on with some scaly and slimy animals of the park and learn about what their presence means for our environment. Meet at Visitor Center.
08/20/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/21/2021 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Hooked on Fishing
Location: Visitor Center
Try to catch different species of fish in the Shenandoah River. We’ll learn about different fish and the importance of preserving the river. Meet at the Visitor Center to take a wagon ride to the fishing spot. Rods, bait, and tackle are provided. For participants under 16, no fishing license is required. All other fishing regulations apply. This program has a 10 person limit. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot.
08/21/2021 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/21/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/22/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
08/22/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Tube Trip
Location: Visitor Center
Enjoy a relaxing tube float on the Shenandoah River and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. We will begin with a wagon ride to our launching point. Please wear closed-toed shoes and recreational clothing. Children must be accompanied by an adult and be at least 8 years of age to participate. Visitors must sign up no later than 4 p.m. the day before the trip and prepay at the Visitor Center. The fee is $5 per person. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot. Meet at the Visitor Center.
08/27/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/28/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/28/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Kayak Trip
Location: Visitor Center
For ages 10+. Enjoy the beauty of the river and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. The cost for the trip is $11 per person. Reservations and payment must be made at least one day in advance by calling the Visitor Center at 540-622-6840. Space is limited, so reserve early. Weather and river levels can affect this program. If conditions are deemed unsafe, the trip can be rescheduled or refunded, depending on guest preference. Meet at the Visitor Center.
08/29/2021 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/29/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
Community Events
First Annual Warren County Volunteer Fair to be held
Samuels Library, C-CAP, and The Wednesday Group have partnered to host the First Annual Warren County Volunteer Fair. This free, all-ages event will connect people with local non-profits in need of volunteers. The Warren County Volunteer Fair is also an opportunity to learn about the impact donated time can make in our community.
“The library depends on our volunteers to continue offering vital services,” says Michelle Ross, Executive Director of Samuels Library. “Volunteers keep our library grounds beautiful, lead literacy and cultural programs for learners from all walks of life, and even help raise funds for books and more.”
Service organizations need volunteers now more than ever. According to a study by Fidelity Charitable, 66% of volunteers have decreased or ceased volunteering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our volunteers do not recognize the power of their work,” states Larry Elliot, President of C-CAP’s Board of Directors. “They change lives, they solve problems and they provide a compassionate friendship to those who need help. Their time and efforts are priceless. We can be sure that within the next six months our entire community will need a lot more volunteers to help so that no one is underserved or left out. What we learn eventually in our volunteer work is that it changes our lives too and makes us better people.”
A wide array of non-profits will be represented at The Warren County Volunteer Fair. Civic-minded individuals will be certain to find service opportunities that suit their particular skills and talents. Participating organizations include Loaves & Fishes, The Phoenix Project, The Humane Society of Warren County, The United Way, The Front Royal Thermal Shelter, and many more!
The Warren County Volunteer Fair will be held on August 21, from 12:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. at Samuels Library. Organizations that would like to participate may contact Michelle Ross at mross@samuelslibrary.net or fill out the online form.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
About C-CAP
C-CAP is the primary social safety net in Warren County providing food, clothing, personal items and emergency financial assistance. C-CAP is an “all-volunteer” registered Virginia 501(c)(3) organization. During a normal year, C-CAP serves more than 2,000 heads of households, representing over 7,000 individuals, including over 1,000 children.
About The Wednesday Group
In March of 2020, a group of Warren County Citizens came together weekly to seek ways to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region. The initial cadre of volunteers helped identify and address key issues of concern raised by the pandemic: food security, housing and shelter, and economic recovery. Now a registered 501(c)(3) known as “The Wednesday Group (TWG)”, our team of volunteers has expanded. TWG raises funds, recruits volunteers, and helps establish new groups dedicated to specific needs.
Community Events
Join the FRWRC as we spotlight exceptional women in our community leading the fight against domestic violence
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) will present its annual Spotlight on Women this year highlighting five local women who have persisted in the work of bringing the problem of domestic violence in our community to light. Margia Kitts, Barbara Greco, Christine Andreae, Rita Biggs and Tammy Sharpe will talk about the struggles and triumphs of founding and leading the organizations that have helped create a safer and more responsive Front Royal and Warren County for women and their families. The Spotlight event will be presented through Zoom webinar on August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Register at www.FRWRC.org to receive your webinar link.
“The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center mission is to empower women to change their world,” said Lee Meyer, FRWRC Board Member and Program Chair. “This powerful Spotlight program will celebrate the tireless work of five inspiring women in our community who have dedicated their time, resources and hearts to lifting women and their families up by bringing the dark and sometimes hidden issue of domestic violence to the attention of our community, and providing resources, help and education to make lives better.”
The FRWRC’s Spotlight on Women program was established in 2015 to honor local women who through their strength of purpose and unselfish dedication have made considerable contributions to the betterment of their community and, in so doing, touched the lives of many in their wake. The Spotlight program has a rotating format, at times honoring one single woman, at other times it has a panel format which illuminates women and topics for the community at large.
“While we look forward to a time when we can host our Spotlight event in person again, we hope our Zoom format this year might offer more people an opportunity to tune in, be inspired and learn about the long, ongoing and behind the scenes work of women who make our community a better place to live for everyone,” added Meyer.
The annual Spotlight on Women event is FREE. Visit www.FRWRC.org to register and receive your webinar link and join us on August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Margia Kitts was a social worker for the Warren County Department of Social Services (WCCDV) when she proposed the initiation of the Warren County Council on Domestic Violence (WCCDV). This was established in 1982 with the dream of having a safe place for women in our community. She also worked with Vida Timbers to create a hot line service and training program for the volunteers. This hotline is still in use today.
Christine Andreae served on the WCCDV from 1983 to 1989. Once it was decided to open a women’s shelter, she helped raise enough money to buy a safe house on Virginia Avenue in Front Royal by writing grants for the proposed shelter. She and Barbara Greco did a lot of presentations to church and civic groups to educate the community and local law enforcement about domestic violence in Warren County. She also wrote a feature story on interviews with abused women for the Virginia County Magazine.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $133,000 in grants and scholarships to 178 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Free Guy”
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Wind: 8mph S
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 3
79/64°F
84/64°F